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Hair salons in Europe are dumping their clippings into forests and it’s miraculous

Deers don’t like it but trees absolutely love it.

By

Heather Wake

deforestation, recycling, hair cut near me
Photo credit: CanvaHair getting cut (left) Deer in forest (right)

Every day, hair salons sweep countless hair clippings off their floors and toss them into the trash without much thought. But in parts of France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, those discarded strands are finding an entirely different purpose: helping forests grow.

French recycling company Capillum has developed a surprisingly effective way to reuse human hair by turning it into biodegradable mulch that protects young trees from hungry deer. The company collects hair from participating salons and transforms it into flattened fiber sheets that can be wrapped around vulnerable saplings.

What sounds unusual at first actually solves several environmental problems at once.

A second life for salon clippings

Hair salons generate an enormous amount of waste each year. Most clippings are simply thrown away, even though human hair is remarkably durable because it is made largely from keratin, a fibrous protein that breaks down slowly over time.

Capillum saw potential in a material most people never think twice about. The company accepts hair regardless of texture, length, color, or whether it has been dyed. Once gathered, the hair is fed into a machine that minces everything together into dense fiber sheets that can be laid around the base of trees. The process transforms something typically viewed as garbage into a practical tool for conservation efforts.

Why young trees need protection

hair salon, forests, recycling
A tree sapling, Canva

Many forests depend on saplings surviving long enough to mature and replenish the ecosystem. However, young trees often struggle in areas with large deer populations. Deer are known to chew on bark, especially during seasons when food is scarce. Because saplings have thin bark and delicate trunks, even small amounts of damage can stunt their growth or kill them entirely.

Foresters have historically relied on plastic fencing and tree guards to keep deer away. While those barriers can work well, they also create waste and require maintenance over time.

Capillum’s recycled hair mats offer another approach. The scent of human hair naturally discourages deer from getting too close to the trees, steering them toward other vegetation instead. The method protects saplings without harming wildlife.

A biodegradable alternative to plastic

Unlike plastic guards, the hair fibers gradually decompose and return nutrients to the soil. As the keratin breaks down, it releases nitrogen and amino acids that can support plant growth. That nutrient-rich quality is one reason some gardeners have long experimented with placing hair into compost piles or using it directly in garden beds. Knowing this, Capillum sells its eco-friendly hair mulch to home gardeners interested in more sustainable growing methods. 

Human hair is more useful than most people realize

hair salon, forests, recycling
A small clump of hair, Canva

This is far from the first time Capillum has found creative uses for human hair. The company previously mixed hair with wool to help absorb pollutants from water because both materials naturally attract oil. 

Around the world, scientists and environmental groups have similarly explored using recycled hair for oil spill cleanup, agricultural mats, and composting projects. Some studies have even examined whether hair fibers could eventually help create insulation materials or textiles.

All this to say: a routine haircut may not seem connected to forest conservation, yet thousands of discarded strands now helping protect young trees suggest otherwise. This is a brilliant example of humanity using creativity for good, and how making just one element of human life less wasteful can have a profound impact. 

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  • How Romania took its national recycling rate from 12 percent to 94 percent in just two years
    Photo credit: CanvaRomania’s recycling revolution inspires Europe.
    ,

    How Romania took its national recycling rate from 12 percent to 94 percent in just two years

    Being late to the game may actually have given the country an advantage.

    Kat Hong

    Every week, Dana Chitucescu grabs a bag, walks around her home in the Transylvanian village of Pianu de Jos. She’s collecting something her neighbors happily hand over: empty bottles and cans.

    The 51-year-old brings them to her local shop, drops them off, and walks out with 40 brand-new Romanian leu in her pocket, about $9 USD. She uses it to feed her seven cats.

    It’s a small thing, nothing, really. But it also, somehow, encapsulates the story of how an entire country is changing the way it thinks about trash.

    From zero to hero: Romania used to be Europe’s worst recycler

    Not long ago, Romania ranked dead last in the European Union for recycling. Three-quarters of the country’s waste—74%—went straight into landfills. The environmental impact was catastrophic: rivers became clogged with plastic. Picturesque roadsides were buried under litter.

    Romania, recycling, revolution, environment, cans
    Photo credit: CanvaThe secret to Romania’s success isn’t complicated.

