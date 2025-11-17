Rob Lowe's wholesome Christmas tree photo sparks debate over the 'perfect' tree décor
Classic white and silver or colorful and anything goes? There are no wrong answers.
"Pretty lights on the tree… I'm watching 'em shine…" Darlene Love crooned in 1963 (and every year after) in her wonderful classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." But rarely do people hear that song and ponder, "What COLOR were the lights on the tree?"
That said, all around the world, decade after decade, people are overheard debating what the "perfect" Christmas tree should look like. Once one settles the "real tree vs. synthetic" debate, the question becomes how to decorate it? Some opt for colorful bulbs—bright blues, glowing reds, and cozy yellows. Some even add strings of popcorn, purple ornaments, peppermint candy, and ceramic gingerbread men.
And yet others choose classic white bulbs with just a dash of silver tinsel. Such was the choice for actor Rob Lowe, whose "white and silver" Christmas tree was featured in last week's Homes & Gardens. Dripping in silver (and a few gold) ornaments, as though they were diamonds hanging from every outstretched arm of the pine, his tree glistened in style.
Lowe posted a photo of his tree from a few years back, along with his four-legged friends, writing, "Wayne, Owen, Gilbert Grape and Teacup Egg wanted to show you their Holiday fits. It’s a lot of cute!"
Writer Hannah Ziegler calls the look timeless and quotes Megan Slack, celebrity style head at Homes & Gardens: "Rob Lowe’s tree perfectly shows why white and silver work so beautifully together. The frosted whites give it that magical, wintry feel, while the silver ornaments are sparkly but remain sophisticated." Slack adds, "It’s approachable, yet undeniably chic – a holiday look that feels both stylish and inviting, the kind of tree you’d actually want in your own living room. Plus, it'll look just as good in a decade from now. What's not to love?"
But hold on! Jaime Milan writes in an article about 2025 Christmas trends for Veranda that everything old is new again. Christy Fennen, a buyer for Frontgate, told Milan that "Multi-colored lights are making a comeback. We started seeing this trend last season, and I expect it to really pick up this year. For many people, it’s nostalgic. Chances are, their childhood tree had those vibrant, colorful lights, and mine did too.”
Of course, Christmas décor is a very personal choice. People all over the internet are showing off their DIY Christmas tree decorating skills. One Christmas-themed family on Tiktok, @TheGordons, went for orange this year, complete with dried orange peel-styled ornaments. Quite popular on TikTok, one commenter exclaims, "The orange tree might just be the tree of the year!"
@thegordons_
DAY 5 : dried ornament tree day! 🍊🪵🌲 #gordonschristmas #gordonsxmas #christmasmum #christmascountdown #christmas2025
Many Redditors across multiple threads have discussed their version of a "perfect" tree. In one post on the subreddit r/Christmas (of course) someone asks, "Do you prefer multi color or white lights? I like multi color." This thread alone received over 100 comments, with many holding their opinions strongly. One suggests, "White for elegance, multi-colored for nostalgia."
This commenter makes a strong argument for color: "Multi-coloured lights look amazingly cosy, and white lights look cold, sad, and very 90s Martha Stewart, especially outdoors. I’m glad the aesthetic has changed back to coloured lights in my part of Canada. However, I do agree that coloured lights look great in the tropics."
This person steers another way entirely: "I prefer more yellow lights, it makes the room look warmer."
This Redditor is diplomatic in their taste, but notes it's dipped in nostalgia: "I love the look of both. I prefer white lights for my own house but I love my grandma's multicolored tree, and I miss my great grandparents' colored tree as well."
Quite adorably, this person has a solution to make everyone happy: "I am a fan of the classic warm white lights myself. But I have a kiddo so I got a tree that lets me switch the lights. Colored and fun when they are around, but classic and warm when it’s just me with a beer and some gaming at night."