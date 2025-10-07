Money-hack expert reveals the exact words she uses to lower her internet bill
"I have a 100% success rate doing this."
Saving money is the name of the game for most people right now. And doing so requires at least some form of stepping out of your comfort zone. Not going out as much, making the effort of researching budget-friendly swaps, cancelling all those unused emotional support subscriptions, and maybe even the worst scenario of all, calling customer service.
But perhaps if you knew with certainty that making a quick call would be successful in lowering a monthly bill, it wouldn't be quite so painful. And that’s where this hack comes in. “I have the exact script that I use to get my internet down every single year,” said a woman named Sabrina, who shares all kinds of money-saving tips on TikTok.
How to lower your internet bill
Essentially, Sabrina says that if you notice your bill has gone up (which is, like everyone at this point, right?), then you should call to say that you won’t be able to continue affording it and will have to cancel. Now, this concept in and of itself isn’t all that new, but it’s the way in which Sabrina says it that makes it a little more effective.
“Hi, my name is [insert name]. I saw that my internet went up about $25 this month. Unfortunately, I’m not able to afford that. So if I can’t get it down to the rate that it was last month, I’m gonna have to cancel. Is this something you can help me with?”
Even if the response you initially get is “no,” Sabrina advises to keep (nicely) reiterating that you can’t afford it and will have to cancel. That way, they’ll “pass you along until somebody does it.”
“Sometimes you’ll have to get close to cancelling for anything to happen. Trust the process!” Sabrina warned. But still, it’s a strategy with a “100% success rate.”
@savingmoneysabrina I hope this helps you save some money on your bill! Important note tho: when I say that I will “have to cancel,” I actually do mean it. Sometimes you’ll have to get close to cancelling for anything to happen. Trust the process! #howtosavemoney ♬ original sound - savingmoneysabrina
Notice that there’s zero hostility in Sabrina’s tone, making the exchange a negotiation, rather than a threat. If anything else, this is a good reminder that you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
And you don’t have to take Sabrina’s word for it. Quite a few folks chimed in (both in the comments section and on Reddit), sharing how the method worked for them as well. And for what it’s worth, quite a few did, in fact, have to keep getting passed along to someone else, or get really close to cancelling.
“I asked to speak to the loyalty department, and when they didn’t do as low as I wanted, I asked how to cancel, and all of a sudden, there was another department I could speak to," one person said. "Knocked $30 off my bill with better internet speed. I think it depends on who you talk to."
“Xfinity has a retention department that always calls me back with their cheapest offering," another person said. "The trick is to cancel your service but set the cancellation date 3 weeks out, and don’t accept any offers from the rep who is canceling your service. I’ve done this for years without fail and have only ever paid $20-30/month for internet."
A few even added their own bits of advice:
“Also, don’t be afraid to hang up and call back! One agent wouldn’t help me, but another got me back to my old rate but with better service.”
“I told Optimum I was switching to Verizon because it was cheaper, and after saying no 3 times, they offered to lower my bill $20/month and gave me two months free. Only annoying part is having to call once a year to do it all over again!”
“Also, always check that you're getting the speed you’re paying for. I wasn’t and didn’t realize it til a few months later. I asked for a refund, and they basically said no; the best they could do was offer a $60 coupon. Until I said I was gonna file a complaint with the FCC, then they got the manager, and I got six months of free internet.”
“Go into the store if you can. Some kid at Xfinity somehow gave me internet for $35 a month lol.”
“If you get the sense they’re really desperate to keep you, also say you’ll switch unless they give you a bill credit. I got a $250 credit once.”
Nobody likes calling customer service. However, if it truly offers this kind of ROI, it might at least be worth a try.
