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Elderly people are asked to define ‘love,’ and their answers are truly raw and heartfelt

“Love isn’t just something that happens to you. It’s something you have to nourish.”

By

Cecily Knobler

By

Upworthy Staff

elderly, wisdom, dalai lama, sprouht
William Rossy AKA Sprouht asks Dalai Lama for life advice.

When we’re young, we’re so often overwhelmed by new love. The beginnings of things can feel like we’re being whisked into another dimension, and then if or when it falls apart, those crashes can feel devastating. With time, the hope is that wisdom follows.

After a lifetime of experience—big loves and heartbreaks—older people often have a clearer rearview mirror when it comes to love.

William Rossy (who uses the name @Sprouht on social media) has over one million subscribers on YouTube alone and claims to have interviewed the elderly in “35 countries.” (He was even fortunate enough to interview Dalai Lama for life advice.) He asks people in their 70s, 80s, and 90s to share their deepest thoughts with questions like, “What’s a big regret you have that taught you a valuable lesson?” “What advice would you have for younger generations?” And, powerfully, “How would you define love?”


A woman in her 80s answers, “Love, to me, is a commitment. It isn’t just something that happens to you. Ya know, like ‘Pow—LOVE!’ It’s something you work at, something you have to nourish.” Her friend adds, “You grow into it; it doesn’t just happen at first sight.”

Of her third (and she says hopefully “final”) husband, she says, “We both had a lot of baggage. We met when we were 72, so you’re gonna have a lot of baggage. So you give each other a generous baggage allowance.” She adds, “It’s not easy to share your life with a person. You’re never gonna have the exact same response to things. Recognizing that your point of view may not be the other person’s point of view. A lot of tolerance.”

A man in his 90s, who has been married for 67 years, answers that the secret to such a long relationship has been “compromise.” Adding, “No question. Very few things in life are worth fighting over. I want to go downtown, and she wants to go to Westmount Square. So? We went to Westmount Square, and I’m very happy.”

When he’s specifically asked to “define the word love,” he answers, “Extreme respect and caring. No more than that. The physical side dies early.”


People in the same age range are asked about life regrets; again, the answers are truly eye-opening. One woman mentions she didn’t have children. When pushed to answer, she first says she has no regrets, but when asked, “Did you ever regret it?” she answers, “I did feel it was something I should have, perhaps, done. But I wasn’t cut out for it.” Someone counters in the comments, “Admitting you are not cut out for children despite wanting them shows massive self-awareness. It is better to not have them than to have them and not look after them properly.”

One man, whose wife passed away after a 55-year marriage, advises the younger generations to always talk. “Sit down and talk, no matter the disagreement.”

Near the end of the clip, Rossy references a dear friend in Montreal who painted a drawing of an older person sitting on a bench with a younger one. He shows the painting to the elderly people he’s speaking with and asks, “What advice would you give to me on living a great life? Maybe something you wish me and people my age would know a little sooner?”

One woman very directly answers, “Make a point of liking and knowing as many people as you can.”

A 96-year-old woman, as she holds her cute dog, says, “Look after yourself. Take care of yourself. Don’t abuse yourself.”

Another discusses the importance of travel. “Keep your options open. Travel is a big way to open your mind. Make sure that whatever you do in life, you have some international travel.”

A man seconds the travel advice. “Travel. Expose yourself. And for God’s sake, be tolerant.”

And lastly, a woman quite simply admits, “I’ve kind of learned that I don’t like to give advice. Because I don’t actually like it when people give me advice. I don’t have any advice, but I’ve got a lot of experience.”

This article originally appeared 6 months ago. It has been updated.

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  • I spent a week chatting with people over 80. Here are 4 pieces of wisdom they shared.
    Photo credit: CanvaTwo hands of different ages grasp one another.
    , , , ,

    I spent a week chatting with people over 80. Here are 4 pieces of wisdom they shared.

    There are only a few things in this life we can’t evade. One of them is aging. Sure, there’s Botox and facelifts and all that jazz to help us look younger. But in the end, our cells simply insist on keeping score, and no matter how hard some might fight it, our DNA is bombarded…

    Cecily Knobler

    Upworthy Staff

    There are only a few things in this life we can’t evade. One of them is aging. Sure, there’s Botox and facelifts and all that jazz to help us look younger. But in the end, our cells simply insist on keeping score, and no matter how hard some might fight it, our DNA is bombarded with hits that will eventually take us down.

    The good news is that with years often comes wisdom. I like to think of our minds as though they were hiking trails. Each trail has a sign, but instead of telling us which way to go, the signs remind us who we are. This past week, I was honored to read some of those signs at the senior home where my mom resides. Nearly every conversation, at least for me, yielded little sage sachets of advice that are truly invaluable.

