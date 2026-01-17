upworthy
Frugal people share the best money-saving advice from parents and grandparents they still use

"My mother taught me how to compare prices per item or ounce rather than by the package."

Images via Canva/spxChrome, irynakhabliuk

People who live frugal lifestyles share best frugal advice from older generations.

For those with great grandparents, grandparents, and parents from the Greatest Generation (those born 1901 to 1927) and the Silent Generation (those born 1928 to 1945), much can be learned from how to live a frugal lifestyle. These two generations lived through the Great Depression and World War II, two events that forced Americans to become more resourceful due to difficult financial situations, food scarcity, and rations.

Today, people who consider themselves frugal are always looking for more ways to save money. To glean frugal wisdom from older generations that would still be applicable today, one frugal person posed the question on Reddit: "What frugal lesson from your parents or grandparents you still use today?"

And many frugal people offered their best money-saving tips from their relatives that they still use today. From how to save on money to utilities, these are the best frugal tips from Redditors:

Reuse from your kitchen

"My grandma rinsed and reused foil until it crumbled. I rolled my eyes then, now I catch myself doing it. Funny how those 'silly' habits end up smart. Mine also saves glass jars, labeled lids with tape, turned t-shirt into rags, and froze veg scraps for stock. :)" - YourxCherry

"I save butter wrappers in the fridge to use for greasing baking pans. To get everything out of empty condiment bottles, I pour a little vinegar, milk or whatever is fitting, then shake it up and use that for salad dressing or other cooking needs." - so-many-cats

"I love Tostitos salsa jars. Whatever I cook, such as soup, ground beef, pasta, the extras, or leftovers, everything goes into these jars. They are so perfect for portioning. One jar = one person's meal portion. I literally have more than 30 jars, and they are incredibly convenient!" - Proud_Possibility256

"I do not go grocery shopping until my fridge is empty including my freezer zero food waste. I have become very creative with recipes. Saves me money. Always take lunch to work." - Samantha-the-mermaid

"My grandmother took care of her five siblings during the depression after her parents died on .45¢ an hour. I make more money in an hour than she made in a week. She never wasted ANYTHING. She taught me to save bacon grease for seasoning, bread ends for bread pudding, leftovers for soup, and coffee grounds and eggshells for the garden. We didn't carve our pumpkins- we painted them and made pumpkin pie out of it after Halloween." - That-Response-1969

"I sometimes hate it that I am like this, but one of the first odd things that come to mind is labeling bottles of home goods like dish soap, body wash, bars of soap, hand soap, etc. so you know which one lasts the longest after purchase. Keep in my mind, my grandmother grew up during the Great Depression. I also spent a majority of my days with her making food (predominately just standing around doing nothing useful). All of the meals we hold dear to our hearts are actually just frugal meals to stretch out. She would get extremely nervous if she came to your home and there were not canned goods. This is winter in the upper Midwest during the Great Depression to put it into perspective, along with canning and preparing for everything. This is a person that lived by candle light basically. When she finally had a icebox, every last meal had to be frozen. No matter what you made, it had to be able to sit there when necessary. You make no meal that cannot be eaten for three days or frozen solid for the next month. I still live by this routine." - WideRoadDeadDeer95

Make your money go further

"My mother taught me how to compare prices per item or ounce rather than by the package." - Chicpea09

"My parents always framed purchases by how much time I would have to exchange for the item. So when I was in 6th grade and I wanted a TV for my bedroom and it was $120, I would have to do 6 to 10ish baby sitting jobs - then ask myself is it worth that exchange. This is still how I frame most purchases." - BagNo349

"My grandfather told me as a teenager that debt is how other people control you. I didn't realize how true this was until my early 20s when I got into mild debt problems. Since then I have been majorly debt averse." - Egon88

"Mine told me if you cant pay the milkman 6pence this week, how will you pay him 12pence next week? Lesson learned. I pay my bills on time ALWAYS." - Mundane_Sail_4155

"My dad always said it's not a deal if you can't afford it. Of course he didn't have slickdeals either lol." - JasonG5

"My grandpa always said ‘Pay yourself first.’ Even when money was tight, he’d stash $5–10 in savings before paying bills. I thought it was silly but that habit built a nice cushion over time." - samdaz712

