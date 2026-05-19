Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Watch a 5-yr-old Italian piano prodigy blow away the crowd with his extraordinary ability

Alberto has talent beyond his years.

By

Annie Reneau

By

Upworthy Staff

piano, piano prodigy, 5-year-old, Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani
Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani wows audiences with his amazing musical talents.

Mozart was known for his musical talent at a young age, playing the harpsichord at age four and writing original compositions at age five. So perhaps it’s fitting that a video of five-year-old piano prodigy Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani playing Mozart has gone viral as people marvel at his musical abilities.

Alberto’s legs couldn’t even reach the pedals, but that didn’t stop his little hands from flying expertly over the keys as incredible music pours out of the piano at the 10th International Musical Competition “Città di Penne” in Italy in 2022. Even if you’ve seen young musicians play impressively, it’s hard not to have your jaw drop. Sometimes a kid comes along who just clearly has a gift.

Of course, that gift has been helped along by two professional musician parents, but no amount of teaching can create an ability like this.

How this all got started during lockdown

Alberto first started playing in 2020 in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy was one of the first countries to experience a serious lockdown, and Alberto’s mother used the opportunity to start teaching her son to play piano. Alessia Cingolani and her husband Simone Cartuccia are both music conservatory graduates, and mom Alessia told Italian entertainment website Contra-taque that she and her husband recognized Alberto’s talent immediately.

She said that although Alberto spends a lot of time at the piano, he also has plenty of time for school and play and television, like a normal kid.

There’s genuinely nothing “normal” about this kid’s piano playing, though. Watch him playing a piece by Edvard Grieg in front of a crowd in Italy at age five:

Wow, right? There are countless adults who took years of piano lessons and never got to that level of playing.

According to Corriere Adriatico, by the time he was four and a half years old, Alberto had participated in seven competitions and won first place in all of them. He has since gone on to collect more than 70 first prizes in national and international competitions. His mother told the outlet that he started out practicing for about 10 minutes a day and gradually increased to three hours.

“He has a remarkable flair for the piano,” she said. Um, yeah. Clearly.

Some commenters expressed some concern for the boy based on his seriousness and what looks like dark circles under his eyes in the competition video, but if you check out other videos of Alberto playing at home, he is more relaxed. In interviews, his mother has made it clear that they prioritize normal childhood activities.

Now watch him at age eight with an orchestra

Alberto also plays with other musicians. Watch him playing Haydn along with a small orchestra at age eight in 2025:

Where musical ability comes from continues to be somewhat of a mystery, and experts frequently debate how much is due to nature and how much is due to nurture. Some argue that anyone can develop musical skills with enough practice and a supportive environment, but sometimes a kid clearly displays an innate musical sensibility that defies explanation. Some children are just genuine prodigies, and Alberto certainly seems to fit that bill. Can’t wait to see what kind of musical future awaits him.

This article originally appeared four years ago and has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

  • A teacher asked 7th graders the worst part of the 80s, and their answers have us howling
    Teacher asks 7th graders about the 80s. Their answers have us howling.
    ,

    A teacher asked 7th graders the worst part of the 80s, and their answers have us howling

    “I think it’s the Great Depression.”

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Upworthy Staff

    Gen Zers joke that their parents were born in the 1900s as a way to teasingly make it seem like their parents are much older than they actually are. But the kids coming up behind them are either really good at sarcasm or they actually believe the 80s were more like the 1780s.

    A 7th grade teacher asked her class full of Gen Alphas what they thought the worst part of the 80s was, and no one was prepared for their answers.

    When most people think about the 80s, they think of big hair teased and sprayed to the gods. Bright colors, roller skates, and people walking around with giant boomboxes on their shoulders (as if everyone wanted to hear their music choices) are also at the top of the list for things that represent the 80s. But when thinking of the worst part of that decade, the lack of things like GPS, cell phones, and search engines would probably be at the top of that list.

    Gen Alpha; Gen Z; millennials; life in 80s; 80s life; 1980s; Oregon trail generation
    Retro vibes with bold colors and music! #80sFashion Photo credit: Canva

    Their answers were not what anyone expected

    Gen Alpha has other ideas about the worst part of the 80s. If you lived through that decade, you may want to remove your hat so you can scratch your head. The teacher who goes by Meliciousmo on social media uploaded the prompt and her students’ answers on TikTok, giving viewers a chuckle.

    One kid answers the prompt with, “No electricity. No good food.” It’s starting out pretty questionably, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt by assuming his family watches a lot of Little House on the Prairie and his centuries are mixed up. The next kid’s response will probably nail it.

    Well, maybe not. Through a few spelling errors, the response explains that the worst part about the 80s is that they didn’t have cars. Yes, this sweet summer child surmised that life was tough because cars didn’t exist, so walking everywhere or riding a horse and buggy was imperative. Obviously, this is false, because there were cars in the 80s. They had seatbelts in them for decoration, and kids would slide across the backseat when their dad turned a corner too fast as their mom reflexively extended a stiff arm to stop them from flying out of the car.

