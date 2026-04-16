Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Veterinarian shares 5 cat breeds he’d personally never get and why

Rescuing one of these breeds is one thing, but buying them is another, he says.

By

Annie Reneau

Examples of cat breeds: A sphynx, a Scottish Fold, and a Savannah cat
Photo credit: CanvaNot all cat breeds are created equal.

Welcoming a pet into your family can be a wonderful experience, but it’s also a consequential decision. There’s a lot to weigh as you commit to years of daily care and the lifestyle changes that come with owning an animal. Because different breeds have different traits and behaviors, those factors should be considered as well.

U.K. veterinarian Ben Simpson-Vernon (or “Ben the Vet”) is sharing some food for thought that many people may not be aware of when it comes to cat breeds. Not only are certain breeds harder for humans to care for, but some are also hard on the animals themselves. In one TikTok video, he makes the case for not buying certain cat breeds.

(He clarifies that true rescue adoptions are a different story if you have the means to care for these breeds. He’s specifically referring to not buying them as kittens from a breeder or pet store.)

@ben.the.vet

5 Cat Breeds I wouldn’t get as a vet. *truly rescuing one of these cats if you have the means to care for them is different to buying a kitten I should make clear. I’ve made a similar video to this a while ago, but some of the trends are changing so I felt the need to revisit it. #learnontiktok #veterinary #benthevet #cat #catbreeds ♬ Opalite Instrumental – Dan Swift Del Rey

“This is just my opinion as someone who sees a lot of cats with health problems,” he said. “It’s not intended to cast judgment over people, but sometimes you have to say it like it is.”

Here are five cat breeds he wouldn’t get as a vet:

1. Sphynx cat

Sphynx cats, also known as hairless, bald, or naked cats, have gained popularity in recent years. But Simpson-Vernon says that breeding them has basically “removed the essence of being a cat.”

A sphynx cat lying in a cat bed
Sphynx cats tend to have heart problems and shorter life expectancies. Photo credit: Canva

For one, they have either no whiskers or tiny, stubby ones. “Whiskers are an integral part of being a cat,” he said. “They use them to navigate in the dark, to sense vibrations, to communicate their emotional state.”

“Also, no cat should have to wear clothes to avoid being cold,” he added.

He pointed out that Sphynx cats tend to have heart problems due to their genetics, and that their life expectancy is much lower than that of most cats—just six and a half years on average.

“Yes, they’ve got great personalities,” he said. “But why make life hard for your cat?”

2. Munchkin cat

A gray tabby and white munchkin kitten
Munchkin cats have a genetic condition that results in unusually short legs. Photo credit: Canva

Munchkin cats have extremely short legs, often compared to the cat version of a Corgi or Dachshund. The breed is relatively new, first proposed as an experimental breed in 1991. While a few associations have accepted it, most have not. Three of the largest—the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF), and the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe)—refuse to grant Munchkins official breed status, citing the short legs that make them unique as a congenital condition.

“Please, let’s not let it become socially acceptable to deliberately breed cats with dwarfism,” Simpson-Vernon said. “A pet should not just be an object of our amusement. They’re a living, breathing animal that has the ability to sense pain and their own needs. Let’s not make life hard for them by giving them short limbs, which make it hard for them to jump and mean they suffer from arthritis at a young age.”

3. Scottish Fold cat

Gray Scottish Fold cat standing on a table
Scottish Fold cats may be cute, but they are all affected by a genetic condition. Photo credit: Canva

Taylor Swift’s photos and videos of her Scottish Fold cats may have influenced a surge in the breed’s popularity. But Simpson-Vernon said these cats all have the same genetic disorder, osteochondrodysplasia, which causes their folded ears.

But that disorder “also means they have defective joint cartilage in all of their joints and develop painful arthritis at a young age,” he said.

He said Scottish Folds make up 2% of all new cats, which he called “quite sad.” Given what’s known about their health issues, Simpson-Vernon said he could never get a Scottish Fold kitten. Other vets offer similar warnings:

4. Savannah cat

Savannah cats look like they belong in the wild, as they are basically a blend of a domestic cat and a serval. But that’s exactly why Simpson-Vernon said he’d never get one.

Savannah cat standing on a cat scratching post
Savannah cats look wild because they partially are. Photo credit: Canva

“I’ve seen a few in practice, and I have to say, I was quite scared of them,” he said. “They’re much bigger and stronger than a domestic cat, and they retain a lot more of their wild instincts. So they’re hard to cater for in a home environment. I would say near on impossible.”

He suggested buying an inanimate object for those looking for a status symbol. And for those drawn to wild animals, he suggested donating to a conservation charity.

5. Peke-faced Persian cat

A brown Peke-faced Persian cat with some gunk in its nose, eyes, and fur
Peke-faced Persian cats tend to have a lot of health problems. Photo credit: Canva

Persian cats with faces that look like they hit a wall at full speed are known as “Peke-faced” for their resemblance to a Pekinese dog.

