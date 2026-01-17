Costco famously pays its workers well. Here's how much they employees made on average in 2025.
"Costco is the best company I’ve ever worked for."
Making good wages is a hard pursuit these days, but Costco has a known reputation for paying its employees well. In 2025, Costco announced that it was raising hourly pay even higher for workers.
First reported by Retail Brew in March 2025, Costco's CEO Ron Vachris reportedly told investors that Costco would be implementing a new employee agreement that would increase its minimum wage to $20 per hour, and that the average hourly wage for Costco employees in the United States and Canada would rise to above $30 an hour, with wage increases set for 2026 and 2027.
Costco CFO Gary Millerchip also explained two new benefits for employees in 2025:
- The agreement stipulates an immediate $1 pay increase at the top of scale this month, followed by additional dollar increases in March of both 2026 and 2027.
- First-year employees will also now have access to paid vacation, and 30-year employees can take up to six weeks off.
In an online discussion about Costco on Reddit, a chart sourced from online job platform Bandana.com was shared that estimated how much Costco employees made in 2025. The chart broke down hourly wages for different positions in the store.
The chart explains that roles like assistants and stockers make nearly $31 an hour, where managers have potential to make $47.60 an hour for a salary of just over $99,000. One Redditor shared an updated chart of manager salaries, which stated managers have the potential to make up to $114,000.
The chart notes that Costco workers can also make 1.5 times their hourly wage when working on Sundays, and there are also opportunities for raises and bonuses. Raises are earned after working 1,040 hours for the company (about six months as a full-time employee), and start at $1 per hour with the potential to increase to $1.90. Bonuses are achieved after working at Costco for six years, which total an average of $5,500+ per year.
A chart breaks down how much Costco workers make.Image via Bandana.com, Reddit/workwisejobs
Many Costco employees chimed in about their experience working for the retailer:
- "Costco tire tech here! For the most part this graphic is pretty accurate, but the bonus check portion is slightly off. Something else to keep in mind is that Costco will periodically throw out 0.50-$1 raises depending on inflation and cost of living. The pay scale plus benefits package and time off we get is reason enough for me to never want to leave the company. I know my comment kinda sounds like a shill thing to say, but Costco is just really that great... I’m sure every warehouse is different and people have bad days, but Costco is the best company I’ve ever worked for." - NDinFL
- "Not shill at all. I worked for Fred Meyer for 12-ish years before I switched to Costco. I was hired in at the same position I left Fred's, 15,000$ difference a year in pay. The environment is SOO much better, the pay and benefits are better. I got pregnant, my maternity leave was better than it would have been elsewhere. Then when I tried to go back, things weren't working out with my position/schedule and family. They let me step down and go to limited part time so I could focus on my daughter. I won't be able to step back in to my same role unless it happens to be open, but they'll work with me when I come back to make sure I'm happy. Corporate is a night and day difference." - Fit-Psychology6301
- "RTV/Night merch Crown Forklift Jockey here. Same sentiments as above. You know a company treats its employees right when you have a dozen or more people with 25+ years with the company at that store. That's pretty my much unheard of elsewhere." - Work-Safe-Reddit4450
- "Another Costco tire tech here! Also can vouch for the dude above pretty spot on. Bonuses vary a bit though like he mentioned! Our health care blows my mind! Best I’ve ever seen. I only pay 25$ for Ozempic monthly." - Gty2k2000
- "Former Costco employee and this is pretty accurate. They pay well eventually but you’ll starve until you get there." - Kantwealjustgetabong
- "Forklift driver here but also not mentioned is we make clerk pay but also get an additional $1.00 an hour when we're physically driving our lifts." - PhathasteR1
- "Mostly accurate. The highest paying non-salaried position in the warehouse is the Certified Hearing Aid position which I didn't see listed. If I remember correctly, slightly more than fleet drivers (around $38). I've considered getting into management, but I like to be paid for my time, and working longer without pay and reduced family time is a big no for me. I made more than a manager as a supervisor if you included all the OT during the holiday season; The only time payroll won't have a stroke by the way." - Peppens91
- "Costco is amazing. I started as a cart pusher and now make $160k in a non management role. They are truly an amazing company to work for. It gets better the higher up you get." - Valuable_Crow8054