    Know someone before you marry them.

    A woman in her early 80s shared that it takes about a year for someone’s “true nature” to be revealed, even in the most intimate of relationships. (This, at least according to a professor she had in graduate school.) In other words, she says, “A person can hide their psychological pathologies, on average, for about a year.”

    So, she wishes younger people would wait at least that long before moving in or getting married. “Slow down,” she said. “Really take your time before you take the leap. Everyone puts their best foot forward at first and then sometimes that mask can slip. Don’t get stuck.”

    elderly man, elderly woman, relationship, honeymoon phase
    A man kissing a woman near the ocean. Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

    Some research shows that the “honeymoon phase” can, of course, vary in length. Brides.com shares, “The honeymoon phase is an early part of a couple’s relationship where everything seems carefree and happy. It usually lasts from six months to two years and can be marked with lots of laughs, intimacy, and fun dates.”

    No matter how long that phase lasts, her advice to slow down and really get to know someone before fully committing seems like (mostly) a good idea.

    Listen to your doctors

    elderly man, doctor's office, health, blood pressure

    A doctor examining a patient’s wristu00a0with a stethoscope Photo by CDC on Unsplash

    I met a woman who was a retired OBGYN. We talked at length about perimenopause, hormones, and life after 50. She urges, “Do the research, but also (for the most part) listen to your doctors. Most of them know what they’re doing.”

    We both kind of laughed, and then she leaned in and said, “No. Really.” She added, “Nothing wrong with getting a second, or even third opinion. But listen and read all you can before it’s too late.”

    Understand that time is precious

    elderly, aging, friendship, time,

    Two men play chess. Photo by Vlad Sargu on Unsplash

    One thing my mom rather casually mentioned really stuck with me. This was how difficult it is to make new friends—and not for reasons one might think. Sure, senior living facilities can be just as cliquey as groups were in middle school. But for my mother, it was less about fitting in and more about fearing she would lose people as she grew to love them.

    “No one warns you how many of your new friends will pass on. When I first moved here, I befriended a brilliantly funny woman and within six months she was gone. This happens more and more and you never get used to it. You’re never prepared.”

    If you don’t want to eat dinner at 4:30, you don’t have to.

    On a simpler note, this one might be obvious to some, but it was certainly a common topic among the people with whom I spoke. Even though they serve dinner at 5:00 in many senior homes, it doesn’t mean you can’t put it in Tupperware and save it for later. To that point, just because people age, doesn’t mean they have to go to bed at 8:00 p.m. (Though for many, that timeline is just perfect.)

    One man noted, “Just because we all live in one place doesn’t mean we all become one person. We’ve got night owls and early birds and every other kind of bird you could imagine. Eat and sleep when you want to. It’s still your life.”

    His friend added, “If you want to play Mahjong at midnight, do it!”

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • Inside a Dutch ‘dementia village,’ where the whole neighborhood is designed for memory loss
    Photo credit: ArrayIn a dementia village, people get to choose where they go.
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    Inside a Dutch ‘dementia village,’ where the whole neighborhood is designed for memory loss

    The Hogeweyk provides a sense of “normalcy” for people living with dementia.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    No matter how much caregivers may want to keep a loved one with dementia in their home, it’s not always feasible. Living with dementia is not easy, nor is living with someone who has dementia. But moving a loved one with dementia into a traditional care facility isn’t always ideal, either. It can be difficult to find a suitable living situation that ticks all the boxes for what a family and their loved one would want.

    That’s where a “dementia village” comes in as an alternative. Instead of trying to fit a person with dementia into a living situation that either isn’t designed for them or is overly focused on their limitations, a dementia village is an environment designed specifically to help people with severe dementia feel safe and free and live as normal a life as possible.

    The Hogeweyk was the world’s first dementia village, founded in 2009. Since then, the idea has been replicated in dozens of locations all over the world. The concept is quite simple: A full, self-contained neighborhood where people with dementia can walk around freely without fear of getting lost, where everyone from shopkeepers to restaurant servers to salon workers are trained in dementia care, and where people who are losing their memory to dementia diseases are treated as people who still have aspirations.

    Eloy van Hal, one of the founders of the Hogeweyk, explained to Vox how the guiding principle of the village is “normalcy.” Traditional nursing homes keep all residents under one roof, and they are subject to do whatever program the institution provides for them. In the Hogeweyk, people live in small groups of six or seven in apartments with furnishings like they’d have at home. Distinct landmarks in the public space help residents know where they are, and putting a theater, grocery store, barber shop, etc. in separate buildings encourage movement through the neighborhood.

