Gary Oldman loses it after Stephen Colbert replays his career highlights. With fart sounds.
His laughter is absolutely contagious.
Listen, there are actors, and then there are actors. Those who can truly transform themselves, mind, body, and soul, into a character. Gary Oldman is that kind of actor. Whether he’s playing real-life historical figures, or fictional icons, Oldman nails any physicality, dialect, and nuance needed to bring these characters to life, even (or perhaps especially) if those characters are pretty out of this world. In the case of Zorg in 1997's The Fifth Element, that’s literal, but we digress.
If you’ve been watching Oldman on his latest show, Slow Horses, you might have noticed that his character, Jackson Lamb, has a fairly distinct tick of sorts: flatulence. The dude farts. A lot. Ferociously. And, being the consummate, Oscar winning actor that he is, Oldman wholeheartedly commits.
“He’s got no filter, he doesn’t care about being judged and there’s really nothing to lose,” he told The Wrap. “There’s something very freeing and liberating about playing someone who really doesn’t give a f–k.”
Now, imagine applying that characteristic to some of Oldman’s other notable, serious roles, like Ivan Korshunov in Air Force One, Sirius Black in Harry Potter, and even Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Actually, you don’t have to imagine it, because Stephen Colbert recently sat down with Oldman and played some of these iconic scenes (and more) all with a fart effect.
Needless to say, the result was pretty epic. But really, it’s Oldman’s red faced, crying-from-laughing reaction that really seals the deal. Watch:
In fact, the moment only endeared people to him more, judging by the comments.
“An actor that can find that much humor in farts dubbed in his movies is something we don’t deserve. Wholesome video of the day for me.”
“His reaction was pure joy. Absolutely love it.”
“This was the greatest interview. I love Gary Oldman even more now.”
Why are farts funny?
Farts have been making people laugh for a long, long time. In fact, the world’s first record joke, traced back to 1900 BC, was centered around a woman farting in her husband's lap. And it’s generally agreed that farts continue to be joke fodder because, well, everybody knows what it’s like to have a little toot come out. It’s a little reminder that none of us have full control over our sometimes-disgusting human bodies. Is it base? Yes, but it’s also universal. And universal is often funny.
Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of fart humor, there’s still lots to love about Slow Horses, especially if you’re fond of underdog stories and yearn for a refreshing take on the espionage genre. In particular, Oldman’s Lamb has plenty of intensity, charisma, and uniquely dark humor (not to mention a healthy dose of menace) that makes the character compelling.
By the way, there’s even more gems to be gleaned from this interview, including which onscreen death was Oldman's favorite, which he shares at around the 2 minutes and 45 seconds mark on the video below:
