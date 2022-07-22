+
Joy

Watch two kittens with a rare muscular condition undergo an unbelievable transformation

What a difference love can make.

tiny tina oopsie daisy, kch kittens tiktok
TikTok

Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy are internet stars.

Vets suggested that Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy, two adorable kitten siblings, be put down due to an odd quirk they shared—endless shaking.

Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy were born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affects a kitty’s fine motor skills, balance and coordination (VCA Animal Hospitals). It can occur when a pregnant cat is severely malnourished, or—more commonly—becomes infected with feline panleukopenia virus and passes the infection to her unborn kittens.

Symptoms of cerebellar hypoplasia might not become apparent until the kitten begins to walk around on its own, but usually involve jerky movements. It’s typical to see a wobbly gait known as hypermetria, as well as mild tremors, some of which may become more pronounced the more a cat tries to perform some kind of focused activity such as playing or drinking.

A now viral TikTok posted by their owner shows Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy go from looking like they’ve had too many shots of espresso to having no apparent symptoms whatsoever.

It might look like a miracle. But really, it’s just the result of patience and love.

The video’s caption reads “sometimes, vets don’t know best. CH cats can live quality lives - they just need a little more help.”

@thekittyandmarley Sometimes, vets don’t know best. CH cats can live quality lives - they just need a little more help #chcat#chkitten#cerebellarhypoplasia♬ original sound - Nick

Kittens can adapt to the disability over time. But, as with any special needs pet, they might require a little extra attention. With dedicated play time from their owner, Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy were able to build their little muscles. Plus they had each other. There’s a quick moment in the video where we see the two sisters licking each other’s faces, and that's every bit as sweet as you’d imagine.

The video ends with two clearly healthy, thriving young cats. No shakes or jittering to be seen. Oopsie Daisy even shows off her impressive climbing skills on a cat tree at the very end.

In a follow up TikTok, their owner shared that the 1.5-year-old cats had such mild symptoms they didn't even need special living accommodations.

@thekittyandmarley As a responsible pet owner - educate yourself, advocate for your pet, and find a vet who will work with you as a team to provide the best care for your pet. #chcats#cerebellarhypoplasia#responsiblepetowner♬ Living My Best Life - Ben Rector

She also made sure to add the caveat that her videos were “in no way meant to bash the veterinary field,” adding that, “Vets are human and make mistakes. A good vet will admit when they’re unfamiliar with a condition and be willing to learn or refer you to a specialist.”

If a pet’s quality of life is undeniably compressed, then considering euthanization might be a responsible decision. However, animals with birth defects can go on to live happy, fulfilling lives. They can still make wonderful companions. They still deserve the very best from us. Kudos to this determined pet owner who acted on her compassion.

And of course, congrats to Oopsie Daisy and Tiny Tina, who now proudly goes by Tubby Tina. May all nine of your lives be filled with love and joy.

Education

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

Image courtesy of GTUx

In depth conversations held by experts and scholars. All at no cost.

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

psychedelics, psychedelics and religion, gtuxAll images courtesy of GTUx

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.


gtux psychedlics and religionDr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.

Joy

Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Phil Wright/Instagram

Mariandrea Villegas dancing with Phil Wright at The Dance Awards.

Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied.

You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.

Mariandrea Villegas may be tiny, but she packs a mighty amount of energy, skill, coordination and x-factor into her dancing. Oh and joy. Did I mention joy?

Community

'First Down' introduces us to the inspiring world of girls' tackle football in Utah

'I hope that it creates awareness that this exists, because most people say, "Oh, I didn't even know that that existed,"' says director Carrie Stett.

First Down

"First Down" is a short film that focuses on a girls' tackle football team in Utah.

I’m not sporty or athletic, but that doesn’t stop me from loving a good sports story. Especially when those stories are focused on women and girls. So when I was introduced to “First Down” as a part of this year’s Outfest, I knew it was absolutely the kind of sports story I would love.

Family

Richard Dreyfuss shared intimate  photos of the moment he realized his son had a congenital disorder

"The most traumatic and emotional moment of my life was on June 14 1986."

via Rusty Blazenhoff/Flickr

Richard Dreyfuss at the Webby Awards.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss (star of “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) shared intimate photos of the birth of his son Ben that showed the shock and confusion parents experience when realizing their newborn has a birth abnormality.

On June 14, 1986, Dreyfuss and his wife Jeramie Rain had their second child and they could tell something was wrong shortly after his delivery. “Your eyes are not the same,” Ben would later write about his birth. “One is blue, the other is grey. One is hiding under a partially opened eye-lid; the other is extending far beyond it, like a potato exploding out of an egg cup.”

It was the “most traumatic and emotional moment of my life,” Richard wrote on Twitter. “My wife Jeramie gave birth to our second amazing child. And, as these pictures show, we slowly realized there was a problem with our son.”

