Studies show dogs and cats are equally as intelligent. Here's why people think cats are smarter.
"Cats have some cognitive abilities that may make them seem smarter than dogs."
There's a debate on the difference in intelligence between cats and dogs that have likely been going on since the two animals were domesticated. Cats aren't particularly known for doing tricks or even consistently responding to their name for that matter. But dogs on the other hand are often eager to please their owners, seemingly showing off their knowledge of a wider range of vocabulary.
Studies have shown that dogs and cats both possess similar levels of intelligence but people still mistakenly think cats are smarter. While dogs outwardly show their intellect by following commands and doing tricks, they're often getting into mischief. They also seem to forget consequences quickly resulting in them repeating the same behaviors.
People tend to see cats as more calculating creatures who know exactly what they're doing, oftentimes causing people to believe they do things out of spite. They may not respond every time you call their name but you know, and they know that they in fact do know their name. Their thinking just appears to be more complex devoid of the need to please their humans, though these things are all just assumptions made by cat owners.
But according to studies, while cats and dogs share the same level of intelligence, their smarts show up in different ways. Cats are problem-solvers and will keep trying to solve a puzzle for a much longer period of time than dogs, and they're often quicker at figuring things out like how to open latched food containers and kitchen cabinets, according to Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary.
Cats also have a more developed hippocampus which helps them remember things for longer periods of time while dogs have more neurons. Dogs also have a larger brain due to their larger heads which allows for more self-control–that could explain why cats knock things off counters.
Cat owners may also incorrectly think cats are smarter than dogs because cats are more self-sufficient while dogs depend heavily on humans for their survival. In a study where scientists attempt to compare cats with dogs, it was quickly proven that cats simply do what they want when they want, and for lack of understanding.
The study was trying to find out if both animals have the same level of body awareness. Dogs sat attentively waiting for commands while cats had to be coaxed with treats, toys and pspspst, only for some of the cats to be eliminated for walking away and refusing to participate. There's not a cat owner in the world that wouldn't expect that response from a feline being told what to do.
None of the studies prove cats are smarter than dogs or vise versa, though. The studies and articles that do comparisons of the two pets consistently show that the animals have similar intelligence levels but they have strengths in different areas. Having both a cat and a dog for a pet may make for complimentary companionship between the two animals. But given that they both have opposite strengths, they may combine forces to get into higher level hijinks.
Instead of trying to figure out which animal is smarter, we can appreciate each for what they add to the lives of humans. But in full transparency, when it comes to comforting humans, dogs blow cats out of the water on their level of emotional intelligence, so keep that in mind when Scout knocks over the trashcan for the fifth time this week.