Save on utilities and living expenses

"I hang dry my clothing whenever possible. I find it strangely relaxing to stand outside and carefully hang everything up so it has good airflow. It reminds me of helping my grandmother hang out laundry on their farm. The only thing I changed was painting the tips of my clothespins so I can see them better and don’t forget them on the line accidentally." - SpecificSkunk

"MAINTAIN and REPAIR what you already own. Lubricate, tighten, clean. Change filters. Replace belts. Flush. Air out. Condition. Resurface. Store properly. Take care of your stuff." - i_know_tofu

"I patch and repair clothes that can be repaired instead of immediately buying new. For instance, we have a comforter that has gotten holes from the washing machine - cheap materials. I'm learning the Japanese art of Shashiko to patch it over my Thanksgiving week break. I find a used item instead of buying new immediately, when our dryer went out, I bought one from an estate sale for the same price as repairing the old one would have cost (and since it was on it's 3rd repair - heavy eye roll on cheaply made crap - I don't feel so bad. I line dry a lot of things. Not everything but a lot." - LeftwingSH

"I put on hoodies and blankets and refuse to turn the heater on until the outside temps are about 45 degrees." - thedoc617

"How to drive in order to maximize your miles per gallon and reduce wear and tear on the car. Accelerate slowly and try to keep under 2 RPMs. Leave a wide berth between yourself and other cars. Anticipate traffic/stopping, then let off the gas and cruise. Don't ride the brakes." - OrdinarySubstance491

This article originally appeared last year

People born before 1970 share what they ate for dinner growing up, and it's a blast from the past

So much meatloaf and Shake 'n Bake.

Kids in the 1970s pretending to cook

"What's for dinner?" has been asked by kids for millennia, probably, and the most common answers depend on both where and at what time in history it was asked. In ancient times, people were limited to what they could hunt or gather. Medieval recipes look different than what people ate in the 19th century. And what our grandparents ate when they were children was different from what our kids eat today.

Obviously, people couldn't DoorDash Chipotle in the '70s, but when someone on Reddit asked people born before 1970 what they ate for dinner most weeks, there were some standard meals a lot of Americans clearly ate regularly growing up. Lots of meatloaf and beef stroganoff. Pork chops and chop suey. Convenient assistance from Shake n' Bake, Hamburger Helper and TV dinners. Canned fruits and veggies. So much Jell-O.

Here are some of the most popular responses:

"Overcooked pork chop, minute rice, canned green beans, canned fruit cocktail

Spaghetti with ground beef and sauce made from a packet (Durkee?)

Pot roast (whatever cut of meat was on sale) cooked with Lipton onion soup mix. Frozen peas. Canned peaches.

Meatloaf with mashed potatoes and canned green beans. Canned pears

Shake n bake chicken and scalloped potatoes from a box. Canned fruit of some kind.

On awesome days Chef Boyardee pizza mix from a box.

I liked LaChoy chop suey.

Always with a jug of milk on the table."

1970s, '70s, generations, meals, meatloaf Meatloaf was a staple dinner.Photo credit: Canva

"So I think many of our moms went to the same home ec classes. Our house also had on rotation:

Goulash: It wasn’t what I have come to understand is Hungarian Goulash, but ground beef/spices/tomatoes.

Chicken Diane: Way overcooked chicken with rosemary, thyme and other seasonings.

Meatloaf: Yes, ketchup on top.

And the ever-present rice. Dad bought an aluminum rice cooker from his time in Japan and we had rice (he added soy sauce on top) 3x per week. The other side was baked potatoes.

The big treat!!!??? Chef Boy Ar Dee pizza from a tube on Friday once per month. Mom had a round aluminum baking pan and make dough, spread the included sauce on the dough, add the Parmesan Cheese (in the included packet). That was the biggest treat - and in all honesty I would go back to that day cause I miss my mom. Best pizza ever."

"Hamburger patty or braised round steak, green salad, canned vegetable (peas, beans, corn, beets). Occasionally a baked potato. Sometimes my mom would toss chicken in a flour/seasoning mix and bake it and we'd have oven fried chicken--maybe once every couple of weeks. We got beef from a cousin so it was cheap, and chicken was expensive.

Mom also made spaghetti with ground beef, and beef stew with the tougher cuts of the cow. Oh--and liver--God how I hated liver night.

We always had cheap grocery store 'ice milk' in the freezer for dessert."

