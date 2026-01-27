Boston man's aggressive kindness with stranger demonstrates the differences between 'kind' and 'nice'
"Boston: Kind but not nice. LA: Nice but not kind."
People often use "kind" and "nice" interchangeably, but there's a distinct difference between the two. Someone can be kind without being nice, just as someone can be nice but not kind. One man in Boston has people in stitches with his real-life lesson on being a kind human rather than a nice one.
The man, who goes by the name ChuncleRitchie on social media, says he was approached by a presumably disabled man who needed help a few days before Christmas. In the video shared to TikTok, Ritchie can be heard asking, "What do you need?" to someone off camera. The interaction quickly turned into a wild side quest for the content creator, but it was his reaction that had people happy and intimidated simultaneously.
Ritchie keeps the camera trained on himself, never exposing the disabled man's identity, but he can be heard stuttering through his request. Off camera, the man says, "I feel like I'm going to get jumped. I have significant funds in my pocket right now. I need someone to walk with me to the bank."
In a thick Bostonian accent, Ritchie asks if the unidentified man thinks he's a police officer, to which the man confirms that he does not think Ritchie's in law enforcement. Clearly confused by the admission and request, the Good Samaritan clarifies, "You're saying you have a significant amount of funds in your pocket and you want me to f------ walk with ya? That's what you're asking?"
When the man confirms, Ritchie doesn't hesitate to assure the man that he will walk behind him to make sure no one tries to take his money. It should feel like a sweet moment, but the tone Ritchie uses sounds as if he's annoyed or upset, confusing commenters who aren't from the East Coast. Ritchie sprinkles expletives the entire walk to the bank, including when a couple of coworkers join the unexpected city stroll. Upon reaching their destination, Ritchie learns that the man's name is Bill before lecturing him on safety.
"Bill, you shouldn't f------ yell that to random people for real. What if I was a f------ maggot psychopath? Dude, what are you nuts? Huh?" Ritchie says, but cuts Bill off when he attempts to explain. "No, I got that. Just don't be yelling like that to anybody else."
People familiar with Boston and East Coast kindness find the interaction hilariously endearing, while others are now afraid to visit the city. One person says, "The epitome of Boston, annoyed and mean but still going entirely out of your way to help a complete stranger."
This person thanks the man for validation and video evidence, "Hi. As someone who moved from the Midwest to New England and had to explain to my family every time we went to Boston … “no, they would do anything for you… they will just cuss and be a little mouthy about it. I swear they are nice”… thank you for this video evidence and being such a good human."
"You are the meanest nice person," another laughs, while someone else explains, "This is the difference between NICE and KIND. You are KIND, but not NICE."
This person plans to stay put in their home state, writing, "I’m not sure my skin is thick enough to live in Boston. Ima stick to the Midwest."
"Boston is full of grinches. We’ll go but we’re gonna talk sht the whole time," someone writes.
"Boston: Kind but not nice. LA: Nice but not kind. East coast best coast," one person declares.
Another person giggles at the conflicting tone versus action, saying, "How terrifyingly sweet of you guys."
One Massachusetts commenter confirms their style of kindness, saying, "As a fellow MA resident - this is the most Boston thing. The nicest, grumpiest, annoyed toned - but still going out of your way."
"Hey so I work with disabled adults and I just want you to know that being identified as a safe person to ask for help says a LOT about who you are as a person. I hope you realize that," someone shares.