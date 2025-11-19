Generation Jones and Gen X reminisce about taking dreaded typing classes that totally paid off
"That one class better prepared me for the future than any other class in high school."
Generation Jones (those born from 1954 to 1964) and Gen X (those born 1965 to 1980) shared a similar childhood rite of passage at school: taking typing classes. Back then, they were learning to type on typewriters—both manual and electric.
Both generations have fond (and frustrating) memories of taking typing classes on typewriters in school. They recently shared those nostalgic experiences on Reddit, swapping stories about learning to type the old-fashioned way.
Here are their most memorable moments:
Generation Jones
"I took one in 8th or 9th grade. It's where I learned to type. It was on a portable typewriter, not an electric, with a piece of paper taped over the keys. I'm glad I took it. I've used it a lot in my life." - lontbeysboolink
"We had great fun in there. Our teacher knew we had sh*t machines to learn on and gave us lots of leeway as long as we put in a little effort to try. It was a fun class, but not one where I learned much more than home keys." - soonerpgh
"I didn't want to take it. I wanted to do Ceramics. Mom made me take typing instead, and I'm glad she did!! The only thing I hated about class was the teacher's metronome. I don't understand why she thought it would help us." - Salty_Thing3144
"I am also a 'mom forced me to take the class' typist. That one class better prepared me for the future than any other class in high school. I had to take remedial English and math classes in college, but being a touch typist has paid huge dividends my entire life." - SciFiJim
"My typing class was next to worthless for me. I had been typing for many years at that point and had developed horrible habits I could not break. Switching to Dvorak and a blank keyboard set me straight." - Procrasturbating
"Yep. I had to take typing class OVER THE SUMMER which about killed me, obviously. But my god did it prepare me for college life. Thank you, Mama. :)" - suzepie
"Business typing at my HS. Best class I took to prepare me for college and a career in software engineering and IT." - bigredthesnorer
"'Personal Typing' back in the day. So long ago my first typewriter was a manual (non-electric). One of the most valuable high school classes because it taught me the keyboard which I still use today 45 years later." - DadofJM
"I remember my typewriting teacher's name was Mr. McGuire. I quickly learned that trying to correct a typo by typing over it several times was a huge no-no. A friend of my parents who worked as a secretary back then said that the best typewriters were made by Underwood. I still have that Underwood typewriter which is over 40 years old now. My kids grew up with word processors on their computers so my Underwood typewriter looks like ancient history to them." - MuchBiscotti-849516
"So I loved typing class. IBM Seletric ftw. I ended up typing 120wpm. Got me my first job from which the sky was the limit." - ObviousIntention8322
Gen X
"The most useful thing I learned in high school." - CaptainMeathook
"I graduated H.S. mid 80s. My mother was FURIOUS with me when I signed up for typing because she didn't want me to be 'just' a secretary. (Yes, I know that's a derogatory attitude). I went on to get a b.s. in Computer Science and told my mother that my most helpful class of ALL time for my degree was my typing class." - hdmx539
"My parents convinced me to take the typing elective because they thought it would be a useful skill for writing papers in college. I was the only boy in class, and all the other students were in the secretarial training program. I think they thought I was a little weird." - JerryVand
"Literally helped leverage my start into a career as an IT engineer. Started with data entry because of being able to type so well and now have worked 20+ years in IT with no degree. I always joke it was because I took typing in High School." - LeathalWaffle
"Agree with this so much. Same timeframe, too. Our typing class didn’t have quite enough electric typewriters for everyone so 4 or 5 would get stuck with even older manual typewriters. It was a real pinky workout to get enough pressure to ink the page. Got into the workforce and realized how many older guys were way behind with hunting and pecking on the keyboards." - Motomegal
"I went to a rural school and we had only manuals with one amazing electric typewriter that we took turns using. It was glorious. I remember being scared I couldn't type 35 wpm on the manual, which is what was needed to pass the class. My tiny hands struggled, my pinkie reaching for the far keys hoping to strike hard enough to leave a dark impression. I later became a secretary and can type 100 wpm on a computer keyboard. So much easier!" - raisinghellwithtrees
"The quick brown fox jumps over a lazy dog." - Blew-By-U
"Mrs. Larsen, 7th grade. She'd walked up and down the aisle as she was dictating to make sure everyone was typing with ALL fingers. I'd wait until her back was turned and start hunting and pecking. She'd notice change in the sound and say, 'ALL FINGERS, JIMMY.'" - Reeberom1
"Have to? It was an elective and I grabbed it, thinking it would come in handy for typing up college papers. Little did I know I'd be using it everyday at work on computers." - radiotsar