    The European Environment Agency even flagged Romania as being at serious risk of missing its recycling targets for years in a row. It looked like a problem without a solution.

    Then came RetuRO.

    The idea is simple

    Here’s how RetuRO works: when you buy a bottled or canned drink in Romania—water, soda, beer, anything—you pay an extra deposit of .50 Romanian leu. That’s about 11 cents in US dollars. When you finish the drink and bring the empty container back to the store, you get your money back. Voila!

    That’s it. That’s the whole idea.

    On top of that, Romania has made it ridiculously simple for citizens to recycle. Supermarkets have automated reverse vending machines that scan the container, crush it, and then credit your deposit on the spot. Smaller shops handle returns manually. And crucially, the program accepts plastic, aluminum, and glass; the latter, which most countries’ deposit systems skip altogether because glass is heavy and expensive to transport.

    RetuRO launched in November 2023 as a partnership between the Romanian government, beverage producers, and retailers, meaning everyone had skin in the game. Everyone had a reason to want to make it work.

    What happened next was remarkable

    Within months, something shifted in Romania. The recycling numbers, of course—those went through the roof—but also, something deeper. The way people regarded bottles and cans changed. Containers stopped feeling like garbage and became, instead, money left on the table.

    In the peak summer months, 94% of beverage containers were being returned. Later, in January 2026, the return rate hit 108%. That meant Romanians were returning more containers than were even sold that month, as people dug old bottles out of storage. Nine out of ten Romanians have used the system at least once. Six in ten do it every single week.

    Since launch, over 9 billion containers have been returned.

    “It is a zero-to-hero story,” said Gemma Webb, RetuRO’s CEO. “You go to Romania now, you don’t see a bottle anywhere. It was the impossible made possible. Everybody’s very proud… we are the largest fully integrated deposit return system globally.”

    It’s not just about bottles. It’s about people

    Yes, Romania’s story is impressive. But not because of the infrastructure or the statistics alone. It’s the way RetuRO has fundamentally changed Romanian citizens’ views on recycling.

    Grandparents who never recycled in their lives have found a new weekly routine (and a small but real source of income). Parents use their trips to the return machine as a chance to teach their kids that taking care of the planet doesn’t have to be a sacrifice; it can just be Tuesday. Young Romanians in their 20s now describe recycling as part of their identity.

    Dana Chitucescu’s brother lives in Spain, a country without a comparable system. Apparently, he’s jealous. “He says it’s one of the few things Romania does exceptionally well,” she told The Guardian. “He’s right.”

    Not to mention, the program has also added over $346 million to Romani’s GDP and created more than 2,000 new jobs: all within its first year of full operation. Romanian recyclers no longer need to import plastic raw material, because for the first time, there’s enough good-quality recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (or PET, the clear, lightweight plastic used to make the vast majority of beverage bottles) being collected domestically to meet industry demand.

    The rest of the world is paying attention

    Government leaders from Poland, Turkey, Bulgaria, and beyond have traveled to Romania specifically to learn how to replicate this recycling scheme. In the European Parliament, Romania serves as the benchmark model for deposit-return programs.

    The secret to Romania’s success isn’t complicated. They made the recycling incentive real and immediate, simplified participation by creating a universal system (every retailer who sells drinks must accept returns by law), and trusted its citizens to do the right thing.

    What could this look like where you live?

    Romania’s recycling journey is proof that a recycling revolution doesn’t require a perfect society, unlimited funding, or decades of gradual habit change. It requires the right system, one built around real human behavior, not wishful thinking.

    Sometimes, all it takes is a bag, a short walk to the corner shop, and eleven cents.

    Or, that’s how it starts, anyway. That’s how nine billion bottles get returned.

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  • 82-year-old Kentucky farmer rejects $26 million AI data center offer
    Photo credit: CanvaHorses on a farm.
    ,

    82-year-old Kentucky farmer rejects $26 million AI data center offer

    The incredible story of Ida Huddleston in Mason County.

    Kat Hong

    Imagine getting a phone call out of the blue from a stranger offering you $26 million for part of your farm.