    A few kids actually nailed it

    Clearly, some of the students were exposed to either 80s movies or TV shows because a couple of answers were spot on. One student wrote that running out of hairspray was the worst thing about the 80s, while another said, “People listening to other people’s phone calls.” Yikes. They’re right. There were no cell phones, so there were no Bluetooth devices, so everyone was privy to your private conversation. Another child said nothing was bad about the 80s because “they had cool clothes, music, people, and hair.” Those are big facts, kid.

    But other suggestions included having to walk through rivers because of the lack of buses. (And for what it’s worth, “the Cold War” is actually a pretty accurate answer.)

    The viewers had thoughts about this too

    One person writes, “There’s[sic] like 3 kids who know the 1980s are not the same as the 1780s. LOL.”

    Another laughs, “Gosh I’m still tired from walking through all the rivers to school.”

    Someone else thinks the generational gap between parents has something to do with it, “Some of these are spot on…some think we’re over 100 years old! You can tell who has Gen X parents and who has Millennial parents!”

    Book It pizza party anyone? (Or was that the 90s?) Either way, someone is proposing that iconic classic, writing, “Ok so some good ones, shoulder pads, people listening in to phone calls and hair spary[sic] are all legit. Give those kids a classic 80s pizza paety[sic]!! As for WW2, no tv, cars, and the great depression. Well those kids need a new history book lol.”

    Another person adds a pressure that only those who were adults in the 80s could appreciate, saying, “I didn’t even grow up in the 80s and I KNOW it was writing a check at the grocery store with four people behind you and the person behind you had a full belt. The pressure must have been CRIPPLING.”

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Episcopal priest beautifully explains patriotism vs. nationalism and what sets them apart
    Two people hold an American flag while standing in a field.
    ,

    Episcopal priest beautifully explains patriotism vs. nationalism and what sets them apart

    So what is the difference?

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    Patriotism can feel like a loaded term sometimes, as the meaning can range in people’s minds from a basic love of country to a fierce loyalty one is willing to die for. What constitutes “country” can also impact how we perceive of patriotism, as there’s a difference between the land, the people, the ideals, and the current government.

    And then there’s nationalism, which may sound like the same thing but isn’t. So what’s the difference? Episcopal priest Joseph Yoo shared his thoughts on what separates patriotism from nationalism, and people are appreciating having the key differences laid out so clearly.

    “Patriotism is love,” Yoo begins. “It’s gratitude. It’s saying, ‘I care about my country enough to tell the truth about it, to celebrate what’s good and work to fix what’s broken.”

    “Nationalism, that’s idolatry,” he continues. “It says my nation is the nation above critique, above others, God’s favorite. And once you slap God’s seal of approval on your own flag, congratulations, you’ve just made your country a ‘golden calf.’

    He explained that patriotism results in activism like that of John Lewis crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge to demand that the country live up to its professed ideals. Nationalism results in tragedies like the January 6th invasion of the Capitol, where Confederate flags and crosses were seen in the same mob.

    “Patriotism says, ‘I love my family enough to admit when we’ve messed up, and I will help us grow,” Yoo says. “Nationalism says, ‘My family is perfect, everyone else is trash, and if you disagree you are out.’”

    “One is honest love. The other is toxic possession,” he says. “One builds. One bullies.”

    Yoo concluded with a biblical point: “Jesus never called us to worship a flag, only to love our neighbor.”

    Why the distinction actually matters

    It’s important to differentiate between patriotism and nationalism because the latter has become a bit of a lightning rod in the political discourse. Some use it as a pejorative term, while others have embraced it as something totally acceptable or even positive. When the definitions are muddied, it causes confusion.

    Of course, Yoo is not the sole authority on what these words mean, but his thoughts are aligned with what the neutral arbiters of definitions say they mean.

    Here is what the dictionaries actually say

    Dictionary.com has an entire page discussing the terms, defining patriotism as “devoted love, support, and defense of one’s country; national loyalty,” and nationalism as “the policy or doctrine of asserting the interests of one’s own nation viewed as separate from the interests of other nations or the common interests of all nations,” ultimately leading to how the two words are used:

    Patriotism generally has a positive connotation. It’s used for various positive sentiments, attitudes, and actions involving loving one’s country and serving the great good of all its people.

