+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Husband's demand for wife to tell him 'everything about her day' backfired in the best way

Malicious compliance meets petty level 10.

malicious compliance; wife malicious compliance; husband wife dispute; passive aggressive behavior
Timur Weber|Canva

Husband's demands on wife backfired spectacularly.

There are some people who just don't like to be told what to do. I myself fall into this category, and there's really no rhyme or reason to how irrationally stubborn it makes me to be told to do something. Giving an order for me to do something that I was about to do anyway is a surefire way to ensure I don't do it out of spite. It's nonsensical.

But one woman on Reddit has taken that level of irrational irritation at being told what to do and cranked it up a notch by doing exactly as she was told. Exactly. This is malicious compliance on a level that just might leave her husband in tears. The post was shared by u/Livy5000, titled, "Husband demands me to tell him everything that happens in my day."

Can you guess where this is going? It didn't result in an argument as most would think. In fact, Livy didn't argue at all, but what she did probably made her husband wish she yelled at him instead.

The irritated wife simply did as she was told. According to her post, she began telling her husband everything that happened throughout her day. It was malicious compliance at its peak.

Malicious compliance is "strictly following the orders of a superior despite knowing that compliance with the orders will have an unintended or negative result. It usually implies following an order in such a way that ignores or otherwise undermines the order's intent, but follows it to the letter," according to Wikipedia.

It's clearly a way to make the person giving the order regret their decision, sort of like Livy's husband did, almost immediately.

"I told him everything from waking up, to walking to the bathroom, breathing, doing number 1 and 2. Washing hands, drying hands ect.," Livy writes. "You get the point. I will give him credit he lasted 3 days, then begged me to stop."

It's strange that he asked for her to tell him everything that happens in her day but then changed his mind. Maybe he didn't mean everything? Livy pointed out that he apologized profusely and begged for forgiveness when her very detailed play-by-plays continued.

Commenters were quick to jump in to not only laugh but to tell their own stories of malicious compliance.

"It really sent me how you told him not only about washing your hands but about drying them," one person says.

"My niece, in a fit of anger, told her parents to never speak to her again. They complied. Thing is, she loved being the center of attention and could not stand being ignored. She finally asked them why they weren't talking to her and they told her they were complying with her wishes. She got the point," another writes.

There were some commenters who were concerned about Livy's safety as she used the word "demand," but she reassured people that she did not mean for it to sound as if he was controlling. She clarified that they've been working on communication and she is thankful that he's a best friend to whom she can feel comfortable telling anything.

But this goes to show that demanding anyone do anything is a quick way to jump to extreme passive-aggressive responses. Maybe next time he'll just ask for more detail in certain parts of their conversations.

From Your Site Articles
malicious compliance
Community

Wonder how volunteering can change your life? Ask a Peace Corps Volunteer.

Those who give back get so much in return.

True

Larissa Gummy was first introduced to the work of the Peace Corps in high school. All it took was seeing a few photos shared by her ninth-grade teacher, a returned Peace Corps Volunteer, to know that one day, she would follow in those footsteps.

This inspiration eventually led Larissa away from her home in Minnesota to Rwanda in East Africa, to give back to her family’s country of origin and pursue her passion for international development. Though her decision confused her parents at first, they’re now proud and excited to see what their daughter has accomplished through her volunteer work.

And just what was that work? Well, it changed from day to day, but it all had to do with health.

Mostly, Larissa worked for Rwanda’s First 1,000 Days Health project, which aims to improve the conditions that affect the mortality rate of kids within the first 1,000 days of being born (or almost three years old). These conditions include hygiene, nutrition, and prevention of childhood diseases like malaria and acute respiratory infections (ARI). Addressing malnutrition was a particular focus, as it continues to cause stunted growth in 33% of Rwandan children under the age of five.

In partnership with the local health center, Larissa helped with vaccination education, led nutrition classes, offered prenatal care to expecting mothers, and helped support health education in surrounding communities. Needless to say—she stayed busy with a variety of tasks.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Democracy

Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her

"I’ve done this experiment numerous times, and each year I have similar results. This year, however, was different."

Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."

I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Mom hands 2-year-old her phone to take pics of things she loves and it's surprisingly moving

It's so beautiful to see the world through the eyes of a child.

Photo by Tanaphong Toochinda on Unsplash

Seeing the world through a toddler's perspective is eye-opening.

On one hand, parenting a toddler is like wrangling a tornado—it's loud, messy, prone to destruction and totally unpredictable. On the other hand, toddlers are tiny beacons of non-stop, hilarious, heart-squishing adorableness that make you wish you had a camera on them 24/7.

But what if the toddler was the one behind the camera? What would we see through their eyes?

Mom Ally Dore gave us an inside peek at a 2-year-old's perspective when she handed her daughter her phone and told her to take pictures of things that she loves. The results were adorable, of course, but also surprisingly moving.

Keep ReadingShow less
childlike wonder
Joy

Woman who lives on a cruise ship shares the hardest part about her perfect life

She's a little afraid to leave her cabin.

via Christine Kesteloo/TikTok and Cagri Gurbuz/Pexels

Christine Kesteloo has one big problem living on a cruise ship.

A lot of folks would love to trade lives with Christine Kesteloo. Her husband is the Chief Engineer on a cruise ship, so she gets to live on the boat pretty much for free as the “wife on board.” For Christine, life is a lot like living on a permanent vacation.

“I live on a cruise ship for half the year with my husband, and it's often as glamorous as it sounds,” she told Insider. “After all, I don't cook, clean, make my bed, do laundry or pay for food.“

Living an all-inclusive lifestyle seems like paradise, but it has some drawbacks. Having access to all-you-can-eat food all day long can really have an effect on one’s waistline. Kesteloo admits that living on a cruise ship takes a lot of self-discipline because the temptation is always right under her nose.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Identity

Gen X advice for Gen Z: Woman shares the things she wishes 'somebody told me in my twenties’

'You date people you think you deserve. You deserve better.'

via MelodyNoteVintage/TikTok

Gen Xer shares some timeless advice for Gen Z.

Meghan Smith is the owner of Melody Note Vintage store in the eternally hip town of Palm Springs, California, and her old-school Gen X advice has really connected with younger people on TikTok.

In a video posted in December 2022, she shares the advice she wishes that “somebody told me in my twenties” and it has received more than 13 million views. Smith says that she gave the same advice to her partner's two daughters when they reached their twenties.

The video is hashtagged #GenX advice for #GenZ and late #millennials. Sorry older millennials, you’re too old to receive these pearls of wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
advice
Pop Culture

How a man with a love of words created a dictionary for our most complex emotions

Got a particularly hard-to-describe feeling? Don't worry—there's a word for that.

Image pulled from YouTube video linked to website.

Unique words defining emotions beyond the scope of a typical dictionary.

What if you needed a word for something that you can't quite define? Where would you turn?

Have you ever tried to explain something but gave up because the person you're talking to wouldn't be able to relate? Or worse yet, there's not an actual word for what you're trying to explain?

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Family

Mom finds brilliant way to tell her kids the 'truth' about Santa and other parents take notes

If you're a parent struggling how to break the news, this might help.

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

How to tell your kids the truth about Santa.

"It's the mooost wonderful tiiiiime of the — OH NO, did Charlie just ask if Santa is real?!"

If you're a parent in a household that celebrates Christmas, you can likely relate to the dreaded Santa Claus conversation. It may come with tears, it may come with tantrums, and it may even be worse for you, seeing that heart-wrenching look of disappointment spread across your child's once-merry face.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Trending Stories