    For most of us, that would be a life-changing, champagne-popping, are-you-serious-right-now? moment. But for 82-year-old Ida Huddleston of Mason County, Kentucky, it was something else entirely: an insult dressed up in dollar signs.

    Ida’s answer? A hard no, and trust me, she didn’t lose a wink of sleep over it.

    A legacy that can’t be bought

    Ida is a part of the Huddleston family, who have farmed this land for 200 years. That’s two centuries of early mornings, muddy boots, and honest work. Over generations, they’ve raised cattle, grown soybeans, and planted corn on their 1,200-acre property outside Maysville.

    But it’s not just land stewardship. During the Great Depression—when jobs disappeared and families lined up just to get a meal—the Huddlestons grew wheat. They helped keep bread lines operating across America when people had almost nothing left. This land didn’t just feed the family; it fed the nation.

    kentucky, farmer, generation, ida, huddleston
    Photo credit: CanvaThe Huddleston family has been farming in Kentucky for 200 years.

    So when a representative from an unnamed Fortune 100 tech company offered $60,000 per acre—about ten times the current market rate—Ida’s daughter, Delsia Bare, simply said: “Stay and hold and feed a nation. $26 million doesn’t mean anything.”

    Notice the wording. She didn’t say “nothing.” She said $26 million doesn’t mean anything.

    The tech giant at the door

    The company that offered $26 million for the Huddlestons’ property has never revealed its identity; local officials were required to sign non-disclosure agreements just to learn who was making the offer.

    What we do know: The company planned to convert half of the Huddleston farm into a large “hyperscale” AI data center campus covering 2,000 acres outside Maysville. These facilities are enormous. They devour electricity. And a single ginormous data center can consume up to five million gallons of water per day: roughly what a city of 50,000 people uses.

    However, the company did promise this: 400 permanent jobs in exchange for community support. Ida wasn’t buying it.

    “They call us old, stupid farmers, you know, but we’re not,” she told WKRC-TV. “We know whenever our food is disappearing, our lands are disappearing, and we don’t have any water, and that poison. Well, we know we’ve had it.”

    She called it a scam. And to be honest, the repeated pressure campaigns—multiple offers, persistent calls, and what she described as “mind harassment”—don’t exactly reflect good faith.

    A community that agrees

    Ida isn’t a lone voice in the wilderness here. Since 2017, Mason County has lost one-fifth of its farms. Neighbors throughout the region share her concerns about what an industrial mega-campus would do to their rural way of life: their water, their soil, their sense of home.

    And they’re fighting back.

    A grassroots group called “We Are Mason County” has filed a lawsuit claiming the county’s zoning laws lack a proper legal framework for data centers. Their attorney noted that approving this rezoning would directly conflict with the county’s comprehensive land-use plan.

    In other words, this isn’t over.

    What this land means

    For Ida, the decision was never really about money.

    Her late husband built their house with his own hands. She feels his presence every time she walks the fields. The land holds her family’s past and, she hopes, their future.

    “I said, ‘No, mine is priceless.’ What I’ve got here, I want to pass it down. What God told me to do was to keep it until I was through with it and then pass it on to the next generation,” she told WXIX-TV.

    In an era when everything seems to have a price—and the biggest tech companies in the world have the resources to buy nearly anything—there’s something quietly remarkable about a woman who simply says: no, not this.

    Ida says she intends to die on that land, on her own terms, surrounded by 200 years of family history.

    Some things really are priceless.

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  • Madrid art student sews a gorgeous, wearable dress out of hand-picked leaves
    Photo credit: @manzanita.asada/InstagramAmanda Meyer turned a pile of leaves into a lovely dress.
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    Madrid art student sews a gorgeous, wearable dress out of hand-picked leaves

    It took 40 hours to sew the dress by hand.

    Erik Barnes

    Making quality dresses takes an enormous amount of skill. It’s not just about sewing and tailoring, but also about design—knowing which fabrics and colors pop and draw the eye. At their best, dresses bring art and beauty to fashion. But for a fine arts student living in Spain, making a dress incorporated all of those skills, along with a touch of nature.

    Artist Amanda Meyer successfully sewed a beautiful dress from a variety of hand-picked autumn leaves in vibrant shades of orange, red, and yellow. She then soaked the leaves in glycerin to help preserve them. After drying them with an iron, the leaves became sturdier and easier to manipulate. Meyer cut and sewed the leaves together into a gorgeous patchwork mini dress.