    “It’s about choice, choice, choice, where you want to be during the whole day and with whom,” said van Hal. The idea is to balance safe design with controlled risk, allowing for as much of a normal life as possible.

    dementia, dementia village, elder care, memory care, alzheimer's disease
    Every worker in a dementia village is trained in dementia care. Photo credit: Canva

    The one downside to the village concept, of course, is cost. Without adequate funding assistance from governments, living in a dementia village can be prohibitively expensive.

    Does it really make a difference for residents, though? Has it been proven that outcomes are better than traditional care models? With dozens of villages now being used around the world, research is ongoing, but the data from the Hogeweyk is promising. People in the comments of Vox’s by Design video shared how such facilities have been life-changing for their loved ones and how traditional care doesn’t always meet the needs of people with dementia.

    “My grandmother had dementia and when her caretaker who was my grandfather (her husband) passed unexpectedly we had to scramble to get her into a memory care facility in the US. The first place she was in temporarily was so sad, I could see her spirit drain but after about a year we were able to get her into a “village” and the quality of life difference is nothing short of ASTOUNDING! She could function in a way that was familiar and comfortable to her and not be in a foreign hospital setting. The abrupt change from a home where they are familiar, to a clinical setting must be very disorienting and upsetting to these people. That side of my family had mental health issues and memory loss starts early, so I know it will happen to me to some extent and I only hope I can have people take care of me as well as in this Hogeweyk.”

    “I’ve worked in a nursing home through high school and college. While I can’t say it was the worst place for dementia patients, it certainly did not work well for all of them. One patient once tried to wedge herself through the door begging to go outside with me and I even had patients confide in me that they hated being institutionalized, they missed being able to live a normal life, being part of a real community, and being able to come and go as they pleased. This concept is probably the closest thing possible to a normal life a dementia patient could ever have.”

    dementia, dementia village, elder care, memory care, alzheimer's disease
    In a dementia village, residents can live somewhat Photo credit: Canva

    “A relative of mine used to get aggressive, violent and angry when she would encounter a locked door in the institution she was in. She couldn’t understand why there would be a locked room in what she understood to be ‘her home’, this would take a lot of calming down and management, only for her to discover another locked door, and kick off again. I love these village based models as they allow autonomy for residents, and have an individual experience. Just because someone has a brain disease doesn’t mean they aren’t entitled to the very best care. I hope the govt spends far more on these establishments in the future.”

    “As he said at the end, people with dementia are still people—even if there is proven to be no benefits to this model over a care home, I would much prefer to have dignity in my final days than live in a clinical trap. Love all the incredible ideas the Netherlands come up with.”

    dementia, dementia village, elder care, memory care, alzheimer's disease
    A dementia village is a self-contained neighborhood with shops and places for people to go like a normal neighborhood. Photo credit: Canva

    Dementia care is something Americans are going to have to look at closely. According to The Alzheimer’s Association, the number of people living with Alzheimer’s is set to nearly double from seven million to 13 million by the year 2050. As more of our elders require full-time care, the more we’ll have to consider prioritizing putting resources into things like dementia villages.

    Everyone deserves safety and a good quality of life. The Hogeweyk is a great example of what it looks like to view people with dementia as people first and to care for them accordingly.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • ‘Boomer panic’ is a real phenomenon, and the reason for it is heartbreaking
    Photo credit: CanvaBoomer panic is real.
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    ‘Boomer panic’ is a real phenomenon, and the reason for it is heartbreaking

    This isn’t just young generations bashing the old.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    If you have Boomers in your life, you may have noticed a tendency that seems a bit baffling. Despite being older and theoretically wiser, our elders can sometimes become anxious over seemingly small things.

    In a video posted in September 2023, TikToker @myexistentialdread used the phrase “Boomer panic” to explain how Baby Boomers (1946 to 1964) can quickly become unhinged when faced with the most minor problems. It all started when she visited a Lowe’s hardware store and encountered a Boomer-aged woman working at the check-out stand.

    “I had a dowel that didn’t have a price tag on it, whatever, so I ran back and took a photo of the price tag. And as I was walking back towards her, I was holding up my phone… because I had multiple dowels and that was the one that didn’t have the price tag on it,” she said in the video. “And she looks at me and she goes, ‘I don’t know which one that is,’ and she starts like, panicking.” The TikToker said that the woman was “screechy, panicking for no reason.”

    boomers, baby boomers, aging, getting older, emotional regulation
    Older people can become frustrated over seemingly small things. Photo credit: Canva

    Many people raised by Boomers understood what she meant by “Boomer panic.” “Boomer panic is such a good phrase for this! Minor inconvenience straight to panic,” the most popular commenter wrote. And while there was some unfortunate boomer-bashing in the comments, some younger people tried to explain why the older folks have such a hard time regulating their emotions: “From conversations with my mother, they weren’t allowed to make mistakes and were harshly punished if they did.” The TikToker responded, “A lot of people mentioned this, and it breaks my heart. I think you’re right,” Myexistentialdread responded.