“I feel really sad for these cats,” Simpson-Vernon said. “They can’t groom themselves properly, so they get really matted, and they get a lot of health problems. It is obviously harder for them to breathe when they have tiny nostrils, like this, but they get chronic upper respiratory infections really commonly.”

Simpson-Vernon said this breed is also prone to eye issues, dental problems, and hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain).

He said that “if you want a happy, healthy companion,” buying a Persian kitten “is not a good choice.”

Making an informed decision

Not all cat breeds are created equal. But how can you tell if you’re choosing one without ethical concerns? The clearest way to avoid supporting questionable breeding is to adopt a rescue cat. Regardless of breed, these are cats already in need of a home.

If you want a kitten, consider alerting a local shelter to your interest and asking to be notified when kittens become available for adoption. If you want to choose a specific breed, search terms like “controversial cat breeds” or the breed you’re considering, paired with words like “controversy” or “ethical concerns,” can help you identify potential issues before making a decision. Some organizations also provide lists of traits to avoid in order to discourage breeding that may result in unnecessary health problems.

Informed decisions are the best decisions, especially when it comes to our furry friends.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

  • Pony overjoyed after finally having severely overgrown hooves cut down to size
    Photo credit: CanvaA farrier trimming a hoof (left) and a pony looking over a fence (right).
    ,

    Pony overjoyed after finally having severely overgrown hooves cut down to size

    The look on her face when she realizes she can gallop again 😍

    Heather Wake

    Wild horses maintain their hooves through constant, daily movement. They often travel 10 to 20+ miles across varied, abrasive terrain like rocky, sandy, or hard-packed ground. This natural lifestyle allows their hooves to wear down at roughly the same rate they grow, creating a self-trimming effect that keeps them short, thick, and tough. Their environment does the work a farrier would normally do, keeping their feet balanced and functional without the need for human intervention.

    Domestic horses, on the other hand,  live very different lives. Without that level of movement and terrain, their hooves continue growing without enough natural wear to keep them in check. As a result, they require trimming every six to eight weeks to stay healthy and comfortable. When that care is missed, the consequences build quickly. Overgrown hooves can crack, split, and throw off a horse’s entire posture, leading to strain on joints, ligaments, and tendons.

    This was the exact dire situation that a pony named Stella found herself in. 

    As Julia Cesario explained to The Dodo, Stella belonged to an elderly couple who had fallen on hard times and were struggling to care for their animals. Basic upkeep became difficult, and Stella’s condition steadily worsened.

    Her coat had gone unbrushed, but it was her hooves that told the most urgent story. They had grown so long they curled upward, striking her legs each time she tried to walk. Every step looked uncomfortable. She couldn’t tolerate being touched without reacting intensely, making it nearly impossible to help her in that state.

    “It broke my heart completely,” shared Cesario.

    She immediately set out to help. Cesario knew the process would be overwhelming for Stella, so she hired a farrier, who began by sedating her. Then came the careful, time-intensive work of removing the excess hoof. Using multiple tools, including a saw, the farrier slowly reshaped them to a manageable length.

    After two hours, Stella’s hooves were finally trimmed to a comfortable size.

    At first, the change was clearly a strange experience for Stella. She lifted her feet higher than necessary, as if expecting the old weight to still be there. But within minutes, she began to adjust, testing out her new range of motion, then moving with increasing confidence. Before long, she was trotting, even galloping, freely around the enclosure. Her coat was brushed, her mane neatly braided, and her presence lighter. All in all, she was a brand-new pony.

    “We all cried,” Cesario told The Dodo. “When we brought her back to her friends, she did laps and laps and laps as fast as she could.” 

    A new chapter

    Today, Stella no longer needs sedation for routine hoof care. She stands calmly during trims and even appears eager to see her regular farrier, affectionately referred to as her “nail guy.”

    @julia_cesario

    Stella has come such a long way in under a year. From having extremely overgrown hooves, being scared and aggressive, hard to catch and needing to be sedated to work on her feet… she finally trusts that we want whats best for her 🤍 its the little wins #horse #rescue #rescuehorse #animalrescue #wholesome #happystory #happyending #minihorse #sanctuary #beforeandafter

    ♬ original sound – Lariexxx – i l a r i e 🦋✨️

    Her transformation has resonated with people across the Internet, inspiring an outpouring of heartfelt reactions:

    “I LOVE this story! Watching her run as fast as she could afterward was so heartwarming.”

    “I felt like crying when I saw her running. You could tell how happy she was. It was so beautiful to watch. Thank you for giving her a wonderful life.”

    “My heart skipped a beat when I saw her register that her feet were different and free…Seeing her run around and play is priceless.”