    “I wanted to see if it was possible to create a fully organic garment without using the usual materials such as cotton or linen,” Meyer told My Modern Met. “As a young person deeply committed to the environment, my practice focuses on using only recycled and natural resources. I specialize in textile art, creating sculptures and sculpt-like garments.”

    Natural fibers of a different kind

    It took Meyer around 100 meters of thread and 40 hours of hand sewing to create her leaf dress. While the dress remains fragile and is intended for exhibition, it is also a wearable and successful clothing experiment. However, it was never meant to last.

    A dress sewn entirely out of preserved autumn leaves
    Screenshot

    “Many people have asked me if I intend to preserve it,” said Meyer. “The answer is no, I want to see how it passes the test of time. Clothes aren’t meant to last forever.”

    The environmental problem of modern fashion

    The mixed-media artist draws attention to the troubling fast-fashion industry. Fast fashion offers convenience and style, but it also contributes to environmental issues. According to Boston University, the United States throws out 34 billion pounds of used textiles each year. The lion’s share of them are made from synthetic fibers, which take much longer to decompose than natural ones like cotton.

    Fast fashion production also generates more carbon emissions than international flights, according to Business Insider. In the end, it contributes to piles of long-lasting clothing in landfills and increasing levels of air pollution.

    Meyer’s artwork and similar movements show how the life cycles of items can be repurposed, whether for creative expression or practical use. An old garment can be transformed into crafts, toys, rugs, or even cleaning rags. If leaves can be used to create beautiful art, a discarded T-shirt can become something more, too.

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  • Scientists left cinderblocks in a barren part of the sea. 3 months later they were ecstatic.
    Photo credit: Natural Parks Gallery & Canva PhotosScientists are turning simple concrete into the building blocks for a healthier ocean.
    ,

    Scientists left cinderblocks in a barren part of the sea. 3 months later they were ecstatic.

    A viral video has been making the rounds lately that shows a giant (and extremely bizarre) ship opening up at its middle and dropping a metric buttload—that’s the official term—of cinderblocks directly into the ocean. The video is fascinating, so much so that I was certain it was AI-generated at first. After all, what kind…

    Evan Porter

    Upworthy Staff

    A viral video has been making the rounds lately that shows a giant (and extremely bizarre) ship opening up at its middle and dropping a metric buttload—that’s the official term—of cinderblocks directly into the ocean. The video is fascinating, so much so that I was certain it was AI-generated at first. After all, what kind of ship can part down the middle like that?

    Turns out, the video is real! The ship is called a split hopper barge and is often used to transport and deliver dredged soil. Dumping concrete like this looks like the world’s worst case of littering, but in actuality, the concrete blocks serve an important purpose that benefits sea life of all varieties.

    But how?

    For answers, look no further than the GARP — that’s the Grenada Artificial Reef Project (also known as the Grand Anse Artificial Reef Project or GAARP).

    With coral reefs under threat and disappearing all over the world, the team behind the project came up with an interesting solution they wanted to test out.

    In 2013, the scientists placed four concrete pyramids (basically, cinderblocks stacked together into something of a tower structure) in a barren part of the Caribbean Sea. The location was just off the coastal beaches of Grenada.

    In just 3 months, the pyramids had attracted tons of marine life.

    The block pyramids gave shelter to the animals who otherwise had nowhere to hide, nest, or feed in this part of the water. “An initial growth of algae and colourful encrusting sponge was soon followed by a varied range of invertebrates. These included feather duster worms, lobster, crab, and urchins. Excitement developed as we started to see a range of juvenile fish including squirrel fish, goat fish, grunts and scorpionfish,” says the official website.

    After a year, word must have spread among the fish, because the simple concrete blocks transformed into “buzzing diverse communit[ies] of marine life.”

    At around 18 months, things started to get really exciting. Stony and brain corals, described as the “building blocks of coral” began to appear on the pyramids.

    Over the following 10 years, the project has exploded with more and more coral growing on the blocks and more fish and other sea life moving in. “Each subsequent year more pyramids have been added to increase biomass. GARP is becoming a balanced ecosystem, home to over 30 species of fish, 14 different kinds of corals and many of the invertebrates and algae you would find on a naturally occurring reef.”

