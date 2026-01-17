People praise YouTuber Kai Cenat after he was mocked for looking up words while reading books

Some people thought having to look up words was embarrassing, while others made fun of him for not already knowing the words he had to look up. Thankfully, that derision was met with a tsunami of support from people pointing out that this is a beautiful example of how people continue learning and educating themselves throughout adulthood.
In the online streaming world, Cenat is a giant. With over 20 million subscribers on Twitch, a platform popular with gamers, he is the top Twitch streamer in the world as of January 2026. Cenat is a gamer, rapper, YouTuber, and internet personality with a huge following among young people.
While his channels have largely focused on entertainment, Cenat has announced a shift toward learning new things and improving his mind. He's begun learning to sew to support his interest in fashion design and has set a daily reading goal to improve his mind and speaking skills.
Cenat has shared his "secret" YouTube channel, which focuses on what he's thinking about and learning. That's where he's shared videos of his new reading habit, which he says he began to become a better speaker. It's clear that he's learning to love reading, and it's quite delightful to see him get excited about the books he's working through. And while some people have scoffed, it's also delightful to see him increase his vocabulary by looking up words as he goes.
People on X have countered the critics with effusive praise:
"I can't praise this young man enough. This is the kind of display of curiosity, humility, and vulnerability that is in far too short supply among social media influencers." – @iowahawkblog
"Never hate on a man who's trying to better himself." – @Tectone
"This is exactly what kids need to see. This is great influence actually." – @BeLiKeDime
"This is literally how you teach yourself things lol nothing to mock here. The world would generally be a better place if more people humbled themselves like this." – @dissidentwest
Being humble enough to know that you don't know everything and being vulnerable enough to learn in front of others is admirable, and many people acknowledged that:
"I know this is easy to mock but this is actually admirable of Kai Cenat to take a step back and learn how to read better. Everyone acts like they know everything these days, and while he used to flaunt his ignorance, Kai is humbling himself and growing. This is an objective W." – @kangminjlee
"Looking up words while reading isn't embarrassing; it's how or vocabulary grows. Curiosity, self-awareness, and a desire to communicate better are skills worth celebrating. Reading to learn is always a win." – @HachetteUS
"Every single person making fun of @KaiCenat for knowing his weaknesses and actively going out of his way, in a public manner, to overcome these and become a stronger, well read man, is a clown. Imagine making fun of someone for actively trying to become better." – @JulienHoez
Merriam-Webster, the dictionary company, praised Cenat, and award-winning actor Jamie Foxx called Cenat personally to share his admiration:
No one should ever be mocked or feel embarrassed about trying to improve themselves and showing others what that process looks like. Too often, people hide the slow, laborious details of learning and only display the result. Good for Cenat for demonstrating both the joy and the humility of learning in real time.
You can follow Cenat's "Kai's Mind" YouTube channel here.
"What's for dinner?" has been asked by kids for millennia, probably, and the most common answers depend on both where and at what time in history it was asked. In ancient times, people were limited to what they could hunt or gather. Medieval recipes look different than what people ate in the 19th century. And what our grandparents ate when they were children was different from what our kids eat today.
Obviously, people couldn't DoorDash Chipotle in the '70s, but when someone on Reddit asked people born before 1970 what they ate for dinner most weeks, there were some standard meals a lot of Americans clearly ate regularly growing up. Lots of meatloaf and beef stroganoff. Pork chops and chop suey. Convenient assistance from Shake n' Bake, Hamburger Helper and TV dinners. Canned fruits and veggies. So much Jell-O.
"So I think many of our moms went to the same home ec classes. Our house also had on rotation:
Goulash: It wasn’t what I have come to understand is Hungarian Goulash, but ground beef/spices/tomatoes.
Chicken Diane: Way overcooked chicken with rosemary, thyme and other seasonings.
Meatloaf: Yes, ketchup on top.
And the ever-present rice. Dad bought an aluminum rice cooker from his time in Japan and we had rice (he added soy sauce on top) 3x per week. The other side was baked potatoes.
The big treat!!!??? Chef Boy Ar Dee pizza from a tube on Friday once per month. Mom had a round aluminum baking pan and make dough, spread the included sauce on the dough, add the Parmesan Cheese (in the included packet). That was the biggest treat - and in all honesty I would go back to that day cause I miss my mom. Best pizza ever."
