+
A PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM UPWORTHY
We are a small, independent media company on a mission to share the best of humanity with the world.
If you think the work we do matters, pre-ordering a copy of our first book would make a huge difference in helping us succeed.
GOOD PEOPLE Book
upworthy
Community

A brilliant idea: Foster care for senior veterans has quietly spread to 47 states

With foster homes, seniors are truly part of a family.

elder care; elderly care; foster homes for veterans; assisted living facilities; sandwich generation
Photo credit: Canva

Foster homes for senior veterans is providing happier lives

As we age we begin to think about what will happen to us when we are no longer able to safely live on our own. Some people have saved enough money to live in beautiful senior communities, while others move into assisted living facilities or nursing homes depending on the level of additional care needed. Others live with one of their children becoming an important daily fixture in their grandchildren's lives.

But everyone doesn't have family to rely on, nor does everyone want to move into a facility. So then what happens? Well, if you're a military veteran there's another option to choose. Medical Foster Home Program for veterans has been around since 2002 and started in just three states but has expanded to 47 states caring for over 700 veterans over 65 according to CBS Evening News.

The program works by placing veterans in the actual home of a caregiver. That caregiver may or may not have their own children living in the home along with the family. Having the aging veterans in a family environment provides deeper connections with others. In one foster home highlighted in the CBS interview, three veterans live together with a woman that has two small children of her own.

The three men, Charles Mcoubrie, Peter Samaris and Eco Harteis are all happy living with Shantel Cross and her children. If you thought the foster home was essentially like living in a small nursing home, you'd be wrong. They have an intertwined and active life with the family that they're living with.

"It's nice here and being in a nursing home, they just throw you away, they ignore you but here we're like part of the family," one of the men shares.

Cross takes the men to activities, they attend a senior daycare center and through the program receive medical and mental health care. The nurse and social worker come to the home where the men live to provide services. These men are fully a part of Cross' family and seem to be thriving under her care. People are thrilled about this opportunity for elderly people with one person writing, "this should be a universal program for all aging populations. I hope benefits will eventually go to non-vets too. What a great program."

- YouTubeyoutu.be

"This young woman is amazing! She has to shop, cook, clean and do laundry for those three men? And take care of her children? That is a lot a lot of work 24/7. I can definitely see the benefits, but don’t burn out young lady," someone commends Cross.

"So beautiful. Everyone has a place to belong and someone to love and love on them. Tears of joy and a heartful. They soooo richly deserve this. Just the ability to be human and let love be the healer," another writes.

"That’s great it’s in most of the states, awesome gesture for Vets hats off to people who provide homes for them," one person says while another shares that the caregives should be called "angel caregivers."

Hopefully this program continues to grow to reach all 50 states. Caring for elderly veterans may not always be easy but according to Cross, it's very rewarding.

From Your Site Articles
foster homes for veterans
Family

80-year-old man has 'special message' for stay-at-home moms. You might want to grab some tissues.

“What you’re doing matters immensely.”

Photo credit: Canva, @magicman1942/TikTok

His message is making so many SAHMS feel seen.

Stay-at-home moms work round the clock performing myriad duties, both physically and emotionally demanding, all for zero compensation. But even more dismaying than the lack of monetary gain is the lack of recognition these full-time moms get for what they accomplish day in and day out.

That’s where Donald Schaefer comes in.

Schaefer, a man who seems to be upwards of 80 and living in Florida, is a bit of an unexpected influencer in the mom corner of social media. But nonetheless, his Instagram and TikTok are full of videos meant to offer financial tips, recipe ideas and emotional support specifically for this demographic.

One video in particular is making stay-at-home moms, aka SAHMs, feel so seen.

In his “special message to stay-at-home moms,” Schaefer offers SAHMS the rare gift of being told what an “incredible job” they’re doing, saying that their “dedication, hard work and love are the cornerstones of your family’s well being.”

Watching his daughters and granddaughters with kids, Schaefer says that he’s “amazed” at what accomplished every day, and because of that, he was inspired to remind all SAHMS that “what you’re doing matters immensely.”

“Sometimes in the midst of the chaos of daily routines and endless chores it’s easy to forget how important your role is, but every meal cooked, every scraped knee kissed, every bedtime story read, it all adds up to shaping the future generation,” he said.