    Today, there are upwards of 100 pyramid blocks in the location. Other, similar projects are taking place in waterways all over the globe.

    GARP/GAARP isn’t the first or only project of its kind. Concrete has been shown again and again to make an excellent shelter for marine life and a perfect launching pad for new coral growth.

    People have tried other materials before, to varied results. One such project off the coast of Florida in the 1970s utilized millions (!) of old tires in an effort to create new fish habitats. Called the Osborne Reef, the effort is now considered a major ecological disaster as storms and sea currents have tossed many of the tires around, washing them ashore and even damaging otherwise healthy natural reefs nearby. Talk about a backfire. Major clean up initiatives to undo the damage are still underway.

    Specialized concrete structures are heavy enough to stay put in rough conditions and are one of the few things that can withstand years and years of being battered by rough, salty seawater without degrading.

    An artificial reef created by using nothing but concrete blocks
    by innextfuckinglevel

    Coral reefs are disappearing around the globe at an alarming rate. Physical damage, both natural and manmade, along with pollution, coral harvesting, global warming, and bleaching wreaks havoc on natural ecosystems under the sea.

    Coral reefs aren’t just there to look pretty. They dampen waves and currents before they hit land, reducing erosion and protecting people who live on the coast. Reefs are home to a huge variety of marine life who use it for shelter and finding food. And, finally, they’re amazing destinations for scientific discovery—new species and even medical treatments are being discovered on reefs all the time!

    All that and the very existence of coral reefs may be in jeopardy, according to the EPA.

    There’s no easy fix to this grave problem. Natural coral reefs take thousands of years to grow and mature. So, even with all the cinderblocks in the world acting as growth platforms, it would be impossible for us to replace all the coral we’ve already killed or destroyed. Saving our oceans must be a multi-faceted effort, with initiatives that combat pollution and rising sea temperatures in addition to creating artificial reefs.

    But projects like GARP/GAARP are an awesome start. They may not save the planet all on their own, but if you ask me, those fish look pretty darn grateful for their new home.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • San Diego Safari Park’s new Elephant Valley puts you in the middle of the African savanna
    Photo credit: San Diego Zoo Safari ParkThe herd at Elephant Valley at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
    ,

    San Diego Safari Park’s new Elephant Valley puts you in the middle of the African savanna

    The park’s largest exhibit gets you closer to the elephants than ever before.

    Tod Perry

    Have you ever wanted to visit the African savanna, inhale the beautiful scents of the grasslands, and watch a stunning sunset while walking beside a herd of elephants? It’s a little tough for most people to get to Africa, but now you can come close to the experience at Denny Sanford Elephant Valley. The newly opened interactive habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park puts visitors at the center of the experience.

    What’s unique about Elephant Valley is that Safari Park visitors are surrounded by elephants on both sides and can follow the herd as they march beneath a bridge in the center of the habitat. This gives guests a 360-degree view of these majestic animals as they chew on thorn trees, wade in a lake, or use their mighty tusks to pull treats from high up in the trees. Guests can also get face-to-face with the world’s largest land mammal at viewing windows that put them just inches from the herd.

    At Elephant Valley, you can experience elephants from above and below.

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    A boy looking through a viewing window at Elephant Valley. Photo credit: San Diego Safari Park

    Elephant Valley is an immersive experience

    Marco Wendt, wildlife ambassador for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, hopes the immersive experience inspires visitors to support conservation efforts in Africa.

    “We want to connect the guests, the people around the world, here in San Diego, to our projects out in Africa,” Wendt told Upworthy. “Garner that empathy, that understanding of elephants, so we can all work together.”

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    An elephant at Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Photo credit: Declan Perry (used with permission)

    Wendt’s message is important, considering African savanna elephants are listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. This is due in large part to the rise of human-elephant conflict across the continent.

    The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s commitment to conservation is especially apparent in the three elephants of the eight-member herd that were saved from being culled in Swaziland.

    “We were able to help out by offering this massive space that we have here at the Safari Park and rescue the three 36-year-old adult females that you see here today,” Wendt said. “You’ll see those 36-year-old adults, but the youngest, is seven years old. So we have generations of grandma, aunties, daughters, and a little boy.”

