Mom's plan to name her baby after Vaseline goes viral in the worst way. Then her family intervened.
“This is true abuse."
You would think the line between creative and absolute cringey baby names would be distinct enough for any person to tell the difference, but time and time again we have seen that is not the case.
Even when laws are put in place to protect future kiddos from being on the receiving end of incredibly questionable moniker choices, there will always be some that slip through the cracks.
Luckily…this is a bit of a near miss baby name story. Sort of.
Over on the infamous tragedeigh Subreddit, home to all sorts of crazy baby name conversations, someone shared how their cousin, a mom-to-be, had originally planned for their unborn child to be named Serena, but told them via text that she instead wanted to go with something “more elegant.”
The “more elegant” name in question? Vaselinea. Pronounced “vah-suh-lee-nia” because mom wanted a “nia” sound at the end.
“Im sorry, what? “Like this thing?” the OP responded, along with a picture of Vaseline petroleum jelly.
Understandably, the cousin rushed online to get tips on how to convince her to “go back to choosing the name Serena.”
Folks in the comments were (obviously) unanimously on the OP’s side…and many gave a quick, slightly NSFW glimpse into baby Vasalinea’s future should the name stick…
“High school is gonna be real rough lol.”
“The only place you should have difficulty choosing between Vaseline and Nivea is in your shopping basket. Not your child’s name. Yikes!”
“Vaselinea sounds like dollar store brand Vaseline.”
“Remind her what Vaseline is used for by many, many men and then remind her that her child will be surrounded by teenage boys at some point in their life.”
“This is true abuse. Naming a child a lubricant??? What is wrong with people?”
“At least she’s lubed up for all the bullying she will encounter thanks to her mom.”
“Honestly, this Subreddit continues to reinforce my belief that a decent percentage of the population should not reproduce, not until they gain some wisdom at least. If this is what you are considering naming your child, you have no business having one.”
It would be interesting to know whether this soon-to-be mom is a Gen Zer, since their relationship with the product is a little more deeply ingrained than other generations. Thanks to the “slugging” craze brought on by many Gen Z skincare influencers, the product is a beauty mainstay. But still…to name a child after it…that’s a bit much.
Thankfully, in an update the OP revealed that they had been able to talk some sense into their cousin. Although, rather than going back to Serena, the mom will be going with Sorelle, which she explained was "Italian for ‘sisters.’”
Although she would also be pronouncing it “Suh-rell,” wish is…not the way the name should be pronounced?
But hey, we’ll take what we can get at this point.