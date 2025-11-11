Delta pilot soothes anxious passengers with just one heartwarming sentence about his daughter
"You see a good pilot. I see a good dad."
Sometimes, the best reassurance during anxious times is simply a reminder that we're all human and completely in this together. That is exactly what a Delta airline pilot did for his passengers when he took to the intercom to let them know they were in good hands.
When the U.S. government shut down, countless flights were canceled, and, even worse, having close calls in the air, often due to exhaustion and understaffing. But this pilot, Chris, went the extra mile (pun intended) when he took the time to even address the issue in the first place. "I know we have quite a few nervous flyers today. It is perfectly understandable. What I want to emphasize is this aircraft does not move a single inch unless my co-captain Michael and myself are absolutely certain it's safe to do so."
But it's what he said next that really moved people. "My little one has learned the word 'ice cream.' And she made me promise her I'd get her ice cream when I got home from the trip." A flight attendant behind him is seen warmly smiling. The pilot continues, "That being said, nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, unsafe comes in between me and that little girl and her ice cream."
He then assures the passengers that he understands that perhaps many of them have similar plans. "Please feel free to join our Wi-Fi and take care of picking out which place you guys are going to get ice cream. Or shoot a friend or family member a text about what you guys are doing on the flight."
The clip, posted by @sisterhoodwomentravels on TikTok, went viral in less than a day. With nearly two million likes and 7,000 comments (and climbing), it was clear that this simple speech resonated deeply with the passengers who, in kind, responded with love and support.
One TikToker writes, "You see a good pilot. I see a good dad." (This alone gets 165,000 likes.) Many seem so moved by this pilot's simple act of humanity, they beg Delta to give him a raise. "Delta, y'all better take care of this champion."
Another notes how valuable airline pilots are in general. "People talking about Delta… but this is 99% of pilots… They wanna go home to their families… I don’t think people realize how much precision they put into their work." Another jokes, "Delta bettttttter get this girl some ice cream."
It seems Chris is pretty beloved by his co-workers, too. A fellow Delta First Officer, John Langan (@Bonanza_driver) shared on the thread, "Chris and I are on the same fleet at Delta based out of NYC and have flown a few trips together. An absolutely amazing Captain to work beside."
Another pilot (@captainbillofficial) jumped in to write, "Fun fact, we are both from El Paso, TX. He was my First Officer at Envoy." Langan replied, "Small world, Bill! Further fun fact — one of our trips had a long overnight in El Paso. We met up with his family and went out to eat and got the tour of the area."
After reaching out on TikTok, Upworthy spoke with Langan, who, after thirty years as a police officer in New Jersey, got into aviation. Of the pilot, he shares, "Chris has been at the airline a few years longer than I have. I've been very inspired by him getting up in front of the passengers, and making them feel comfortable. Because when they see WE are comfortable, they feel safe."
He also adds, "Chris would write a 'thank you' card to (many of the) people who travel and leave them on their seats. That was super inspiring to me. So I started the trend of writing thank you cards too."
As he mentioned in the TikTok comments, he got to witness Chris's young daughter enjoy her tradition of getting ice cream with her dad. "I met his family and they gave me a whole tour. Such a great family."
Upworthy also was able to speak to the Delta Communications team who are super proud of their employees. As they posted on their Instagram story, they shared with us, "We appreciate our Delta people who consistently make the effort to go above and beyond for our customers each day."