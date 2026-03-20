Fans boo after ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gets ‘unfair’ puzzle worth $1 million

The usually respectful crowd at a “Wheel of Fortune” taping couldn’t hold back after they felt that a puzzle given to finalist Rob Dodson was too harsh. A big reason for their outrage (and why the puzzle was so tricky) was because $1 million was on the line.

Before the puzzle, Dodson chose from a selection of cards that held the prize he would win for solving it. Amongst the cards was the $1 million jackpot, so, understandably, tensions were high. Did Dodson choose the million-dollar card? Will he solve the puzzle under the “What Are You Doing Category”?

Well, things didn’t start too great.

After the usual R, S, T, L, N, and E were put up on the board, Dodson was looking at “_ _ _ _ _ L _ N _.” He quickly guessed C, H, P and A, none of which appeared on the board. He then guessed “funneling” and “finding,” but they didn’t work.

The final answer: “Quibbling.”

After the solution to the puzzle was revealed, the audience began to boo because they didn’t think it was fair. It had 2 Bs in the short answer, started with a Q and was a word that isn’t used often in casual conversation. The crowd’s reaction was an excellent show of support for Dodson, who encouraged the crowd to keep going by raising his hands.

Host Pat Sajak, 77, pushed back against the boos, jokingly asking the audience, “Who asked you?”

So, would Dodson have won the $1 million if he guessed quibbling? Nope. The card he chose would have earned him an Infiniti car if he had guessed correctly. But all in all, it wasn’t a bad outing for Dodson, a father of 2 from Aurora, Ohio. He managed to win $33,500 against Venetia Brown ($7,550) and Jessica Huffman ($2,000).

The tough puzzle earned a lot of boos on social media as well. X was lit up with people who thought that Dodson got cheated by being given a challenging puzzle with a word seldom used in conversation.

Sajak’s final episode as host aired on June 7, 2024. Sajak has been the host of “Wheel” since 1981. Vanna White, his co-host since 1982, will remain with the show. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come,” she wrote on X after Sajak announced this would be his last season. “Cheers to you.” When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb— Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

Sajak has been a beloved host on “Wheel of Fortune,” earning 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host and winning three times. In 2019, he set a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a game show host for the same show, beating the previous record held by Bob Barker.

Sajak has been a beloved host on “Wheel of Fortune,” earning 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host and winning three times. In 2019, he set a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a game show host for the same show, beating the previous record held by Bob Barker.

A familiar face replaced Sajak, Ryan Seacrest, best known for his work on “American Idol” and “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.”

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” he said after it was announced he was the new host.

So, how did he do after taking over the coveted role of host? The first week that Seacrest took over for Sajak the ratings took a giant leap, bringing in the most viewers since 2015, making it the number one syndicated show that week. Time will tell if Seacrest can replace Sajak’s magic, but he has time; reports show that he has signed on for the gig into the 2030s.

This article originally appeared last year.