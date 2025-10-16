Frugal people say you don't need to be rich to buy these 15 life-simplifying 'luxuries'
Proof that you don't need to spend a fortune to afford peace and joy in your day-to-day.
Being frugal isn’t about deprivation—it’s about living intentionally. Meaning you spend less on what drains you, and more on what gives you back time, peace, or comfort. That also means that sometimes throwing down a liiiiiiittle bit of moolah here and there to invest in a higher quality of life isn’t seen as a frivolous move, but a truly wise one.
That’s certainly a philosophy plenty of money-savvy Redditors seem to share. Across dozens of threads, people who pride themselves on being budget-conscious swapped stories about the little upgrades that made their life run more smoothly—time-saving robots, procedures that added convenience, mattresses that heal more than they cost, and more.
When you read through enough of these threads, a pattern emerges. The most “worth it” purchases bring more peace and joy to the day-to-day in some way, and they need not be super fancy to achieve that.
So, what are these life-changing splurges that even the most frugal swear by? Here are the simple, sanity-saving luxuries these folks say pay dividends.
Roombas, or robot vacuums in general
A robot vaccuum. Photo credit: Canva
It’s like hiring a tiny, tireless butler who never complains. You come home to clean floors without lifting a finger…or a broom, for that matter. What’s not to like?
Fun fact: According to an article from Ecovacs, robot vacuums might be a more “effective” and “healthier option” than traditional dusting, since they stir up less dust.
Automatic pet feeders and litter boxes
A kitty using a self-cleaning litter box. Photo credit: Canva
No more 6 a.m. guilt trips from hungry cats or late-night scooping marathons. Automation means your pets stay fed and happy while you reclaim a few precious minutes, sans any unsavory smells.
As some people noted, self cleaning litters boxes can be especially helpful for pet owners who might suffer from depression and have trouble maintaining routines.
LASIK surgery
A woman getting LASIK. Photo credit: Canva
Listen, it’s great that glasses have broken through stigma to become a chic fashion accessory, but are still so annoying to need at all times. With LASIK, the luxury comes in simply being able to wake up and see the world without having to clumsily hunt for those specs. It’s like the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it upgrade for your eyes.
Did you know?—over 90% of LASIK patients achieve 20/20 vision or better after surgery, per the American Refractive Surgery Council.
A dishwasher
A loaded dishwasher. Photo credit: Canva
Because no one has ever said, “I wish I spent more time scrubbing plates.” A great dishwasher saves time, water, and (most importantly) your will to live after dinner.
“I never had one growing up, and rented a bunch of apartments afterwards that didn't have one. I bought my first apartment 3 years ago and made sure to have one installed, and it was life changing. No more toiling over the sink for almost an hour every evening, and no more eczema on my hands and ruined nails.”
“The great thing about dishwashers is the simplicity of the routine for me. Empty it as the kettle boils in the morning. Rinse dirty dishes and stack them in as you go. Put it on when it's full. Repeat as needed. No more dishes on the bench 😇”
A quality mattress
A woman waking up well-rested. Photo credit: Canva
We all know how important it is to get a good night’s sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, quality sleep is the major key to our focus, immunity, and mood throughout the day.
Conversely, if you've ever woken up with a stiff back or neck (read: if you’ve over 32) you know that your mattress can make or break that much needed reset. So many people who have finally invested in a top notch mattress can attest to this.
“Being able to elevate my feet and head without juggling to organize a bunch of pillows feels like the epitome of luxury.”
And of course, there are money-savvy ways to make this big purchase.
“I'm glad I opted to put the purchase on my credit card, even though I paid it off right away with savings budgeted for the big spend. The store would have given me 0% interest, but since I didn't carry the balance, I didn't pay any interest, anyway, and my card basically paid me with a kickback/cashback.”
