16 things people assume are expensive but that frugal shoppers say actually save you money
Smart investing goes beyond stocks.
Living a frugal lifestyle is centered on saving money by being mindful about spending, often by spending less or refraining from buying altogether.
However, investing in cheap or low-quality items and services can sometimes be a waste of money, while spending more upfront can ultimately be a smart investment and a major money saver.
Frugal people on Reddit offered their advice on saving money with things often assumed to be expensive but that actually save money in the long run. As one frugal person noted, "Buy once, cry once."
These are 16 "expensive" things that frugal people say can save you more money over time.
"One thing my parents always told me was expensive was online groceries. The store I go to calls it click and collect. It's $1 and I find that I save so much money! Are the actual groceries any cheaper? No. I find that I save money because I only buy what I need I don't stroll down every aisle buying new snacks or wander into the home decor clothes or makeup sections. I also find I can easily compare prices and cost per gram or ml instead of going all around the store comparing. It's also so much easier to shop flyer deals and I don't 'hungry shop' because I use the grocery app as essentially a running list I just put stuff into my basket as it finishes throughout the week. For reference an average shopping trip when I go in store ends up being $120 and online shopping is around $90. Not to mention the time I save!" - jellostapler1
"Going to the dentist twice a year for cleanings." - MegaDaveX
"Quality bed / bedding. Invest in good sleep. 😴 Quality foods / beverages. Exercise membership / fitness equipment. I personally believe you should spend more on things that keep you healthy - because it in long run saves wear and tear on your body. You might not see the immediate effects, but your health is the most valuable thing you have." - Sure-Instruction-123
"Buying second hand luxury items. They're still new to me and a fraction of the cost. They're good quality and last!" - No_College2419
"My mother seems to think a dishwasher is expensive. It uses a fraction of the soap, water, and time. I still can't figure her her logic but that's another story." - salt_life_
Using the dishwasher can save you money.Photo credit: Canva
"My mother was under the impression that canned spaghetti and ground beef was the most frugal food to eat because her mother had made it when she was a teen mom and they were dirt poor. She also insisted it would be too expensive for us to eat more vegetables. In reality, I think it was probably based on the fact that neither my mom nor my grandmother knew how to cook much, and my mom hated vegetables. I make tons of food from vegetables now, and they are the cheapest things I buy. And healthy." - Boring_Energy_4817
"Backpacks. Bought my kids character bags at Target for kindergarten/first grade. They fell apart mid year. Bought them Jansport ones, they cost about 3-4 times what the cheap ones were, however, they used them elementary, middle school and high school. My oldest brought hers to college. In the long run, they were more cost effective than the cheap ones that needed to be replaced." - According-Paint6981
"Good athletic shoes. $150 running shoes: cheap. $150,000 knee replacement surgery: expensive." - Redcarborundum
"Therapy. I save a lot of money on not buying alcohol and impulse purchases!" - Own-Firefighter-2728
"For me it was my espresso machine. It definitely WAS an investment, but I went with an entry-level option and a nice grinder. It has absolutely saved me money now that I'm not picking up coffee several times per week. I did the math and, even accounting for the cost of buying milk and beans, the machine and grinder paid for themselves within ~100 days." - simple_shrimple
Making espresso at home can save money.Photo credit: Canva
"I would nominate AAA. One tow and you've paid for it. Or dead battery. Plus, the peace of mind is worth a lot in itself. And it's surprising how many random places have AAA discounts. It never hurts to ask!!" - Eastern-Listen5759, midwestbruin
"Getting a good laptop is a game changer. My parents always bought the cheap ones from Costco that were made of cheap plastic. I've bought the $1000 metal ones now from Lenovo and they've lasted through drops and spills and life much better. They're not slow either. Same with a good phone. I used to buy cheap ones that never lasted and now I bought an s22 and I'm on my third year with it and still happy." - monstera0bsessed
"Having hobbies! I think especially Western women have been conditioned to consume products as a pastime. Think 'shopping is my life' and 'retail therapy'. Since I got hobbies, I spend way less time scrolling through stores online or planning shopping trips. Sure, yarn and running shoes aren't cheap (*caveat that some people take the consumerism with them into the hobby, which isn't helpful), but I spend so much time making things and exercising that I don't have the inclination to even look at the latest trends." - Fatcat336
"A chest freezer! I just got one last week. It was $200 and only costs $30 a year to run. I have an air fryer too to I can make my favorite foods pretty quick from frozen. If filling it with meal prep soups and stews and craving foods like French fries and burger patties saves us from eating out once a month, it will pay for itself in no time." - Cats_books_soups
"Paying for your insurance as a lump sum." - PristineAnt5477
"A zoo pass. 120 dollars for year long access for me, my child, and one other person. By visit 3 it paid for itself and by the end of the year we have easily gone over 30 times. Often the zoo has a water spot, a playground, an aquarium, and obviously all the animals. So much cheaper than paying by visit and saves time and energy trying to find a way to keep my young kid entertained." - TheCatsPajamasboi