    A follow-up video by YourTango Editor Brian Sundholm tried to explain Boomer panic in an empathetic way.

    “Well, it’s likely that there actually was a reason the woman started panicking about a seemingly meaningless problem,” Sundholm said. “Most of us nowadays know the importance of recognizing and feeling our emotions.” Sundholm then quoted therapist Mitzi Bachman, who says that when people bottle up their emotions and refuse to express them, it can result in an “unhinged” reaction.

    TikToker Gabi Day shared a similar phenomenon she noticed with her Boomer mom; she called the behavior “anxiety-at-you.”

    Day’s Boomer mother was “reactive,” “nervous,” and “anxious” throughout her childhood. Now, she is still on edge with Day’s children. “She’s immediately like gasping and just really like exaggerated physical reactions, and then, of course, that kind of startles my kid,” Day said. “Again, I know that this comes from a place of care. It’s just a lot,” she continued.

    @itsgabiday It comes from a place of love but it is exhausting #millennialmomsoftiktok #boomergrandma #reparenting #gentleparenting ♬ original sound – Bright Body

    There is a significant difference in emotional intelligence and regulation between how Boomers were raised and how younger generations, such as Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z, were brought up. Boomers grew up when they had to bottle up their feelings to show their resilience. This can lead to growing anger, frustration with situations and people, chronic stress, and anxiety—all conditions that can lead to panicky, unhinged behavior.

    Ultimately, Sundholm says that we should sympathize with Boomers who have difficulty regulating their emotions and see it as an example of the great strides subsequent generations have made in managing their mental health. “It may seem a little harsh to call something ‘Boomer panic,’ but in the context of how many of them were raised, it makes a lot of sense,” Sundholm says. “It also underlines the importance of emotional regulation skills and teaching them to future generations. And maybe most important, having compassion for those who never had a chance to learn them.”

    boomers, baby boomer, genreations, compassion, emotional regulation
    Having compassion for older generations can go a long way. Photo credit: Canva

    Psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach LCSW writes about the emotional reality of how Boomers were brought up and why they deserve our compassion:

    “The progeny of the Greatest Generation. Their youth was a time of prosperity where appearances, ‘keeping up with the Joneses,’ was quite important. Although many of the years following are graced by stereotypes of openness and expression, parenting practices reflected more of a ‘toughness’ than most used today. Phrases like ‘quit crying or I’ll give you something to cry about’ reflected negative reactions to emotional expression. The concept of trauma only reached some ‘capital T’ traumas—sexual assault and war. Many things that we know can be traumatic today were not treated as such. Psychotherapy was stigmatized and kept secret.”

    When we know more about where people from other generations came from, it’s easier to understand and find compassion for them.

    This article originally appeared in March.

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  • Elderly woman hilariously shares her ‘not to do’ list and it’s truly inspiring
    Photo credit: Photo Credit: CanvaA woman says no more to many things including waxing.
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    Elderly woman hilariously shares her ‘not to do’ list and it’s truly inspiring

    “I’m not changing my sheets every week. I’m single and I’m clean. And so are the dogs.”

    Cecily Knobler

    Shannon Nelson, better known by her online alias Pinky Nel, describes herself as a “Boomer grandma with an edge.” She also notes in her online bio that she’s “big on family, friends, dogs and golf.” She makes a lot of content wherein nothing is off the table: ex-relationships, private parts, grandkids, being single, and hormone therapy.

    Now that she’s 70, she has decided that there are things she no longer feels obligated to do. In fact, there are a few lists she has made detailing those things and many people feel totally seen.

    In the first clip, she writes, “One of the many benefits of getting older is that your “To Do” list changes into a “Not To Do” list. Here’s mine:

    I will no longer get a bikini wax. It’s barbaric. It’s inhumane. Not suitable for 70-year-old skin.

    I’m not wearing thong underwear. Or brassieres with wire in them. Or high heels… for obvious reasons.

    I gave up on coloring my hair.

    I don’t drive at night. And while we’re at it, I’m not doing THIS anymore. (She then gives a hilarious X-rated gesture with her hand) and proceeds, “I mean I am single and not dating, so chances of anybody expecting me to do that are pretty slim.

