Cat owner put a first-person camera on its collar and accidentally filled the world with delight

The TikTok channel Mr. Kitters the Cat (@mr.kitters.the.cat) gives us a cat’s-eye view of the world with a camera attached to Mr. Kitters’ collar. The result is an utterly delightful POV experience that takes us through the daily adventuring of the frisky feline as he wanders the yard.
The most popular video is something else
In a video titled “Spicy cats,” which has accumulated tens of millions of views on TikTok, we begin with the cutest cat sneeze ever. Then we hear Mr. Kitters’ meow as we walk with him through the grass before the scene switches to a thrilling, yowling cat chase he witnesses across the yard (while tucking himself even more securely under the bush he’s in).
The best is seeing his kitty paws as he walks and then digs in the mulch. And there’s apparently something very exciting that needs to be pounced on right along a chain link fence.
The comments are as good as the video
The commenters made their delight known.
“I love how he saw the cat fight and was like that’s not my business today,” wrote one person.
“WHEN HE DIGS WITH HIS LIL PAWS,” declared another.
And of course, countless people responded simply to the sneeze with “Bless you.”
Mr. Kitters has other POV videos as well. This one demonstrates how chatty he is and shows his black cat buddy as well.
It really sounds like he says, “Let me in,” doesn’t it?
And this “extreme sports” video is riveting.
For those who can’t get enough, here is WAY more Mr. Kitters:
Why does this captivate so many of us?
It’s funny how something as simple as putting a camera around the neck of a cat can draw in tens of millions of people. We’re all so curious about the lives of the creatures we see every day, and the adorable quirkiness of cat behavior is a big part of why we keep them as companions in the first place. Seeing the world through their point of view is just one more way we can enjoy and learn about our pet friends.
This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.
While a bottle of bubbles might seem out of place in a hospital setting, you might be surprised to learn that, for thousands of children around the world born with cleft lip and palate, they can be a helpful tool in comprehensive cleft care. Lilia, who was born with cleft lip and palate in 2020, is one of the many patients who received this care.
As a toddler, Lilia underwent two surgeries to treat cleft lip and palate with Operation Smile’s surgical program in Puebla, Mexico. Because of Operation Smile’s comprehensive care, it wasn’t long before her personality transformed: Lilia went from a quiet and withdrawn toddler to an exuberant, curious explorer, babbling, expressing herself with a variety of sounds, and engaging with others like any child her age.
Lilia is now a healthy five-year-old, with the same cheerful attitude and boundless energy. Her progress is the result of care at every level, from surgery to speech therapy to ongoing support at home—but it’s also evidence that small, sustained interventions throughout it all can make a meaningful difference.
Cleft Conditions: A Global Problem
Since 1982, Operation Smile has provided cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries to more than 500,000 patients worldwide with the help of generous volunteers and donors. Cleft conditions are congenital conditions, meaning they are present at birth. With cleft lip and palate, the lip or the roof of the mouth do not form fully during fetal development. Cleft conditions put children at risk for malnutrition and poor weight gain, since their facial structure can make feeding challenging. But cleft conditions can have an enormous social impact as well: Common difficulties with speech can leave kids socially isolated and unable to meet the same developmental milestones as their peers.
Surgery is a vital step in treating cleft conditions, but it’s also just one part of a much larger solution. Organizations like Operation Smile emphasize the importance of multi-disciplinary teams that provide comprehensive, long-term care to patients across many years. This approach, which includes oral care, speech therapy, nutritional support, and psychosocial care, not only aids in physical recovery from surgery but also helps children develop the skills and confidence to eat easily, speak clearly, and engage in everyday life. This ensures that each patient receives the full range of support they need to thrive.
A Playful (and Powerful) Solution
Throughout a patient’s care, simple tools like bubbles can play a meaningful role from start to finish.