1970s, '70s, generations, food, meals, spaghetti Spaghetti is still a classic.Photo credit: Canva

"Sunday - Spaghetti/macaroni and homemade spaghetti sauce and a salad.

Monday - Roast chicken, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Tuesday - Pork chops, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Wednesday - Spaghetti/macaroni and homemade spaghetti sauce and a salad.

Thursday - Rump or sirloin steak, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Friday - breaded and fried fish (ugh--haddock, halibut, or cod if the latter was on sale), a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Saturday - Rump or sirloin steak, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Dessert would be supermarket ice cream (carton, usually Neopolitan), Jello chocolate pudding, Table Talk pie (usually apple)."

1970s, '70s, generations, food, meals, pork chops Why were pork chops so popular?Photo credit: Canva

"Typical meals: stroganoff made with ground beef and egg noodles. Pot roast. Swiss steak. Chicken cacciatore. Fried chicken. This was in California, but my parents were from the Midwest so pretty meat-and-potatoes. There was always a side vegetable and a starch. Rarely bread or rolls. Occasionally salad but not always until the 1980s. No formal/planned dessert except for special occasions like birthdays and holidays, but sometimes there was ice cream in the freezer or there were cookies (store bought; my mom wasn't a baker). In the late 70s my mom loved Julia Child and started to be more adventurous with cooking; later she took Asian cooking classes too."

"Beef stroganoff, fried bologna, weiners wrapped in bacon and then broiled, baked beans, (from scratch) liver.

Jello 1-2-3 (so space age!) Bundt cake, canned fruit salad, canned pears, canned peaches."

"When we had some money (early in the pay period):

Spaghetti with sausages and homemade sauce

Liver and onions

Chop suey

Spare ribs and sauerkraut

Pork chops with mashed potatoes and gravy

Beef stew

Boeuf bourguignon

Beef stroganoff

When we were short on money:

Spam & scrambled eggs

Homemade macaroni & cheese

Cold cereal

That’s all I can think of right now.

We very rarely ever had dessert and almost never ate out. We never had fast food, the only fast food chain in town was Burger King, and McDonald’s was a town away and only open about six months of the year."

Here's to all the meals that nourished us in every era of our lives.

Costco famously pays its workers well. Here's how much they employees made on average in 2025.

"Costco is the best company I’ve ever worked for."

Costco salary and pay for employees in 2025 revealed.

Making good wages is a hard pursuit these days, but Costco has a known reputation for paying its employees well. In 2025, Costco announced that it was raising hourly pay even higher for workers.

First reported by Retail Brew in March 2025, Costco's CEO Ron Vachris reportedly told investors that Costco would be implementing a new employee agreement that would increase its minimum wage to $20 per hour, and that the average hourly wage for Costco employees in the United States and Canada would rise to above $30 an hour, with wage increases set for 2026 and 2027.

Costco CFO Gary Millerchip also explained two new benefits for employees in 2025:

@workersclubnyc

How much do Costco Employees make in 2025 after their new salary incease? 🛒 #costco #salary #salarytransparency #jobs #retail


  • The agreement stipulates an immediate $1 pay increase at the top of scale this month, followed by additional dollar increases in March of both 2026 and 2027.
  • First-year employees will also now have access to paid vacation, and 30-year employees can take up to six weeks off.

In an online discussion about Costco on Reddit, a chart sourced from online job platform Bandana.com was shared that estimated how much Costco employees made in 2025. The chart broke down hourly wages for different positions in the store.

The chart explains that roles like assistants and stockers make nearly $31 an hour, where managers have potential to make $47.60 an hour for a salary of just over $99,000. One Redditor shared an updated chart of manager salaries, which stated managers have the potential to make up to $114,000.

The chart notes that Costco workers can also make 1.5 times their hourly wage when working on Sundays, and there are also opportunities for raises and bonuses. Raises are earned after working 1,040 hours for the company (about six months as a full-time employee), and start at $1 per hour with the potential to increase to $1.90. Bonuses are achieved after working at Costco for six years, which total an average of $5,500+ per year.

costco, costco wages, costco hourly wage, costco pay, costco employment A chart breaks down how much Costco workers make.Image via Bandana.com, Reddit/workwisejobs

Many Costco employees chimed in about their experience working for the retailer:

  • "Costco tire tech here! For the most part this graphic is pretty accurate, but the bonus check portion is slightly off. Something else to keep in mind is that Costco will periodically throw out 0.50-$1 raises depending on inflation and cost of living. The pay scale plus benefits package and time off we get is reason enough for me to never want to leave the company. I know my comment kinda sounds like a shill thing to say, but Costco is just really that great... I’m sure every warehouse is different and people have bad days, but Costco is the best company I’ve ever worked for." - NDinFL

  • "Not shill at all. I worked for Fred Meyer for 12-ish years before I switched to Costco. I was hired in at the same position I left Fred's, 15,000$ difference a year in pay. The environment is SOO much better, the pay and benefits are better. I got pregnant, my maternity leave was better than it would have been elsewhere. Then when I tried to go back, things weren't working out with my position/schedule and family. They let me step down and go to limited part time so I could focus on my daughter. I won't be able to step back in to my same role unless it happens to be open, but they'll work with me when I come back to make sure I'm happy. Corporate is a night and day difference." - Fit-Psychology6301

  • "RTV/Night merch Crown Forklift Jockey here. Same sentiments as above. You know a company treats its employees right when you have a dozen or more people with 25+ years with the company at that store. That's pretty my much unheard of elsewhere." - Work-Safe-Reddit4450
  • "Another Costco tire tech here! Also can vouch for the dude above pretty spot on. Bonuses vary a bit though like he mentioned! Our health care blows my mind! Best I’ve ever seen. I only pay 25$ for Ozempic monthly." - Gty2k2000

  • "Former Costco employee and this is pretty accurate. They pay well eventually but you’ll starve until you get there." - Kantwealjustgetabong
  • "Forklift driver here but also not mentioned is we make clerk pay but also get an additional $1.00 an hour when we're physically driving our lifts." - PhathasteR1
  • "Mostly accurate. The highest paying non-salaried position in the warehouse is the Certified Hearing Aid position which I didn't see listed. If I remember correctly, slightly more than fleet drivers (around $38). I've considered getting into management, but I like to be paid for my time, and working longer without pay and reduced family time is a big no for me. I made more than a manager as a supervisor if you included all the OT during the holiday season; The only time payroll won't have a stroke by the way." - Peppens91

  • "Costco is amazing. I started as a cart pusher and now make $160k in a non management role. They are truly an amazing company to work for. It gets better the higher up you get." - Valuable_Crow8054
People from around the globe share 15 signs that someone is obviously an American

"An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction."

tourists, american tourists, us tourists, vacation, american style
via Tarnie/Flickr, Paul Duncan/Flickr, tAlex Bikes/Flickr

Americans on vacation.

One of the fun things about traveling to different countries is that you not only get to learn about other cultures, but you also learn some things about your own. Americans who travel abroad often learn that people around the world appreciate them for being open, friendly, and good at spreading hope and optimism.

On the other hand, people in other countries can often tell when an American is coming from a mile away because they speak loudly, whether indoors or outdoors. Americans also have a very peculiar body language and are known to lean on things when they have to stand for an extended period.


A Reddit user posed a question in the AskReddit subforum to learn more about how Americans stand out abroad: What's an "obvious" sign that someone is American? The post received more than 35,000 responses, with an overwhelming number of commenters noting that Americans are all smiles and love to make small talk, something most people appreciate.

According to Redditors, here are 15 "obvious" signs that someone is American:

1. They have a unique confidence

"An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction."

"Been taught to walk fast, and look worried.. People think you know what you're doing."

2. They're friendly

"I worked as a cashier in a tourist place in Paris, I always recognised Americans because they were kinda friendly to me and they always left tips."

"I guess there are worse things than friendly and generous."


3. Time = distance

"If someone asks how far away something is, an American will tell how you long it takes to get there as opposed to a physical distance."

"It actually pisses off some Americans to give a distance in miles, unless they're calculating gas mileage. In some places, you have to give with and without traffic options. I think it's more valuable info in time than in distance."

4. Grinning at strangers

"The gentle grins you give to strangers if you make eye contact with them as you pass by, at least in the Midwest. was not well received in Germany."

"I dated a European man here in the US. When we walked together, every time I made eye contact with someone on our path I would smile at them, and they would always smile back. Boyfriend was so confused at all these strangers smiling at me. Kept asking if I knew all these people. It was hilarious."


5. They like personal space

"How much personal space they give themselves. Americans like at LEAST an arm's length."

