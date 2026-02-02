New study reveals dogs are smarter than originally thought, anticipating unsaid commands
"They are really tuned in to our communication and are prepared to look to us for information."
Most dog owners think their dog is the best, smartest dog to ever walk the planet. Of course, they're all correct because it's obviously a tie between every dog that has ever existed. But a new study from Duke's Canine Cognition Lab confirms that dogs are actually a lot smarter than humans initially gave them credit for.
The study spanned five years as PhD student, Hannah Salomons and the rest of the Duke team partnered with a national service dog organization, Canine Companions. They were joined by other organizations to assess the cognitive abilities of puppies from eight weeks to 20 weeks of age. The puppies were tested every two weeks until they hit the age threshold of 20 weeks.
All 100 puppies involved in the study were golden retrievers and golden retriever mixes. The team of scientists set out to discover how dog intelligence was developed. They wanted to know whether abilities were developed in different chunks or if they developed together as general intelligence. The results were fascinating to the team. Salomons tells Duke Today, “There hasn't really been a study of this size at this fine scale of detail done on puppy cognitive development before. It was a big undertaking."
Training time: Puppies learning tricks with their trainer.Photo credit: Canva
What they found is that dogs have an ability to "read minds"—or anticipate what a command will be. This cooperative communication skill develops remarkably early, much earlier than anticipated by those completing the study. Duke Today writes, "Skills such as understanding simple human gestures emerged early, alongside basic skills like working memory." Turns out that this communication skill is unique to dog puppies. Salomons explains to the school's digital outlet that wolf puppies do not display this level of understanding of cooperative communication with humans at such a young age.
"Molly is exceptionally intelligent. She picks up on everything, and she doesn't forget," Jamie Tan tells WBZ News Boston, an affiliate of CBS, about her one-year-old rescue dog. "She's very emotionally intelligent."
In the news segment, they show how the puppies participated in the study, explaining that the dogs had to find treats with only non-verbal cues.
One puppy fell asleep on the job, still inside the clear tube with a treat right in front of his nose. Being a puppy is hard work, especially when they are essentially expected to read minds to find a piece of kibble.
Salomons explains to WBZ News Boston, "They are really tuned in to our communication, and they are prepared to look to us for information. We tested how they look to humans and make eye contact to maybe make a connection or ask for help."
Man and dog share a joyful moment in the park.Photo credit: Canva
According to the scientists who conducted the study, there's no need to do anything extra to apply this new information. The puppies in the study that were exposed to hundreds of students and staff on any given day at Duke University displayed the same level of socialization skills as a puppy raised within a family unit.
"You're enough for your dog, and giving them a nice, loving home is going to help them develop really well, and [that] your dog is looking to you for information," Salomons shares with the news outlet.