    “This is what the internet is for.”

    horse, caring for horses, the dodo
    Man caring for a horse. Photo credit: Canva

    When animals receive proper care, they thrive. Thankfully, Stella got the care she needed in time and is currently galloping into a far brighter future.

    Keep Reading →
  • Woman baffled by pet snake’s ‘passionate hatred’ toward YouTuber Markiplier
    Photo credit: Ethan Nestor/Wikimedia CommonsA white snake and YouTuber Markiplier.
    ,

    Woman baffled by pet snake’s ‘passionate hatred’ toward YouTuber Markiplier

    “What’s most hilarious to me is this is unironically possibly rewriting what is known about snakes.”

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Snakes are not for everyone, but those who love them enough to keep them as pets tend to know a lot about them. Most snake owners do thorough research on the type of snake they want before purchasing. So imagine one snake lover’s surprise when her Texas rat snake had a bizarre reaction to a YouTuber.

    Taylor Dean recently turned to social media for help figuring out what was happening with her snake. She noticed something peculiar while watching YouTuber Markiplier (real name Mark Fischbach): Tofu, her Texas rat snake, would become visibly annoyed at the sight of his face on her computer screen.

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    Photo credit: CanvaWoman baffled by pet snake's 'passionate hatred' towards YouTuber Markiplier

    Dean has been conducting mini experiments to determine whether her snake reacts to all YouTubers who use a corner reaction camera, or just Markiplier. Time and again, Tofu reacted aggressively only to him. Given her knowledge of snake eyesight and facial recognition, Dean grew more confused.

    “The reason this was so intriguing is because snakes don’t typically have the ability to discern and recognize different faces, so I’ll forever be confused over how a hatred can be so strong that it can transcend everything I’ve ever learned about snakes,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reel.

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    According to Animal Club, snakes don’t recognize people by sight. Instead, they rely on scent and movement. The organization also notes that rat snakes are generally easygoing—like Tofu, when he’s not forced to see Markiplier’s face.

    This isn’t a passing dislike. Tofu is openly hostile toward Markiplier any time he appears, no matter where his face shows up. Luckily for the YouTuber, his real face has never been anywhere near Tofu. When the rat snake spots him, its attention shifts, its noodle-like body stiffens, and it strikes the screen.

    According to Dean, rat snakes have normal eyesight, but because they aren’t known to distinguish faces, she isn’t sure what Tofu is picking up on.

    In her experiment, she watched multiple other YouTubers who also use a corner reaction camera. Tofu showed no interest, slithering along and minding his own business. That is, until she switched back to Markiplier.

    Tofu clearly hates the guy, and his specific reaction may actually warrant further study. While it may seem like this Texas rat snake can distinguish between faces, science suggests they aren’t supposed to be able to do that.

    To confirm that Tofu was indeed reacting to Markiplier’s face, and not something in the background, Dean took the experiment IRL. She printed color photos of the YouTuber and attached them to a crafting stick. Tofu was neither fooled nor amused.

    Every time his owner brought the photo close, he recoiled, nearly folding himself into a knot to get away. It seemed that if she hadn’t been holding the stick, he would have struck, just as he did at the laptop screen.

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    Photo credit: CanvaWoman baffled by pet snake's 'passionate hatred' towards YouTuber Markiplier

    Dean assured viewers that the snake is not experiencing stress, but instead shows a “passionate hatred” toward Markiplier. In the video, she said she had seen enough to conclude that Tofu recognizes and hates the YouTuber. Tofu will be safe from any further exposure to Markiplier content.

    People in the comments found Tofu’s hatred of Markiplier amusing, while others offered theories about his reaction.

    “What’s most hilarious to me is this is unironically possibly rewriting what is known about snakes,” a commenter wrote.

    One commenter joked that the snake might be a bit prejudiced, writing, “Imma say it again, you might need to show other Asian/wasian people to rule out racism.”

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    A woman holds a white snake. Photo credit: Canva

    Another commenter wrote, “Markiplier’s continued silence on Tofu’s damning accusations is very telling… what did you do to Tofu, Markiplier? The people deserve the TRUTH!”

    One commenter noted that snake science might never be the same, writing, “I love how Tofu’s hatred is cutting-edge snake science.”

    This commenter shared a theory they came across on Tumblr:

    “Saw a theory on tumblr that, long story short, Tofu has seen you respond to jumpscares in his videos and thinks Mark, Personally, is a threat to you. Like crows recognizing the faces of people that have wronged their flock. Tofu doesn’t understand that humans like to be a little scared for fun and he’s trying to protect you.”

    Keep Reading →
  • Dog lost for months in the wilderness recognizes her owner in the most tearful reunion
    Photo credit: Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery TeamFamily celebrates the return of their dog.
    ,

    Dog lost for months in the wilderness recognizes her owner in the most tearful reunion

    At first the terrified pup had what’s known as “lost dog syndrome.” Then…pure joy.

