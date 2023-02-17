+
Pets

Kitten pushes sibling out of the way when potential adopter comes by

This is possibly the cutest sibling rivalry on the internet.

Reddit screenshots

Kitten pushes sibling out of sight when potential adopter comes by.

Adopting an animal is almost always an adventure. Looking around a pet store or animal shelter, trying to see whose personality speaks to you the most, is one of the most serotonin-releasing things animal lovers can do. Catching kittens taking cat naps or watching chubby little puppies roll all over each other can make just about anyone smile.

One potential adopter was at an adoption site, not just for the happy feels but to pick out a new kitten, and she saw one with a lot of personality peeking out from the window in the door. This sweet kitty was looking right at the woman with its furry little paws on the door in order to boost itself to get a better look.

But when the woman started talking to the curious face looking back at her, another kitten appeared and wanted this stranger's attention, too. Except...the first kitten was not at all interested in sharing the nice lady's undivided attention. Nope. No, ma'am. No, sir. No how. It was not having it. Apparently, even kittens can experience sibling rivalry, except it's far cuter and much less annoying (at least to the owners).

As soon as the first kitten noticed the other kitten scooching in on the potential new owner, it behaved like a literal child and pushed its sibling down. Like full-on, paws-on-head, pushed the other cat down out of sight. That didn't stop the other kitten from resisting being shoved out of the way. Nope. It just popped back up, only to be batted down again.

The entire thing is amusing and oddly human-like for these kitten siblings. I wonder if she took them both? Take a look at the video shared on Reddit:

Joy

Costco CEO stuns young boy by responding to his email asking for help with school fundraiser

Costco really is the best.

All images courtesy Lesley Cerwin

A 12-year-old student wrote Costco's CEO asking for help.

Imagine your 12-year-old son is helping take part in his school’s Valentine’s Day fundraiser. You’d probably be proud and encouraged at the way he’s getting involved and doing something good, right?

Now imagine, as part of that effort, he decided to email the CEO of Costco, one of the most beloved big box retailers in the world. Well, that’s cute, right? But what if he told you the CEO not only wrote back but went out of his way to donate exactly what your son asked for?

It may sound too good to be true, but that’s exactly what happened when Grant Cerwin sent an email to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek. The sixth grader emailed Jelinek asking if he would donate one of Costco’s famous 93-inch teddy bears to his middle school’s fundraiser in Los Angeles:


Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

@christian.pepper/TikTok, @isabellalalonde/TikTok, (via Upworthy/Instagram)

From giggling kiddos to the generosity of strangers, this week's roundup is full of joy.

What do you get when you combine a hilarious Boyz II Men remake, Paul Rudd singing about a beanie, a heartwarming obituary and a sling-shotting squirrel with perfect aim?

You get Upworthy's list of 10 things that made us smile this week. Naturally.

These roundups are always an eclectic mix of delightful finds, and this week's list is no exception. Joy can be found in so many places in so many ways, and it's fun to see what trips people's smile triggers.

Pop Culture

Penn Badgley asked for no sex scenes in new season of 'You.' The show creator's reaction was fab.

Sera Gamble's awesome response has gotten lost amid the debates over his request.

Peter Morawski/Openverse, Gordon Correll/Flickr

Penn Badgley stars in the TV series "You."

Thanks largely to the #MeToo movement, conversations about bodily autonomy and consent have become a regular part of our social discourse. We teach little ones about the concept of consent in kid-friendly terms. We make sure everyone understands that only an enthusiastic yes means yes for sex. We talk about how consent can be withdrawn at any time.

Sometimes these conversations involve grappling with the nuances of individual situations, which is why actor Penn Badgley's request to stop doing sex scenes in his TV series "You" has created a wave of debates about the nature of acting, consent for sexual activity and how sex is portrayed in television and film in general.

Pop Culture

This ancient mountain that inspired Avatar's Pandora is one of the oldest formations on Earth

You don't need to travel to other planets to witness breathtaking beauty.

Fandom.com,@geology_peru/Instagram

You don't need to travel to Pandora to witness breathtaking beauty.

James Cameron’s “Avatar” film series introduced us to Pandora, a lush biosphere teeming with life, where exotic plants, animals and lemur-like humanoids thrive.

While Pandora might be a fictional place, it was inspired by real places on good ol’ planet Earth, including a sandstone mountain so ancient it dates all the way back to the Proterozoic Eon.

Mount Roraima, which can loosely be translated to “great blue-green house of spirits,” is a vast flat-topped mountain (or tepui) nestled between the borders of Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana. Estimated to be over 2 billion years old, many consider it to be one of the oldest geological formations on earth.
Humor

Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings. They showed her instead.

"She got an entire childhood in less than a minute."

Lonnie IIV TikTok screenshots

Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings.

Ahhh, siblings. Sometimes they're your best friends and other times your living room turns into an MMA octagon over the remote control. If you grew up with brothers and sisters, it's hard to imagine what it would be like to be an only child. (That's not to say you didn't dream about it when your sister stole your favorite shirt for the 30th time.)

But not everyone has siblings, so it can be equally as hard for someone who grew up as an only child to picture what it would be like to have them. Only children also likely had moments where they dreamt of having a little brother or sister, not realizing the literal torment siblings can inflict on each other.

TikTok creator Lonnie IIV recently posted a video of himself with two other friends seemingly out to lunch, when the girl in the group asked what it was like to grow up with siblings. In less than a minute she realized she lucked out being an only child because her two guy friends gave her a crash course in sibling behavior.

Democracy

Simple explainer shows how anyone can hold people in power accountable through court watching

“Injustice happens in empty courtrooms.”

via Fiona Apple Rocks/YouTube

A court watcher observing a trial via Zoom.

A nationwide group of 30 independent court watch organizations has come together to create a network to ensure justice is served in America’s courtrooms. The National Courtwatch Network is working to expand court watching so that more people in power are held accountable.

The job of a court watcher is simple: Observe the proceedings to ensure justice is served. People can do this by showing up in a courtroom or observing online.

At a time when a growing number of Americans are waking up to systemic social injustice, court watching is a way that ordinary citizens can make a significant impact in the heart of where injustice often takes place. For those who are new to court watching, the organization provides training.