"We're conditioned to fill spaces evenly. I noticed when i worked delivery, spending lots of quality time on elevators that for every new person that enters, everybody shuffles to even things out. Similar thing plays out in social gatherings and bars. Not sure if that's universal or not, but I find it interesting. I think the size of our personal bubbles is because our spaces are generally much larger because we've got the space (heh) to build bigger buildings, sidewalks, roads etc. Might also explain why we're louder. Used to filling larger spaces with volume."

Body language expert Joe Navarro says that among Americans, the social zone for acquaintances and casual interactions is four to 12 feet, while family and close friends stand 1.5 to four feet apart. The intimate zone, for those closest to us, ranges from the skin to about 18 inches.


6. They lean

"According to the CIA, when training to be a spy, you have to unlearn how to lean. Americans tend to lean on things when standing still."

All of this is true, according to Jonna Mendez, the former chief of disguise at the CIA, who has shared some of her tips and tricks for making Americans seem more European. "So we would de-Americanize you," Mendez told NPR. "They think that we are slouchy, a little sloppy. And they think that they can almost see that in our demeanor on the street because they stand up straight. They don't lean on things."


7. They don't have an indoor voice

"I've lived in America for 25 years, and it still irritates me that instead of lowering their voices in restaurants so everyone can hear, Americans just scream over each other and make their restaurants as loud as clubs."

"For some reason, my otherwise smart and wonderful American friends will speak in the same volume, diction, and speed regardless of any outside factor unless specifically asked."

8. Dessert for breakfast

"In my homestay in London, I was told that I was 'so American' for enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast (not frosted cake, but like a nuts and dried fruit spiced coffeecake kind of thing). Apparently, that's exclusively for like a 4 pm snack, and breakfast is more of a savory meal."

"A lot of American breakfast items in my mind are desserts (pancakes, muffins, waffles, etc.). It doesn't mean I won't eat them, but it's kinda weird to do so."

9. They wear their clothes differently

"A British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards."

"An Italian told me they could tell I was American because I wore my sunglasses on the top of my head when I wasn't using them."


10. Exposed soles

"While visiting Turkey, I was told that I looked American because I was sitting with one leg across the other, and the bottom of my shoe was exposed. Apparently, it's rude idk."

"In a lot of places outside of the US, showing the bottom of your shoe is rude."

11. Tactical gear

"Tactical sunglasses."

"I'm in the US, and virtually anything marketed towards men has the word 'tactical' in front of it."

12. They love small talk

"I'm from California (though a smallish town), and we wave to neighbors on our road, even if we haven't met, and start conversations in the grocery line with people if the opportunity presents itself. Also, smiling and saying hello to someone you happen to walk by and make eye contact with is quite normal. We are a social species, it would be so weird not to be friendly, even to strangers, for me, and I'm not even that social of a person."

"What really gets me to it is not that Americans do small talk constantly, but the fact that they are so good and fast at it. I mean, I say 'yeah, it's hot,' and they reply with some interesting fact or make a connection to their hometown. I feel less of myself after this. They must have some small talk class in school or some sh*t."

13. They like to point

"I've always observed my US friends like to point at stuff while walking and say what it is…. We were out walking around Amsterdam recently and they were like 'hey look it's a smoke shop'…. 'Oh look a sex shop'…. 'Oh hey, it's a prostitute' …. 'Look at the canal'…. 'Wow it's another prostitute'….. 'another canal' etc etc. It was like watching Netflix with Audio Descriptions turned on."

"You know that little voice inside your head, your internal monologue? Americans seem to monologue their thoughts."


14. Optimism and enthusiasm

"Dunno in all context, but Americans in Europe stand out with their ceaseless optimism and enthusiasm."

"I'm reminded a lot of Ted Lasso. Everyone I know (all Americans) loves the show. I wonder what kind of European fan base it has."

"Americans are so positive and have such a thirst for life. It sickens me."

15. They eat while walking

"When I lived in Europe, people said only Americans eat while walking. I'd be eating a bagel or something on the way to work or class, and multiple people asked if I was American lol."

"Jay Leno said on Top Gear, I think it was, that Americans are also the only people who eat while driving. I don't do this, but I constantly see people who do, haha, especially in LA, where people spend a lot of time in their cars."