"Hamburger patty or braised round steak, green salad, canned vegetable (peas, beans, corn, beets). Occasionally a baked potato. Sometimes my mom would toss chicken in a flour/seasoning mix and bake it and we'd have oven fried chicken--maybe once every couple of weeks. We got beef from a cousin so it was cheap, and chicken was expensive.
Mom also made spaghetti with ground beef, and beef stew with the tougher cuts of the cow. Oh--and liver--God how I hated liver night.
We always had cheap grocery store 'ice milk' in the freezer for dessert."
"Typical meals: stroganoff made with ground beef and egg noodles. Pot roast. Swiss steak. Chicken cacciatore. Fried chicken. This was in California, but my parents were from the Midwest so pretty meat-and-potatoes. There was always a side vegetable and a starch. Rarely bread or rolls. Occasionally salad but not always until the 1980s. No formal/planned dessert except for special occasions like birthdays and holidays, but sometimes there was ice cream in the freezer or there were cookies (store bought; my mom wasn't a baker). In the late 70s my mom loved Julia Child and started to be more adventurous with cooking; later she took Asian cooking classes too."
"Beef stroganoff, fried bologna, weiners wrapped in bacon and then broiled, baked beans, (from scratch) liver.
Jello 1-2-3 (so space age!) Bundt cake, canned fruit salad, canned pears, canned peaches."
"When we had some money (early in the pay period):
Spaghetti with sausages and homemade sauce
Liver and onions
Chop suey
Spare ribs and sauerkraut
Pork chops with mashed potatoes and gravy
Beef stew
Boeuf bourguignon
Beef stroganoff
When we were short on money:
Spam & scrambled eggs
Homemade macaroni & cheese
Cold cereal
That’s all I can think of right now.
We very rarely ever had dessert and almost never ate out. We never had fast food, the only fast food chain in town was Burger King, and McDonald’s was a town away and only open about six months of the year."
Here's to all the meals that nourished us in every era of our lives.
People share the frugal habits that people adopted during The Great Depression.
The Great Depression was one of the darkest economic times in the United States. Americans resorted to new levels of frugality out of necessity and survival. People went to great lengths to save, preserve, and reuse things.
The generations that lived through the Great Depression were the Greatest Generation (born 1901 to 1927) and the Silent Generation (born 1928 to 1945), and their children and grandchildren gleaned many lessons in frugal living.
In a discussion among Boomers and Gen Xers on Reddit, they shared stories about frugality and frugal habits they learned from their relatives who survived the Great Depression. From clothing to food and more, these are some of the most interesting ways they made it through.
"My grandmother kept all the clothes. They wore it, then cut it up into quilts or made rugs out it. Cut the buttons off. She had jars of buttons. All sorted by color. Once, I poured the potato water down the drain after boiling them. I thought she was going to have a heart attack. She saved that for soups, gravy, or put it on her body as lotion after a bath." - Key_Investigator1318
"My grandmother worked in a boarding house for room and board while my grandad was on a rail gang painting train overpasses for the WPA. My grandma was taught to waste nothing, so she learned to can fruits and veg and salt cure meat. She also learned how to make cakes and pies from practically nothing. She had a lifelong habit of hoarding washed-out food containers- literally had a tower of margarine tubs- and newspapers. She used them for stuffing cushions, filling cracks in the wall (with wallpaper paste- like papier-mâché) and even make some Christmas decor out of old comics. Probably my most fond and direct memory/lesson is staying with them for the week or weekend- my mom was a travel agent who traveled often on "fam trips"- and she left me with the grandparents) were the cheap snacks they made on Saturday nights for games of cards and watching the late movie on a local TV channel: popcorn, slices of apple, and a snack I came to know as 'depression s'mores-' saltines, peanut butter and half marshmallows made into sandwiches and baked in an oven. Delicious." - AnalogAficionado
"My grandmother also never wasted anything. If the collar on a shirt got worn, she would unstitch it, reverse it and sew it up again." - evaniesk
"My mom was a great cook & baker. I asked her once why she worked so hard to get every last bit of batter, etc. 'Because you never know when you'll wish you had that bite.' My dad's mom made wonderful homemade bread. As kids he and his 6 siblings would eat fresh bread with milk and a little sugar as a special treat." - Single-Accountant306
Worried mother and children during the Great Depression era. Photo by Dorthea Lange via Library of Congress
"Turning off the lights when you left a room. 'Kill the lights' my dad would say." - Notch99
"Recycle, reuse, how to make an awesome meal from leftovers. We used to call it 'Fridge Stew' and 'A Never Have Again meal'. Only because you will never have the exact same ingredients." - FOAD1951