    I’m not going anywhere without a parking lot. I’m not gonna drive around for 20 minutes hoping somebody’s gonna leave. Forget it!

    I am no longer watching gory or depressing movies. I just can’t handle it.

    I’m not going to dinner at anyone’s house where my dog isn’t welcome. Or after 5:30. Make that 5:00!

    Also, I’m no longer gonna hold in my gas. It’s not healthy. Also, I’m not gonna force my gas. It’s been a good party trick with the grandkids. It’s not safe.

    Finally? I am done with small talk. I’m also done with mansplaining. And I will no longer accept golf tips from a guy who’s lousier than I am at the driving range.”

    She then asks her followers to “add anything to the list” and they sure do. There are over 114,000 likes on this clip alone and over 4,000 incredibly relatable comments.

    One Instagrammer writes, “I’m not apologizing for canceling plans if I don’t really want to go. I’m not letting unsolicited advice mess with my head. I’m no longer afraid of saying no.”

    Another semi-jokingly adds, “I will no longer do anything I don’t enjoy doing—except maybe take a shower every now and then.”

    And it’s not just the senior citizens who feel seen. “I’m 37 and have already given up all of this but the driving-related items.”

    This video was so popular, Nelson made another.

    In part two, she stands in her kitchen holding a cup of coffee and adds, “Here are a few additions to my ‘not to do’ list now that I’m almost 70.”

    “I’ve stopped saving for a rainy day. I’m not saving the ‘good China.’ Or the candles or my money. It’s already raining. In fact, it’s pouring.

    I’m no longer going to say that I read books. That’s a lie. I listen to books. Ya know, the talking books. I don’t care if that makes me sound dumb.

    And I’m putting an end to eating hot dogs without the bun. I don’t care about the calories. Or the carbs! Wieners are just far better when there’s buns.

    gif, hot dogs, buns, wieners, food
    Buns and wieners. Giphy

    I’m not ever going to say ‘I’m circling back.’ I’ve never even ‘circled forward!’ And forget about ‘jumping on a call.’ I’m 70. I don’t jump anymore. In fact, I’m not taking calls period. You can text me.

    I’m not changing my sheets every week. I’m single. And I’m clean. And so are the dogs.”

    Here, we see a shot of her two yellow dogs wagging their tails on the bed.

    “And finally, I’m not saving ‘I love you’ for special occasions. I say it every day. To my family, to my friends, to the dogs. Hell, I’ve even said it to my golf clubs. And I meant it. And if you’ve hung in this far, I probably love you too.”

    Again, the comments are totally supportive, some even from people a decade older. “I’m working towards 80,” one said, “I love you. I don’t wear makeup anymore unless I’m going to church. I don’t wear a bra unless I’m going out and that’s not very often. Growing old is wonderful. And oh by the way I change my sheets once a month. I’m clean. And I’m single so nobody cares.”

    Once again, Nelson comes back for round three. This time, she writes in the comment section, “Getting older comes with one gift: the freedom to stop doing sh*t you don’t care about.”

    This list includes:

    “You can put away the rubber gloves and the Vaseline, doc. I am no longer subjecting myself to a routine pap smear or rectal.

    I’m not checking on how I look from behind before I go out. If I can’t see the problem? It’s not a problem.

    I’m not brushing the dog’s teeth. Or paying a thousand bucks to have them professionally cleaned. She’s a dog! (She gently lifts up one of her pup’s lips.) Look how nice they are!

    And forget about changing my bed sheets every week. I’ll just switch sides! Flip the pillow over.

    And no more hanging onto things I can no longer wear anymore. Even though they are so beautiful.

    And finally, no more wincing when I see myself in the mirror. So I look my age! Aren’t I supposed to?”

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  • 3 tips for a Halloween visit to senior living homes that kids and adults both will cherish
    Photo credit: Photo Credit: https://www.canva.com/photosA kid trick or treats in a ghost costume. An elderly man is flustered.
    ,

    3 tips for a Halloween visit to senior living homes that kids and adults both will cherish

    It can be a big pick-me-up for seniors, but there are some guidelines to make it a positive experience for all.

    Cecily Knobler

    What’s better than combining eager Halloween-celebrating kids with the elderly who could use some visitors? Why trick-or-treating of course! This idea has been making the rounds and many are sharing their cute TikTok videos to prove the joy.

    Just this week, Upworthy shared the heartwarming story about a mom who took her daughter (dressed head to toe in princess pink) to a senior care facility, delighting many of the residents. She pranced around with her pumpkin Halloween bucket, into which senior citizens joyfully dropped candy. It inspired many to take part in this wonderful win/win for the elderly and the youth.