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Upworthy Staff

    Training a family pet can be hard, especially when you have an active breed that needs a certain level of stimulation. Some dogs are good to go after a few training sessions with a local trainer at a pet supply store, while others may require more personalized training in home. There are even some pet parents who opt to send their dogs to a sleep away training program that requires the dogs to live at a training facility for several months before coming home.

    Many times these programs are expensive and used as a last resort option, when the other training programs aren’t providing the dogs with the skills they need to live safely with their family. This decision to send your fur baby off to a facility for months at a time is not an easy one to make, but with your pets’ best interest in mind, you put your faith in someone who specializes in the care your pup needs, and keep your fingers crossed that it pans out.

    In 2024, one family thought they were doing what was best for their Huskies by sending them to a training facility. It’s unclear what prompted the family’s concern after dropping their four dogs off with their trainer, but after months of looking for their dogs with no luck, they contacted Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team.

    lost dog, dog rescue, Anakin's Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team, pet recovery, dogs, pets
    Oakley, the first of the dogs to be found, shortly after being trapped. Photo credit: Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team

    The dogs, which were from Ohio, where their owner Andrea lives, were entrusted to an unnamed animal training facility in Greenville County, South Carolina. It was suspected that the training facility dumped the dogs in the woods without contacting the family to retrieve their beloved pets. Thankfully, Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team uses drones and other techniques to help locate lost dogs and give them an idea of where to place their traps, and they were eventually able to help recover the lost pups.

    The first of the Huskies, Oakley, was found and reunited with Andrea after spending a whopping five months surviving in the wilderness. In a clip posted to TikTok, we see that poor Oakley was clearly unsure of the situation when she first spotted her human. It almost appeared that she was afraid of being in trouble. Anakin’s Trails referred to this as “lost dog syndrome.”

    But after a few seconds of uncertainty, the pooch fully recognized her human mom and could not contain her excitement. Understandably—neither could Andrea.

    @anakinstrails

    One of four pet Siberian Huskys that were dumped by a training facility in the southern part of Greenville county farmland , was found by the Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery team and reunited with her owner after FIVE months of surviving in the wild on the run ! #anakinstrails#animalrescue#fromthestreettothesofa#fyp#sc#trustthetrap#lostdog#animaltrapping#laurenssc

    ♬ original sound – anakinstrails

    To make things even better, just a few days after Oakley was reunited with her family, her sister Marley was also found.

    Ashley Raymond, Founder and Director of Anakin’s Trails told Upworthy, “We got involved after the owners found out about them being dumped about a month and a half later [after entering the training facility]. For about a month, we hung flyers, set food stations with high quality bait with surveillance cameras, and strategically placed them where we got sightings. Before long, we began getting sightings.”

    @anakinstrails

    Owner reunited with second husky dog (Marley) when she was finally captured by the Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery team after surviving in the wild for months with two of her sisters. Marley was captured days after her sister (Oakley) and reunited with her owner . As of now, there is still one sister on the run in the wild that the recovery team is adamantly trying to locate and capture . #anakinstrails #animalrescue #fyp #sc #trustthetrap #animaltrapping #lostdog #dogontherun

    ♬ original sound – Pixar & Dreamworks 🐐

    Things were looking up for the agency after the sightings, but then the region experienced a beast of a hurricane. Hurricane Helene was massive, hitting Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia making the rescue of these remaining two pets a bit more difficult. The animal recovery organization didn’t give up hope though.

    “Then, the hurricane happened and pushed them 16 miles down the road to another town. We basically had to start from scratch in an entire town, and that’s just what we did. After about 2 weeks of that, we finally nailed down the yard where they kept coming,” Raymond shares. “This time, we set our custom made kennel trap up. After they came once to it, we set it live the very next night. Around 10:30 that evening, Marley and Oakley walked in! Oakley got trapped, Marley ran off. Two nights later, Marley came back and we trapped her. We called the owner and she came down for the reunion for both on 2 different evenings.”

    lost dog rescue, dog reunion, Anakin's Trails, Husky rescue, pet recovery
    The recently-found Nova Jo smiles at the camera. Photo credit: Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team

    As of October 2024, the third dog, Juno, Marley and Oakley’s sister, is still missing, and their dog mom, Nova Jo, had been found but has still not been reunited with her human, according to Anakin’s Trails.

    “There is a fourth dog. She was dumped with the other three, but she ran up to someone days after being dumped and was picked up,” Raymond said. “SC has a 5 day stray hold unfortunately. So any dog that you find in the state of SC and no one comes forward in 5 days, it’s technically yours. So they are fighting that in court.”