"My parents were teens/20s during the depression and learned to never waste anything. Ever. Shoes worn out? Cut out cardboard and put it in your shoes like inner soles. Just don’t prop your feet up. Cold at night? Put newspaper between your sheets and blankets to keep the warmth in. Apple peels? Make jelly. Leftover potatoes? Make soup. Any vegetable leftover? Make soup." - tigerowltattoo
"My mother saved all the plastic bread bags and the twist ties. Also saved all paper bags from the grocery store. Used them to wrap our school books." - Tb182kaci
"Sweet Jesus where do I start? Frugality and self sufficiency were the major themes. But they both were teenagers during the depression, both raised by single mothers in larger families. I was surprised we could throw away used toilet paper. I'm not a hoarder but I hate throwing things out. Just this morning my wife made me get rid of two pair of shoes. They were both less than 20 years old. I remember being taught to never live on credit, save and pay cash. I also remember my dad saying in the 70s that there were exceptions when interest rates were going over 15%. I bought my first house on a 17% mortgage and that was a VA loan. Still a good deal...It was rough being raised by two children of the depression. But they made me the man I am today and I wouldn't change a thing." - Tasty_Impress3016
"The tradition of an orange in the toe of your Christmas stocking. Sometimes it was all they could afford and it was treasured. The tradition continues in our family along with the story of why. Homemade bread because it was cheaper than day old store bread for school sandwiches. Winter coats as Christmas gifts." - MontanaPurpleMtns
"Always maintaining good credit because when you were dead broke you could at least pay for groceries on credit. That meant contacting your creditors before the payment was due if you didn’t have enough to pay the bill in full and explaining you acknowledge the debt, but hope that x dollars will be enough for now, until the weather makes work possible again. Also when you have money, don’t waste it. Put some by for the future. I’m old, and have followed this my whole life. At 74, my credit score is above 800." - MontanaPurpleMtns
"Hairdressers were for the wealthy. Get a friend to give you a perm/trim. Rags were better than rollers for curling your hair. (They are!!!! Soooo much more comfortable to sleep on.). Basically a clump of wet hair was wound around a small strip of fabric, the fabric ends were tied together and you slept on it all night so your hair could look nice for church on Sunday. Shoes that fit well were worth the money. (Too many hand me downs as a child caused foot problems.)" - MontanaPurpleMtns
"Keeping used fat in a jar in the fridge." Stardustquarks
"There was zero snack food in the house because money was not to be wasted on things like pop and chips that had no positive nutritional value. We did have cookies and other desserts - just always home made." - OaksInSnow
One of the fun things about traveling to different countries is that you not only get to learn about other cultures, but you also learn some things about your own. Americans who travel abroad often learn that people around the world appreciate them for being open, friendly, and good at spreading hope and optimism.
On the other hand, people in other countries can often tell when an American is coming from a mile away because they speak loudly, whether indoors or outdoors. Americans also have a very peculiar body language and are known to lean on things when they have to stand for an extended period.
A Reddit user posed a question in the AskReddit subforum to learn more about how Americans stand out abroad: What's an "obvious" sign that someone is American? The post received more than 35,000 responses, with an overwhelming number of commenters noting that Americans are all smiles and love to make small talk, something most people appreciate.
According to Redditors, here are 15 "obvious" signs that someone is American:
1. They have a unique confidence
"An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction."
"Been taught to walk fast, and look worried.. People think you know what you're doing."
2. They're friendly
"I worked as a cashier in a tourist place in Paris, I always recognised Americans because they were kinda friendly to me and they always left tips."
"I guess there are worse things than friendly and generous."
3. Time = distance
"If someone asks how far away something is, an American will tell how you long it takes to get there as opposed to a physical distance."
"It actually pisses off some Americans to give a distance in miles, unless they're calculating gas mileage. In some places, you have to give with and without traffic options. I think it's more valuable info in time than in distance."
4. Grinning at strangers
"The gentle grins you give to strangers if you make eye contact with them as you pass by, at least in the Midwest. was not well received in Germany."
"I dated a European man here in the US. When we walked together, every time I made eye contact with someone on our path I would smile at them, and they would always smile back. Boyfriend was so confused at all these strangers smiling at me. Kept asking if I knew all these people. It was hilarious."