@magicman1942 Special message for the stay at home moms. #stayathomemom #personalgrowth #inspiration #stayathomemomstruggle #workingmom #personal ♬ original sound - Don

Schaefer went on to say that it’s “perfectly normal” to get overwhelmed or exhausted with all the responsibilities and isolation that come with the job. That’s what makes self care so necessary.

“Whether it’s stealing a few moments for yourself during nap time, indulging in a hobby you love, or simply just taking a relaxing bath at the end of the day if you can find the time. Prioritize your well being,” he urged.

He then encouraged SAHMs to carve out moments to celebrate the small victories and appreciate the joys of motherhood, whether that looks like “a successful day of homeschooling” or “simply seeing your little one smile.”

Finally, Schaefer brought it all home by reiterating that even if it doesn't always feel like it, a SAHM’s value is “immeasurable.”

“Trust me. You are the heart and soul of your family and your efforts create a warm and nurturing environment where everyone can thrive. Keep shining your light and know that you are appreciated, loved and admired more than you’ll ever know. You’re doing an amazing job, and the world is a better place because of you,” he concluded.

Understandably, viewers were moved.

“Made me tear up!! What man takes the time to encourage moms? None I’ve known. Thank you,” one person wrote.

“This definitely made me cry,” another echoed. “Thank you for such kind words and taking the time to make this video. It touched my heart so much.”

One commented, “I’m not even a SAHM, and I still felt this! ALL moms can relate I think…thank you sir!”

And still, another simply wrote, “Needed this.”

For every SAHM (or any stay-at-home parent, for that matter) may these kind words help bolster your spirit, and remind you that what you do is important indeed. You deserve that, and so much more.

For more of Schaefer's content, find him on Instagram and TikTok.


This article originally appeared on 6.7.24

From Your Site Articles
heartwarming
Health

How a simple shift in your morning routine can improve your sleep and energize you all day

The good news is this 'biohack' requires almost no willpower.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Going outside and facing the sun every morning can be life-changing.

Most of us have a desire to improve our health, sleep more soundly, have more energy and just generally feel better in our daily lives. And yet those things feel elusive to many of us, so we're always on the hunt for hacks that can help us—and if those hacks don't require a huge change in lifestyle or herculean feats of willpower, all the better.

Thankfully, there's one small change you can make to your morning routine that can make a big difference in how you feel, think and sleep, and it's refreshingly simple.

In a nutshell: Go outside and face the sun. More specifically, go outside as soon as possible after waking, but definitely within the hour, and look toward the sun for 2 to 10 minutes if it's a bright, sunny day and a little longer on a cloudy one.

Most of us know we get vitamin D from sun exposure on our skin, but that's really not what getting morning sunlight is about. It's about the sun's light energy hitting our eyes.

As Dr. Andrew Huberman, Stanford University neuroscience professor and opthamologist, explains, "This is not some 'woo' biological thing. This is grounded in the core of our physiology. There are literally hundreds if not thousands of quality peer-reviewed papers showing that light viewing early in the day is the most powerful stimulus for wakefulness throughout the day and it has a powerful positive impact on your ability to fall and stay asleep at night."

Huberman calls it a "power tool" for getting a great night's sleep and lists it as one of the six pillars people should invest in every day—morning sunlight, daily movement, quality nutrition, stress control, healthy relationships and deep sleep.

While the advice to look toward the sun flies in the face of all the times we've been warned not to look at the sun, in the early morning, the sun is less intense and you don't need to look directly at it to get the benefits of its light rays. The photons still enter your eyes through indirect light, triggering the cortisol spike that sets your circadian rhythm in order.

"Getting sunlight in your eyes first thing in the morning is absolutely vital to mental and physical health," Huberman says. "It is perhaps the most important thing that any and all of us can and should do in order to promote metabolic well-being, promote the positive functioning of your hormone system, get your mental health steering in the right direction."

He explains that artificial lights aren't the same and won't have the same impact. Conversely, artificial light can mess up your circadian rhythm if you look at them too late at night or when you should be sleeping.

"There's this asymmetry in our retinal, in our eye biology and our brain's biology, whereby early in the day, right around waking, you need a lot of light, a lot of photons, a lot of light energy," he says on his podcast. "And artificial lights generally won't accomplish what you need them to accomplish. But at night, even a little bit of artificial light can really mess up your so-called circadian, your 24-hour clocks, and all these mechanisms we're talking about."