    @karen.channnnn

    If you haven’t gone trick or treating at a nursing or retirement home you’re missing out! This is your sign! #retirement #elderly #Love #oldpeople #halloween

    ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

    That said, after the idea also went viral on the subreddit r/MakeMeSmile, some people had concerns. A Redditor, @FinnFarrow, wrote “Such a good idea” and shared a picture of a woman holding an orange sign. It reads: “If you take your children trick-or-treating, please consider taking them by NURSING HOMES. Most of them give out candy, and the residents would love to see the little ones in their costumes. Please stop by and brighten their day! You have no idea how much this means to them!”

    The comment section exploded, and not in the way one might think. The first is practical advice: “I would recommend contacting the nursing homes prior. I used to work in one, and they allowed it with restrictions.”

    halloween, costumes, senior living facilities, nursing homes
    A woman holds up a suggestion for kids on Halloween. Photo Credit: @FinnFarrow, Reddit,u00a0Such a good idea : r/MadeMeSmile

    Another adds, “Absolutely call beforehand though. I saw a similar post a couple of years ago and called every nursing home in town, and not one allowed trick-or-treating.”

    Some people were kinder in the comments than others. One bluntly points out that having lots of children in their facility could threaten health conditions of the elderly: “I would imagine bringing 100 nose miners into a nursing home during cold and flu season would be bad for residents.”

    Others noted that if such a thing were unexpected, it could be confusing for some of the residents. One gave the example of a man in assisted living who, when walking to the dining hall, saw kids dressed as aliens for Halloween. He did not handle it well. One points out, “It’s also very funny seeing the kids try to explain their costumes to the old folks and for the old folks to try to comprehend what characters kids are wearing these days. I don’t even know, and I’m always online.”

    Halloween, candy, costumes, senior living, kids, trick or treat
    Trick Or Treater gets a lot of candy Giphyu00a0GIF by Persona

    And then there’s the logistics of candy. I called my mom, who is in a senior living home, and asked if her facility did this. Her answer was surprising: “I hope not. Where would I even get candy?”

    But the idea is still a lovely one, at least for some. And if it’s something that resonates, here are a few tips for making it work.

    NOTE THE SENIOR FACILITY

    There’s a big difference between senior independent living, assisted living, and memory care. It’s important to note that before attempting a visit which includes children. Senior independent would probably be the best place to start, as the residents (often) have fewer physical or memory-health issues.

    CALL AHEAD

    This might take some time, but call around to different facilities to make sure this is allowed. Usually, this is a planned event on their part, so while they may love the idea, it certainly takes coordination. The site, A Place for Mom can offer a list of nearby residences.

    OFFER A DONATION

    Getting out and getting candy (or having the funds to do so) should also be a consideration for something like this. One idea is that once you’ve established that a facility is hosting an event like this (and/or is open to it), consider offering money to buy the actual candy. Or one could drop the candy off.

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  • Kids are trick-or-treating at nursing homes, and the reactions are absolutely joyous
    Photo credit: Photo Credit: https://www.canva.com/photosKids trick or treat at a nursing home.
    ,

    Kids are trick-or-treating at nursing homes, and the reactions are absolutely joyous

    “Kids that enjoy spending time with the elderly have a special old soul.”

    Cecily Knobler

    There’s a bit of magic to the idea that the circle of life has a through-line of joyous moments. When you’re young, you can’t see the days ahead of you, and so the tiniest novelties—like dressing up in a pink dress with tulle and getting copious amounts of candy—are spectacular. When we age, some of us lose sight of that magic. “Been there, done that,” we might think. And as we near an end to life, perhaps we don’t even get exposed to it anymore.

    The trend of having children trick-or-treating at senior homes and nursing facilities is ultra inspiring. Such a wonderful opportunity for two age groups to be inspired by one another—an obvious win/win for both the elderly and the kids.

    @karen.channnnn

    If you haven’t gone trick or treating at a nursing or retirement home you’re missing out! This is your sign! #retirement #elderly #Love #oldpeople #halloween

    ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

    On TikTok, Karen Chan Binnings (@karen.channnnn) shared the video of her young daughter clad in a fluffy, bubblegum pink princess dress with a Halloween pumpkin basket. But what makes this trick-or-treating event different is she is in a nursing home. We see her approach the first resident, who notes, “Look at how pretty you are,” as she puts candy in her bucket. She continues down the hallways, with Binnings reminding her to say “thank you” when she forgets.

