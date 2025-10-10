College student's malicious compliance when professor bans laptops is hilariously genius
Well, that's one way to take notes.
Malicious compliance can be delicious to enact or even witness, though the same cannot be said for those on the receiving end. One college professor was unlucky enough to experience a student enacting the phenomenon on him after he decided to ban laptops from his classroom. It's unclear why he imposed this restriction on students when many use their laptops for note-taking or accessing course materials in class, yet, to his surprise, every student complied.
Well, every student more or less complied. There were no laptops or tablets to be seen in the video uploaded to social media. In fact, beyond the cell phone that recorded the class, there were zero electronic devices visible. But one student's interpretation of the new rule left viewers wheezing, and his classmates fighting to hold in their laughter. It was glorious malicious compliance.
Teacher engaging with students in a math class discussion.Photo credit: Canva
Chances are, if you've never heard of malicious compliance, you've still seen or participated in it at some point in your life. It's when you're told to do something or not do something, and you comply in the most ridiculous way possible. For instance, an employer enforces a new dress code that bans jeans and overly casual wear, so the next day, an employee who normally wears jeans is sitting in the morning huddle wearing a tuxedo. It's not jeans, nor is it overly casual, so technically, they're within dress code.
In one ridiculous incident of malicious compliance, a woman was told that her pink hair was against the dress code at work. Instead of dying her hair to a more natural color or quitting her job, she wore wigs every day —not ordinary wigs. She walked into work wearing a Founding Father's wig, a wig that looked like a sumo wrestler's hair, and even a bald cap. The woman basically wore every kind of wig she could find in a Halloween shop, and she would share her updates on her TikTok page.
Elegant in vintage attire, holding a bouquet of roses.Photo credit: Canva
Some rules don't make much logical sense, which can push someone's petty buttons and result in hilarious, malicious compliance. When the college professor banned laptops, the only student still able to take notes was the one with the typewriter. That's right, he pulled a typewriter out and began typing everything his professor said, even though nothing noteworthy was actually being said. The student gave a tight-lipped smile and a thumbs-up when the professor inquired if he was okay.
Clearly, the student was not okay. He'd likely much rather be typing on his laptop. Still, the student next to him seemed to be getting a kick out of the whole thing, along with viewers of the video. Though it's not clear where the video originated, it was uploaded to TikTok by @EssayProcrastination and has more than 2.3 million views and over 25K comments. People find the malicious compliance delightful, with one person writing, "This level of petty NEEDS TO BE REWARDED."
@essayprocrastination Dude, he was typing his heart out 🤣 #college #collegestudent #professor #typewriter ♬ original sound - EssayProcrastination
Another says, "Malicious compliance! My favorite kind of compliance."
One person is asking the important questions, writing, "Where did he even get a typewriter at such short notice?"
Someone else agrees, saying, "When your professor takes it too far, now you need to take it overseas!"
Typing a story on a vintage typewriter.Photo credit: Canva
Another person laughs, "It would be even better if the next day everyone showed up with their typewriter."
Everyone showing up with a typewriter would be quite a feat, since you generally can't just pick one up at your nearest Walmart. But this guy gets an A plus for finding a way to follow the rules in the most annoying way possible. It would be no surprise if the laptop ban were lifted by the end of class, since who uses pen and paper these days?