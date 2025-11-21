Teacher lists the 5 things high schoolers do today that would send us olds 'into a coma'
High school has transformed in ways both good…and bad. According to one teacher, we might even be shocked by how the shifting landscape has taken a toll on young people's motivation and mental health.
In a viral TikTok video, educator Mrs. H shared the five ways her students behave that would send our former teenage selves “into a coma.” Let’s just say it paints a rather bleak picture.
First off, she explained that in her ten years of teaching, she could count on one hand the number of assignments that felt like students gave their full effort.
1. “They are not intrinsically motivated to do really anything.”
A young man gazing absentmindedly at the computer. Photo credit: Canva
“There is such a lack of care that goes into everything. I could probably count on one hand the amount of assignments I've received in the last ten years that I've been like, ‘Wow, you really put your all into this. I can tell you worked hard.’ That has happened maybe a handful of times.”
2. They move and speak “at a glacial pace.”
“So slow, it stresses me out. I'm a fast-paced person, and they just move at a glacial pace always.”
3. “They do not eat.”
A girl looking at her phone instead of eating.Photo credit: Canva
“They will go the whole day without eating. I don't know why. I don't know how. Sometimes I do that too, from really stressed or really busy. Like, I'll skip a meal, whatever. It is constant for them. I don't get it. I'm a hungry girl, so I don't know. It couldn't be me.”
4. “They do not own up to their mistakes.”
This is one that Mrs. H surmised is “going to be a really big problem for this generation moving forward in life.” She gave the example of calling out a student in her class for texting—and never being surprised when the student denies it or makes up an excuse for why they were texting.
5. “They do not use their brains to figure things out.”
“They do not use the clues around them to inform their decisions and ideas, and they just do not figure things out on their own,” said Mrs. H. If they don’t know something, they usually give up and leave a question blank.
Commenters offered their own theories as to why this happens. Some pointed to the role of social media and the near-constant hunt for quick dopamine hits. Others wondered aloud if the behaviors resemble symptoms of depression. Many pointed out the uncertainty teens face today, from unstable job markets to financial stress. One commenter wrote, “We had the belief that we could do/be/have anything. They don’t have that anymore.”
@mrshersk These kids are really something else… #fyp #highschoolers #students #teacher #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Mrs. H🎶🖤
How parents can encourage positive, proactive behaviors
Child development experts recommend a few evidence-based strategies to help teens develop internal motivation.
Model problem-solving out loud. When you narrate how you handle confusion or frustration, teens learn practical steps they can copy.
Offer choices whenever possible. Agency helps teens build ownership and reduces avoidance.
Praise effort, not outcome. Saying “I noticed how long you stuck with that” increases intrinsic motivation far more than praising grades.
Set clear expectations and follow through consistently. Predictable structure builds confidence and resilience.
Help them build routines that protect basic needs. Encourage regular meals, sleep, breaks, and offline time. Executive functioning depends on physical stability.
Limit rescuing. Instead of giving the answer, ask guiding questions like, “What is the first step you could take?”
Mrs. H’s video sparked a crucial conversation (and hopefully a wake-up call), but the story of this generation is still unfolding. With support and guidance, there’s still far more hope than many assume.