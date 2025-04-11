This fictional group chat has so much juicy drama that it's everyone's new favorite show
Have you tuned into the latest "Group Chat?"
No, this group chat contains no classified war plans. This group chat isn’t even a real group chat. But it has so much juicy drama that people are totally hooked.
We are of course talking about the “Group Chat” TikTok skit series that quite literally blew up overnight.
The first “episode” details the heroically passive aggressive (yet ultimately very relatable) text spat between four girlfriends after one of them, Hailey, says her boyfriend, Justin, will be tagging along for dinner since he’s had “such a rough day” and the girls would “totally get it.” The other gals aren’t very keen on this, and of course, drama ensues.
Sydney Robinson, who wrote the sketch and plays all the characters, told Rolling Stone she had posted the video on “a lazy Sunday night” with little to no expectations. Come Monday morning, it had already gained a whopping 8 million views, along with tons of comments—including quite a few from celebrities and brands.
“Everybody quiet … my show is on,” wrote the UPS TikTok account.
“this is our super bowl,” added Ashley Furniture.
Part of what has made people so invested is the universal etiquette debate of it all. Well, it wasn’t so much of a debate. Everyone was team #dontinvitetheboyfriendtogirlsnight.
“You guys are nicer than I would have just said ‘dang, we’ll miss you but have fun with Justin!” one person quipped.
Another said “Unless Justin’s family just died, girl can leave him at home”
“Ladies. Do not ever. EVER. think it’s ok to bring your man to girl's night,” wrote a third. “His presence defiles the very definition of girl’s night. If your friends tell you it’s ok, they are lying.”
Robinson told Today that she got inspiration for “Group Chat” back in 2024, when she had been watching an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in which Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells everyone he’s out of jail via group chat, which caused a shock to the cast. She had wanted to emulate that “feeling” in her own work.
While she had no idea what a viral juggernaut it would turn out to be, she thinks it’s success has to do with it focusing on a very "universal experience” for women.
“I think having a really close group of girlfriends with very different personalities that are bound to clash, but it doesn’t always mean the end of a friendship,” she told Today.
Of course, every series needs to build tension, and subsequent episodes do just that. Like in the video below, when Hailey leaves the group chat (gasp!) and it gets revealed that she actually added Justin to the restaurant reservation weeks ago (double gasp!)
Things get even more turbulent in Part 3, when Hailey asks to rejoin the group chat, and invites them to dinner at another restaurant, without Justin. Only when one of the gals shows up, he’s already there! Hailey, you trickster.
Later in Part 4, we see what happens between Justin (voiced by actor Charlie Puth, how cool is that?) and the rest of the group. It’s…not pretty.
Even though the restaurant portion of this story has concluded, Robinson already has some future plot lines up her sleeve. It’s not easy to stand out in a sea of TikTok skits, but often it’s the ones with relatable characters and scenarios that gain the most traction. Robison has certainly done that, and kudos to her for it.
Stay tuned with more “Group Chat” shenanigans by following Robinson on TikTok.