5. They like personal space
"How much personal space they give themselves. Americans like at LEAST an arm's length."
"We're conditioned to fill spaces evenly. I noticed when i worked delivery, spending lots of quality time on elevators that for every new person that enters, everybody shuffles to even things out. Similar thing plays out in social gatherings and bars. Not sure if that's universal or not, but I find it interesting. I think the size of our personal bubbles is because our spaces are generally much larger because we've got the space (heh) to build bigger buildings, sidewalks, roads etc. Might also explain why we're louder. Used to filling larger spaces with volume."
Body language expert Joe Navarro says that among Americans, the social zone for acquaintances and casual interactions is four to 12 feet, while family and close friends stand 1.5 to four feet apart. The intimate zone, for those closest to us, ranges from the skin to about 18 inches.
6. They lean
"According to the CIA, when training to be a spy, you have to unlearn how to lean. Americans tend to lean on things when standing still."
All of this is true, according to Jonna Mendez, the former chief of disguise at the CIA, who has shared some of her tips and tricks for making Americans seem more European. "So we would de-Americanize you," Mendez told NPR. "They think that we are slouchy, a little sloppy. And they think that they can almost see that in our demeanor on the street because they stand up straight. They don't lean on things."
7. They don't have an indoor voice
"I've lived in America for 25 years, and it still irritates me that instead of lowering their voices in restaurants so everyone can hear, Americans just scream over each other and make their restaurants as loud as clubs."
"For some reason, my otherwise smart and wonderful American friends will speak in the same volume, diction, and speed regardless of any outside factor unless specifically asked."
8. Dessert for breakfast
"In my homestay in London, I was told that I was 'so American' for enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast (not frosted cake, but like a nuts and dried fruit spiced coffeecake kind of thing). Apparently, that's exclusively for like a 4 pm snack, and breakfast is more of a savory meal."
"A lot of American breakfast items in my mind are desserts (pancakes, muffins, waffles, etc.). It doesn't mean I won't eat them, but it's kinda weird to do so."
9. They wear their clothes differently
"A British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards."
"An Italian told me they could tell I was American because I wore my sunglasses on the top of my head when I wasn't using them."
10. Exposed soles
"While visiting Turkey, I was told that I looked American because I was sitting with one leg across the other, and the bottom of my shoe was exposed. Apparently, it's rude idk."
"In a lot of places outside of the US, showing the bottom of your shoe is rude."
11. Tactical gear
"Tactical sunglasses."
"I'm in the US, and virtually anything marketed towards men has the word 'tactical' in front of it."
12. They love small talk
"I'm from California (though a smallish town), and we wave to neighbors on our road, even if we haven't met, and start conversations in the grocery line with people if the opportunity presents itself. Also, smiling and saying hello to someone you happen to walk by and make eye contact with is quite normal. We are a social species, it would be so weird not to be friendly, even to strangers, for me, and I'm not even that social of a person."
"What really gets me to it is not that Americans do small talk constantly, but the fact that they are so good and fast at it. I mean, I say 'yeah, it's hot,' and they reply with some interesting fact or make a connection to their hometown. I feel less of myself after this. They must have some small talk class in school or some sh*t."
13. They like to point
"I've always observed my US friends like to point at stuff while walking and say what it is…. We were out walking around Amsterdam recently and they were like 'hey look it's a smoke shop'…. 'Oh look a sex shop'…. 'Oh hey, it's a prostitute' …. 'Look at the canal'…. 'Wow it's another prostitute'….. 'another canal' etc etc. It was like watching Netflix with Audio Descriptions turned on."
"You know that little voice inside your head, your internal monologue? Americans seem to monologue their thoughts."
14. Optimism and enthusiasm
"Dunno in all context, but Americans in Europe stand out with their ceaseless optimism and enthusiasm."
"I'm reminded a lot of Ted Lasso. Everyone I know (all Americans) loves the show. I wonder what kind of European fan base it has."
"Americans are so positive and have such a thirst for life. It sickens me."
15. They eat while walking
"When I lived in Europe, people said only Americans eat while walking. I'd be eating a bagel or something on the way to work or class, and multiple people asked if I was American lol."
"Jay Leno said on Top Gear, I think it was, that Americans are also the only people who eat while driving. I don't do this, but I constantly see people who do, haha, especially in LA, where people spend a lot of time in their cars."
