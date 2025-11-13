Introverts and extroverts are different, so are their dogs. Here are the best dogs for both.
The dogs best suited for introverts may surprise you.
Anyone who has spent time around animals knows that they all have their own personalities. It doesn't matter if it's a cat, bird, reptile, or dog. Every animal has personality traits that make them uniquely different, even among the same species and breeds. But there are more generalized traits that make certain breeds of dogs more suitable for certain people's personality types.
Like people, dogs can be the life of the party or more excited to take a long nap on the couch. It only makes sense that extroverted dogs might be better suited for extroverted people, and the same goes for introverts. But we aren't just talking about the obvious happy-go-lucky dogs, like a Golden Retriever, being the perfect companion for someone who similarly can't contain themselves when around others.
Instead, dog experts put careful thought into which breed of dog works best with introverts versus which works best with extroverts. Maybe you're thinking about adopting another dog, or maybe you're simply curious to know if the pooch you have is considered the best match for your personality type. This isn't an exhaustive list, but it just might answer a few questions for dog lovers.
Joyful moment with a furry friend in the sun.Photo credit: Canva
The best dog breeds for introverts
Because introverts are often overlooked, likely because they prefer not to have too much attention on them, we're starting with the canine companions that match their energy first. Nothing says introvert's best friend like a big floof of a doggo that enjoys cuddling up watching Hallmark movies instead of sniffing 30 rear-ends at the dog park.
1. Great Danes
These big horse-like dogs are actually really gentle, sweet, and love doing their best impression of a house cat. It doesn't matter that they're nearly 200 pounds and taller than you. They want nothing more than to sit on their human's lap to be a cuddle bug for as long as you'll let them. Sally Grottini, a dog behavior expert, tells Rover, “They have a sense of play when outside, but inside the house, they’re floor huggers.”
Great Dane enjoying a breezy car ride on a sunny day!Photo credit: Canva
2. English Bulldogs
If you don't mind a little snorting, wet sneezes, and a miniature tank that you have to help onto furniture, then an English Bulldog is a fantastic companion for an introvert. Veterinarian Dr. Helle Branderup explains to Rover, “They might look grumpy, but don’t blame them for that! They are very gentle and calm, and they can be extremely lazy.” They're prone to weight gain due to their high levels of chill, so any English Bulldog owner will need to make sure they're getting daily exercise to keep the pounds off.
3. Greyhound
When people think of a Greyhound, they tend to think of high energy because they're known to be racing dogs. It's true, these slender doggos enjoy sprinting full speed—but not all day, according to Wag! "Greyhounds are also surprisingly well adapted to apartment life. They mostly just want to nap on the couch all day. While affectionate, they're also independent, and are happy to give their introverted human the space they need. They were bred for sprinting, and one good energetic excursion is all they need to get out their energy, much like their introvert human!"
Graceful greyhound enjoying a day outdoors.Photo credit: Canva
4. Shiba Inu
These dogs are the perfect amount of affectionate mixed with independence. They're not overly needy or hyper; they're calm and match the introverted lifestyle perfectly. The Artful Parent says, "Shibas are deeply loyal to their humans, but they don’t hover. They’ll curl up in the same room as you without insisting on constant petting. Their alertness and intelligence make them engaging companions, but their independence means you can also enjoy your own quiet time without guilt."
5. Newfoundland
It would seem that large dogs like the quiet life. That's certainly true for the Newfoundland, also affectionately called "Newfie." This big, fluffy canine is said to be the missing piece for introverted dog lovers. According to Pets Radar, Newfies are "the ultimate introverts dog thanks to their devoted, sweet, and patient nature. You'd be hard pressed to find a calmer, more loving companion and their laid-back, social and trusting personality means they'll happily welcome visitors into their home."
Fluffy black dog with tongue out, enjoying the day.Photo credit: Canva
The best dogs for extroverts
Sorry for the delay, you people loving people. Here's a list of big personality dogs that would be perfect for the extroverted human.
1. Boxer
These block-headed pooches are like miniature kangaroos. They're always bopping around, excited to see humans and play. I Heart Dogs says, "Boxers are boisterous, bouncy, and big-hearted. These goofy clowns love being around people and will happily wiggle their way into your arms—or your lap, regardless of size. Boxers are known for their silly expressions, affectionate nature, and eagerness to turn every stranger into a friend. They’re great with kids, playful with other dogs, and always the life of the party."
Boxer dog standing alertly in a sunlit park.Photo credit: Canva
2. Corgi
Aside from them having the most adorable little dog butts humans have ever seen, they're fantastic companions for high-energy people. "The extroverted humans who gain energy by interacting with other people are sure to have that need fulfilled whenever they leave the house with their Corgis. The elevator, the pet store, the dog park, the sidewalk, or the Farmer's Market are all potential meeting places where your Corgi excels at attracting lots of attention. Happy conversing!" the dog people of Wag! write.
3. Springer Spaniel
With a name that starts with Springer, it shouldn't be a surprise that they're on the extroverted dog list. They love to do all the things a high-energy outdoorsy human loves to do. If you're down for adventure, they're down for the ride, according to Pets Radar. "They love hiking, running, camping–you name it–and their lives are never so full that they can’t make room for a new friend or two. With a huge love of their pack, they crave company and do not enjoy solitude."
Joyful dog sprinting through the field.Photo credit: Canva
4. Pit Bull
Or as their owners like to affectionately call them, "Pibbles." These pups get a bad rep, but they're incredibly sweet, easy to train, and extremely loyal. Rover says this about the breed, "Pitties are a great match for extroverts: they’re smart, active, adorable, and looooove people. They’re also frequently stereotyped, so being a pittie guardian means being a breed ambassador. It’s the perfect job for a dog-loving extrovert; you get to talk to other people about how wonderful your dog is all the time!"
5. Bernese Mountain Dog
This big dog loves people, cold weather, doing chores, and is just an overall enjoyer of nearly all things. These sweeties were bred to work on Swiss farms, so they love a chore if you've got one that's dog-sized. Though they likely wouldn't do well in warmer climates, they're great for active families that live in colder areas. Pets Radar says they're the "gentlest of giants with a calm, affectionate, and good-natured temperament that makes it well-suited to family life. This is a breed that adores people–old, young, it doesn’t matter, the Bernese Mountain Dog loves them all. Hardy, with plenty of strength and endurance, they thrive in cold weather and enjoy being active."