The good news is that stepping out your front door and standing in the sun doesn't require a whole lot of willpower—at least not like exercise or resisting screens in the evening does. Simply go outside and stand there (though walking is even better). Give it a try and see if it makes a difference for you.

And you can also see Dr. Huberman go a lot more in depth about the benefits of sunlight and light therapies of all kinds here.


This article originally appeared on 1.13.24

From Your Site Articles
health
Identity

Study discovers people don't age steadily, but in dramatic bursts at two specific ages

This explains SO much about your 40s.

Photo by Nati/Pexels

If you feel "old" practically overnight, there may be a good reason for that.

Aging is weird. You're trucking along, enjoying your middle-aged life, finally feeling like a real adult, when you look in the mirror one day and gasp.

"Where did those wrinkles come from?"

"Is that skin on my arm…crepey?!?"

"Why am I aching like that?"

Somewhere in your mid-40s, you start noticing obvious signs of aging that seem to arrive overnight. You assume it was a gradual process that you just hadn't noticed, but it sure as heck felt like it happened really fast.

New research indicates that may very well be the case. A study from researchers at Stanford tracked thousands of different molecules in people age 25 to 75 and found that people tend to make two big leaps in aging—one around age 44 and another around age 60. These findings indicate that aging can actually happen in bursts.

“We’re not just changing gradually over time. There are some really dramatic changes,” said senior study author Michael Snyder, Ph.D, geneticist and director of the Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University. “It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s. And that’s true no matter what class of molecules you look at.”

The researchers assumed the mid-40s changes would be attributed to menopausal or perimenopausal changes in women influencing the overall numbers, but when they separated the results by sex they saw similar changes in men in their 40s.

"“This suggests that while menopause or perimenopause may contribute to the changes observed in women in their mid-40s, there are likely other, more significant factors influencing these changes in both men and women. Identifying and studying these factors should be a priority for future research,” said study author Xiaotao Shen, PhD, a former Stanford Medicine postdoctoral scholar who now teaches at Nanyang Technological University Singapore.

older couple smiling togetherAging happens in bursts, scientists find.Photo by Tristan Le/Pexels

The study included 108 participants who submitted blood and other samples every few months for several years. The scientists tracked age-related changes in 135,000 different molecules—nearly 250 billion distinct data points—to see how aging occurs.

The study may shed light on the reasons for jumps in certain diseases and maladies at certain ages. For the 40-somethings, scientists found significant changes in molecules related to alcohol, caffeine and lipid metabolism; cardiovascular disease; and skin and muscle. For those in their 60s, changes related to carbohydrate and caffeine metabolism, immune regulation, kidney function, cardiovascular disease, and skin and muscle were found.

The study authors did note that lifestyle might play a role in some of these changes. For instance, alcohol metabolism may be influenced by people drinking more heavily in their 40s, which tends to be a period of higher stress for many people. However, the researchers added that these bursts of aging in the mid-40s and early 60s indicate that people may want to pay closer attention to their health around those ages and make lifestyle changes that support greater overall health, such as increasing exercise or limiting alcohol.

The research team plans to study the drivers of these aging bursts to find out why they happen at these ages, but whatever the reasons, it's nice to know that the seemingly sudden onset of age-related woes isn't just in our imaginations.

It's understandable that worry about aging, as physical signs of aging remind us of our own mortality. We also have all kinds of social messaging that tells us youth is ideal and beautiful and old is bad and ugly, so of course we give aging the side-eye. But none of us can avoid aging altogether, so the more positive and healthy we are in our approach to aging is, the better off we'll be, no matter when and to what degree aging hits us.

From Your Site Articles
aging
Motherhood

Woman demands the secret to how working moms were able to keep up in the 90s

"They had a different batch of 24 hours."

FamPhiji|TikTok

Woman tries to discover 90s working moms' secret to balance

Being a mom is often a thankless job but it's also one that feels nearly impossible to do while still maintaining balance in other aspects of life. This is especially true for moms that also work outside the home.

They're somehow fitting in 40+ hours a week at an 8 to 5 while also keeping up with appointments, activities, special events, groceries and housekeeping. Then there's the matter of fitting in time with your partner if you have one while also finding time for your friends and yourself.

There just simply don't seem to be enough hours in the day for working moms to do all that is expected of them. But many working moms grew up with working moms who somehow seemed to have this work-life balance thing all figured out. One mom took to the internet to demand to know the secret that moms from the 80s and 90s are keeping around this common struggle.