One day, a Japanese photographer operating under the name Yusa Film walked up to a young family sitting on a bench with an unusual proposition: take this disposable camera, shoot whatever you want for a few days, and I'll turn your photos into a video. The couple, who were with their two-year-old son, Tsuntsun, happily agreed.
"Do we get the camera for free?" the dad asked cheekily. Then he added, "Will you also pay for developing?"
What came back encapsulated more than mere snapshots of daily life. Along with the developed film, each parent wrote a heartfelt letter to their son, sharing anecdotes about watching him grow up and how much they loved him. Film stitched it all together beautifully into a TikTok video that's now been watched 3.4 million times, mostly by people trying to hold back tears at their desks.
But maybe that's just me.
An enchanting week that changed everything
Film does this professionally. His channel is full of videos like this: finding interesting subjects, handing them a disposable camera, asking them to record their lives for a few days, then turning the results into a wonderful tapestry that captures the beauty of daily life's mundanity.
In another touching video, he approaches a young couple wearing high school uniforms and unravels a deep, heartfelt letter of adoration overflowing with the magnificence of budding love.
A different video, boasting 1.4 million views on TikTok, finds Film approaching a young couple at Tokyo Disneyland and asking them to document their day at the park. Amid funny photos in Minnie Mouse ears and candid mid-bite shots, a larger picture emerges: one of infatuation and puppy love.
"I hope they last forever and are forever in love!" one commenter wrote.
"Is this the amusement park arc of every romance anime?" another commenter asked.
Film's videos follow a similar format and script. It goes something like this: find two strangers. Ask them if they're a couple. If yes, proceed by asking them to document their lives with a disposable camera in hand. Get to know them through a few generic questions. What are your names? How do you know each other?
In the case of the young family, this mini-interview yields tremendous quotes about raising a child, reflecting on their own youth, and the meaning of family.
After Film asks Tsuntsun's parents if they've noticed anything new since his birth, the father replies:
"I often think, we don't really remember much before 5 years old, right? But raising a child, [now] I can imagine it. When he won't sleep at night, and I'm up at 2 or 3 A.M., so tired, I suddenly think, 'maybe I was cared for like this too.' I could imagine myself being rocked to sleep by my mom and dad. I realized that was the love I had received."
The photos that captured millions of hearts
Tsuntsun's family's camera roll is imperfectly perfect. There are blurry photos and candid shots taken by Mom, Dad, or little Tsuntsun, along with delightful snapshots of daily family life.
A picnic in the park on a beautiful day. Tsuntsun plays with Legos, driving a toy car atop a building. The family bundles up, preparing to head out into the biting cold. A father reads aloud to his child.
This video, along with Film's channel, works because it revolves around something simple: paying attention. In life, we remember the big moments: birthdays, proposals, births, and deaths. But what about the small ones? Rainy days spent inside, watching your toddler take an afternoon nap, the way a child's tiny hand feels in yours as you walk to school. Life moves quickly, and these tiny moments that make up our lives are soon forgotten.
A disposable camera allowed Tsuntsun's family to slow down and capture the small stuff that vanishes far too quickly.
Disposable cameras have a strange discipline. You get a finite number of shots, and that's it. No deleting, no do-overs, no scrolling through a camera roll to pick the best angle. Point the lens, then cross your fingers.
"I got a disposable camera when I was in Japan and tried it here in Montreal, and interestingly, discovered that [analog photography] is related to the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi," remarks a photography enthusiast online named Toshiki Yukawa.
Even in Japan, the concept of wabi-sabi is notoriously hard to pin down. Essentially, it's an "idea that places great value on incompleteness and imperfection." But perhaps the simplest definition of wabi-sabi comes from an unexpected source of inspiration: Bobby Hill, from the show King of the Hill.
In a clip that's gone viral, Hill explains to his father why his roses, while not perfect, still retain a simple elegance.
"I like how mine's a little off-center, it's got wabi-sabi," Hill says. "It's an Eastern tradition, Dad. It's celebrating the beauty in what's flawed, like the crack in the Liberty Bell, or the mole on Cindy Crawford's face."
Similarly, disposable cameras—with their limited number of photos and the wait to see what was captured—contain an element of wabi-sabi. Their limitations create a beautiful pressure to truly see and appreciate moments as they happen. The family in Film's video couldn't rely on endless do-overs; they had to capture their authentic life as it unfolded, imperfections and all.