Immediately before surgery, children are often in a new and unfamiliar environment far from home, some of them experiencing a hospital setting for the first time. When care providers or loved ones blow bubbles, it’s a simple yet effective technique: Not only are the children soothed and distracted, the bubbles also help create a sense of joy and playfulness that eases their anxiety.
In speech therapy, bubbles can take on an even more important role. Blowing bubbles requires controlled airflow, as well as the ability to form a rounded “O” shape with the lips, which are skills that children with cleft conditions may struggle to develop. Practicing these skills with bubbles allows children to gently strengthen their facial muscles, improve breath control, and support the motor skills needed for speech development. Beyond that, blowing bubbles can help kids connect with their parents or providers in a way that’s playful, comforting, and accessible even for very young patients.
Finally, bubbles often follow patients with cleft conditions home in the “smile bags” that each patient receives when the surgical procedure is finished. Smile bags, which help continue speech therapy outside of the hospital setting, can contain language enrichment booklets, a mirror, oxygen tubing, and bubbles. While regular practice with motor skills can help with physical recovery, small acts of play help as well, giving kids space to simply enjoy themselves and join in on what peers are able to do.
Bubbles at Home and Beyond
Today, because of Operation Smile’s dedication to comprehensive cleft care, Lilia is now able to make friends and speak clearly, all things that could have been difficult or impossible before. Instead of a childhood defined by limitation, Lilia—and others around the world—can look forward to a childhood filled with joy, learning, discovery, friends, and new possibilities.
CTA: Lilia’s life was changed for the better with the care she received through Operation Smile. Find out how you can make an impact in other children’s lives by visiting operationsmile.org today.
Bees can fly, but that doesn’t mean they don’t sometimes need a ride. In fact, massive colonies of bees and their beehives are often shipped around the country by truck to help pollinate crops. They’re a crucial cog in our food supply chain, and these commutes are critically important.
The rides, however, don’t come without their risks.
Truck carrying 480 beehives breaks down and begins to overheat
One such shipment was on its way through Utah, navigating a mountain pass near Salt Lake City, when the truck carrying hundreds of hives broke down.
The weather was hot, and without a running engine or airflow from the movement of the vehicle, the inside of the trailer was rapidly heating up.
Twenty-five million bees—tens of thousands per hive—were inside and were minutes away from dying.
A mechanic arrived to work on the truck, but there was no telling how long it would take to get things moving again. Luckily, the Millcreek Fire Department and the Unified Fire Authority also happened to arrive. While they weren’t going to be much help getting the engine going again, they had a brilliant idea to help keep the bees safe in the meantime.
Firefighters drench the trailer with hoses to keep the bees inside cool
Quick-thinking fire authorities used their equipment to mist and spray the truck, keeping it cool in the hot sun.
One neat cooperative detail: no firefighters were stung during the operation. In the photos and footage provided by Unified Fire Authority, bees are clearly seen flying around outside the trailer. That’s because the breathable mesh keeps the hives and most of the colony inside, but the bees need airflow while the truck is moving, so many of them slip in and out during the journey.
In the end, the truck got moving again, and not a single bee—nor firefighter—was harmed.
Heartwarming story was almost a devastating loss
Pesticides and habitat loss have wreaked havoc on wild bee populations. Fair Planet notes that about 80% of flowering plants, including many fruits and vegetables, depend on pollinators like bees to reproduce. So while bees can sometimes be viewed as a nuisance or pest by humans, their presence is critical to the natural world around us—and our food supply.
Managed honeybee populations are doing better than wild ones, but the death of 25 million bees would still have been a significant loss. Not only would it represent a six-figure cost and be tragic in its own right, it would put the crops they were on their way to pollinate at risk.
Kudos to the quick thinking of the Unified Fire Authority and the Millcreek Fire Department, and to their willingness to help, even in unusual ways.
Many a canine lover would agree that all dogs add value to our lives. But let’s face it, Ollie takes it to a whole new level. In 2022, Adam Clark and Kim McGuire of Blackpool, England, originally bought little Ollie as a surprise for their daughter Alicia. However, it would turn out they were in store for a lovely surprise as well.