A bidet
A bidet. Photo credit: Canva
Once you try it, you understand. It’s cleaner, greener, and oddly life-affirming. You’ll save money on toilet paper and feel like you’re living in the future. A win-win.
Another stat: Americans use 34 million rolls of toilet paper daily. Bidets can cut that by up to 75%.
Tools
A man using a power drill. Photo credit: Canva
Whether it’s a power drill or a solid wrench set, the right tools turn frustrating chores into five-minute fixes. Plus, you get the earned confidence in your own self-sufficiency.
“Having the right tools to repair, modify, improve, or build something can vastly simplify automotive and home maintenance. It can also be cheaper to buy the tools once than it is to pay someone to perform the maintenance regularly. Especially the battery powered ones.”
An electric kettle and tea
An electric kettle and tea. Photo credit: Canva
A quiet moment with a cup of tea can reset your day faster than any productivity hack ever could. And harnessing the power of electricity can bring that peace ritual even sooner.
“Drinking tea and even the ritual of preparing it nurtures me and brings me so much peace and clarity. Maybe that sounds goofy, but staying hydrated and getting your antioxidants throughout the day makes life simpler and happier. Wow, I am making myself thirsty. Time for some chamomile.”
A key pad dead bolt
A keypad lock. Photo credit: Canva
No more frantic pocket-patting or key-hunting at the door. Tap a code, and badda bing, badda boom, you’re home. It’s safety, simplicity, and peace of mind, especially for chronic key-losers everywhere.
Air-fryers
An air fryer with freshly made potatoes. Photo credit: Canva
It’s the holy grail of quick, crispy satisfaction; just ask any millennial. Dinner goes from frozen to fantastic in 15 minutes flat, with less mess, less oil, less calories (up to 70–80% less, to be exact) and zero regrets.
An Anker charging brick
A phone charging.Photo credit: Canva
Running out of battery-life in 2025 feels like running out of oxygen, so having one hand “oxygen tank” for all your electronic needs is beyond a luxury, and more of a modern day necessity.
“[I have one] powerful enough to run my laptop and charge devices. It has multiple USB ports. I no longer have to juggle multiple charging bricks or the awkward OEM laptop power supply. It’s noticeably simpler so much that several folks have commented at work when they saw my simplified setup in conference rooms.”
An espresso machine
An espresso machine. Photo credit: Canva
Behold, your kitchen is magically transformed into a café—minus the line, tip jar, or misspelled name on the cup. It’s an investment that pays you back in energy and joy. And you get to create your own latte art!
Monthly cleaners
CleanersPhoto credit: Canva
Sometimes, the most impactful luxury of all is walking into a spotless home you didn’t have to clean yourself. And doing it only once a month helps hinder burnout while still keeping within budget.
“It’s not so often that it feels over-indulgent, but it’s enough to help keep the house truly clean and relieves a lot of stress. Also motivates you to keep tidy, as cleaners clean, they don’t tidy, and they clean better if it’s tidy!"
Laser hair removal
Laser hari removalPhoto credit: Canva
Less shaving, less irritation, less time. It’s freedom disguised as skincare. Medi-spas seems to agree that, generally speaking, most people see a 50-70% reduction after 3-4 sessions, and 85-95% permanent reduction after 6-8 sessions. Then there’s 5+ years of being "practically hair-free" with minimal need for maintenance.
With this option, maybe I actually could take quick showers like a normal person!
Bluetooth speakers and headphones
Bluetooth productsPhoto credit: Canva
The right soundtrack—be it a playlist, or a podcast—makes everything better, does it not? One study found that students who used headphones while working were more focused, less distracted, and even enjoyed studying more…proof that good sound can help produce good habits.Bottom line: investing in peace of mind, better sleep, or a cleaner home isn’t frivolous. It’s human. Because when life feels just a little lighter, you have more room to actually live it. Consider this your permission slip to appreciate some of the luxuries you might already have in your life. Or, bank account willing, even purchase something today that adds a little peace of mind.