    Nationalism generally has a negative connotation. It’s used for political ideologies and movements that involve a more extreme and exclusionary love of one’s country, at the expense of foreigners, immigrants, and even people in a country who aren’t believed to belong in some way, often racial and religious grounds.

    flags, countries, world, patriotism, nationalism
    Love of one’s country is nice. But there’s a difference between patriotism and nationalism. Photo credit: Canva

    Britannica also has a whole page about the two words, with this basic synopsis of the differences:

    Patriotism is a feeling of attachment and commitment to a country, nation, or political community, and its conception has roots tracing back to Greek and Roman antiquity. It is associated with the love of law and common liberty, the search for the common good, and the duty to behave justly toward one’s country. Nationalism, on the other hand, is a more modern ideology that emerged in the 18th century, focusing on the individual’s loyalty and devotion to the nation-state, often surpassing other individual or group interests.”

    What some famous voices have said about it

    And then there are some famous takes on patriotism:

    “I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
    – James Baldwin

    “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.”
    – Mark Twain

    “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”
    Theodore Roosevelt

    “The difference between patriotism and nationalism is that the patriot is proud of his country for what it does, and the nationalist is proud of his country no matter what it does; the first attitude creates a feeling of responsibility, but the second a feeling of blind arrogance that leads to war.”

    Sydney J. Harris

    There’s nothing wrong with loving your country, but anything taken to excess and exclusion isn’t healthy. Nationalism is excessive and exclusive in its very nature, and while patriotism can be weaponized, when kept in check it’s what keeps people striving to make their homelands the best that they can be for everyone who lives there.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Why college graduates are booing out-of-touch commencement speakers off the stage

    Photo Credit: Canva Photos

    Gen Z is done pretending to look up to millionaires and billionaires.
    ,

    Why college graduates are booing out-of-touch commencement speakers off the stage

    Gen Z faces stiff challenges post-graduation. They’re up for the fight.

    Evan Porter

    Gen Z takes a lot of criticism. They’re called antisocial, emotionally immature, and phone-obsessed. They’re even called lazy.

    But there’s one thing you can’t deny about Gen Z: that, as a whole, they’re done pretending they’re willing to just go along with the status quo. Young people are challenging everything, from pop culture to work culture, and nothing reflects the tide they’re working to change better than this year’s graduation ceremonies.

    2026 commencement speakers totally miss the mark with young grads

    First up was Gloria Caulfield, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Tavistock Development Company. She spoke at a commencement ceremony at the University of Central Florida (UCF) and got off to a rough start when she proclaimed, “The rise of artificial intelligence is the next industrial revolution.”

    A shower of boos from graduating students began raining down on her. It took Caulfield off guard and, after a chuckle, she needed a moment to gather her thoughts. “OK, I struck a chord. May I finish?”

    “Only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives,” she continued. For this, the students cheered. As the speech went on, the boos only grew louder every time Caulfield mentioned the exciting capabilities of AI. She was visibly flustered by the response.

    Ex-Google CEO fares even worse in controversial address

    Then there was Eric Schmidt, who delivered remarks to graduates at the University of Arizona.

    The 71-year-old tech billionaire, and former CEO of Google, was already in the students’ poor graces due to recent allegations of sexual abuse. When he, too, began extolling the exciting virtues of artificial intelligence, the stadium full of grads let him have it.

    In part of his monologue, he said: “There is a fear in your generation that… the machines are coming, the jobs are evaporating, that the climate is breaking, that politics is fractured, and that you are inheriting a mess that you did not create.”

    He then blamed social media for amplifying the fear and uncertainty, and advocated for young people to help shape artificial intelligence in order to solve these problems—to yet another chorus of boos.

    Schmidt and Caulfield did not appear to get the memo that Gen Z is not thrilled with AI, overall. Though a good number of young people do admit to using it from time to time, negative sentiment among Gen Zers has risen sharply in recent years.

    Many feel anxious or even flat-out angry about the advancements of artificial intelligence. To them, it’s not an exciting tool to boost the bottom line the way it is for CEOs and VPs. It’s a real threat to their futures. In that sense, the speeches from this year’s commencement speakers have been shockingly tone deaf.

    Best-selling author booed for criticizing younger generations

    Jonathan Haidt, the massively best-selling author behind The Anxious Generation, has been a leading voice in the movement to protect kids from phones, social media, and technology; and to give them more independence as they grow up.

    He’s even gone so far as to call Gen Z coddled, soft, and fragile. Haidt has also attacked universities, claiming they insulate students from challenging ideas with ‘safe spaces and trigger warnings,’ and been vocally against diversity and inclusion initiatives.

    It turns out, Gen Z graduates weren’t super excited to hear him speak at their graduation. They let him know exactly how they felt with loud boos during his address at NYU graduation.

    The boos represent a fascinating shift

    Multi-millionaires and billionaires used to represent the pinnacle of the American Dream. Tech CEOs and Silicon Valley bigshots have been popular choices at commencement ceremonies for years. They’re able to speak as people who “made it” and reached ultimate success.