    The work Anakin’s Trails does isn’t easy and since it’s a nonprofit, they rely on donations, which is how they were able to help provide Andrea a hotel room when she came to be reunited with her dog. And how they are able to help many others reunite with the four-legged member of their family.

    If you’d like to donate to Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team so they can continue their work, you can do so here.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Video of a chicken laying an egg has people rethinking their breakfast
    Photo credit: CanvaHens lay about one egg per day, on average.
    ,

    Video of a chicken laying an egg has people rethinking their breakfast

    “We should have a moment of silence every time we crack an egg as respect. That was some work!”

    Annie Reneau

    Have you ever watched a chicken lay an egg? Think hard before you answer. Many of us may instinctively say, “Of course I have!” but then realize we’ve only seen movie scenes or cartoons depicting hens laying eggs. Few of us have actually witnessed a real egg come out of a real hen in real life.

    Even fewer of us have seen it the way the folks at @chickenwifehappylife captured it. One of their chickens hopped onto a workbench and laid her egg right on the table in front of them. No nesting-box privacy for this lady. She wanted to show the world what she goes through to lay a single egg, and frankly, she has every right.

    Watch a hen lay an egg:

    @chickenwifehappylife

    This was a first for us..when she made her nest on my husbands tool bench I pulled out the camera. The whole process was about 10 mins from start to finish…#chickenlayinganegg #egglaying #hen #chicken #chickeneggs

    ♬ Suasana Pedesaan Dan Kicauan Burung – NYong Niode

    Now see if the comments match what you were thinking:

    “Was I the only one that wasn’t sure exactly where the egg was going to pop out of?”

    “Great. Now I feel awful eating eggs. She went through all that and I just come along and see breakfast. Damn.”

    “Totally makes sense why chickens are so mean. If I had to go through childbirth every day of my life, I’d be a raging lunatic too!”

    “I never stopped to appreciate the eggs I consumed. After watching this, I have more respect for eggs and the chickens that lay them.”

    A hen sits in a nest with an egg
    A hen sits in a nesting box with an egg. Photo credit: Canva

    “Girl… I promise not to complain about the price of eggs. Please take a day off, you deserve it.”

    “I’d be pissed if I had to lay an egg every day.”

    “We should have a moment of silence every time we crack an egg as respect. That was some work!”

    The overwhelming sentiments people shared were: (1) “Wow, I have truly never watched a hen lay an egg before,” and (2) “Wow, I will never take eggs for granted again.” Some also said, “I don’t know if I want to eat eggs anymore,” rethinking their breakfast choices.

    Does it hurt a chicken to lay an egg?

    Watching this hen lay her egg on the workbench had people feeling for her. It’s a bit reminiscent of giving birth, especially with her bearing down and “singing the egg song” just before it popped out.

    A hen bearing down to lay an egg
    A hen prepares to lay an egg. Photo credit: Canva

    According to The Humane League, most experts agree that laying eggs is not generally painful for hens. How do they know? Here are the specifics:

    “The reason it is hard to answer this question with complete clarity is because, of course, chickens cannot tell us for sure whether they’re experiencing pain when laying eggs. There are some signs, but we have to be careful not to misread them. For example, for a long time humans (including that first century Roman writer, Columella) believed that the sound many chickens make before laying indicated pain. However, studies found that the sound was instead an “egg song,” which could have a number of explanations, including happiness and scaring off predators. Another study found that when a hen “sings” it is more likely to be associated with contentment, while cackling aligns with danger.”

    Naturally, there are things that can go wrong during the egg-laying process that can make it painful. Signs that a hen is in distress while laying include wheezing, distressed squawking, not eating or drinking, isolating, hunching over, drooping, avoiding movement or activity, and slow or awkward movements. Most of the time, however, a hen will recover immediately after laying an egg and go on with life as if nothing happened.

    How often do chickens lay eggs?

    Hens basically lay eggs daily, but that’s a bit oversimplified.

    The University of Wisconsin–Madison notes that hens ovulate, releasing an egg yolk, every 24 to 26 hours. It then takes about 26 hours for the egg white and shell to form around the yolk. As a result, hens typically lay one egg per day, but the timing shifts later each day. Once in a while, a hen will also “skip” a day or two.

    Hens did not originally lay more than 300 eggs a year, however. Through centuries of selective breeding, humans have “engineered” chickens to become more prolific egg layers.

    Many people have concerns about the well-being of hens used in the industrial production of eggs. Even when we try to make ethical choices about the food we consume, the details are not always clear. Labels on egg cartons, such as “organic,” “cage-free,” and “pasture-raised,” can be confusing, but Certified Humane offers an explainer that helps demystify these terms.

    Whatever egg choices we make, seeing the laying process may at least give us a newfound respect and gratitude for the hens who lay them.