    Occasionally, she happens upon a caregiver or staff member (who are also at the ready with candy), but it’s the senior citizens lined up in chairs (some of them in wheelchairs) that make the exchange the most special. About halfway through the video, we get a montage of the young girl posing with different residents.

    And while, yes, the candy seems to be her biggest focus, occasionally the camera catches her lock eyes and smile with one of the elderly people. For her, it must feel like 100 grandparents descending all at once with chocolate.

    Binnings writes, “If you haven’t gone trick or treating at a nursing or retirement home, you’re missing out! This is your sign!”

    The comment section seems genuinely moved. Many point out that logistically, doing this at a senior facility should ensure that the candy “will be safe.”

    Another person shares, “The residents look forward to these events so much.” Binnings replies, “The residents looked very happy. My daughter was loving the extra attention!”

    Their conversation continues, with the person explaining their kids grew up in a senior living facility because they worked in one. They add that both the kids and seniors couldn’t wait to count down to Halloween. Binnings exclaims “That is adorable and so special! Kids that enjoy spending time with the elderly have a special old soul.”

    KSBY News reports that “Hundreds of kids attended (a) Halloween event at Paso Robles assisted living facility” accompanied by a YouTube video of tiny witches, goblins, and ghosts visiting a senior home for their “trunk or treat” event. This specific celebration also helped support a fundraiser for an upcoming Alzheimer’s walk, which raises donations and awareness for the disease.

    A popular Instagram page, @thesourcela, put up the reminder message: “If you take your children trick-or-treating, please consider taking them by nursing homes. Most of them give out candy, and the residents would love to see the little ones in their costumes. If you can, please stop by and brighten their day. You have no idea how much this means to them.”

    The people agree. One person adds, “Everyone deserves a chance to feel the enjoyment of any celebration.”

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  • Older woman reveals genius way her senior living friends get past their political differences
    Photo credit: Image via CanvaA group of senior friends
    , ,

    Older woman reveals genius way her senior living friends get past their political differences

    “You really can’t go wrong with this approach.”

    Cecily Knobler

    It might be an understatement to say that we are in divisive times. Many of us live in an echo chamber of our own making—carefully curated social media bouncing the same news sources and opinions back and forth like a game of pickleball.

    But what if you find yourself in a situation where you can no longer curate your surroundings? What happens when circumstance make it impossible to only be around like-minded people? This happened to my mother (and many of her friends) when she moved into a senior living facility. All of a sudden, she found herself having dinner and playing Mahjong with people who (gasp) held different political opinions.

    It took some getting used to. My mom, like many of us, is steadfast in her beliefs. She has spent decades learning about and fighting for the things she believes in, and in her mid-80s, most of those opinions are unlikely to change. That said, there was a simple solution to bridging the (often vast) gap between her and her new friends and building mates.

    I asked her, “When you’re seeking out friendships, even now in the senior center, what are the kinds of traits you look for? What bonds you?”

    Her answer was quick and simple. “Volunteering together.” She further explained, “Doesn’t matter if you’re on the left or right side of the aisle. If we’re doing something together to help someone else, it’s almost like that other stuff goes out the window.”

    senior living, elderly, volunteering, donations, community
    Senior citizens volunteer together. https://www.canva.com/photos

    Because of my mom’s sight and mobility issues, her ability to volunteer is a bit limited. But she can help put care packages together for those in need, donate and organize jewelry for fundraisers (like for Alzheimer’s), and she even offered up a dance class to the other residents called “Dances with Walkers.” What she has found is that others who offer themselves with acts of service tell her nearly everything she needs to know about them. And it creates a true bond that goes beyond voting records.

    She shared, “I mean there are still big ideas I’ll always fight for. But the kindness people show by helping others is very important.” I asked her how else that ‘kindness’ presents itself and, again, her answer was clear. “The way they talk to the staff. When we sit in the dining hall for dinner, I want to be around people who are kind to wait staff. On the day to day, that matters more than how they feel about tax brackets.”

    She also notes that laughter is a big factor. If she can sit and laugh with someone, that helps tide over any religious or political beliefs. Though here she also brings up an impactful quote that she calls “the right to exist one.” The actual quote is: “We can disagree and still love each other, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.” (Snopes shares it’s often attributed to James Baldwin, but was actually written by author Robert Jones, Jr.)

    As some might imagine, there are many recent Reddit threads regarding building bridges. One asks bluntly, “Is it possible for Democrats and Republicans to get along?” There are many answers, including a few who dig into their ideologies and claim the stakes are too high at this time. But there are also many who eloquently express that it’s not only possible—it’s common.

