Reasons why you should take candid photos and videos of your family doing absolutely nothing
"These little slices of life are the things people treasure years later."
Do you have a treasured picture or video of a loved one during a candid moment? No posing, no big event, just them being them?
We often ask loved ones to pose for a photo on their birthday or record moments like a friend getting married or a child singing in the school choir—milestone events we want to remember. However, many folks end up revisiting pictures or videos of their parents, kids, friends, or pets just being themselves.
"Some of the most precious footage I’ve ever captured as a cinematographer has never been the perfectly posed moments, it’s the quiet ones," cinematographer Jason Saracoglu told Upworthy. "The way a dad hums while making coffee, the way a nan folds a jumper with absolute precision, the way siblings chat away about nothing in particular at a family gathering. These little slices of life are the things people treasure years later."
Many regular folks agree with Saracoglu and went on Reddit to share some of their treasured "boring" or quiet moments they've caught on camera—and why it’s just as important to preserve those as the classic "set up and say cheese" shots:
"I did this with my kids, and as much times I would get goofy smiles or pouty frowns, nothing tops just them playing with their Hot Wheels for me. Just something about that pocket of memory for me makes the bad days turn bright."
"Those little unposed moments end up carrying so much weight later. It’s like capturing their whole personality without them even realizing it."
“The best ones are when they don't even know I'm recording. Got a video of my mom singing along to the radio while washing dishes last week.”
“I've got a 30-second clip of my grandma staring out the window doing absolutely nothing and it hits harder than any posed photo.”
“I used to think this kind of stuff was hokey, but my dad made me and my brother DVDs with some old home videos for Christmas a few years ago, and I heard my grandad’s voice for the first time in over 20 years and immediately burst into tears. I really didn’t think it would affect me so much, but I loved it.”
“My cat just passed away and I recently took a video of her snoring while she was sleeping. That video means everything to me now.”
“Oh man, we had The Cousin We All Hated, because her camcorder was attached to her shoulder at every single family gathering. She's still horribly annoying, but years down the road, hearing my grandfather's voice again, seeing my great grandmother, hearing silly family arguments over stuffing or slapping someone away from the bacon on the turkey is all the feels wrapped up in a tiny bundle.”
“This hits hard. Someday those casual, unplanned clips become the closest thing to reliving a moment you didn’t know would matter so much.”
Whether it's capturing a child's personality and voice or preserving the presence of a grandparent, unstaged, real moments often become the most treasured memories of the people or pets we love at that point in time. They either become true reminders of a person that's no longer with us or a time capsule to revisit youth gone by.
If you haven't been recording or photographing slice of life moments and want to start, you might be wondering about the best ways to capture them. Fortunately, Upworthy talked to professional photographers, documentarians, and cinematographers to get some tips on how to capture those candid, slice-of-life moments.
Pick recording a video or a taking photo based on what you want to capture
"Choose your medium based on what piqued your interest in the first place. If it's my kids' laughter that drew me, I'm likely going to shoot a video rather than still photos because it's those magical chirpy sounds that I want to remember," said wedding photographer Jocelyn Voo.
Don’t worry if you don’t have a good camera, just a phone will do
"The equipment that you need is what you have in your pocket or purse: your phone," said photographer/videographer Bob Mackowski. "Phones take fantastic photos and videos, and they're less cumbersome than toting around a camera or camcorder."
"You don't need fancy equipment; your phone will do just fine if these photos are just for you," said elopement and wedding photographer Angela Tyler.
"[Phones are] also less conspicuous because people are used to seeing a phone glued in front of their faces," added Mackowski. "People are somewhat less likely to turn and pose when you use a phone versus when you use a camera."
"A pro camera app can also help if you’re feeling adventurous. It lets you lock focus and exposure so the clip doesn’t keep shifting every time someone moves," added Saracoglu. "But honestly, the heart of a good candid video isn’t expensive gear. It’s timing. Don’t wait for perfection. Just press record."
Just keep taking pictures, the more of them, the better
"Don’t be afraid, get trigger-happy," said documentary filmmaker Cole Robinson. "Real moments shift quickly. Even if a couple of the shots feel forced and inauthentic, there are often frames surrounding them that will have the candid feel you’re going for. Also, the more photos you take, the quicker you’ll learn."
"The more often you have your camera in your hands, the more chances you'll have, and the more comfortable people will be around you while holding a camera, since they'll become so used to it and be more likely to start ignoring the camera altogether," said photographer/videographer Kaitlyn Holeman of Skyewater Photo + Film.
"Keep your camera on standby and look for the little moments and the things that precede them—the subtle glance between friends, the moment your grandmother reaches for her husband's hand, things like that," said Tyler. "The more you pay attention, the easier these things are to spot."
"Identify an opportunity," said Voo. "Maybe you hear your toddlers giggling, or your parents are making their regular Sunday roast, or your friends are shooting hoops together. Investigate from a distance without inserting yourself into the situation."
"Whether that's having your child complete a puzzle with their grandparent, asking your family to roast marshmallows around a bonfire, or having all the siblings play a game outside, a good distraction prevents them from stopping to pose for the camera," said Holeman.
"Remember, at first your friends and loved ones may be a little awkward and shy," said Robinson. "But after a while, once they get used to you taking photos, having a camera on you regularly, it’ll become a lot easier to catch them in their best moments, and the real, authentic versions of the people you love will start to show up in your photos."
"You can't take too many pictures. The thousands of photos I have of my dog prove this," concluded Tyler. "I recently lost my grandmother, and the number of times I've reached for a photo of her sitting at the kitchen table mid-laugh surprised even me. But in the end, it's those everyday moments you miss most when they're gone."
It might be worth being that annoying "Cousin We All Hated" that takes pictures or records video all of the time. You never know which small "nothing" memory will become a treasured one.