21 encouraging quotes from famous people about persevering through hard times
From Mother Teresa to Eleanor Roosevelt to Helen Keller, get inspired by their wise words.
The holiday season can be a difficult time of year. According to the American Psychological Association, 89% of people say this joyful time of year also brings major stress. It's safe to say that with all the running around, most of us are persevering through the end of the year.
Getting through these tough times can require some extra inspiration. If you are going through a period of difficulty, garnering wisdom from people who have lived through hardship can help you come out on the other side still standing with a renewed mindset
These are 21 encouraging quotes by famous people to help you persevere through challenging times.
"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love." – Mother Teresa
"Do not stop thinking of life as an adventure. You have no security unless you can live bravely, excitingly, imaginatively; unless you can choose a challenge instead of competence." – Eleanor Roosevelt
"When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us." – Helen Keller
"It always seems impossible until it's done." – Nelson Mandela
"Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." – Winston Churchill
"The best way out is always through." – Robert Frost
"I am a slow walker, but I never walk back." – Abraham Lincoln
"If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward." – Martin Luther King Jr.
"When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you…never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn." – Harriet Beecher Stowe
"It's not that I'm so smart; it's just that I stay with problems longer." – Albert Einstein
"Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat." – F. Scott Fitzgerald
"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." – Mahatma Gandhi
"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated." – Maya Angelou
"Energy and persistence conquer all things." – Benjamin Franklin
"Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success." – Dale Carnegie
"Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish. – John Quincy Adams
"Believe you can and you're halfway there." – Theodore Roosevelt
"Failure is only the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently." – Henry Ford
"Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." – Marie Curie
"I shall either find a way or make one." – Hannibal
"Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race." – Calvin Coolidge