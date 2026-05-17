Cat owner put a first-person camera on its collar and accidentally filled the world with delight

Beagles are one of the most popular dog breeds for people looking for a pet. Most years, they rank among the top 10 breeds in America. It’s easy to see why: the American Kennel Club (AKC) describes beagles as “loyal” companions that are often “happy-go-lucky.” They get along well with kids and other dogs and are generally considered easygoing.

Sadly, that gentle temperament has made beagles a common choice for companies that conduct animal testing.

Rescued lab beagle gets a second chance and sees the sun for the first time

Luckily, there are plenty of people who want to save these beagles from a life spent behind bars in a lab.

Meracle Paws is one such organization. They specialize in rescuing senior dogs, which are in especially great need of love and care. It’s far easier to find homes for puppies and younger dogs. Senior rescues are often left behind in shelters and at rescue organizations.

But that doesn’t make the rescues any less meaningful. The team behind Meracle Paws recently took to Instagram to share a brief but emotionally overwhelming moment following a large release of dogs bred for research.

“We’ve carried 1000 Lab beagles out of that place [Ridglan Farms] into freedom. Today so many of them were seniors… dogs who spent their entire lives in cages breeding puppies for experiments and testing,” the caption read. “This sweet senior mama had never touched grass, breathed fresh air, or felt the sun on her face. Today I held her while she lifted her head to the sky and tasted sunshine with her little tongue for the very first time. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this moment for the rest of my life.”

The video is only a few seconds long, but the look on the sweet dog’s face says it all. This tiny moment was years in the making.

Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin is a breeder that specializes in “purpose bred beagles for biomedical research.” For years, rescue groups lodged complaints and allegations of horrific animal cruelty against the facility.

Just recently, the long battle finally came to an end. Legal pressure and intense protests ultimately convinced the organization to release many of its dogs. KAAL-TV reports that more than 1,500 beagles were freed in the operation. Ridglan Farms, which has agreed to surrender its license to avoid prosecution, has denied mistreating the dogs.

Commenters on Meracle Paws’ post were overjoyed by the news:

“Breaks my heart for all these babies but especially when I see the older ones. So much hell for so long … thank you for giving them a chance to enjoy the life they always should have had”

“This vid of her smelling the air and face towards the sun is everything”

“I’ve lived a very long life and watching this sweet soul discover kindness for the first time brought tears to my eyes”

“can’t stop crying, this is so incredibly moving and beautiful..what joy and grace you have brought to this gentle soul!!”

The cruel irony of beagles is that their adorable, cuddly, and forgiving demeanor makes them prime targets for abuse.

The Beagle Freedom Project quotes one anonymous lab technician: “They won’t fight back. They let us do anything we want to them, that’s why we like beagles.”

An uncomfortable reality is that animal research is sometimes considered a necessary evil in scientific progress, particularly in developments that help us better understand human diseases or create medications that could ease people’s suffering.

The Ridglan Farms case reached the federal level, with both HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya getting involved. New York Rep. Nick Langworthy, who also advocated for the closure of Ridglan Farms, wrote in a letter: “This issue is not about opposing scientific progress; it is about ensuring that federally funded research reflects both ethical standards and scientific advancement.”

The sweet senior beagle featured in Meracle Paws’ videos helps put a face to the cause. Watching her, and the others, touch grass and feel sunlight for the first time is heartbreaking, but more importantly, joyful and hopeful. It’s a cause well worth continuing to fight for so that more moments like this one can happen.

Many of these beagles from Ridglan Farms are still in need of help or homes. You can learn more about how to help or adopt them here.