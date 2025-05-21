Brendan Fraser surprised everyone at a screening of 'The Mummy' by showing up in costume
Now we want a "Mummy 4."
Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, racking up accolades and award nominations for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale." But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the '90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing—and slightly goofball—Hollywood action lead.
Let us not forget his arguably most well-known and beloved '90s character—Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills, and fabulous hair, what’s not to like? During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.
Stephen Colbert and Brendan Fraser at the Montclair Film Festival 2022.via Montclair Film/Wikimedia Commons
"I am proud to stand before you tonight," he told the audience. "This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here."
He continued, "We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or a straight-ahead action or romance, a horror picture, more action, all of the above. No idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”
Fraser then asked the crowd if anyone hadn’t actually seen the movie yet, before shouting, “Outstanding!” when somebody raised their hand. He then quickly made a polite plug, encouraging people to go see “The Whale” before whisking himself away, saying, “I won’t take up any more of your time.”
Uh, yeah…I don’t think any time spent with Brendan Fraser is a waste. Do you?
Watch the adorable clip below:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Will we ever see Fraser back on the big screen as Rick O'Connell again? There has been talk of a "Mummy 4" that would reunite Fraser and Rachel Weisz, but there are some big hurdles to a fourth installment being produced. First, the "The Mummy" reboot with Tom Cruise in 2017, was a massive bomb that scuttled Universal's attempts to create a cinematic universe around its classic monsters from the '30s and '40s. However, Fraser and "The Mummy" and "The Mummy Returns" director Stephen Summers are interested in the project. Summers told The Hollywood Reporter that he hasn't been approached about doing another "Mummy" film.
"Not that I know," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "All the people at Universal are new after I left. I don’t really know them, and they haven’t got a hold of me, so I don’t know what’s in their heads. At the same time, it would have to be something really special. Of course, I would work with all of those actors again."
This article originally appeared two years ago.