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    An elephant at Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Photo credit: Declan Perry (used with permission)

    Which elephants live at Elephant Valley?

    The herd at Elephant Valley consists of eight elephants: matriarch Swazi, 36; Umngani, 36; Ndlulamitsi (Ndlula), 36; Khosi, 19; Phakamile (Kami), 18; Qinisa (Nisa), 13; young male Umzula-Zuli (Zuli), 7; and Mkhaya, 7. The herd’s founding members—Swazi, Ndlula, and Umngani—were rescued in 2003.

    To recreate the African savanna, a team of horticulturists and arborists worked together to replicate the region’s smells and sounds. The team grew more than 350 individual plants for Elephant Valley, including African thorn trees, a common food source for elephants.

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    The herd at Elephant Valley. Photo credit: San Diego Zoo Safari Park (used with permission)

    Ultimately, Elephant Valley is about strengthening the connection between elephants and humans.

    “I want everyone here to gain some kind of empathy and understanding of this majestic animal, to leave the Safari Park with a little bit of hope, knowing that they were part of something bigger than themselves,” Wendt said. “I don’t care if you’re the emperor of the world or a kid from the barrio, that this is going to be for everyone, and we all have the opportunity to change the world together.”

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  • In 1958, a scientist began filling flasks with air. The samples showed the Earth was ‘breathing.’
    Photo credit: Wikimedia CommonsA scientist pioneered the study of our atmosphere by manually collecting air in glass flasks.
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    In 1958, a scientist began filling flasks with air. The samples showed the Earth was ‘breathing.’

    Charles David Keeling’s painstaking work offered a better understanding of our planet, along with undeniable evidence of climate change.

    Evan Porter

    One of the longest-running scientific studies of its kind might not sound all that interesting on its surface. For more than 60 years, scientists on the flank of Mauna Loa, an active volcano in Hawaii, have been collecting air. Yes, air.

    The work, while repetitive and tedious at times, is surprisingly among the most important scientific research ever conducted.

    In the early 1900s, a handful of scientists had captured similar air samples from around the globe. An engineer named Guy Stewart Callendar was one of the first to compare these datasets and conclude that the human burning of fossil fuels was causing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere to rise.

    However, the datasets weren’t very good. They were collected at different locations around the globe and at different times. In the 1930s, there wasn’t a strong baseline for what Earth’s atmosphere should look like, so the scientific community was skeptical of Callendar’s ideas.

    That’s where scientist Charles David Keeling comes in.

    charles keeling, science, climate change, carbon emissions, fossil fuels, global warming, plants, earth, nature
    Charles David Keeling. Photo credit: National Science Foundation/Wikimedia Commons

    In 1958, Keeling had the idea to collect air samples from the same spot every single day. It was radical at the time. His method required stationing a team at the Mauna Loa Observatory, far from cars, factories, and other human emissions, and collecting air samples in simple flasks.

    The entire process doesn’t sound all that scientific. One of the researchers would take a volleyball-shaped glass flask that had all of its air vacuumed out, hold his breath, walk into the wind, and open a valve that allowed air to rush in. Other teams repeated this process at various spots around the world, but the measurements at the Mauna Loa Observatory were where it all began. Despite how it sounds, Keeling was a stickler for precision and helped pioneer more accurate atmospheric measurements than the world had ever seen.

    Once Keeling had enough data, he realized two remarkable things about our planet.

    For starters, the Earth was breathing

    Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere weren’t exactly steady. Keeling observed that they would rise and fall throughout the day, and even more so in a seasonal pattern.

    According to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign:

    “First, Keeling determined that CO2 levels rise and fall during the day, as well as throughout the seasons, based on vegetation growth. Plants feed themselves through photosynthesis, and CO2 is a vital ingredient of that process. With more plants growing in the Northern hemisphere’s summer months, the CO2 levels drop for a time as the plants ‘breathe’ it in.”

    In the winter, as plants die off and begin to decay, they release more CO2 into the air. In the Southern Hemisphere, this pattern is more or less reversed.

    Revealing this simple pattern helped form our understanding of Earth’s CO2 cycle, where carbon flows through the soil, oceans, atmosphere, and living organisms on the planet. This discovery also helps scientists build models that calculate the environmental impact of human behavior.