The mom uploaded a video to her account, FamPhiji to express her confusion on how her own mother was able to do everything while never appearing stressed.

"Am I the only mom that's actually confused at how her own mom was able to do this? How are you able to wake up, get yourself dressed, get me ready, take me to daycare or school, go to work, work a full shift," Phiji asks. "Get off, pick me up, take me home, make sure I was fed, make sure I was bathed, put me to bed, wake up and do it all again?"

Other moms shared Phiji's confusion on how their working moms were able to keep up with everything while maintaining their sanity.

"They had a different batch of 24 hours," one woman claims.

"They had real coke in their coke, energy drinks [keep] me standing," another mom jokes.

"Air quality was different," someone says.

@_phiji

I’m tired. #momtok #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlertok #millenialmom #momlife #momstruggles #fyp

Others were more serious with their answers as they lamented about what moms in the 80s and 90s went through.

"Honey, it took me til adulthood to realize my mom was depressed," a commenter reveals.

"I don't think they had time for themselves. I think they just kept moving and never even stopped to think about how exhausted and miserable they were," someone assumes.

A mom from that older generation chimed in to confirm the suspicion of others, "there was no balance. We just kept moving cause we knew what had to be done," she reveals.

So maybe it wasn't magic or a super secret extra set of hours. Maybe it was the more likely scenario where they absolutely were overwhelmed and exhausted but we didn't notice because we were children.

One day our own children will be asking how we made it all work and that's your time to tell them the truth–balance is a lie. It takes equal partnership to make a household run smoothly and something will always get put down. It's up to you to prioritize what you need to hold, what you can delegate, and what you can set aside for another day.


This article originally appeared on 1.12.24

From Your Site Articles
mental load of motherhood
Internet

Gen Alpha vs Millennial slang. Mom and son do amazing rapid fire comparison round.

Skibidi

Photo credit: Canva

Gen Alpha vs Millennial slang amusing rapid fire round

Slang is different depending on which generation you grew up in, of course there will always be some crossover but mostly it's not the same. Gen Z had a different slang than Millennials, just as Millennials had different popular terms than Gen X. The list goes on and on.

Nobody says groovy unironically anymore and haven't for quite some time but generally the new term on the block was pretty easy to decipher. That doesn't always seem to be the case when it comes to the slang Gen Alpha uses. That's the generation currently still being born with the oldest of the cohort just barely middle school age. Their phrases are so unique that even the generation right above them is having a hard time understanding what they're talking about.

Angie Bacuyani and her Gen Alpha son decided to give the internet a crash course in the new slag words by playing a word association lighting round. The mom would say a Millennial slang word and her son would immediately say a Gen Alpha word that means the same thing.

It was a fun interaction if you aren't from Ohio. If you are from Ohio, surely Gen Alpha means no harm by saying it's the alternative word for crazy. Saying something is "lame" would now be known as "selling" while the word "cool" has been replaced with "sigma." Thanks to their video parents will finally know that "skibidi" just means "bad" and isn't some sort of disease or something to be concerned about, although "Skibidi Toilet" the character responsible for the gibberish word is a little weird.

Aside from the word skibidi, Gen Alpha and Gen Z seem to be the main source being credited for today's slang, most of the words are derived from AAVE or African American Vernacular English, formally known as Ebonics. Many of the popular terms used today can be traced back to things people have said for years, but thanks to social media, they've made their way into the mainstream lexicon on younger adults and children. A few commenters pointed out this historical information while others felt amusingly confused.

"I’m gen Z and I feel like I’m getting left behind," one person cries.

"My teen says “fax / no printer” for facts / true / truth," another mom shares so parents can add it to their mental rolodex of terms to keep up with.

"I thought I was caught up until my daughter and her friend started walking about saying 'that’s giving,'" someone says.

An Ohio resident had a question to ask Gen Alpha, "as an Ohioan I’m offended because how are we the word for crazy…what happened to Florida?!"


"I don’t understand why everyone acts like children are “coming up with” new slang (or style for that matter) almost everything we say that’s considered trendy through out recent history originates from the black community but we’re always acting like Kyle in 3rd period is making all this shit up on the fly," a commenter shares for additional context.

It's important to give credit to the originators of trends and terms but most children are simply repeating what they hear. Since the terms are so wide spread, this fun video serves as a quick dictionary for confused parents trying to sort out what their children are saying, no cap.

From Your Site Articles
gen alpha slang
Trending Stories