    But young people aren’t falling for it. Gen Z is not impressed with wealth. They’re acutely aware of the growing wealth gap between the older generations and themselves. They don’t face an easy path coming out of school, with huge inflation, stagnant wages, skyrocketing house prices, and growing personal debt.

    AI, for whatever positive advances it has made, has largely been a main driver of layoffs that have put more money into the pockets of the 1%. It’s hard to blame young people for not wanting to listen to a billionaire lecture them on the importance of hard work, or for not wanting to cheer a technology that might make their dream job obsolete.

    You also have to respect that Gen Z isn’t willing to sit there politely and clap for a man who called them coddled and emotionally fragile.

    As they prepare to embark into the next phase of adulthood, Gen Z faces tough—seemingly impossible—challenges. But if these viral moments have taught us anything, it’s that the kids will go down swinging.

    Keep Reading →
  • Middle schoolers in New Hampshire created an adorable mini boat that sailed all the way to Norway
    Photo credit: FacebookThe Rye Riptide washed up on the shores of Norway.
    ,

    Middle schoolers in New Hampshire created an adorable mini boat that sailed all the way to Norway

    The project was part of a very unique program designed to “connect students around the world.” Mission accomplished.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    This story brings a whole new meaning to the word friendship.

    In October 2020, the middle schoolers of Rye Junior High, in Rye, New Hampshire, bid a bon voyage to their handmade mini-boat, which set sail off the coast of New Hampshire to who-knows-where.

    Measuring only 5.5 feet, the “Rye Riptides” was indeed a small ship. It ran crewless, but carried a bountiful cargo of colorful artwork made by students, along with a GPS tracking device that reported the boat’s location … sometimes.

    Cut to 462 days and 8,300 miles later, and what started out as a simple science project became a surprise discovery for some Norwegian sixth graders, and a fun new connection across the Atlantic.

    Rye Junior High had partnered with Educational Passages, a nonprofit organization that aims to connect students around the world to the ocean and each other. Once the kit arrived, the kids started building while learning about ocean currents, science and math. However, science teacher Sheila Adams shares that the more artistic, right-brained activities equally found their way into the curriculum. “The students needed to use their writing skills to inform others about their mini-boat project, describe our school and town to people of other languages, just in case, and write requests to get the boat deployed,” she said in a release.

    Then the pandemic nearly derailed the whole thing

    COVID-19 nearly threatened to knock the Rye Riptides off its course. The boat had been constructed, but not yet decorated, when students were moved to taking class online. Then, there was the matter of launching the boat. Which Cassie Stymiest, Executive Director of Educational Passages, noted was “challenging with all the restrictions in place.”

    Luckily, creativity, resourcefulness and a little technology saved the day. Working remotely, each piece of art was done at home, then scanned, printed and made into a collage. Then, Ms. Stymiest connected with the Sea Education Association (SEA), which set the Rye Riptides on its journey.

    Would the boat make it to Europe? Rye student Solstice Reed wasn’t so sure. “Honestly, I thought it would sink,” she admitted to the Portsmouth Herald. Considering the boat was cruising the ocean waters during hurricane season, the skepticism was well-founded. During the more tumultuous periods, the GPS signal only came in intermittently. And for a long while, there was nothing but radio silence.

    The little boat that did

    But then, at long last, on the small Norwegian island of Smøla, the Rye Riptides successfully made it to dry land. Sure, it was a bit dismantled and covered in barnacles, but inside, all the adorable trinkets remained intact. The Smøla students peered with wonder into their bounty of photos, signed facemasks, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters, gifts sent out almost two years ago.

    Isn’t your inner child just squealing with delight right now?

    The voyage of the small boat went viral in a big way, sailing across social media, and making headlines.

    Human connection found its way across the sea in the most wholesome and magical way. It’s really cool to see that educational programs like this exist, impacting both the hearts and minds of young students. Mission, successful.

    To help support Educational Passages on even more wholesome adventures just like this one, consider donating here.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • At 83, Paul McCartney reveals 10 songs that are the ‘soundtrack to his life’
    Photo credit: via Raph_PH/Wikimedia CommonsPaul McCartney live on stage.
    ,

    At 83, Paul McCartney reveals 10 songs that are the ‘soundtrack to his life’

    He didn’t forget John Lennon.

    Tod Perry

    Sir Paul McCartney, 83, has lived a life that’s full of music, from listening to his father James play dancehall songs on the piano as a child, to joining a skiffle group with John Lennon as a teenager, to becoming the biggest band of all time with The Beatles. Then, he forged a solo career as a member of Wings and under his own name that has yielded more number-one hits than any other songwriter.

    McCartney’s music has been a cornerstone of pop culture for over 60 years, but what are the songs that formed his musical taste? Paul recently revealed the ten songs that have “soundtracked my life” to the BBC’s  Vernon Kay on his show Tracks Of My Years, which premieres on May 25 on BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

    The full episode hasn’t been released, but the BBC revealed the 10 songs that Paul chose, in no particular order.

