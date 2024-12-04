Gen Xer asks about experiences younger generations will never have. It's flashback overdrive.
"She looked confused and asked what a rerun was."
Every generation thinks that their generation is the best. The thing is, they're all probably right because each generation builds off of the previous one so every generation has their shining moment of greatness. We'll give Gen Alpha time to develop a little more before trying to pick out their accomplishments. Surely they have more to offer than declaring the entire state of Ohio as an insult so powerful that they can no longer say it in schools, though, that's pretty impressive.
One thing about different generations and the inevitable generational bickering about which age group is superior is that nostalgia paints nearly everything rosy. It doesn't matter if you are 25 or 65, harkening back to your tween and teen years will have people believing their good times were the best there was to offer. But were they?
Of course there were times that were good or even exceptional for each generation as a whole. The invention of the television, the moon landing, home computers, and smart phones to name a few. But those are big moments, what about the day to day and will younger generations miss out on these experiences? One Gen Xer decided to ask the question to find out what exactly younger people will miss out on that were distinctly pre-digital age.
kid holding camera Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
The nostalgia was thick enough to need an air filter but even with the heavy dose of endorphins generated by sharing memories, analog days still had it's drawbacks. Those drawbacks don't stop people from sharing missed experiences while also admitting that it makes them feel a bit old. Hold on to your invisible hat because here comes an influx of "back in my day" nostalgic experiences that younger people will never have the pleasure...or displeasure of experiencing.
Television was an experience
"I know being able to watch whatever you want, whenever you want, on streaming services is amazing but I feel like old style linear television had value because you couldn’t do that. When i was a kid TV only had 3/4 channels and children’s TV only ran for a couple of hours before the six o’clock news. But the next day at school everyone was talking about the same thing. I feel like the internet has destroyed part of our shared culture, kids barely watch normal TV now, what are going to be the shared nostalgic touch-points they talk about in 30 years," someone shares.
a television with a picture of a man on it Photo by Miguel Alcântara on Unsplash
Another person chimes in with, "I (F31) was watching Gilmore Girls on Netflix with my younger sister (F14). She asked me how many times I had seen it because I was quoting so much of it. I told her I wasn’t really sure because I used to watch the reruns every day on ABC family. She looked confused and asked me what a rerun was."
Someone reminds people about life between commercial breaks, "The dreaded yell of ‘the adverts are ending!!!’ that would send you charging back from the kitchen/bathroom like your life depended on it!"
its always sunny in philadelphia bar GIFGiphy
There was no such thing as 'chronically online'
"Not being in constant contact. Just playing outside or hanging out with friends and only calling your parents on a dial up phone if it was an absolute emergency," one person reminisces.
Someone remembers socializing pre-cellphones, "Having to remember everyone's phone numbers and knocking on doors to ask if people want to play."
"How about making plans to meet up at a bar and then just showing up. No cell phones to change plans on the fly," another person shares.
Journee De La Femme Reaction GIF by US National ArchivesGiphy
Google did not exist
There was a time when we didn't know things and this person shares the reminder, "Not knowing stuff, like any conversation you have today can be googled in seconds."
"Thought of this today. I remember it was normal to ask someone you know something random and now people rudely say google exists lol," another commenter chimes in.
Did Lt. Dan really have legs? Well, we just had to wait for the directors cut, "When the movie Forest Gump came out, the special effects (especially in regard to Lt Dan) were so new and convincing that my coworkers argued for months about whether Gary Sinise had legs."
There are many more experiences that can be added to the long list of things younger generations will never experience like having two different phone companies for local and long distance calling as someone pointed out. It's almost unimaginable that there's an entire generation of people who have never had to learn how to use a card catalog just to muddle through it for 15 min before spending another 15 wandering the library only to find out the book was checked out. Those were the days...the days when a Gen Xer or elder millennial would've hurdled their grandmother to have access to something like Google.