People share the frugal habits they learned from relatives who lived through the Great Depression

"My grandmother kept all the clothes. They wore it, then cut it up into quilts or made rugs out it."

People share the frugal habits that people adopted during The Great Depression.

The Great Depression was one of the darkest economic times in the United States. Americans resorted to new levels of frugality out of necessity and survival. People went to great lengths to save, preserve, and reuse things.

The generations that lived through the Great Depression were the Greatest Generation (born 1901 to 1927) and the Silent Generation (born 1928 to 1945), and their children and grandchildren gleaned many lessons in frugal living.

In a discussion among Boomers and Gen Xers on Reddit, they shared stories about frugality and frugal habits they learned from their relatives who survived the Great Depression. From clothing to food and more, these are some of the most interesting ways they made it through.

"My grandmother kept all the clothes. They wore it, then cut it up into quilts or made rugs out it. Cut the buttons off. She had jars of buttons. All sorted by color. Once, I poured the potato water down the drain after boiling them. I thought she was going to have a heart attack. She saved that for soups, gravy, or put it on her body as lotion after a bath." - Key_Investigator1318

"My grandmother worked in a boarding house for room and board while my grandad was on a rail gang painting train overpasses for the WPA. My grandma was taught to waste nothing, so she learned to can fruits and veg and salt cure meat. She also learned how to make cakes and pies from practically nothing. She had a lifelong habit of hoarding washed-out food containers- literally had a tower of margarine tubs- and newspapers. She used them for stuffing cushions, filling cracks in the wall (with wallpaper paste- like papier-mâché) and even make some Christmas decor out of old comics. Probably my most fond and direct memory/lesson is staying with them for the week or weekend- my mom was a travel agent who traveled often on "fam trips"- and she left me with the grandparents) were the cheap snacks they made on Saturday nights for games of cards and watching the late movie on a local TV channel: popcorn, slices of apple, and a snack I came to know as 'depression s'mores-' saltines, peanut butter and half marshmallows made into sandwiches and baked in an oven. Delicious." - AnalogAficionado

"My grandmother also never wasted anything. If the collar on a shirt got worn, she would unstitch it, reverse it and sew it up again." - evaniesk

"My mom was a great cook & baker. I asked her once why she worked so hard to get every last bit of batter, etc. 'Because you never know when you'll wish you had that bite.' My dad's mom made wonderful homemade bread. As kids he and his 6 siblings would eat fresh bread with milk and a little sugar as a special treat." - Single-Accountant306

the great depression; Florence Thompson; Mona Lisa of the Great Depression; Mona Lisa; the depression; depression era Worried mother and children during the Great Depression era. Photo by Dorthea Lange via Library of Congress

"Turning off the lights when you left a room. 'Kill the lights' my dad would say." - Notch99

"Recycle, reuse, how to make an awesome meal from leftovers. We used to call it 'Fridge Stew' and 'A Never Have Again meal'. Only because you will never have the exact same ingredients." - FOAD1951

"My parents were teens/20s during the depression and learned to never waste anything. Ever. Shoes worn out? Cut out cardboard and put it in your shoes like inner soles. Just don’t prop your feet up. Cold at night? Put newspaper between your sheets and blankets to keep the warmth in. Apple peels? Make jelly. Leftover potatoes? Make soup. Any vegetable leftover? Make soup." - tigerowltattoo

"My mother saved all the plastic bread bags and the twist ties. Also saved all paper bags from the grocery store. Used them to wrap our school books." - Tb182kaci

"Sweet Jesus where do I start? Frugality and self sufficiency were the major themes. But they both were teenagers during the depression, both raised by single mothers in larger families. I was surprised we could throw away used toilet paper. I'm not a hoarder but I hate throwing things out. Just this morning my wife made me get rid of two pair of shoes. They were both less than 20 years old. I remember being taught to never live on credit, save and pay cash. I also remember my dad saying in the 70s that there were exceptions when interest rates were going over 15%. I bought my first house on a 17% mortgage and that was a VA loan. Still a good deal...It was rough being raised by two children of the depression. But they made me the man I am today and I wouldn't change a thing." - Tasty_Impress3016

"The tradition of an orange in the toe of your Christmas stocking. Sometimes it was all they could afford and it was treasured. The tradition continues in our family along with the story of why. Homemade bread because it was cheaper than day old store bread for school sandwiches. Winter coats as Christmas gifts." - MontanaPurpleMtns