    Next, baseline CO2 levels were steadily rising every single year

    Soon, a more alarming trend became clear from Keeling’s data. Carbon dioxide levels were rising. He even developed something called the “Keeling Curve,” which is less of a curve and more of a line trending steadily up and to the right, indicating rising carbon dioxide levels.

    The Keeling Curve. Photo credit: Oeneis/Wikimedia Commons

    The Keeling Curve was one of the first undeniable pieces of evidence of human-caused climate change. As carbon dioxide levels rise, the atmosphere traps more heat and steadily warms the planet. This, in turn, leads to melting ice, rising sea levels, and more extreme weather, to name only a few consequences.

    Many scientists consider it one of the most important discoveries of the last century.

    Of course, Keeling was not the sole “founding father” of climate science. There was Callendar, whose hypotheses Keeling’s data eventually helped confirm. There was Irish scientist John Tyndall, who in 1861 discovered how certain gases could trap heat—what we now call the “greenhouse effect.” Fascinatingly, a less-heralded amateur scientist named Eunice Newton Foote demonstrated these ideas several years before Tyndall. And we’d be remiss not to give a shoutout to Jan Baptista van Helmont, a Flemish alchemist who helped identify carbon dioxide as a distinct gas.

    The sample collection at Mauna Loa continues to this day and remains one of the longest continuously running studies in the field. If anything, in recent years the work has only become more important.

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  • Helicopters dump 6,000 logs into rivers in the Pacific Northwest, fixing a decades-old mistake
    Photo credit: CanvaRestoration workers now see how "critical" wood is to the natural habitat.
    , , ,

    Helicopters dump 6,000 logs into rivers in the Pacific Northwest, fixing a decades-old mistake

    Forty years ago, restoration workers thought logs were the problem. They were wrong.

    Heather Wake

    For decades, river restoration in the Northwestern United States followed a simple rule: if you saw logs in the water, take them out. Clean streams were seen as healthy streams, fast-moving water was seen as optimal, and wood was treated like a “barrier” to natural processes, particularly those of the local fish.

    Now, helicopters are flying thousands of tree trunks back into rivers to undo that thinking.

    In central Washington, one of the largest river restoration efforts ever attempted in the region is underway. More than 6,000 logs are being placed along roughly 38 kilometers, or 24 miles, of rivers and streams across the Yakama Reservation and surrounding ceded lands.

    Nearly 40 years ago, Scott Nicolai was doing the opposite kind of work, all in the name of restoration.

    “(Back then) the fish heads — what I call the fisheries folks — we stood on the banks, and we looked at the stream,” Nicolai, a Yakama Nation habitat biologist, told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “If we saw a big log jam, we thought, ‘Oh, that’s a barrier to fish. We want the stream to flow.’”

    river restoration, washington, river fish, restoration, Yakama Nation, indigenous land, indigenoues tribes, salmon, trout, pacific northwest
    Fish find shelter for spawning in the nooks and crannies of wood. Photo credit: Canva

    At the time, logs were removed in an effort to simplify the habitat. However, it soon became clear that wood provided vital “complexity,” creating sheltered pockets for salmon and bull trout to spawn and supporting algae that feed aquatic insects. Logs also slow water, spread it across floodplains, and allow it to soak into the groundwater. That water is then slowly released back into streams, helping keep them flowing and cooler during hot, dry periods.

    The consequences of removing this “critical part of the system” (in addition to overgrazing, railroad construction, and splash dam logging) were made all too clear over the years as the rivers dried up and wildlife populations declined.

    “We’re trying to learn from our mistakes and find a better way to manage,” said Phil Rigdon, director of the Yakama Nation Department of Natural Resources.

    That’s why Nicolai is now helping lead a project for the Yakama Nation aimed at rebuilding river complexity by returning logs to their rightful place. Many of these streams are now unreachable by road, which is why helicopters are used. Logs are flown from staging areas and carefully placed at precise drop locations marked with pink and blue flagging tape.

    river restoration, washington, river fish, restoration, Yakama Nation, indigenous land, indigenoues tribes, salmon, trout, pacific northwest
    Many of these streams are now unreachable by road, which is why helicopters are used. Photo credit: Canva

    The wood comes from forest-thinning projects led by The Nature Conservancy and includes species such as Douglas fir, grand fir, and cedar. Although some of the timber could have been sold, it is instead being used as river infrastructure.

