17 uplifting memes about kindness to celebrate #WorldKindnessDay
"It takes nothing from a human to be kind to an animal."
November 13 is World Kindness Day, a global observation emphasizing the need to be kind to one another to thrive peacefully as a worldwide community. The World Kindness Movement first celebrated the day at a 1998 Tokyo conference and has spread worldwide for 26 years.
If you missed celebrating on the 13th, don’t worry. World Kindness Week is celebrated through November 18. But, of course, we can all be kind every day, can’t we? Whether to our friends and family, strangers, animals, or ourselves, a commitment to kindness can make a huge difference in everyone's life.
Why does kindness matter?
Studies have shown that people who engage in regular acts of kindness report higher life satisfaction and overall happiness. They also have reduced symptoms of depression and improved mental well-being. The great thing is that an act of kindness doesn’t stop there. Studies show that acts of kindness can have a ripple effect and spread like wildfire.
World Kindness Day even got the folks on X, known for salty barbs and controversial political takes, to calm down and think about what really matters in life. Here are some of the most uplifting posts made under #WorldKindnessDay.
Be kind because you never know what other people are going through.
Be kind to others, be kind to you;
nobody knows what each other is going through.#WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/JCB2DJ5syp
— All On The Board (@allontheboard) November 13, 2024
We all need a bit of TLC. Happy #WorldKindnessDay 🫂💙
Thanks so much to @wonder_doodles for allowing us to share their gorgeous, kind illustration. pic.twitter.com/Emf7aDdkF2
— Mind (@MindCharity) November 13, 2024
Today is #WorldKindnessDay and it seems more imperative than ever that in a world where we can choose to be anything - we should choose to be kind. pic.twitter.com/GZQCqMOiRH
— Dr. Catharine Young (@catgyoung) November 13, 2024
#WorldKindessDay is a great reminder to make kindness your purpose in life.
#WorldKindnessDay 💞 pic.twitter.com/ZyFo5Iws5H
— Positively Present (@positivepresent) November 13, 2024
"If we're kind and polite, the world will be right" - @paddingtonbear #worldkindnessday #paddingtoninperu pic.twitter.com/yN6UPxuwnT
— StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) November 13, 2024
Small acts of kindness for others can make a difference.
This is how we lift each other up #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/CfbIputmTl
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) November 13, 2021
On #WorldKindnessDay, we celebrate the power of kindness to bring us together. Wherever we are in the world, it's a universal language that connects us all. 🌍❤️ Whether it's a smile, a helping hand, or a simple word of encouragement, every act of kindness makes a difference. pic.twitter.com/v1jgiK70OS
— Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) November 13, 2024
On #WorldKindnessDay we're celebrating our favourite act of kindness, donating your stem cells to a stranger.
Before 15-year-old George rang the end of treatment bell at @SheffChildrens he was surprised by Kimmy who anonymously donated the stem cells that saved his life! 💚 pic.twitter.com/WwmmR3pFdZ
— Anthony Nolan (@AnthonyNolan) November 13, 2024
It's #WorldKindnessDay. We often wait for kindness but being kind to others can begin now. pic.twitter.com/YhWXIdJsVN
— Phyllis Harris (@PhyllisHarris) November 13, 2024
#WorldKindnessDay is a great reminder to be kind to animals and care for the environment so they can thrive.
Everyone has emotions, empathy, sympathy, love, lust, and anger but here we can see Happiness. ❤️
Be kind, be helpful, and keep alive humanity inside you.#WorldKindnessDay
World kindness Day 2024 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Unux2IP2pK
— Shwetha Shrivastava (@Ssriwastav30) November 13, 2024
Be kind to every kind, not just mankind 🤍 #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/AkfdOUWRBb
— THEGIRLNEXTDOOR🇵🇷 (@GirlNxDoor) November 13, 2024
Today is #WorldKindnessDay, so why not show a little kindness for our oceans? 💕
Together, we can protect marine life and restore the world's oceans. Pledge to be an ocean advocate and #StandForOceans today: https://t.co/sj9eqC1XQd 🌊 pic.twitter.com/D5QmUP0wki
— Oceana (@oceana) November 13, 2024
Kindness, humanity and love. ✨🐶♥️#MaharashtraElection2024#earthquake#stockmarketcrash#ตัวอย่างภาพยนตร์ไรเดอร์#WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/UImE4h8Jnm
— Mr.Pal (@Mrpal87) November 13, 2024
Happy #WorldKindnessDay.
Be nice to people even though they're not as good as dogs. pic.twitter.com/grcOZc8Nrz
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais)
Mr. Rogers knew a thing or two about kindness. How can we use his example to bring more kindness into the world?
Fred Rogers knew what he was talking about. Happy #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/bbz2z3qlwX
— PBS Teachers (@pbsteachers) November 13, 2024
"There are three ways to ultimate success:
The first way is to be kind.
The second way is to be kind.
The third way is to be kind."
- Mr. Fred Rogers
#WorldKindnessDay #CardiganDay #LetsGoBucs 🏴☠️
pic.twitter.com/x8v6uKr2ug
— 1986-92 Pittsburgh Pirates (@1992Pirates) November 13, 2024
Remember to be kind to yourself.
🫶🏽 #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/sbLvcR06vA
— Precious Muir (@PreciousMuir) November 13, 2024
Even if it’s just taking 10 seconds whilst you watch this video, be gentle with yourself this #WorldKindnessDay 🌍💚 pic.twitter.com/xfv2xN343f
— Samaritans (@samaritans) November 13, 2024
People didn’t just celebrate World Kindness Day on X. Krispy Kreme put its money where its mouth is by giving away free boxes of a dozen Original Glazed donuts to the first 500 customers at select locations nationwide. “We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer, said in a statement.
Tom Cledwyn of London, England, is also putting his money on the line for World Kindness Day. He encourages people to start conversations with strangers at the city’s shops, bus stops, tube stations—and even urinals. If they happen to speak with the right stranger on World Kindness Day, they could win £25,000 ($32,000) in cash. His goal is to push back against the stereotype that Londoners are unfriendly.
"There is a sense of injustice Londoners feel about being labeled as unfriendly," Cledwyn said, according to The Mirror. "All they have to do to prove the world wrong is to talk to strangers for the day. Spending a moment or your time to acknowledge and engage with someone is the simplest form of kindness there is. Everywhere needs more kindness right now. In that respect, London is no different to anywhere else."