The profound impact of letters to children
Perhaps the most moving element of Film's video wasn't just the photographs, but the letters the parents wrote to accompany them. From Tsuntsun's mother:
“Dear Tsun, We are amazed at how fast you're growing. Even though you're only two, your kindness already touches us. Keep chasing what you love, explore the world, and laugh a lot, just as you are. We love you so much! From, Mom”
When parents take time to write letters to their children, they're creating tangible expressions of love. Unlike conversations, which can be forgotten, misremembered, and distorted over time, letters provide physical evidence of parental affection that children can return to throughout their lives.
"Writing a letter to your child may seem like a small gesture, and it might not come naturally in the hustle of everyday life," writes Hannah Brencher, whose mother wrote her love letters growing up. "Now, as a mother myself, I understand why she did it. I understand the importance of handwriting notes and cards [for my daughter]—especially in an age where life is increasingly moving at a faster pace and everything is more digital."
Studies demonstrate that children who feel consistently loved and supported by their parents develop higher self-esteem and better emotional resilience. Writing letters becomes a powerful tool for communicating this support in a way that transcends the chaos of daily life.
Why this moment matters more than ever
In our hyperconnected digital age, families often struggle to truly be present with each other. Film's experiment offers a refreshing alternative: intentional, mindful documentation and communication that prioritize connection over perfection and quality over quantity.
The resulting photos aren't staged Instagram moments. Instead, they reveal family life in all its messy, beautiful glory. The slight blur of a child in motion, the imperfect overhead lighting of a breakfast scene, the candid laughter caught mid-moment: these "flaws" are actually what make the images so powerfully moving.
Judging by the comments, viewers couldn't agree more:
"Oh, Tsuntsun, you are so loved."
"This is the most wholesome thing I've ever seen."
Film's video reminds us that our most ordinary days contain perfectly imperfect moments—and extraordinary love. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple camera and the courage to document moments as they happen: the beautiful, imperfect, irreplaceable moments that make up life.
There is a lot of pressure to name a baby the absolute *perfect* name. And for many, the goal is to come up with a seriously beautiful name that is unique-sounding—a name that will stick with you forever.
The crowd-sourced name-inspo led to a detailed and distinctive list of beautiful baby names, with many noting that the majority were for baby girls. "I love that 90% of these are women's names, meanwhile men are like this is my boy Daryl," one commenter joked.
These are 36 of the most beautiful names people can think of:
"I saw a best guy employers name tag: Orion." - spaceshiplazer
"I used to know a woman called Isis, thought it was beautiful to be named after a goddess, now its just unfortunate." - ShireNorse
"I knew two Muslim sisters back in the 4th grade. One was Neda and her sister was Nezerine. I have always thought Nezerine was one of the prettiest names I have ever heard." - a-passing-crustacean
"When I was a kid I was obsessed with 'Swan Princess' and I thought the name Odette was beautiful lol idk if it’s even real." - messyowl
Princess Odette Girl GIF by The Swan Princess Giphy
"My sister's childhood friend's grandfather's name was Diogenes. He was a very nice old bloke too, so maybe I just associate the name with a friendly face. Nonetheless, it's both a strong name, and a beautiful name." - MrSlipperyFist
"Met a guy who said his name was Levi. Eventually I noticed he had a tattoo of a sea dragon. I asked him about it, and he told me it was for his name, because Levi was short for Leviathan. Coolest name ever." - Weird-is-norm
"My therapist's name is Althea, I think it’s so lovely." - FroggySpirit
"Vivienne - I find the French spelling the prettiest, it just sounds so melodic." - Looktothecookiee
"Genevieve in French pronunciation, like Genevieve Bujold (actress) is a fantastic name." - FlamingoRare8449
"I knew a woman named Eleanora which sounds so beautiful when pronounced by Italians." - CursingWhileCrafting
"Tbh most of the flower names like: Dahlia, Iris, Rose, Jasmine, Lily, Ivy, Alyssa." - frizzyno
"'Derry Girls' made me absolutely love Orla." - sarathev
"Noelle. 'Her name is Noelle I have a dream about her she rings my bell'." - Special-Strategy7225
"'Sailor Moon' made me fall in love with Serena. I also really like Celeste, Aria and Evangeline (no one but me seems to appreciate the last one lol). They were on my short list of baby names but I went with another fav." - endoftheworldvibe