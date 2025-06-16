Men reveal touching compliments women have said to them that pulled their heartstrings
Kind words and compliments can sometimes mean so much more than anticipated. And certain compliments from women to men can have a deep and lasting impact, whether they are from a spouse, parent, friend, or even a stranger.
In an online forum, member kitcat1098 posed the question: "Men, what has a woman told you that touched your heart more than you let on?"
And men did not hold back divulging the impactful things women have said to them. These are 21 of the best compliments a woman has given a man, according to men.
"A classmate in anthropology class, we were making casual conversation while we examined bones and I told her I had a brother and she asked me 'is he like you? So gentle?' I have very low self esteem, or rather a lot of self loathing. When I get a compliment my instinct is to think I’m being mocked or pitied. That one came out of left field, and it actually got past my mental defenses and connected. It was also genuinely, genuinely touching to me." DPPestDarkestDesires
"Ex gf and I were leaving her families' holiday dinner. I made a casual comment, something to the effect of 'Nana remembered both me and my job. I think she likes me.' And her reply struck me like a lightning bolt. She casually said (while still staring at her phone) 'Of course Nana likes you. You are a genuine and kind person. Who wouldn't like you?' She didn't mean it as a compliment. She said it like an observation that any other person would have made and seemed almost annoyed that I didn't understand how they both apparently saw my interaction with her. I never told her how much that meant to me." whovian5690
"After 49 years and 8 months together out of the blue she says, 'I'm still in love with you'." Separate_Gazelle3481
"My mom passed away a couple years ago from Covid and I was her primary caretaker for over 10 years before that. She was a single mom and meant everything to me. I have really bad confidence issues and struggled extremely hard with depression. To be frank, I was a lazy sack of shit. After my mom passed I ended up losing everything and basically ended up having a trial by fire trying to become a functioning adult all within like 2 months. A couple months ago I took my Grandma (her mom) out to lunch and she looked at me and just said 'your mom would be so proud of you.' It hit me like a ton of bricks because I still feel like I'm behind everyone else at my age and haven't really ever experienced that before." EppsXIII
"I’m an engineer and used to be an engineering team leader when my amazing General Manager left for another opportunity. I was asked if I would like to be considered to take his place and oversee sales and construction in addition to engineering, as well as P&L responsibility for the region. I was wavering on it and told my wife, 'I don’t know. (My predecessor) was from more of a sales background and a better public speaker and …..' She told me, 'You don’t need to be (your predecessor). You can just be you and bring your own strengths and leadership qualities.' I got that job and have served in that position for the last 8 years. It was the best career decision I ever made, and thinking about that conversation with my wife still chokes me up." Scintelle
"My girlfriend told me that I'm the father to our daughters that she always wished she had growing up and I think about that all the time." Tydozer_
"Two women said, unannounced and without knowing my situation, called me a good dude they could always depend on, without prompt or self pity. It was..really, really, nice to hear." cgtdream
"My wife when she told me she was proud of me for standing up to my emotionally abusive parents after almost 30 years of keeping my mouth shut and being a doormat. I cried, but even that doesn't come close to letting her know how much that meant to me and words can't describe it." Deylar419
"Our daughter was born with a heart defect. She died at 6 weeks old. My wife turned to me a few weeks after the funeral and said 'you’re a rock all the time and I appreciate it more than words will ever be able to express, but it’s time for you to let it out.' I wasn’t okay for quite a few hours after that." BGOG83
"I'm a 50/50 single dad. I was in Walmart and a woman overheard me talking to my son, who was 4 at the time. We crossed paths later on and she stopped me and complimented me on how I talk to my son. 'There aren't very many dads out there who are like that with their children. It's really nice to see.' I was completely stunned and I struggled to maintain my composure with a weak 'Thank you.' I had to stop for a few minutes to process it and I was so overwhelmed that tears were flowing. I've been trying so hard to raise my little guy since he was a year old, struggling at times, trying to do things right. No one ever asks me how I'm doing, I've had people treat me like absolute shit since my breakup and I talk to only a small fraction of the people I used to. His mom and I are on good terms as co-parents and I won't ever budge from that. To have a complete stranger stop and compliment me like that just meant so much." j1ggy
"Twenty six years ago a girl told me I had friendly eyebrows." OneTimeIMadeAGif
"'Thank you for bringing dignity to this dump.' -eccentric old lady in McDonald’s. Narrowly, I think she just meant the McDonald’s, since I was wearing a suit, but I choose to apply the sentiment more broadly." BubblyTaro6234
"(I found her father dying from a heart attack). It was a week later after he passed. We were in bed together she said 'you can cry and I won’t tell anyone'. I looked up to that man a lot and how he lived his life." hdlog43
"Had a girl seemingly out of nowhere ask me if I was doing alright yesterday. I don’t think I was putting out negative vibes or anything. It was just a check in. It was kind of awesome." abrandnewanthem
"My wife showed me a picture of her and our daughters getting some froyo and she said 'thanks babe for working so hard so that we can afford a treat on a Tuesday'. Somehow it made me feel like all the hours I slave away and don't have with my family are actually worth something. I got all watery-eyed and happy. It like refueled me." Engininja_180PI
"I’ve been close to only a few girls in my life. And one thing they’ve said about me is that I’m a good listener. I’ve always taken it as a compliment but I honestly don’t know what I did that warranted that comment. I literally just listened to them talk. I don’t take notes or give encouraging comments and honestly, I don’t even remember what they say sometimes. Anyway, I was talking to a girl I’m seeing and I brought this up and she agreed. I was wondering what she thought and was expecting her to give some insight but then she said 'but do they listen to what YOU have to say ?' I was honestly taken aback. I did not expect her to be concerned about that for me. And I was honestly so touched." zool714
"That she feels safe with me." Inside-Cod1550
"My girlfriend telling me she feels safe being herself around me, and then proceeding to meow at me and us proceeding to meow at each other like two completely normal people." BaconAndVibes
"'You're the only man that has ever treated me with respect.' I wasn't even trying flirt with her, she was my groupmate back in college and I treated her like any other bro. I guess its because she is very attractive that she gets a lot of unwanted male attention. It was both a compliment and something very sad for me." KapePaMore009
"I wasn't the easiest kid to have, nothing crazy but messy, lazy, etc. A few years after moving out my mom said she 'misses me so much' and here I was convinced she was exited to be an empty nester... got to my feels." steadyhands25
"I once had a coworker tell me I looked nice. To her it was probably just something of a nicety. But to me, well I still remember it 10 years later." BaddestKarmaToday