    John Lennon – “Imagine” 

    In 1971, a year after the breakup of The Beatles, John Lennon released what would become his signature song, a wistful (and slightly acerbic) plea for humanity to envision a world without religion, war, or possessions, and to live in harmony. “When we came to not writing together, I think it was difficult for both of us,” McCartney once said of Lennon. “But, y’know, he still did ‘Imagine.’ He still did one of his best things ever.”

    McCartney has routinely played songs written primarily by Lennon in concert, including “A Day in the Life,” “Give Peace a Chance,” and “Help!”, but he won’t touch “Imagine.” “There’s no shame in doing [Lennon’s] songs,” McCartney said. “In fact, I considered doing a major tribute to John…But then people started saying, ‘Why don’t you do ‘Imagine?” And I thought, ‘F***ing hell, Diana Ross does ‘Imagine’.’ They all do ‘Imagine’. That’s when I backed off the whole thing.”

    The Beach Boys – “God Only Knows” 

    “God Only Knows,” written by Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Tony Asher, appeared on the band’s 1966 masterpiece Pet Sounds and is often cited by McCartney as one of his favorites. “I just think it’s a great song—melody, harmonies, words, you know,” Paul said. “I love it, you know. …It’s my favorite Beach Boys song.”

    “Brian Wilson sort of proved himself to be like a really amazing composer,” McCartney added. “And I was into chords and harmonies and stuff at that time, and we ended up [in] kind of like a rivalry. [The Beatles would] put a song out and Brian [would] hear it, and then he’d do one, which is nice. [It was] like me and John [Lennon]. You know, you’d kind of try and top each other all the time.”

    Bob Dylan – “Tambourine Man” 

    Released in 1965 on Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home, an album that merged his earlier folk sound with his growing interest in rock ‘n roll, “Tambourine Man” is one of his first songs to introduce psychedelic imagery. It’s often believed the song is about a drug dealer, but the tambourine man in the story may actually be Bruce Langhorne, a session guitarist, who brought a giant Turkish drum to a session.

    McCartney recently ribbed Dylan for not playing the song in his live set. “I’ve been to see a couple of shows of Bob’s, and I couldn’t tell what the song was that he was doing,” McCartney said, according to Music Radar. “Now, that’s a bit much because, I mean, I know his stuff and, you know, I get it if he doesn’t want to do ‘Mr Tambourine Man,’ you know, maybe he’s fed up with that, but I would like to hear it. And I’ve paid.”

    Prince – “Kiss” 

    The Purple One had a big hit in 1986 with this cheeky, minimalist funk track about how he doesn’t care if a woman is “rich” or “cool”; he just wants her “extra time” and her “kiss.” The song topped the charts, beating out number two, “Manic Monday” by The Bangles, which was also written by Prince.

    In 2016, shortly after Prince’s death, McCartney snuck Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” into his set while performing in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

    The Human League – “Don’t You Want Me” 

    “You were working as a waitress in a cocktail bar….” the song begins, and you either quickly change the station or roll up the car windows and scream, “Don’t you want me, baby? Don’t you want me, Oooooooooooh.” Evidently, McCarney is a roll-up-the-windows-and-belt-it-out kinda guy. Who knew?

    The Kinks – “You Really Got Me” 

    In 1964, The Kinks released a monster with their third single, “You Really Got Me,” which, with its revolutionary distorted guitar sound, helped spark the rock era and served as a blueprint for heavy metal and punk. The song was released at the peak of Beatlemania, and both bands shared several bills in their early years, but didn’t really hit it off. “Paul McCartney was one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. Lennon wasn’t. He just thought everyone else was sh*t,” Kinks’ frontman, Ray Davies, recalled. 

    Elvis Presley – “All Shook Up” 

    It’s hard to understand how big an impact Elvis’s 1957 hit “All Shook Up” had on a teenage McCartney. He and his friend, Ian James, struck out trying to meet girls at a fairgrounds, and he remembers going back home, and the two listened to the song to cheer themselves up. “The blues had gone. The headache had gone. We were like new people,” McCartney said, according to American Songwriter. “I just love that song so much for being able to do that. There’s just good moments like that, very reminiscent of the kind of moments you had when you were just starting a band.”

    Buddy Holly – “That’ll Be The Day” 

    “That’ll Be the Day” has a big role in the Beatles’ history. It was routinely played by The Quarrymen, their earlier skiffle incarnation, featuring McCartney, Lennon, and George Harrison. It was also the first song they recorded as a demo in 1958 with Lennon on lead vocals. The recording would later be featured on The Beatles’ 1995 release Anthology 1

    Chuck Berry – “Maybelline” 

    Berry greatly influenced the Beatles’ music, especially the way he turned his songs into stories. “From the first minute we heard the great guitar intro to ‘Sweet Little Sixteen,’ we became fans of the great Chuck Berry,” McCartney said, according to Far Out. “His stories were more like poems than lyrics – the likes of ‘Johnny B Goode’ or ‘Maybellene.’”