    One Redditor writes, “It is. Respect for one another just needs to transcend political opinions. My best friend is very left wing and hates Trump. They even have an autograph from Obama framed and hanging in their home. We talk about politics infrequently because we already know each other’s stances and realize our friendship is far more important.”

    This person argues that most people get along, despite what social media might portray: “I would say a far majority of the people of the US get along regardless of their political affiliation. Reddit is NOT the ‘far majority.’”

    Just recently, a piece was published on NJ.com (a site for all things New Jersey) about two political consultants, Julie Roginsky and Mike DuHaime, who are dear friends despite having different political views. On Friendly Fire, they’re interviewed by Star-Ledger editor Enrique Lavín. When asked, “Q: Do you think your friendship has helped you better understand the ‘other side’?” they each had insightful answers.

    Roginsky said, “People would be surprised to know that Mike and I probably don’t disagree on much and I think we have probably evolved in each other’s directions as we have gotten older and ideology gave way to real learned experience. Mostly, I just really wish the best for Mike. When he has career successes or his kids do well and I hear about it, I am happy for my friend. Politics is really secondary to all that.”

    And DuHaime agreed. “I realized a long time ago that Julie and I have so much in common, and we should never be distracted by different viewpoints on policy. I cannot be happier than when I see Julie doing a great job on television or hearing somebody tell me about some success she has had. Think of how many billions of people there are on the Earth, and we were dropped into New Jersey politics at the same time. There is tremendous amount to have in common and a wonderful starting point for many great conversations.”

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  • Senior man delights retirement home karaoke with a show-stopping rendition of ‘Just a Gigolo’
    Photo credit: Photo Credit: Okley GibbsOkley Gibbs sings at a senior living home.
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    Senior man delights retirement home karaoke with a show-stopping rendition of ‘Just a Gigolo’

    He gave David Lee Roth a run for his money.

    Cecily Knobler

    The senior living home where my mom resides is a gift that keeps on giving. Everyone there (like everyone everywhere) has a story to tell and a past to unravel in the most colorful yarn. In their prior lives, they were dancers, lawyers, doctors, and singers. They still are these things—just a bit older.

    Sunday karaoke at The Reserve at North Dallas has been a true gem, one to which many of the elderly residents look forward. Upworthy shared the brilliant rendition of Carole Wade’s “Landslide,” which truly moved many of us to the core.

    That same day, I happened to grab a clip of a man named Okley Gibbs (though like Cher or Madonna, he just prefers Okley) singing a spot-on, wild, show-stopping version of David Lee Roth’s “Just a Gigolo.”

    His significant other, Leslie Wolpa (who is an amazing singer in her own right), cheered him on as he sang the song in perfect pitch, and added some dancing and a jaunty little hat tip.

    Upworthy had a chance to hear Okley’s story, which is incredibly unique. Having grown up near Omaha, Nebraska, he met Leslie at a weekly talent show at a casino, and they’ve been a couple for over two decades. Both aspiring musicians, they moved to Dallas, Texas, “where everything is bigger.”

    But his love of music goes all the way back to age four; he picked up a guitar around six. A turning point, even so early on, was starring as one of Fagin’s boys in a musical production of Oliver!—where he particularly loved the song “Where Is Love.”

    Oliver, musical, music, where is love
    Oliver asks if he can have some more porridge. Giphyu00a0Romulus Films

    His inspiration comes from Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Bobby Sherman, and Stevie Ray Vaughan (for guitar). But it’s the crooners who really resonate with Okley. His appreciation for their big style naturally morphed (in the late 70s/early 80s) into a passion for Van Halen and Aerosmith. Somehow, the mix of these big personalities with a little rock ‘n’ roll edge was the perfect space for him.

    He had a stint in graduate school in Michigan where he studied applied physics, more specifically satellite observation. But he was preoccupied with music and jokingly says, “Instead of making as much money as I could, I sidelined as a singer.”

    Now he finds himself enjoying the hustle. “I busk with my guitar along the 75 (near the freeway) corridor in Richardson and downtown Plano,” he says. “I’ll play until a security guard moves me, but usually they’re pretty nice.” He often plays in areas near restaurants, hotel entrances, or Walmarts. “Last week, I played at a park which had 300 high school kids and their parents taking pictures,” he says.

    The wonderful moments—the ones that remind him why he’s doing it—are when people listen and encourage him to “play some more!”

    Okley and Leslie sing “I’ll Be Seeing You” as a duet:

    @cdk213

    #CapCut

    ♬ original sound – Cecily

    His favorite song to sing with Leslie is the Kenny Rogers duet “Love the World Away,” so that will be coming to a karaoke night soon. But their beautiful duet of “I’ll Be Seeing You” is a close second.

    Keep Reading →
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