    For tribal leaders, the work carries even deeper meaning. During the helicopter flights, they gathered along the Little Naches River for a ceremony and prayer.

    “It was very simple: to bring what was rightfully part of this land back to us,” said former tribal chairman Jerry Meninick.

    The aftermath of the original restoration project illustrates how human concepts, such as the belief in the superiority of “cleanliness,” can be limited and sometimes cause more harm than good. The miracle of nature, however, is that when left to her own devices, she can heal herself.

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  • In 1879 a scientist buried bottles filled with seeds. Every 20 years, one is dug up and studied.
    Photo credit: Lovelihood/FlickrOne of the world's longest running experiments will run another nearly 80 years.
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    In 1879 a scientist buried bottles filled with seeds. Every 20 years, one is dug up and studied.

    This incredibly long-running experiment will come to an end around 2100.

    Evan Porter

    142 years ago, botanist James Beal had a unique idea for how we could learn more about seeds.

    Beal wanted to know just how long seeds of different kinds would remain viable in soil. Now, that might not sound like the most exciting research topic of all time, but understanding seed longevity actually plays a crucial role in agriculture, our food supply, and the preservation of biodiversity.

    in 1879, Beal decided to bury 20 bottles filled with seeds in the ground. The bottles were open to allow soil and some moisture to reach the seeds, but positioned in such a way that they would not fill with water. That would allow just enough moisture for the seeds to theoretically survive without sprouting.

    According to Popular Science, each bottle held 50 seeds form 21 different plant species, all mixed into sand. That’s over 1,000 seeds per bottle. Beal’s plan was to dig up a new bottle every five years and test to see if the seeds could still be successfully planted.

    After running the experiment himself for several years, it was time for Beal to retire. The work was handed off in 1910 to a fellow professor, and in a few years the timeline was shifted: A new bottle would be dug up every 10 years instead of 5. Shortly after, it was extended to 20 years.

    The Beal Seed Experiment is still ongoing, with the final bottle scheduled to be dug up sometime around the year 2100. The project has been handed off multiple times and, at 142 years old, is now one of the longest running active experiments of all time.

    The Beal Seed Experiment is currently in the capable hands of a team of scientists at Michigan State University.

    The research team most recently dug up a new bottle in 2021, a year delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The scientists ventured out in the dead of night so as not to expose the dug up seeds to any sunlight that may alter the experiment.

    Once they’ve collected the seeds, they plant them in fresh soil and see if they will sprout. Unsurprisingly, the most resilient of seeds typically belong to weeds. Others are more fragile.

    When seeds don’t sprout, the scientists don’t give up. After all, they need something to do for the next 20 years. They try a variety of groundbreaking techniques to try to revive the seeds and bring them back to life, including simulating winter with a shock of extreme cold, simulating exposure to fire smoke, and other experimental treatments they’re ready to test.

    If seeds can not be revived, they are studied heavily. The scientists need to know what factors contribute to seeds that are better able to survive long periods of time dormant in the soil.

    After all, the Beal Botanical Garden writes, “We may yet see that ungerminated seeds remaining from this latest germination experiment are in fact viable, and simply haven’t been exposed to the right conditions.”

    Why does this unique experiment still matter, nearly 150 years later?

    An article published in the Portland Press states, “Understanding the molecular basis of seed longevity provides important new genetic targets for the production of crops with enhanced resilience to changing climates.”

    In other words, our food supply could, in the future, be dependent on our ability to bioengineer seeds and crops that can survive as temperatures rise and weather conditions change.

    The findings from Beal’s study are also critical for maintaining healthy seed banks, which protect against catastrophic crop failures and global food crises. Knowing what factors allow a seed to be more resilient, how to make it last longer, and how to “bring it back to life” could be a matter of life or death.

    What an exciting line of work and an incredible honor to be a part of the team that gets to unearth the next bottle sometime around the year 2040. There are only a few left in the ground, making the collection most likely a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity.

    Keep Reading →
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