    It’s no surprise the rock ‘n roll pioneer made it to McCartney’s top 10, although many wondered why a Little Richard song wasn’t in there, too. McCartney routinely sang Little Richard songs in the early Beatles years, including a rousing version of “Long Tall Sally.”

    Gene Vincent – “Be-bop-a-Lula”

    “Be-bop-a-Lula” was the first record McCartney ever purchased, and it would stick with him forever. “Yeah, it was the first record I bought, you know, and in those days, I think this with the Beatles, you know, it made us realize how special it is for people to buy records because we didn’t have much money. And you think about your purchase … so precious, man. It was all your money that week would go on that record,” he recalled in an interview with Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones. “It was in the film The Girl Can’t Help It. We finally saw him sing it, you know, with the Blue Caps and stuff, so I just loved it. It’s just such a beautiful record, you know.”

    McCartney has a new album out, May 29, The Boys of Dungeon Road, featuring “Home to Us,” a duet with Ringo Starr.

    Keep Reading →
  • Father of LGBTQ kids has a perfect response to homophobic new neighbor who tried to shame him
    Photo credit: Photo by Jasmin Sessler on UnsplashDad responds to rude neighbor with rainbow flags.
    ,

    Father of LGBTQ kids has a perfect response to homophobic new neighbor who tried to shame him

    It was a colorful response, to say the least.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    Sometimes, when we encounter unsavory behavior from others, a response is warranted. But the real art is responding in a way that’s clear, strong, and yet still peaceful. For an example of this, look no further than Xander’s dad, who was on the receiving end of hate from his neighbor. Rather than spewing back the same amount of vitriol, his colorful comeback had courage, wit and just the right amount of flair.

    As Xander tells us in the video, the retort came after the neighbor told his dad that having two gay kids (Xander’s sister Claire is a lesbian) meant he “failed as a parent.” “So dad took a moment then replied with this…” the onscreen text reads. Next thing you know, Xander’s dad can be seen filling his backyard with huge (like, parade-level huge) rainbow pride flags. A dozen of them at least.

    The video ends with the words: “No, saying things like that does.”

    Then it happened again with even more flags

    In another video, we learn that the not-so-friendly neighborhood watch told his dad that he wasn’t allowed to fly “gay flags” anymore.

    But rather than accept defeat, or resort to cruelty, he simply looked at the rules, only to discover that his house was actually outside the map by 2 meters (6.5 feet). So up the pride flags went! And even more this time!

    Flag responses seem to run in the family. In another video, Xander explains that his neighbor (where have all the friendly ones gone?) said he couldn’t sell his house because of the small window-sized trans flag hung near the roof. So Xander got an even bigger one that covered the entire back side.

    Are gay people more likely to have gay siblings than straight people?

    In another video, Xander introduced his sister, who is a lesbian, raising the question: is it more likely for gay people to have a gay sibling than a straight person? Research says yes. Gay women and men are more likely to have gay siblings than straight women and straight men. Somewhere between 7 to 16% of gay people also have a gay sibling.

    Why the pride flag still matters so much

    Pride Flags have long been a nonviolent way to stand up for the LGBTQ community. And yet, they still manage to whip up plenty of heated controversy, particularly at schools. The original eight colors all had a specific meaning, and only one color (pink) denoted sexuality. Meaning that the pride flag was and is just as nuanced and dynamic as the people it represents.

    The flag has taken on many different forms over the years as it evolves to speak for more marginalized communities, but it remains a peaceful and artistic form of protest. One that always seems to get the message across.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • A lucky ‘metal detectorist’ found the Sheriff of Nottingham’s ring, valued at $11,000
    Photo credit: via UnsplashEnglish metal detector hobbyist finds a real treasure near Nottingham.
    ,

    A lucky ‘metal detectorist’ found the Sheriff of Nottingham’s ring, valued at $11,000

    Yes, that Sheriff of Nottingham.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    If you know the song, sing along!

    “Robin Hood and Little John, walking through the forest/Laughing back and forth at what the other’n has to say/Reminiscing this and that and having such a good time/Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly, what a day…

    “Never ever thinking there was danger in the water/They were drinking, they just guzzled it down/Never dreaming that a scheming sheriff and his posse/Was a-watching them and gathering around.”

    There never was a greater set of foes than Robin Hood and that evil Sheriff, whose greed was even more legendary than Robin Hood’s archery skills.

    A metal detectorist just found the Sheriff’s ring

    In a deliciously ironic turn of fate, a retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 65-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham.

    The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.

