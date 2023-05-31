Dad 'gentle parenting with malicious intent' is making people laugh and sparking a new parenting technique
"The worse your attitude, the more mom's going to blush."
By now, everyone has heard of gentle parenting. Even if you're not quite sure what it is, you've heard the phrase. Parents that use this style of parenting set boundaries with their children but with thorough explanations and a focus on healthy emotional development. One dad decided to spin the gentle parenting trend by implementing "gentle parenting with malicious intent" for his older children.
You may be wondering how one gentle parents with malicious intent. No worries, the dad uploaded a now-viral clip to TikTok, where it has over 4 million views, to explain. In the clip, "Ginger Jack" has the camera on himself as he talks to his kids about completing their chores without attitudes…and that's where the twist comes in.
"New rule. Whenever one of you starts giving me attitude, I'm going to start hitting on mom," the dad says before speaking to his partner. "Hey there. sugar. How you doing, baby girl? How do you feel about another child? I could rub your ankles real good." He then makes what can only be described as an attempt at a sexy cat noise.
Ginger Jack's children were having none of it. You could hear them in the background groaning in disgust over their dad's exaggerated advances toward their mom. His wife also sounded a bit embarrassed by his antics, but that didn't stop him from adding new rules to avoid the sight of two parents loving each other.
Eww. Gross. At least that's what most kids think once they reach a certain age. Parents are only supposed to be two adults that live in your house, whose babies were dropped off by a stork with a really strong neck.
This method of gentle parenting with malicious intent was a hit for everyone but his children, who could be heard protesting off-screen with every kissing noise they heard. He wasn't actually kissing their mom, just kissing the air, but the idea of parents kissing was enough to set off their gross-o-meter. People in the comments thoroughly enjoyed his shenanigans and some confessed they would also listen if the consequences were parental affection.
"At that point, I'd deep clean the house, my soul and this Godforsaken world," one person wrote, complete with three crying emojis.
"As a 34-year-old, this would absolutely still work on me," another wrote, ending it with a sweating emoji.
"Since I'm single can you call and flirt with me to get mine to clean," one woman asked.
"Now we see why the Addams family is so well-behaved," someone commented.
Maybe Gomez was onto something with all of his excessive hand kissing. The secret to parenting has been right in front of our eyes this entire time, and we just didn't know it. Watch his brilliant execution of gentle parenting with malicious intent below.
@bbebard
Ultimate #dadmoves #gentleparenting #Comedy