Frugal people share 14 ‘hacks’ that were a waste and didn’t save money

Americans have saving money on their minds. According to a 2025 Vanguard survey, 75% of Americans didn’t save as much money as they intended to that year. Additionally, 84% of Americans included a financial goal in their 2026 New Year’s resolutions.

But less than half of Americans are actually saving money. A 2025 Pew Research poll found that just 47% said they were able to put money away.

One method for saving money is to adopt a frugal lifestyle. However, not all frugal “hacks” are effective money-savers, as frugal people on Reddit have shared.

“I see a lot of advice about extreme couponing, driving across town to save a tiny amount on gas or groceries, and spending hours chasing the absolute lowest price on everything,” one person explained, adding that they tried doing some things to no avail.

They added, “It just wasn’t worth the time or mental energy. I’d spend 30–45 minutes planning to save a few dollars, while ignoring bigger expenses (housing, food habits, and recurring subscriptions), that actually moved the needle.”

More frugal people shared the money-saving hacks they tried that ultimately weren’t worth it. From gas to food and DIY repairs, these are the things frugal people wouldn’t recommend trying to save money on:

Household and repairs

“Not every DIY is cheaper. It often only is cheaper if you need something that cannot be mass-produced. And even then, buying the materials is often more expensive than modifying an existing product.” – discolored_rat_hat

“Our rule of thumb is if you can fubar it 3x and still save significant money try it. If you’re going to lose money if you aren’t perfect buy it or hire someone. For example a bathroom remodel was quoted at 42k. We priced out the things needed at 5k, that meant if we (we mostly being my exceptionally handy husband, I just design and paint) messed up we could try 8 times and still be ahead. He did a beautiful job and it was just about 6K all in. The dishwasher broke. The part that was probably but not for sure the problem was 150. A new dishwasher was 400. We bought a new dishwasher. It’s worked out great.” – MsLaurieM

“Fixing my car myself ended up with a friend breaking it more. I did replace the battery just fine, but even that took way longer than it was maybe worth.” – greatexpectations23

Gas

“Driving around to find cheaper gas is pretty ridiculous. Like, I get filling up before going near the airport car rental, and not filling up at rest stops if possible, but otherwise just keep an eye out for what on your way. For me, it’s cheaper to fill up in Delaware, but I only do so if I’m down that way shopping. I don’t purposely drive out of my way.” – MissDisplaced

“Driving with windows down to save on gas instead using your car’s AC. The majority of fuel consumed by your car is used to overcome air/wind resistance. The drag created by driving with open windows burns way more fuel than your car’s air conditioning.” – OCsurfishin

“Gas savings is the biggest thing. My car had a 20 gallon tank. Even a 20 cent price difference would only save me $4. If I get gas every other week at most that’s $100 a year. But a 20 cent difference is huge. It’s literally not worth it to try to save a couple cents per gallon.” – no_sight

Food

“Money wise, raising animals like chickens for the eggs, can be a money pit. But it depends on a lot of factors like the money you put to build the coop, the feed you are giving them, the treats, the time you spend taking care of them, etc.. In season, you can sell the extra eggs. But for a few months, it’s possible you don’t have any egg at all. So you need to buy them. Or put a light in the coop. But, you have happy animals and you know your eggs are not coming from a factory.” – Brayongirl

“Baking bread. Although I’m a great cook, I’m not good at making bread. I’ve tried dozens of recipes. I then tried a bread machine. Nope. I’ve accepted defeat. There’s nothing like a good crusty baguette, so I’ll gladly pay $5 and save myself the aggravation and cost of ingredients.” – DareWright

“Making (laundry detergent, yogurt, cheese, whatever) from scratch. If it takes more than 3 steps and/or 2 hours I’ll just use less and/or coupon for it. Between procuring the ingredients/equipment needed, the labor involved with execution and clean up, and then the learning curve of possibly making a sh*tty end product, I’m ok with paying for the convenience of a consistently good product.” – PutNameHere123

“Buying plastic containers for meal prep always resulted in the containers becoming worthless within a year or so due to warping or other things happening. I now use all glass containers and have been using the same containers for well over 4 years.” – greatexpectations23

“Going to three different supermarkets and comparison shopping. In general, I stick with just purchasing what I need at supermarkets that provide a good value. Yes, maybe going across town will save me 40 cents on onions this week. Better that I buy everything at one location and save the time and mental energy.” – pianoman81

Additional expenses

“I stopped buying things because they were ‘on sale’. If it was something I didn’t need often, it was not worth the purchase price. I also stopped buying things I don’t have room for or did not plan to use within the current month. It just was not worth trying to find storage for it.” – tetcheddistress

“Credit card churning. I know it can save money and I did do it for a while but the mental headache wasn’t worth it for me. I just use a single cash back card with another as a backup and use it for everything. Keeps all my spending in one spot to help with budgeting and the mental load decrease is so much nicer.” – OutsideImmediate9074

“Couponing, at least these days, is often not worth it! It encourages you to buy brand name when usually genetic/store brand is cheaper even after coupon, and is generally the same formulation. Most coupons these days are like 35 cents off 2 boxes of $4 cereal meanwhile generics are like $2.50 without a coupon. If you’re brand-loyal that might be a hot take, but our house is fine with generics. Physical coupons have gotten crappier and less frequent, usually in favor of moving to e-coupons. E-coupons are hard to stack and often have restrictions/limits that make them hard to use. The pennysavers in my area have half the number of pages that they used to, and are basically only P&G products and stamp ads lol. The dollar value of the coupons haven’t been changing but everything has been getting more expensive, making them less useful than ever before. The time spent organizing, clipping, and putting together matchups is honestly just not worth it these days. To me, I see couponing as a job. If I’m not making/saving at least minimum wage from it ($8 savings per hour spent clipping/organizing/shopping) it’s not a worthwhile use of my time.” – YouGotToMugatu