    Today, the forest is a designated National Nature Reserve. It contains ancient oaks that date back thousands of years, making it an important conservation area.

    “It was the first big dig after lockdown on a glorious day. We were searching two fields. Other detectorists kept finding hammered coins but I’d found nothing,” Harrison said according to the Daily Mail. “Then I suddenly got a signal. I dug up a clod of earth but couldn’t see anything. I kept breaking up the clod and, on the last break, a gold ring was shining at me. I broke out into a gold dance.”

    Harrison sent the ring to the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme to have it authenticated.

    After doing some research they found that it was once owned by Sir Matthew Jenison, who was the Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684.

    The first accounts of Robin Hood, then known as Robyn Hode, first appear as early as the 13th and 14th centuries, a few hundred years before Sir Matthew served as sheriff.

    But there’s no doubt that the archer and leader of Merry Men would have been delighted to know that an everyday guy came into possession of the Sheriff of Nottingham’s ring.

    Sir Matthew was knighted in 1683 and acted as a commissioner to examine decaying trees in Sherwood Forest. He was later elected to Parliament in 1701. However, a series of lawsuits over shady land dealings would eventually be his ruin and he’d die in prison in 1734.

    The gold signet ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, who were known for getting rich off a treasure trove of valuables left for safekeeping during the English Civil War.

    The valuables were never claimed, so the Jenisons took them for themselves.

    Was Robin Hood a real person?

    The whole thing makes you question how much of the legend of Robin Hood is actually true. Experts debate whether Robin Hood stories are based on one person or accounts of multiple different people. Various versions of the mythology begin and end in different time periods, but all share some similarities: Namely, Robin Hood shooting a bow and arrow and being constantly at odds with the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

    In the end, Robin Hood was said to have been murdered by his aunt. As he bled to death, “Little John placed Robin’s bow in his hand and carried him to a window from where Robin managed to loose one arrow. Robin asked Little John to bury him where the arrow landed, which he duly did. … A mound in Kirklees Park, within bow-shot of the house, can still be seen and is said to be his last resting place,” according to Historic UK.

    Another site, a cemetery in Yorkshire, features a tombstone that reads:

    Here underneath this little stone
    Lies Robert, Earl of Huntingdon
    Ne’er [never] archer was as he so good
    And people called him Robin Hood
    Such outlaws as he and his men
    Will England never see again.

    Believe it or not, that wasn’t the only ring

    What makes the story even more remarkable is that a second ring found at the same site five minutes before Harrison’s discovery was sold at auction in 2023. The circa 1560 posy ring, inscribed with the words “I Meane Ryght,” was found by water company worker Andy Taylor and is also believed to have belonged to a member of the Jenison family.

    What happened to the ring after it was found

    As for Harrison, he decided that he would sell the ring to someone who appreciates its importance.

    “There can’t be many people who’ve found anything like that. I’m only selling it because it’s been stuck in a drawer,” Harrison said. “I hope it will go to someone who will appreciate its historical value.” It was sold at auction by Hansons Auctions for £8,500 ($11,115).

    You can witness the intense final moments of the auction here:

    Let’s hope that the man who sold the ring does what Robin Hood would have done with a piece of jewelry that adorned the hand of a nobleman whose family came into money by taking other people’s loot. Surely, he’d take the proceeds from the auction and give them to the poor.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Gen Xers recall how young we were when we started babysitting. It’s even blowing our own minds.
    Photo credit: CanvaGen X started babysitting at shockingly young ages.
    ,

    Gen Xers recall how young we were when we started babysitting. It’s even blowing our own minds.

    What were the adults thinking?

    Annie Reneau

    Much has been made of the contrast between Gen X and Gen Z/Gen Alpha childhoods, but some differences feel more significant than others.

    Obviously, Gen X didn’t have smartphones, social media, or even the Internet during our formative years. We roamed and explored our towns with little to no adult supervision. We came home when the streetlights went on or when our parents came to find us after the television PSA that said, “Parents, it’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your kids are?

    Some realities of Gen X childhood sound made up to younger generations, but some even sound bonkers to our own adult ears. Topping that list is how old so many of us were when we started babysitting. Some of us have had to check in with one another to make sure our memories are correct. Was I really putting someone else’s babies to bed at age 11?

    Yes, I was. And so were countless other preteens.

    Gen Xers regularly started babysitting as young as age 8

    “I need you to back me up,” wrote a Gen Xer on TikTok. “Did we not babysit entire families as children? I was 11 with zero training and full responsibility for 3 kids and an infant…paid $5 and a party pizza…My kids don’t believe me. My parents don’t recall.”

    Other Gen Xers do recall, and we’re a bit baffled by it. It didn’t seem all that odd to us at the time. But looking back, especially as parents ourselves, who let us do that? Check out these examples from TikTok, which are in no way out of the ordinary:

    “The day after my 10th birthday the neighbors down the street were excited I was finally old enough to babysit their kids. Their kids were 3 and 5. Apparently your age hitting double digits was all the qualifications needed.”

