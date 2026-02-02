Elderly rescue dog can't stop putting random items in his bed, keeping his family entertained
"He has stolen a lamp, framed poster art, a cooler. He took a teapot."
Not all dogs are created equal. Some don't get the best start in life and end up in situations where they need rescuing. That was the case for an elderly golden retriever named Duke, who had been returned to a rescue so many times that he was nearly labeled unadoptable. His "bad dog" reputation wasn't due to aggression or destructive behavior. Instead, some might say Duke simply has sticky paws.
The golden retriever is something of a canine kleptomaniac, constantly stealing objects from around the house only to put them in his dog bed. He's not eating them, burying them, or even playing with them. Duke is a collector of sorts, a trait his previous owners couldn't get used to. But his current owner, Cathy Hoyt, understands the pup's strange behavior and rolls with it.
According to Hoyt, the sweet rescue originally came from a home with domestic violence, which likely left Duke with lasting trauma. Dogs, like humans, can be affected by trauma in ways that surface through behaviors others may find confusing. While some dogs become skittish, aggressive, or have accidents when they are nervous, others engage in resource guarding, as Duke does. Although resource guarding typically involves food, the behavior this elderly golden retriever displays is still classified as such.
Duke doesn't steal sandwiches or other edible items. Instead, the pooch absconds with household objects that make little logical sense for a dog to want.
"Duke has very severe resource guarding," Hoyt tells GeoBeats. "Most dogs have it with food, but Duke does not have it with food. He has it with the items he steals. Household items."
In clips shown in a video by GeoBeats, Duke can be seen trotting away with his dad's pants before the footage cuts to him carrying something else. Hoyt explains:
"He steals electronics, my Kindle, my phone, laptops. He has stolen a lamp, framed poster art, a cooler. He took a teapot. He took creamer, a sugar bowl. Just the oddest items. He just places them on his bed. He guards them. We've spoken to professionals about this, but because of his age, it's very difficult to reverse."
There isn't much Duke's new parents can do to reverse a behavior that has likely been with him for most of his life. Thankfully, the Hoyts understand his condition and meet him with patience. They don't punish him for snagging things that aren't his, nor do they try to force him to give the items up. Instead, Hoyt says they simply wait until Duke is ready to allow them to retrieve the item from his bed.
"So we give him space. He will just have them around him, especially the household items. He just takes such comfort in them. It's really remarkable," Hoyt shares.
Hoyt says that while some people have suggested Duke's item collecting could be a sign of canine dementia, she insists his behavior is intentional. Duke isn't confused. Hoyt believes that after leaving behind so many people and belongings throughout his life, he has developed what she calls a "hoarding personality." By collecting items around the house, even ones that make no sense to anyone else, Duke creates a sense of safety and security for himself.
"We'll never really know, but he's happy doing it, so we let him do it," Hoyt exclaims.
People who've watched the video can't get enough of Duke's bizarrely sweet behavior.
One person gushes, "Poor Duke. Sweet boy. He's an emotional hoarder. Poor guy. I'm so grateful he's found acceptance and safety with you. Thank you for not allowing him to be abandoned once again!"
Someone else shares, "He is seeking stability. These things represent you and he's trying to keep you. Poor old fella. So happy you are kind. Let him have this. Very loving."
One woman points out Hoyt's calming voice, writing, "I've seen a few videos of this dog. I love how mom speaks to him with such a kind, soft voice all the time even when he's taking something she really doesn't want him to have. Her tone of voice never communicates anger…perhaps bewilderment at times but never anger. Great mom!"