Meet Ollie, the world’s luckiest puppy
Ollie is much more than an adorable face. His breed, the Lagotto Romagnolo, once used its keen sense of smell to hunt waterfowl in the wet marshlands of Italy, according to Dog Time. Here’s an example of what a Lagotto Romagnolo looks like:
Pretty much a teddy bear on four legs.
These pups are also natural diggers, and nowadays the only dogs bred specifically to hunt for truffles. These talents came into play rather quickly when after only 10 minutes into his first family walk in the park, Ollie began to frantically dig into the soil.
Much to everyone’s surprise, Ollie dug up what appeared to be 15 sovereign coins, meaning pieces of gold thought to date back to the 19th century. The gold sovereign was first minted under King Henry VII in 1489 and has been produced across multiple eras since.
So how much were the coins actually worth?
Clark took the coins to be examined by a reputable gold dealer, who not only deemed the coins legitimate, but valued them to be £5,943.96, equivalent to $7,564. It’s not clear how much the family paid for Ollie, but it seems safe to say that they got their money back …and then some.
Though Ollie’s find is remarkable, Clark still finds his presence to be the ultimate gift. “The treasure is one thing, but the fact is, I’ve bought myself my very own gold hunter, and I cannot wait to take him out again,” he told The U.S. Sun. “He is obviously a very special pup, and I’m thrilled with what he brings to the table, quite literally!”
And apparently they make great pets too
While Lagotto Romagnolos work really well for finding truffles (and potentially 500+ year old gold coins), they also make for great companions. Dog Time adds that they are easily trainable, good with children, and their hypoallergenic coats keep allergies at bay, though they do require dedicated grooming. It’s a pretty even trade-off for their undying affection and easy-going attitudes. Especially if they happen upon a small fortune!
There’s no real telling what other trinkets Ollie might dig up. But one thing’s for sure, he’s making his family very happy, and that is priceless.
This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.
“Bookworm” is a phrase often used to describe someone who enjoys reading books. While the term is endearing, people may not realize that a bookworm is also an actual insect. No, not the cute cartoon inchworm wearing glasses and a bow tie. A literal bug that is anything but cute—and one woman is horrified by the discovery.
Taryn Delanie Smith took to social media to share that she recently discovered that “bookworm” was more than a term of endearment. The shocked woman explained that after showing off her antique book collection online, comments poured in. People were telling her to be careful and look out for bookworms.
This warning prompted Smith to look into what people were saying, since she was unaware that an insect by that name existed. What she discovered in her research scarred both her and unsuspecting viewers alike.
“I love collecting old, dusty, smelly books, and I just think it’s really cool. It’s like a random, stupid, niche thing about me,” Smith says in an Instagram Reel while resting her hand on a stack of old books. That’s when she reveals that someone told her to check her thrifted books for bookworms, before adding, “because I thought that was just a term of endearment for people that liked books.”
Smith grows animated, loudly saying, “You mean to tell me there’s an actual insect called a bookworm?” She covers her mouth with her hand as she looks on in horror at pictures of the small, yellowish, clear bugs eating holes through a book’s pages. The now-grossed-out woman looks at her dusty books with disgust as she wonders aloud whether they’re harboring the small insects.
She demands to know if she was the only person unaware that bookworms are actual insects. She was not. Bookworms are not common knowledge, according to commenters:
“Literally have a degree in literature and this is news to me”
“You know what sometimes I think we have enough information”
“nah because what do you mean i now have to go through the hundreds of books i own?”
“OMG TARYN NO 😭 I could have gone my whole life without knowing this but now that I know, I’m equal parts grateful and HORRIFIED 😭😭😭”
“Say what now?!?! How big/ small are these buggers?? Is a magnified glass needed or can the naked eye spot them?!?! Ay dios mío 📚 🔍👀 💭 🐛 😬”
“Omg omg omg i must burn all of my books with fire I fear 😭”
Bookworms don’t actually refer to just one insect, though. According to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the term “bookworm” is used to describe hundreds of different insects that feed on books:
“[The insects include] booklouse, silverfish, powderpost beetle, spider beetle, common furniture beetle, Mexican book beetle, paper worm (larvae of the paper beetle or moth), and larder beetle. These insects are not necessarily interested in eating paper, but they can damage paper in their attempts to reach other materials. They actively feed on leather and cloth bindings, starch paste, animal glues, paper, and cardboard, creating tunnels and holes through these materials.”
One librarian who viewed Smith’s Reel offered advice for buying old books:
“Librarian here. We have a whole machine we ‘cook’ the books for days if any sign of a bug is found. I would not trust freezing them. Actually I would call your local Library and ask for advice! Hopefully you are all good though. The first step is to flip through and if you see any bugs or little bits of flecks all over that kind of look like dirt, put that book outside in the garage.”
It’s a common kindness among pet owners to leave their fur babies some kind of background noise whenever they’re gone for extended periods of time. It’s such a popular practice that YouTube and Spotify have dedicated playlists for soothing and stimulating pets while we’re away doing human things. And hey, if it eases our guilt in the process, that’s a win-win.
But do our pets actually appreciate this gesture in the way we hope? The only accurate answer is, of course, that it depends—not only on which species we’re dealing with, such as cats vs. dogs, but also on the genre of music.
Dogs might really dig soft tunes
One United Kingdom-based behavioral study found that, for dogs at least, classical music produced a calming effect. Of the two other genres tested, heavy metal had, perhaps unsurprisingly, an agitating effect, while pop had no observable effect. Sorry, Britney Spears.
Interestingly, a CD playing a human conversation also seemed to have no effect. Of course.
However, another study that used heart monitors to measure the effect different styles of music had on dogs’ heart rates suggested that, like humans, dogs have individual music preferences. In this study, reggae and soft rock “showed the highest positive changes.” One thing to consider, though, is that different breeds of dogs have different resting heart rates, which might influence how they respond to certain styles of music.
Naturally, cats prefer music made just for cats
Moving on to cats. While there are far fewer feline-centric studies, the data at first glance might suggest that they aren’t quite as musically inclined as their canine counterparts.
Of course, this could be because cats are more attuned to certain frequencies, making what they “hear” very different from what is experienced by dog or human ears. Researchers who relied heavily on music that fell within a cat’s preferred frequency range found that cats reacted significantly more positively to it than to classical music. Some even rubbed up against the speaker—the ultimate sign of cat approval.
Fun fact: that special cat music, composed by David Teie, was turned into an album that can be purchased here.
What about TV?
As for television shows, the general consensus is that rather than providing entertainment, they serve as a source of comforting familiarity for pets. However, there aren’t enough studies to confirm this either way. And considering what we’ve already mentioned about responses to certain frequencies, it stands to reason that most human shows don’t necessarily register in the same way. Of course, we’ve all seen how dogs react to episodes of Bluey, so…
And if these things mask unpleasant outside noises—like fireworks, horns, planes, etc.—that might otherwise cause anxiety, then perhaps that’s all the benefit pet owners need.
At the end of the day, leaving on music or TV might be less about creating the perfect enrichment experience and more about offering a little comfort—to both our pets and ourselves—while we’re away. Some animals may completely ignore it. Others may perk up at a familiar voice or settle down when soft music starts playing. A lot of figuring that out comes from attentively and lovingly observing how your fur babies respond as individuals. Luckily, that’s a task most pet owners will gladly take on.
Those daily habits can be extremely specific, as evidenced by one cat owner’s “Q-tip jail” TikTok video. “Note for pet sitter,” the overlay text from @nothoughtsjustsushi reads, “bedtime routine includes putting him in jail, and the prisoner gets one Q-tip nightly.”
The “putting him in jail” part means pinning the cat between two open doors. The human then slips a Q-tip through the crack between the doors as the kitty “prisoner” eagerly grabs it. Seriously quirky:
As weird as this is, it’s not much weirder than the many other examples cat owners and pet sitters shared in the comments:
“As a pet sitter I once had a client tell me I needed to pretend to water her cat or else she’ll yowl and scream at me😭 the cat even had her own plant pot she’d be in when I started to do my rounds of watering.”
“Explaining to the pet sitter my cat needs her alone tub time but DO NOT turn on the water. She just likes to sit in there, unbothered.”
“My cat will scream at me when I go in my room until I lay on the bathroom floor and let her loaf ✨next to me✨. That’s it, that’s her favorite thing.”
“Mine likes to sing in the bathtub for the resonance. And it has to be a bath tub! She doesn’t do it if it’s just a shower stall. It’s something we look for in an apartment now, very important.”
“Mine has to sing the song of her people before we lay down at night. It basically consists of her walking a lap around the house howling to oblivion. Only then will she hop in bed and go to sleep.”
“My cat will only sit on the couch with me if I put a blanket over her. She does not want to be seen, but she wants to hang out.”
“When I had my cat, every morning before work I would put on eyeliner. One morning I pretend put eyeliner on her and told her “all done so pretty” and it BECAME routine. She would promptly sit by the mirror and Scream if I forgot to do it, or until it was done.”
“My cat loves raw asparagus. He will stand in front of the fridge and yell at me until I figured out what he wanted. He plays with it like prey, then he eats it.”
“My sister’s cat gets on top of the fridge and screams until he gets a teaspoon of shredded cheese to eat while he looks down on everyone.”
“My cat demands I cradle her like an infant while I am on the toilet. She will scream and jump on the sink and knock things over until I get her.”
“My cat has to have bathtub time.. every night when my mom goes to shower, she runs into the bathroom, and you have to flip hairbands in the bathtub so she can play with them while mom showers (the shower and bath are separate).”
“Orange cat here! He patiently puts his hand on mine and looks at me until I pick both his hands up ‘to hold hands.’ He never misses a day. He only does this with me. If im going to be busy all day I go ahead and say let’s hold hands. He absolutely trained me to do this. I have to idea how it started.”
People ask how cat owners figure these things out, and most cat owners don’t have a clear answer. With cats, you just do random things to see what happens, and suddenly something sticks. You can’t predict what it will be, so you do have to be careful. That fun little entertainment and enrichment experiment might just turn into a routine you can’t escape.
Not that most would change a thing. These oddities are what make life with cats so delightful.
Cat owners’ relationships with their cats run the gamut from “Fine, I’ll reluctantly feed you and clean your litter box” to “You are my favorite living creature on Earth, and I would die for you nine times over.” But even those of us who adore our kitties might playfully annoy them sometimes, not to be mean, but because cats are fun to mess around with.
People have been sharing videos of “rage baiting” their cats, a tongue-in-cheek term for intentionally annoying them in some way. For instance, a cat owner might pet a cat where it just cleaned itself, gently but repeatedly poke it, put it down really, really slowly, or whatever this is:
Obviously, actually enraging a cat is neither kind nor wise. But where is the line between playful interaction and actual torment? Some cats inexplicably enjoy the most random things, after all. So when does banter turn into bullying, and what are the signs that you’ve taken it too far with your feline friend?
Julia Specht, cat behavior consultant and founder of Park Slope Paws, tells Upworthy that a cat owner’s intent matters a lot less than the impact.
“I think every human can remember a time when someone was good-naturedly teasing them, but it made them feel afraid or angry or alone,” she said. “Cats can’t know what your intention is; they’re not capable of that tertiary-level thought. All they know is that you’re doing something unpleasant that they don’t like.”
Often, cats will walk away if you do something they don’t like. But not always. Specht advises paying attention to a cat’s body language to determine whether it is stressed.
“Are their ears back? Is their tail swishing? If so, they’re not happy. Maybe they’re not lashing out at you, but you’re not helping your relationship,” Specht said. “If they do lash out (by biting or swatting), hide from you, or avoid you, then you’re doing some serious damage to your relationship.”
Cats can get overstimulated, even from fun play, but especially from things we might do to “rage bait” them. PetMD writes that a sudden change in demeanor can signify overstimulation and is a sign to stop what you’re doing.
So what can you do to entertain both yourself and your cat in a way that doesn’t cause it stress?
“Fortunately for us humans, cats have incredible comedic timing,” said Specht. “There are all kinds of things you can do with your cat that will be both hilarious for you and enjoyable for them. Think about ways you can play with them, or give them fun enrichment activities like boxes or tissue paper. (Have you ever seen a cat attack a sheet of bubble wrap? I highly recommend it.) These activities also help make your relationship with your cat better in the long run.”
Other ideas for playing with your cat in ways that are both fun and engaging include toys on poles that you can drag around for it to chase, giving it catnip, or buying or building puzzle toys or structures that hide treats, like the ones featured in this video from Cats Protection:
Cats provide plenty of humor simply by being cats and doing cat-friendly things. As Specht tells Upworthy, “You don’t have to annoy your cat to get them to do something funny. They’ll do that on their own, if you give them the opportunity to.”
Wise people often advise us to put our dreams into action. It’s a nice thought, and possible, if, say, your dream is to buy a new blender. But how practical is it when our dreams involve enormous mansions in foreign countries?
Sometimes it just takes a little imagination, gumption, cooperation, and a dash of magic, which is exactly what just over 300 women happened to have when they pooled together to buy Château de Béduer and later, L’Abbaye-Château in the French countryside. They dreamt big and turned a little “what if” into an incredible reality.
It all began when Leah Lykins, her mother Philippa Girling, and Girling’s friend Lynda Coleman stumbled upon a French property online. What if, somehow, they could fix it up? The three began turning the wheels to make it happen. In a piece for Marie Claire, writer Kathryn Madden shares, ” Their vision was to create a place where women and people who identify as women could just be.”
On a TikTok posted to their Camp Chateau page, we see stunning photos of a French castle and videos of women drinking wine in luscious vineyards. The chyron reads, “POV: You bought a medieval chateau with your best friend, eldest daughter and 300 other women. And now you’ve created space for women to gather and embrace, celebrate and lift one another up. Freely. Joyfully. Wholeheartedly.”
The clip explains what the camp embodies. “Camp Chateau is not just a picturesque summer camp located in France. It is a testament to female empowerment and community. Founded by women for women, Camp Chateau celebrates the essence of what summer camp can offer – friendship, adventure, and personal growth in a supportive environment.”
The Instagram site Nurtle (@therealnurtle) added some context, sharing, “More than 300 women pooled around $2.3 million to buy a 1,000-year-old château in southern France, creating a women-only retreat known as Camp Château. The project was funded through a shared ownership model, where participants collectively contributed to the purchase and restoration.”
As for what people get if they book a stay: “The château hosts six-day, all-inclusive stays where guests can shape their own experience, from organized activities like kayaking and workshops to simply spending time on the grounds. Camp Château has since expanded beyond a single property, with plans to host thousands of participants across multiple locations in the coming years.”
The clip spawned many comments, some of which seem inspired to follow in their footsteps. “This sounds so magical and wonderful,” writes one Instagrammer. Some even offer their services: “Can I be your chef starting in September?”
The Camp Château official website explains what’s in store at their different properties. Château de Béduer, they share, “has a storied past of remarkable women and is nearly 800 years old. It has 20 acres of stunning grounds and gardens for catching a quiet moment or playing outdoors.” On the premises of the 13th-century chateau, they also include a more modern 19th-century farmhouse.
Their more recently acquired location, the L’Abbaye-Château de Camon, sits “atop one of France’s official plus beaux villages. This former Benedictine abbey-turned-château is steeped in nearly a thousand years of history.”
Traveler Victoria Goyet shared with Business Insider that attending the camp at age 75 changed her life. “When I returned and told a friend about my experience, I said attending camp made me stop, re-center, and think about my life and what I want to do. I don’t know how many years I have left, but I’m closer to the end than the beginning. Camp made it clear to me that it’s important I start making time for things I want to do.”
Beagles are one of the most popular dog breeds for people looking for a pet. Most years, they rank among the top 10 breeds in America. It’s easy to see why: the American Kennel Club (AKC) describes beagles as “loyal” companions that are often “happy-go-lucky.” They get along well with kids and other dogs and are generally considered easygoing.
Sadly, that gentle temperament has made beagles a common choice for companies that conduct animal testing.
Rescued lab beagle gets a second chance and sees the sun for the first time
Luckily, there are plenty of people who want to save these beagles from a life spent behind bars in a lab.
Meracle Paws is one such organization. They specialize in rescuing senior dogs, which are in especially great need of love and care. It’s far easier to find homes for puppies and younger dogs. Senior rescues are often left behind in shelters and at rescue organizations.
But that doesn’t make the rescues any less meaningful. The team behind Meracle Paws recently took to Instagram to share a brief but emotionally overwhelming moment following a large release of dogs bred for research.
“We’ve carried 1000 Lab beagles out of that place [Ridglan Farms] into freedom. Today so many of them were seniors… dogs who spent their entire lives in cages breeding puppies for experiments and testing,” the caption read. “This sweet senior mama had never touched grass, breathed fresh air, or felt the sun on her face. Today I held her while she lifted her head to the sky and tasted sunshine with her little tongue for the very first time. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this moment for the rest of my life.”
The video is only a few seconds long, but the look on the sweet dog’s face says it all. This tiny moment was years in the making.
Video goes viral, and commenters are extremely moved
Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin is a breeder that specializes in “purpose bred beagles for biomedical research.” For years, rescue groups lodged complaints and allegations of horrific animal cruelty against the facility.
Just recently, the long battle finally came to an end. Legal pressure and intense protests ultimately convinced the organization to release many of its dogs. KAAL-TV reports that more than 1,500 beagles were freed in the operation. Ridglan Farms, which has agreed to surrender its license to avoid prosecution, has denied mistreating the dogs.
Commenters on Meracle Paws’ post were overjoyed by the news:
“Breaks my heart for all these babies but especially when I see the older ones. So much hell for so long … thank you for giving them a chance to enjoy the life they always should have had”
“This vid of her smelling the air and face towards the sun is everything”
“I’ve lived a very long life and watching this sweet soul discover kindness for the first time brought tears to my eyes”
“can’t stop crying, this is so incredibly moving and beautiful..what joy and grace you have brought to this gentle soul!!”
The cruel irony of beagles is that their adorable, cuddly, and forgiving demeanor makes them prime targets for abuse.
The Beagle Freedom Project quotes one anonymous lab technician: “They won’t fight back. They let us do anything we want to them, that’s why we like beagles.”
An uncomfortable reality is that animal research is sometimes considered a necessary evil in scientific progress, particularly in developments that help us better understand human diseases or create medications that could ease people’s suffering.
The Ridglan Farms case reached the federal level, with both HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya getting involved. New York Rep. Nick Langworthy, who also advocated for the closure of Ridglan Farms, wrote in a letter: “This issue is not about opposing scientific progress; it is about ensuring that federally funded research reflects both ethical standards and scientific advancement.”
The sweet senior beagle featured in Meracle Paws’ videos helps put a face to the cause. Watching her, and the others, touch grass and feel sunlight for the first time is heartbreaking, but more importantly, joyful and hopeful. It’s a cause well worth continuing to fight for so that more moments like this one can happen.
Many of these beagles from Ridglan Farms are still in need of help or homes. You can learn more about how to help or adopt them here.