    “Yup! 11 and babysat a newborn! Like what!? 🤣 Why did they let and why did my parents let me?”

    “I was 10 watching 4 kids and I had to make dinner. 😂”

    Anyone else babysit a literal baby before they were a teen?
    byu/splorp_evilbastard inGenX

    “Yes! I was about 12 and babysat 3 kids – one was an infant and I had zero training. I was paid $2-3 an hour.”

    “Yep I had a neighbor kid I took care of starting at 8. She was 2.”

    “I was 11 watching a 2 and 3 year old. Made meals, changed diapers, gave baths. Zero training or babysitting classes taken.”

    “I was 8 and babysitting 2 nephews from one brother and 3 from another… all under the age of 5.”

    “I was 9 and holding it down with a 4, 2, and newborn. The ‘80s were wild!!!!”

    “I started babysitting my 3 year old and 6 month old brothers when I was 8. My mom went back to school and I was in charge on weekends and all summer.”

    @rochelle.digital

    Well, I mean my generation basically watched ourselves all the time so babysitting was no big deal! Can you imagine a 10 year old watch your baby alone these days? Maybe for a very short period of time if they were siblings. Other than that heck no! #nostalgiatok #80skid #80skids #generationx

    ♬ Major Tom (Coming Home) – Peter Schilling

    Gen X has spent most of its lives in caretaking roles

    Being full-on babysitters at age eight is genuinely wild, considering how most kids that age today have their own babysitters. Even knowing how different our childhoods were from the digital-native generations, having an eight- or nine-year-old caring for babies and toddlers feels like questionable decision-making on the part of all adults involved.

    As a Gen Xer, I was babysitting other people’s kids by age 11. Even though I was quite mature for my age, that seems awfully young to me now. I’m sure preteens babysitting still happens, but it’s definitely not the norm.

    And that’s probably a good thing. On one hand, there’s nothing wrong with kids learning responsibility at a young age. On the other hand, if you’re a Gen Xer who started babysitting at age eight and is a parent now, you’ve likely spent nearly all of your life in a caretaking role. And you’re likely continuing in that role both with your young adult kids and your aging parents.

    Was Gen X childhood or Gen Z childhood healthier?

    There are a lot of questions we can raise in hindsight. Even if we were capable of babysitting kids not much younger than ourselves, were we any good at it? Was it healthy for us or for those kids? Did the expectations placed on us help us learn responsibility? Or did some of us have adult responsibilities placed on us too early?

    We can ask the flip side of the same questions about younger generations. Have we expected too little of them? Has protecting their childhoods prevented them from learning responsibility? Is it healthy for kids to be constantly supervised? Did Gen X grow up and swing the pendulum too far the other way in raising Gen Z?

    Can we really even answer those questions? Gen X has been called the least parented generation, which has certainly led to some conflicting perspectives. Our childhoods are often touted as being “carefree” when viewed through rose-colored glasses. But for many Gen Xers, especially women, the reality was more like “underparented while being expected to take on parenting responsibilities.”

    In many ways, Gen X childhood was pretty great, but the premature babysitting thing was “legit sus,” as our kids would say. What were the adults thinking? Is it too late to ask?

    Keep Reading →
Gen Alpha; Gen Z; millennials; life in 80s; 80s life; 1980s; Oregon trail generation
Pop Culture

A teacher asked 7th graders the worst part of the 80s, and their answers have us howling

American flag, patriotism, nationalism, politics
Culture

Episcopal priest beautifully explains patriotism vs. nationalism and what sets them apart

earth, space, overview effect, ron garan, blue planet
Nature

Astronaut shares the profound ‘big lie’ he realized after seeing the Earth from space

Ester Wiesnerova, Marina Wiesnerova, music, Alzheimer's, therapy
Moms

Mother with Alzheimer’s who lost her speech harmonizes with daughter in beautiful videos

grief, loss, mother death
Family

Man’s raw truth about why he hasn’t gotten over his mom’s death hits home: ‘I don’t want to.’

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
approachable, approachability, how to be more approachable, color, colors for approachability
Skills

Want to appear more approachable? The surprising color to wear is orange.

Emily Shiffer
toilet, confused child, markers, drawing on toilet, parenting
Family

Mom draws all over her toilet to teach her kids a lesson on cleanliness

Tod Perry
commencement, graduation, college graduation, commencement speaker, graduation speaker, boo, booing, controversy, booed off stage, AI, millionaires, gen z, students, college
Generations

Why college graduates are booing out-of-touch commencement speakers off the stage

Evan Porter
woman crying with her hand on a rainy window
Skills

6 alternatives to saying ‘let me know if you need anything’

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff