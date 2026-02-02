You can't import it or cook it. Why a traditional Scottish dish is banned in America
Is it too much for Americans to handle?
In the 1993 cult comedy So I Married an Axe Murderer, actor Mike Myers takes a big shot at Scottish cuisine: "My theory is that all of Scottish cuisine is based on a dare." Obviously, that's an exaggeration. There are many wonderful Scottish treats that Americans love.
Every time you eat a tasty, buttery shortbread cookie, you can thank Scotland. The roast beef and gravy meal many people savor on Sunday nights also traces its roots to Scottish culinary tradition, as does oatmeal, once a humble peasant food that has since become a wellness staple.
What is haggis?
However, Myers may be onto something when it comes to haggis, a traditional Scottish dish made from lamb lung, sheep's heart, liver, suet, minced onion, stock, and spices. While Americans enjoy lamb from time to time, the heart and lungs tend to fall outside our culinary comfort zone. And to take things up a notch, the dish is traditionally cooked inside a sheep's stomach. Talk about using the entire animal.
Americans who have tasted it have compared it favorably to meatloaf and less favorably to "creamy oatmeal and meatloaf."
Why is haggis banned in the U.S.?
To take the dare analogy a step further, in 1971 the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) banned haggis from being imported into the U.S. because it is illegal to eat sheep lung, or the lungs of any livestock. During slaughter, fluids from other parts of the body, including stomach contents, can collect in the lungs, creating a potentially toxic environment. Additionally, livestock lungs tend to contain higher levels of environmental toxins and microorganisms than other organs.
As if the 1971 ban weren't enough, in 1989 the USDA banned the import of United Kingdom sheep meat due to concerns about a neurodegenerative disease in livestock.
The haggis ban must be especially hard for people of Scottish heritage on Burns Night, which takes place every year on January 25. Haggis is the evening's official dish, as it was a favorite of the poet Robert Burns, who is celebrated that night. He even penned an ode to the dish in "Address to a Haggis." Here's an excerpt:
Ye Pow'rs wha mak mankind your care,
And dish them out their bill o' fare,
Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware
That jaups in luggies;
But, if ye wish her gratefu' prayer,
Gie her a Haggis!
Is haggis ready for a comeback?
For Americans hoping to enjoy haggis on Burns Night in 2027, there's a chance the delicacy could finally be on the menu. In 2021, then-President Joe Biden struck a deal with then–U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson that reopened the door for sheep meat imports to the U.S. Meanwhile, Scotland's largest haggis producer, Macsween of Edinburgh, has been working on a U.S.-friendly version of haggis that includes everything except the lamb lung.
Whether you're brave enough to chow down on haggis or prefer to stick with shortbread cookies, the dish serves as a reminder of a time when people used every part of the animal to sustain themselves and their families. But its ban raises one lingering question. If haggis is considered too dangerous to import into the U.S., why hasn't it posed any real danger to the people of Scotland?