"Always maintaining good credit because when you were dead broke you could at least pay for groceries on credit. That meant contacting your creditors before the payment was due if you didn’t have enough to pay the bill in full and explaining you acknowledge the debt, but hope that x dollars will be enough for now, until the weather makes work possible again. Also when you have money, don’t waste it. Put some by for the future. I’m old, and have followed this my whole life. At 74, my credit score is above 800." - MontanaPurpleMtns

"Hairdressers were for the wealthy. Get a friend to give you a perm/trim. Rags were better than rollers for curling your hair. (They are!!!! Soooo much more comfortable to sleep on.). Basically a clump of wet hair was wound around a small strip of fabric, the fabric ends were tied together and you slept on it all night so your hair could look nice for church on Sunday. Shoes that fit well were worth the money. (Too many hand me downs as a child caused foot problems.)" - MontanaPurpleMtns

"Keeping used fat in a jar in the fridge." Stardustquarks

"There was zero snack food in the house because money was not to be wasted on things like pop and chips that had no positive nutritional value. We did have cookies and other desserts - just always home made." - OaksInSnow

People praise YouTuber Kai Cenat after he was mocked for looking up words while reading books

The incredibly popular streamer is demonstrating what learning looks like in real time.

Kai Cenat/YouTube

Kai Cenat is on a mission of self-improvement.

Popular streamer Kai Cenat is making waves by doing something that shouldn't even be noteworthy, but is apparently seen as mock-worthy to some people. While reading a book out loud on his YouTube channel, the 24-year-old looked up words he wasn't familiar with in the dictionary.

Some people thought having to look up words was embarrassing, while others made fun of him for not already knowing the words he had to look up. Thankfully, that derision was met with a tsunami of support from people pointing out that this is a beautiful example of how people continue learning and educating themselves throughout adulthood.

In the online streaming world, Cenat is a giant. With over 20 million subscribers on Twitch, a platform popular with gamers, he is the top Twitch streamer in the world as of January 2026. Cenat is a gamer, rapper, YouTuber, and internet personality with a huge following among young people.

While his channels have largely focused on entertainment, Cenat has announced a shift toward learning new things and improving his mind. He's begun learning to sew to support his interest in fashion design and has set a daily reading goal to improve his mind and speaking skills.

Cenat has shared his "secret" YouTube channel, which focuses on what he's thinking about and learning. That's where he's shared videos of his new reading habit, which he says he began to become a better speaker. It's clear that he's learning to love reading, and it's quite delightful to see him get excited about the books he's working through. And while some people have scoffed, it's also delightful to see him increase his vocabulary by looking up words as he goes.

People on X have countered the critics with effusive praise:

"I can't praise this young man enough. This is the kind of display of curiosity, humility, and vulnerability that is in far too short supply among social media influencers." – @iowahawkblog

"Never hate on a man who's trying to better himself." – @Tectone

"This is exactly what kids need to see. This is great influence actually." – @BeLiKeDime

"This is literally how you teach yourself things lol nothing to mock here. The world would generally be a better place if more people humbled themselves like this." – @dissidentwest

Being humble enough to know that you don't know everything and being vulnerable enough to learn in front of others is admirable, and many people acknowledged that:

"I know this is easy to mock but this is actually admirable of Kai Cenat to take a step back and learn how to read better. Everyone acts like they know everything these days, and while he used to flaunt his ignorance, Kai is humbling himself and growing. This is an objective W." – @kangminjlee

"Looking up words while reading isn't embarrassing; it's how or vocabulary grows. Curiosity, self-awareness, and a desire to communicate better are skills worth celebrating. Reading to learn is always a win." – @HachetteUS

"Every single person making fun of @KaiCenat for knowing his weaknesses and actively going out of his way, in a public manner, to overcome these and become a stronger, well read man, is a clown. Imagine making fun of someone for actively trying to become better." – @JulienHoez

Merriam-Webster, the dictionary company, praised Cenat, and award-winning actor Jamie Foxx called Cenat personally to share his admiration:

No one should ever be mocked or feel embarrassed about trying to improve themselves and showing others what that process looks like. Too often, people hide the slow, laborious details of learning and only display the result. Good for Cenat for demonstrating both the joy and the humility of learning in real time.

You can follow Cenat's "Kai's Mind" YouTube channel here.