    Keep Reading →
  • Dog mom shares adorable video of the ‘chores’ her pit bull pup thinks she’s doing
    Photo credit: via Stiv XTZ/PexelsA pitbull stares at the window, looking for the mailman.
    ,

    Dog mom shares adorable video of the ‘chores’ her pit bull pup thinks she’s doing

    No one can call her a freeloader.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Dogs are naturally driven by a sense of purpose and a need for belonging, which are all part of their instinctual pack behavior. When a dog has a job to do, it taps into its needs for structure, purpose, and the feeling of contributing to its pack, which in a domestic setting translates to its human family.

    But let’s be honest: In a traditional domestic setting, dogs have fewer chores they can do as they would on a farm or as part of a rescue unit. A doggy mom in Vancouver Island, Canada had fun with her dog’s purposeful uselessness by sharing the 5 “chores” her pit bull-Lab mix does around the house.

    The mom says Rhubarb has chores because “we didn’t raise a freeloader.”

    Working like a dog 

    @rhubarbthedoggo

    No freeloaders on my watch 🙅🏻‍♀️ #pittiesoftiktok #dogtiktokers #dogsoftiktok #pitbulllove #pibblelove #pibbles #pibblemixesoftiktok #pitbullmix #dogfluencers #doggotiktoker #dogmomsoftiktok #dogmomlife #dogmoms #dogtiktokviral #dogmomma #prettypitty #prettypittie #prettypitties #dogrelatable #relatabledogmom #relatabledog

    ♬ Dump Truck(Back It Up & Dump It) – KINFOLK THUGS

     

    1. Makes sure the laundry doesn’t get cold

    Translation: Sits on top of the clean laundry, ready to be folded.

    2. Unlicensed therapist

    Translation: Gives us kisses when we’re tired or feeling down.

    3. Supervise repairs

    Translation: She gets in the way when you’re in a compromised, uncomfortable position with a wrench in your hand.

    4. Alerts us when there’s an intruder

    Translation: Stands at the window and barks furiously at the mailman.

    5. Keeps mum’s spot warm

    Translation: Lays in her spot on her favorite chair in the living room.

    Rhubarb’s fan club

    Here are some of the comments inspired by the video.

    He’s carrying that household on his back. Give him a raise.

    Obviously the most valuable member of the household.

    Rhubarb needs a little vacation from working so flipping hard!

    Hardest worker there ever was.

    He’s carrying that household on his back.

    Here’s to Rhubarb, for earning his keep, and being adorable while doing it. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Travel expert reveals the one free room upgrade you should always ask for
    Photo credit: CanvaThe one free room upgrade you should always ask for.
    ,

    Travel expert reveals the one free room upgrade you should always ask for

    Want a larger room with a better view?

    Tod Perry

    Having a great experience at a hotel is all about the small things: an easy check-in and check-out, crisp sheets, and—most importantly—a USB charger by the TV that actually works. Jamie Fraser, the owner of a private-use estate in Scotland, recently shared a way for travelers to make their stay a little nicer, for free.

    Fraser revealed a travel secret to Metro: “Corner rooms are often slightly larger than standard rooms because of the building layout. They also usually only share one wall with another guest, meaning they can be noticeably quieter, which many travelers really appreciate after a long journey.”

    Ask for a corner room upgrade

    Better yet, corner rooms are often available free of charge. They’re typically not listed any differently from other rooms of a similar size and are assigned based on hotel capacity.

    Traveling Phil, an Instagram travel influencer, agrees. In a video, his wife explains that corner rooms offer four distinct features: two walls of windows, more square footage, increased natural light, and often better views. It’s the “same price” for a “better experience.”

    Another perk of a corner room, according to Your Mileage May Vary, is reduced foot traffic. Being farther from the elevator means fewer late-night footsteps, and you may also be closer to an emergency stairway in case of a safety issue.

    hotel, hotel upgrade, traveler, luggage, woman in hotel
    Woman in a hotel room. Photo credit: Canva

    “When hotel architects and designers start to cut up floors into bays, the rooms in the center of the floors—specifically near elevators, stairwells, and utility closets—will have less room because of space being cut to help service the building,” Karl von Ramm, general manager of The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina, told Southern Living.

    He added that your best chance is “typically corner rooms or rooms along the front side of the building, where stairwells and utilities are typically not present.”

    How to get a corner room for free

    According to Traveling Phil:

    • Book a standard room (don’t overpay upfront)
    • Check in later in the day (after room shuffle)
    • Politely ask, “Do you happen to have any corner rooms available?”
    • Mention it’s a special occasion (even just a getaway)
    • Smile. Energy matters.
    @adventure.unleash0

    Follow for more travel hacks! #hotel #travelhacks #traveltok

    ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

    Whether you’re hoping to upgrade to a corner room or a suite, you can increase your chances by telling the person at the front desk it’s a special occasion.

    “In the luxury hotel industry, we are always looking for a reason to celebrate and elevate the guest experience,” Lizzie Davidson, Thompson Houston’s area director of revenue, tells Southern Living. “Mentioning your special occasion—such as a birthday, anniversary, or maybe even just a simple staycation escape with your loved one—always goes a long way at the reception area or concierge team.”

    So next time you check into a hotel, make this simple request—it likely won’t be much trouble for the staff. That way, you can make your trip a little extra special knowing you’ve secured a better view and a quieter room for the same price.

    Keep Reading →
  • An obese, depressed Golden Retriever couldn’t even stand up. Watch her become a new dog.
    Photo credit: CanvaGolden Retrievers are known for their friendly nature.
    ,

    An obese, depressed Golden Retriever couldn’t even stand up. Watch her become a new dog.

    Frannie is a case study in hope and possibility.

    Annie Reneau

    When Annika first brought Frannie, an eight-year-old Golden Retriever, into her home, the dog couldn’t even stand up on her own. She weighed 125 pounds—twice what a healthy weight would be for a female of her breed. Any movement at all took Herculean effort. Frannie was depressed, which wasn’t surprising, as she was missing out on all the joys of doggie life.

    Rover’s Retreat, a dog rescue in Los Angeles, rescued Frannie from a miserable life of sleeping on concrete. She had sores on her tail and massive calluses on her legs. She also suffered from hypothyroidism and was scheduled to be put down.

    Annika got the call and responded immediately. “We didn’t even think or have a plan,” she wrote. “We just got in the car to go get her because the one thing we knew was that she did not deserve to die.” It took four people to get Frannie into the car.

    @franniesfight

    Frannie has been working so hard every single day and is now getting up much more often on her own! She still definitely appreciates the help getting up but when she really wants something (and she’s on non-slip ground) she can actually get up on her own! She has been particularly getting up when I leave her sight and she wants to see where I went! I often come back to her and she’s already standing walking towards me! I can tell she is going to be a major “Velcro dog”. She has improved SO much in this last month and we cannot see what this next month has in store for her! 💗💗 @Rovers_Retreat #fightlikefrannie #fyp #foryoupage #dogsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlife #dogrescue #rescuedog #rescueanimals #animalrescue #obesity #weightloss #animalsoftiktok

    ♬ Happier – Marshmello & Bastille

    They faced a steep uphill climb. Frannie had no energy and exhibited no personality to speak of. But her new family was determined to help her find herself, so they picked her up to take her outside daily, even just for a few assisted steps.

    “One day, we were throwing the tennis ball around, and she perked her ears up,” Annika told The Dodo. “And we were like, ‘That’s weird! She’s been so sad and miserable this whole time.’ So we threw it towards her and she just went nuts.”

    At first, she caught the ball with a cushioned stool under her belly and backside to support her. But after slowly increasing her exercise every day, she began standing on all fours and catching the ball without any assistance. Then she began to take a few steps to chase after it.

    Slowly but surely, Frannie was getting healthier—and learning to be a dog.

    @franniesfight

    We are so excited about Frannie’s progress!! She LOVES her tennis balls and we have been using them to our advantage! This week she shocked us and was literally trying to run after them – we were speechless!!! We are just so happy that she is feeling so much better and is that much closer to actually running after the tennis ball one day! Thank you to everyone who has sent her tennis balls as you are playing a pivotal role in her recovery!! I don’t know where she would be in her journey without her love for tennis balls. We cannot wait to see what is in store for the next few weeks! 💪😁💖@Rovers_Retreat #fightlikefrannie #fyp #foryoupage #dogsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlife #dogrescue #rescuedog #rescueanimals #animalrescue #obesity #weightloss #animalsoftiktok

    ♬ Sunshine – OneRepublic

    For a while, she could only walk to the end of the driveway. But by February 2024, Frannie was frolicking in the snow on her own. By March, she was able to walk a full mile.

    She still had a ways to go with her weight, but the contrast from where she started was night and day. With help from her diligent family and therapeutic rehab treatments like walking on a water treadmill, Frannie kept getting healthier. By August, eight months after not even being able to stand, she had lost 50 pounds and was a whole new dog.

    Annika told The Dodo she had previously cared for another obese Golden Retriever, Georgia, whom she had rehabilitated and later lost. “Something inside of me was like, ‘Georgia sent this dog to me,’” she said. “I got to fight for her.”

    In December 2024, a year after she came to live with Annika, the family posted an update on Instagram:

    “We are so happy to celebrate one whole year of Frannie!! In the last 12 months, she didn’t just lose 58 pounds—she gained so much! She learned how to get up on her own, how to walk, how to run, how to chase tennis balls, and even tackled the water treadmill like a champ! She discovered what it means to be loved and cared for, and most importantly, she gained her forever family and a whole new lease on life.”

    Frannie continues to improve and thoroughly enjoy being a dog. “I still see her getting happier every day,” Annika told The Dodo.

    What a beautiful gift for both of them.

    You can follow Frannie’s ongoing journey on Instagram.

    Keep Reading →
  • Elder female sperm whales seen acting as midwives in historic new video
    Photo credit: CanvaA sperm whale.
    ,

    Elder female sperm whales seen acting as midwives in historic new video

    “All the biologists on the boat were losing their minds.”

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Science lovers got a treat recently when new research on sperm whales was quietly released. Researchers not only witnessed the birth of a baby sperm whale, but also saw elder females, including the grandmother, acting as midwives. Very few species assist with birth outside of humans, but it seems sperm whales can now join that short list.

    Project CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) released two studies on sperm whales in journals Nature and Science respectively. Nature covers the different vocalizations of the whales during this teamwork process, while Science discusses the collaborative birthing approach by the whales.

    sperm whale, whale birth, whale midwife, whale video, joy
    A sperm whale. Photo credit: Canva

    The sperm whale’s birth was first captured via drone in July 2023. Now that the video has made its way to social media, viewers cannot get over witnessing the whales act as midwives. Typically, scientists don’t get to witness sperm whales’ behavior during birth, likely because they give birth far from shore and avoid boats during this vulnerable process.

    With the increasing use of drones, however, scientists can now capture moments like this without disrupting wildlife. In the video, other whales—one identified as the grandmother—surround the birthing whale, named Rounder. Not all of the supporting whales were from the same pod as the mother, but they joined to help ensure the calf’s safe arrival.

    Because whales are mammals, they can’t breathe underwater. For this reason, baby whales, also known as calves, are born tail-first. Like other mammals, newborn whales instinctively try to breathe, so exiting the birth canal headfirst could result in drowning, according to National Geographic.

    Scientists have been following this pod for a while, so they’re familiar with the whales in the family. As they watched the drone footage from the boat, they were able to identify who was present. Still, the sight of this unique birthing circle shocked the scientists.

    sperm whale, whale birth, whale midwife, whale video, joy
    A sperm whale near the water’s surface. Photo credit: Canva

    While birthing her calf, Rounder was flanked by her sister, Accra, and Atwood, an elder female. Behind the mom-to-be was her mother, Lady Oracle, her aunt Aurora, a juvenile whale named Ariel, and four other unknown female whales. The whales had dual roles: when the calf was born, the assisting whales formed a tight cluster and raised the baby out of the water so it could breathe.

    They took turns holding the calf out of the water for three hours. During that time, the females that were not actively lifting the calf to the surface were fending off nosy animals. Once the baby was safe and swimming alongside its mother, the other whales began to depart.

    One of the scientists, Shane Gero, told National Geographic, “All the biologists on the boat were losing their minds.” The same could be said for people coming across the video online.

    One person wrote, “Women supporting women! Bring it on!”

    Another person called out humans, saying, “I think they lied , who said survival of the fittest or only the strong survive. Everything in nature is about collective care. Even other animal species be helping each other. Also even when its predators they only take what they need.”

    This commenter admired the teamwork, writing, “I love how whales put so much energy into each other, but it’s even more exciting that members outside of the family pod were being so helpful. I’m invested!”

    “This is so frigging cool,” another person gushed. “I love how nature really wants nature to succeed. Absolutely 100% lit. Thanks for this!”

    Keep Reading →
college student, jobs, job marketing, hiring, career tips
Skills

Career expert says college students who are finding jobs are doing these 5 things

kidnapping, detroit, hero, michigan, gas station
Wholesome

Quick-thinking gas station clerk stops kidnapping after victim mouths ‘help’

read, more, books, literacy, novels
Life Hacks

Want to read more books? Stop doing this one thing every night.

hoof trimming, horses, animals
Pets

Pony overjoyed after finally having severely overgrown hooves cut down to size

people, community, lunch, engagement
Culture

For 10 years, social anxiety kept us from meeting our neighbors. One afternoon changed everything.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Engage For Good 2026, Halo Award Winners: Carol Cone, Karen Little and Jorge Alvarez

Three leaders who are changing what it means to do good in business.

Muneer Panjwani
Sabrina Carpenter, Abbey Road, The Beatles, Come Together
Pop Culture

Watch a 10-year-old Sabrina Carpenter cover The Beatles “Come Together” for Miley Cyrus

Cecily Knobler
mental load, parenting, motherhood, fatherhood, marriage
Family

Father of 3 shares how he finally understood wife’s ‘mental load’ when she left him alone for 8 days

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
Marirose Powell, Stevie Nicks, Landslide, Fleetwood Mac, hospice performance
Culture

Singer in hospice performs soulful ‘Landslide’ cover ‘one last time’

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff