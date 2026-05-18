Want to appear more approachable? The surprising color to wear is orange.

And thanks to color psychology, your wardrobe also matters. Specifically, the colors you choose to wear can also impact how people perceive you.
“Research in color psychology consistently shows that colors influence first impressions, emotional responses, and social perception,” therapist Sonia Panchyshyn tells Upworthy.
Krista Walker, LCSW, J.D., and clinical director at The Ohana, adds “Research has found that people tend to form quick impressions based on color and other visual cues. The brain tends to associate certain colors with environmental or emotional cues.”
The color that conveys approachability
If you want to appear more approachable to others, there is one color you should try wearing: orange.
“Warm tones like orange are often associated with friendliness, energy, and openness, which can make someone appear more approachable,” says Panchyshyn.
A 2025 review on colors and emotion confirmed that light colors are associated with more positive emotions than dark colors. Orange was specifically linked with “positive, high arousal emotions.”
In another study, orange was correlated with increased energy and attention levels.
“Orange tends to communicate friendliness, warmth and energy. It’s associated with social connection. This can make a person appear more inviting,” says Walker.
Additional colors for approachability
If orange just isn’t your color, there are a couple more hues worth trying.
Blue
As communication expert Vanessa Van Edwards previously shared, she chose to wear blue to come off as more “confident, knowledgeable and calm” for her viral TED Talk, which she notes helped her feel “more calm and more calm to the audience.”
Walker also tells Upworthy, “Blue is connected with emotional safety and trust. This may make the person seem more approachable.”
Green
Green is also an approachable color to try.
“So much research shows that green reminds us of a lush spring. So, if you want to be seen as fresh and new, try green,” says Edwards.
Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, also explained, “Studies on the psychology of the color green indicate that it tends to trigger a sense of calmness and relaxation. This is because green is the dominant color in nature.”
Red
According to Edwards, if you want to be seen as “high energy,” try red.
“When people are passionate, when they’re feeling excited, they often blush. So red is the most high-energy color,” she shares.
Light pink
Color analyst and founder of Your Color Style Jen Thoden explained that “blushing” colors (light pinks) give an “approachable, friendly vibe.”
She explains that in professional settings when you may be wearing a navy suit (“which can be unapproachable, maybe a little bit more serious, a little bit more authoritative”), pairing it with a light pink can help you appear “a little friendlier and soften the look.”
And as a reminder, clothing color is not the only factor that contributes to approachability.
“Other things to seem more approachable besides color include eye contact, a genuine smile, and relaxed shoulders,” Walker tells Upworthy. “Overall, people are generally more approachable when they feel confident and comfortable compared to what color they are wearing.”
While a bottle of bubbles might seem out of place in a hospital setting, you might be surprised to learn that, for thousands of children around the world born with cleft lip and palate, they can be a helpful tool in comprehensive cleft care. Lilia, who was born with cleft lip and palate in 2020, is one of the many patients who received this care.
As a toddler, Lilia underwent two surgeries to treat cleft lip and palate with Operation Smile’s surgical program in Puebla, Mexico. Because of Operation Smile’s comprehensive care, it wasn’t long before her personality transformed: Lilia went from a quiet and withdrawn toddler to an exuberant, curious explorer, babbling, expressing herself with a variety of sounds, and engaging with others like any child her age.
Lilia is now a healthy five-year-old, with the same cheerful attitude and boundless energy. Her progress is the result of care at every level, from surgery to speech therapy to ongoing support at home—but it’s also evidence that small, sustained interventions throughout it all can make a meaningful difference.
Cleft Conditions: A Global Problem
Since 1982, Operation Smile has provided cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries to more than 500,000 patients worldwide with the help of generous volunteers and donors. Cleft conditions are congenital conditions, meaning they are present at birth. With cleft lip and palate, the lip or the roof of the mouth do not form fully during fetal development. Cleft conditions put children at risk for malnutrition and poor weight gain, since their facial structure can make feeding challenging. But cleft conditions can have an enormous social impact as well: Common difficulties with speech can leave kids socially isolated and unable to meet the same developmental milestones as their peers.
Surgery is a vital step in treating cleft conditions, but it’s also just one part of a much larger solution. Organizations like Operation Smile emphasize the importance of multi-disciplinary teams that provide comprehensive, long-term care to patients across many years. This approach, which includes oral care, speech therapy, nutritional support, and psychosocial care, not only aids in physical recovery from surgery but also helps children develop the skills and confidence to eat easily, speak clearly, and engage in everyday life. This ensures that each patient receives the full range of support they need to thrive.
A Playful (and Powerful) Solution
Throughout a patient’s care, simple tools like bubbles can play a meaningful role from start to finish.
Immediately before surgery, children are often in a new and unfamiliar environment far from home, some of them experiencing a hospital setting for the first time. When care providers or loved ones blow bubbles, it’s a simple yet effective technique: Not only are the children soothed and distracted, the bubbles also help create a sense of joy and playfulness that eases their anxiety.
In speech therapy, bubbles can take on an even more important role. Blowing bubbles requires controlled airflow, as well as the ability to form a rounded “O” shape with the lips, which are skills that children with cleft conditions may struggle to develop. Practicing these skills with bubbles allows children to gently strengthen their facial muscles, improve breath control, and support the motor skills needed for speech development. Beyond that, blowing bubbles can help kids connect with their parents or providers in a way that’s playful, comforting, and accessible even for very young patients.
Finally, bubbles often follow patients with cleft conditions home in the “smile bags” that each patient receives when the surgical procedure is finished. Smile bags, which help continue speech therapy outside of the hospital setting, can contain language enrichment booklets, a mirror, oxygen tubing, and bubbles. While regular practice with motor skills can help with physical recovery, small acts of play help as well, giving kids space to simply enjoy themselves and join in on what peers are able to do.
Bubbles at Home and Beyond
Today, because of Operation Smile’s dedication to comprehensive cleft care, Lilia is now able to make friends and speak clearly, all things that could have been difficult or impossible before. Instead of a childhood defined by limitation, Lilia—and others around the world—can look forward to a childhood filled with joy, learning, discovery, friends, and new possibilities.
CTA: Lilia’s life was changed for the better with the care she received through Operation Smile. Find out how you can make an impact in other children’s lives by visiting operationsmile.org today.
Here are some specific ways you can take action to help someone who you know needs help but isn’t able or willing to ask for it:
1. Make them food
It may be tempting to ask if you can make them a meal and wait for them to say yes or no, but don’t. Simply ask if they or anyone in their household has any dietary restrictions, and then start shopping and cooking.
Meals that can be popped in the refrigerator or freezer and then directly into the oven or microwave are going to be your best bets. Include cooking or reheating instructions if it’s not obvious. Disposable aluminum trays are great for homemade freezer-to-oven meals and can be found at just about any grocery store. Casseroles. Stir-fried rices. Soups. Comfort foods.
If you don’t cook, you can buy them gift cards to local restaurants that deliver, or give them a DoorDash or Uber Eats gift certificate (large enough to cover the delivery, service fees and tip as well, which combined can be as much as a meal sometimes).
If you want to make it a community-wide effort and no one else has done so yet, set up a “meal train,” where different people sign up for different days to bring meals to spread out the food help over time. There are several free websites you can use for this purpose, including Give In Kind, Meal Train, and Take Them a Meal. These sites make it super easy for anyone with the personalized link to sign up for a meal.
2. Clean their kitchen and/or bathrooms
Kitchens are always in use, and keeping up with dishes, especially in a house full of people, is a challenge even under normal circumstances. Same with keeping the refrigerator cleaned out. Same with cleaning the bathroom.
Rather than asking if they want it done, as many people won’t want to say yes even if they would appreciate the help, try saying something like, “I want to come and make sure your kitchen is ready for you to make food whenever you want to and that your bathroom is a clean space for you to escape to whenever you feel like it. Is Tuesday or Wednesday at 1:00 better for you?”
The fewer complex decisions a person in crisis has to make the better, so saying, “Is this or that better?” rather than offering open-ended possibilities can be helpful.
3. Do laundry
Offer to sit and chat with them, let them vent if they need to…and fold their laundry while you’re at it.
Are they the kind of people who might be embarrassed by you seeing or handling their underclothes? Fine. Wash, dry and fold towels or bedsheets instead. Just keep the laundry moving for them.
And if it doesn’t feel appropriate or desirable for you to do their laundry at their house, you can offer a pick-up laundry service, either yourself or an actual hired service. Tell the person to put bags or bins of laundry at the door and you (or the service) will come pick it up and bring it back clean and folded the next day. That’s a great way to be of service without feeling like you’re intruding.
4. Run errands for them
“Hey, I’m heading out to the store, what can I grab you while I’m there?” is always a welcome phone call or text. Let them know when you’re going to be running your own errands and see if there’s anything they need dropped at the post office, picked up from the pharmacy, or anything else.
You can also offer to run errands with them. “Hey, I’ve got some errands to run. Do you want to join me?” They may have no desire to leave the house, or they may desperately want to leave the house, so be prepared for either answer, but the offer is solid. Even just not having to drive might be a relief if they have things they need to pick up or drop off places.
5. Provide childcare
If the person is a parent, taking their kid(s) out for a chunk of the day can be a big help. Caring for yourself is hard when you’re going through a difficult time, and the energy a person might use to actually do that often gets usurped by caring for others. Obviously, parents can’t just neglect their children, so anything you can do to relieve them of that responsibility for a while is gold.
Offering to take the kids to do something fun—a day at the park, ice skating, etc. is even better. A parent knowing their kid is safe, occupied, and happy is its own form of relief.
6. Ask what they’re struggling with and focus your help there
While all of these practical household things are helpful, there might be some people who find comfort or solace in doing those things themselves. If that’s the case, talk with them about what their immediate needs are and what they’re having a hard time dealing with. Then focus your energies there. “What can I do to help?” may not be as effective a question as “What are you having a hard time doing right now?” They may not know what kind of help they need, but they probably know how they’re struggling.
The small stuff matters more than you think
One person might be lonely and just want some company. Another person might need a creative outlet or a mindless distraction or something physical like going for a walk or a hike. Someone else might have pets they need help caring for, a garden that needs tending, or the oil changed in their car. Someone might even need a person to serve as a shield or buffer between them and all the people coming to offer their condolences.
Note that many of these things are basic life maintenance stuff—those are often the things that get hard for people when they’re dealing with the emotional and logistical stuff surrounding whatever they’re going through, and they’re often the easiest things other people can do for them. A time of crisis is not a normal time, so normal etiquette, such as asking if you can or should do something rather than just letting them know you’re going to do it, doesn’t always apply.
If there’s a specific thing with specific tasks, such as planning a funeral, that might be a good opportunity to ask how you can help. But people deep in the throes of grief or struggle often need someone to take the reins on basic things without being asked to. Again, there’s a good chance they feel like they’re drowning, so don’t wait for an invitation. Just grab the life preserver, put it around them, and do whatever needs to be done to get them to shore.
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.
From newly formed generational slang words created by Gen Z and Gen Alpha to technology that continues to change the world and the objects in it, there is a term that allows English to “keep up with the times”: retronyms.
What is a retronym?
Retronyms are a relatively new vocabulary term. The word was first used in 1980, according to Merriam-Webster. It was coined by writer William Safire, who used “retronym” for the first time in his “On Language” column in The New York Times about Frank Mankiewicz, then the president of National Public Radio.
According to Merriam-Webster, a retronym is defined as “a term (such as analog watch, film camera, or snail mail) that is newly created and adopted to distinguish the original or older version, form, or example of something (such as a product) from other, more recent versions, forms, or examples.”
Cameras are a great example of retronyms in use.
“Remember way back when cameras used film? Back then, such devices were simply called cameras; they weren’t specifically called film cameras until they needed to be distinguished from the digital cameras that came later,” Merriam-Webster added.
“A retronym is a new name given to an old thing to help differentiate it from a recent invention,” he said. “Like the way we use ‘acoustic’ guitar to differentiate from ‘electric’ guitar, even though ‘acoustic’ guitars use to just be ‘guitars’ because there were no ‘electric’ guitars.”
He offers a few more examples:
“Or when you have to say ‘analog’ watch to specify that what used to actually just be a regular watch is not in fact digital. That’s why ‘World War I’ is no longer ‘The Great War.’ We had to make a retronym for it once we had a second Great War. If you put ‘whole milk’ in ‘regular coffee,’ those are both retronyms because we’ve since invented things like ‘almond milk’ and ‘decaf coffee.’”
Aleksic explains that geography also has retronyms:
“The ‘East Indies’ used to just be the ‘Indies’ until Columbus rediscovered the ‘West Indies.’ And ‘Baja California’ used to just be ‘California’ until the Spaniards sailed a little further north and named what we now think of as ‘California.’ The ‘Continental U.S.’ was just the ‘U.S.’ until we added a few states.”
Finally, he explains another type of retronym: one that is a reduplication of an original word.
“If I want the ‘regular salad’ and not the ‘tuna salad,’ I can ask you to pass the ‘salad salad’ and you’ll know what I mean,” he said.
As communication expert Chris Fenning explained, “We can tell pretty quickly if someone’s going to get to the point or if we are in for a long and painful conversation.”
Fenning, a former self-professed rambler, shared exactly how you can avoid being long-winded and unclear during conversations. He offered up his simple three-step conversation technique during a 2025 TEDx Talk.
The 60-second clear communication trick
The start of any conversation sets the tone for a productive interaction. As Fenning explained, “Every time we communicate, we have an opportunity to create clarity or confusion. And clarity begins from the very first minute.”
If the first minute of a conversation goes wrong, they can become “longer, less effective, and more frustrating,” added Fenning.
To avoid that, he created a three-letter acronym called TIP that outlines an easy framework for productive conversations:
T: Topic I: Intent P: Point
TIP conversation framework
According to Fenning, the TIP method works as follows:
T: Topic
Every conversation needs a clear topic. Fenning says that with a clear topic, everyone can stay in sync and understand what will be discussed.
“Start your message with one sentence that names the topic you want to talk about. And the more specific, the better,” said Fenning. “One message, one sentence that lets your audience know what the topic is.”
Examples include:
“I want to talk about July sales figures.”
“I want to talk about Project Everest’s timeline.”
“I want to talk about our 1-on-1 this week.”
I: Intent
Intent should explain what you want the other person to do with your message. If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Why are you telling me this?” while talking with someone, it’s because their intent was unclear, explains Fenning.
He adds that our brains go through a process called selective attention that determines what information is important and what is not. If your brain doesn’t know what to do with a message, it reads it as “not important, and we stop listening,” Fenning said.
By making your intent clear, you are telling your audience what to do with the information you’re giving them.
Examples include:
If you have a question, say, “Can I ask you a question?”
If you want someone to make a decision, say, “I’d like your help with this decision.”
If you want to get something off your chest, say, “Is it okay if I vent for a minute?”
P: Point
Fenning says this is the most important piece of advice, and if you only had five seconds to speak, this is what you would lead with.
“We need a point. We need a headline,” he explained. “Something that tells us where this conversation is going. In one sentence, deliver the most important piece of information.”
Examples include:
“I want to give a refund for a late delivery.”
“Our project launch is going to be delayed for a month.”
Most married couples are aware of the alarming statistics: About 40-50% of first marriages are destined to end in divorce. On the bright side, that’s a number that has been falling steadily since the 1980s as people get married later and are more selective before settling down. On the bleaker side, it still means that “happily ever after” is hardly a guarantee.
Couples who are determined to buck the trend all have their own approach. It could be proactive couples’ therapy, a weekly date night, or the classic “never go to bed angry.” Some even have hard “rules” that neither is allowed to break, all in the name of protecting the relationship.
Couples coach shares the rules that she actually uses in her own marriage
Adele is a relationship coach who runs Happy Couples Connect. She has over half a million followers on social media and teaches adults “how to communicate in a healthy way so you can feel heard, valued, loved, and respected in your relationship.”
On Instagram, her bio tagline reads: “This page is for you if marriage is hard right now but you’re not ready to give up.”
Adele’s content resonates with her audience because she’s not afraid to share the real, uncomfortable truths from her own relationship. She says there was a time when there wasn’t a disagreement that wasn’t met with an explosive fight or a silent treatment. Fixing that is what inspired Adele to start her practice.
In a recent post on Instagram, Adele shares the five rules that she and her wife “never break.” She adds that a few years ago, these rules “didn’t exist” and the couple were on the brink of divorce.
The five rules of marriage, according to this relationship coach. Experts agree.
Adele lists out her relationship’s rules in the caption, and while it starts off with a few easier-said-than-done common sense policies, there are a few surprises on the list:
“Rule 1: We treat each other like two humans, not two perfect robots. We both mess up. Expecting perfection does not raise the standard. It just grows resentment.”
Other relationship experts might call this assuming the best in your partner. It’s terrific life advice when dealing with anyone you like, love, or respect. Come into disagreements with the understanding that they care and are trying, not assuming bad intentions.
“Rule 2: We choose to focus on what the other is doing right. The more we look for it, the more we see it. What you focus on expands. We choose to make that a gift.”
A natural tie-in to Rule 1, but it’s definitely easier to preach than to put into practice. It’s easy to nitpick and criticize all the little things our partner doesn’t do for us, meanwhile we’re overlooking the dozens of other things they are doing. It’s a rapid way to build resentment or contempt, which is the number one predictor of divorce.
“Rule 3: No phones after dinner. Because if they are within reach we will scroll, disconnect, and then wonder why we do not feel close.”
Tons of research has been done to show that cell phones can negatively impact our relationships if we’re not careful. In basic terms, scrolling your phone when your partner is nearby can make them feel less important. “When we sit down for dinner with our famlies and we put the phone on the table, it sends a psychological message to everyone sitting there that ‘You are not the most important thing to me right now,” says Simon Sinek.
“Rule 4: No hard conversations after 9 p.m. Late at night everything feels bigger than it is. We talk when we are rested, not exhausted.”
This is a popular concept in therapy and counseling circles. Not only does getting into a heated argument right before bed ruin your sleep, thereby making you crankier the next day, these arguments escalate more than they would during the day.
“Your amygdala (your emotional alarm system) becomes more reactive when you’re sleep-deprived or simply tired at the end of a long day. This combination means you’re more likely to perceive threat or criticism in neutral statements, react more defensively, say things you don’t mean, and struggle to see your partner’s perspective,” writes Quadra Wellness.
“Rule 5: A 30 second hug before any hard conversation. It lowers tension, reminds us we are on the same team and resets our nervous systems before we say a word.”
A hug is one of the most powerful human acts. A long, genuine hug with someone you love lowers stress, boosts oxytocin (the love hormone that makes you feel deep bonds and connection), and makes you happier. This puts you in a much more stable mindset before tackling hard conversations.
Relationship and communication skills don’t grow without effort
You’d think that being with someone for a long time would mean steadily learning to improve your communication over the years. That’s not always the case. In fact, often the opposite happens.
Little disagreements and petty grudges don’t get communicated effectively. They’re kept inside and they snowball into criticism, contempt, defensiveness, or stonewalling. These are what groundbreaking marriage therapist John Gottman calls “the four horsemen.” Once these start showing up regularly in your relationships, you’re in big trouble.
Even the best couples have to work at their communication skills constantly. Not everyone writes their rules down; sometimes they’re unspoken. But even silly or clinical sounding rules like these can turn a good relationship into one that’s really prepared to last a lifetime.
TikTok user Charlie (@charlie_kincade) happened to be in the store when it happened and captured the whole thing on video. It has since been viewed millions of times.
The clip opens mid-argument, with a woman in a pink and white striped shirt demanding that an employee finish making her sandwich. The employee’s response was simple and direct: “No, I won’t finish it because you need to respect me.”
The customer escalated. “Well, you need to respect your customers. I’ll tell them you don’t respect your customers. Would you finish my sandwich?”
The employee said nothing. Instead, she turned to Charlie and asked what she’d like to order. A cold cut trio. While that sandwich was being made, another employee greeted the next customer in line. The woman in the striped shirt stood there, increasingly incredulous, shouting “Finish my sandwich!” into a store that had simply moved on without her.
She demanded they call a supervisor. Nobody called a supervisor. Eventually she walked out.
“I felt so bad for the server,” Charlie wrote in her caption. “She was doing her job and this woman started yelling at her.”
The comments disagreed with the “felt so bad” framing — they were mostly thrilled. “Ms. Subway, that was the best ignore job I’ve ever seen in my life! She couldn’t believe it,” wrote one viewer. “I used to be a fast food worker and politely ignoring rude customers works every time,” added another. “It takes two to argue. They eventually just leave.”
Others noted the employee had found something more effective than any confrontation: she stated her position once, clearly, and then simply declined to have the argument the customer wanted to have. There was nothing left to escalate against.
Rude customer behavior in food service has been well documented since the pandemic. A 2021 survey found that 62 percent of restaurant employees had experienced emotional abuse or disrespect from customers, and a separate poll found that 39 percent of food service workers had quit specifically due to customer hostility and harassment.
The Subway employee in the video did not quit. She finished making Charlie’s sandwich.
The important one-sentence rule, “no means no” remains one of the most steadfast lessons for human beings. It has been a key learning tool, frankly, for all people, whether kids or adults, men or women, young or old, etc. But over time, those words, while still true and necessary, have become cliché to some. Some seem to think they can push a boundary until the “no” became a “yes.”
An Instagram Reel has recently begun circulating showing a man in front of a group of young, male students. He is role-playing with a woman and asking her for a hug. She says, “No,” but he keeps pushing and then attempts to gaslight her into thinking it’s “crazy” she doesn’t want said hug. He then turns to the students and asks, “What just happened?”
The students begin answering. One young boy says, matter-of-factly, “After she said ‘no,’ you kept asking and asking.” This was indeed the point, and they got it quickly.
“What is that called? Boundaries. Everybody say boundaries,” the instructor says. The young men comply. “’No’ is a complete sentence. That goes for anybody. You, your friends, your homegirl, your mama, whatever. If somebody tells you no, what does no mean?” They answer in unison, “No.”
And it’s here that he really drives the point home. He asks, “Does that mean (you should) try to convince somebody? Does that mean do it anyway? Does that mean catch an attitude because they told us no?” The classroom erupts with a resounding, “No sir” to each question. “The most respectful thing you can do as a young man is, when somebody tells you no, is to say…okay.”
He gives another example through role-play by asking the woman if he can borrow her phone. She says no, and he pushes, “Why not?” He continues to elevate the mock conversation before turning back to the class. “Talk to me. What did I do wrong?” One answers, “You had an attitude.”
Not here for ‘convincing’
He then shifts back to the main takeaway he wishes for the kids. “The word is ‘convincing.’ Say with me…’convincing.’ We are not here for that, understand that? We are not doing any convincing. If somebody tells us no, that is IT. We leave it there, especially when it has something to do with their body or their things. You understand that?”
He ends by showing the correct way to have an interaction. Again, he asks, “Can I have a hug?” She says no, and he replies, “Alright, cool.” He adds, “What will gain me more respect is if I respect her saying no. Being respectful is simply the right thing to do.”
Solve for ‘X’
The class in the clip is from a nonprofit group called The X for Boys. Their purpose, according to their website, is to instill honor, education, and accountability in boys who enter their prep-school program. It was founded by 24-year-old King Randall, I, aka @Newemergingking online. His bio shares he saw issues in the community and wanted to help solve them: “Seeing a need to help enhance and advance the lives of the young men in his community, he set out to take action to combat the high poverty and crime rates in the southwest Georgia city.”
On the clip, Randall writes: “She told me no… and I kept trying to convince her anyway. That’s the problem. So we showed the boys what not to do. We’re not here to convince anybody. No means no. It’s a complete sentence. Respect isn’t something you do to get something back — it’s something you do because it’s right.”
The commenters are incredibly supportive about this vital lesson. One writes, “This is so powerful. Small, simple steps early with young boys can move mountains with protecting everyone. Thank you for putting in the work.”
As much as we might wish people could always get along peacefully, the reality is that we don’t. Human dynamics are complex and rife with opportunities for conflict. How we handle that conflict can mean the difference between thriving or struggling relationships, cordial or contentious workplaces, and healthy or dysfunctional households. Being able to defuse and resolve conflict might just be one of the most important life skills for us to learn.
And who better to learn conflict resolution from than a hostage negotiator who also happens to be a mother of seven and wife of three decades? In addition to managing a large family, Karleen Savage has a master’s degree in conflict resolution and negotiations and is a certified hostage and crisis negotiator. Her experiences led her to create the “Savage Theory of Resolution,” a five-skills model to resolve any conflict.
She explains the basis for these five skills in her TEDx Talk:
“When you’re in an argument with your spouse or with your teenager, there’s no backup SWAT team standing by to help,” Savage said. “It’s just you, and that means the stakes are as high as they can get.”
She noticed in her work that poor decisions often stood in the way of people getting what they wanted. She also saw how the skills professional negotiators use could “miraculously move people from rigid to resolved.” In exploring the question of whether normal people could use those professional skills in their own everyday lives, Savage created her five-skill framework: Curiosity, Attitude, Master Listening, Connection, and Reframing.
Curiosity
Savage focused her TEDx Talk on this skill because it unites all the others and is key to resolving conflict. It’s also not an intuitive skill to tap into when we are in conflict and feel insistent that we are in the right.
Curiosity involves asking questions. She challenges people to experiment with asking someone questions for 15 minutes without any prompts or responses, just letting them answer. She also invites people to think of a conflict they had with someone and ask themselves these three questions, which reflect what negotiators in high-stakes situations strive for:
Did you allow them to have their own story independent of yours?
Were you willing to hear their story without the emotional or verbal backlash that we are so good at?
Did you allow their story to become part of the solution?
Savage shares on her website that curiosity “encourages individuals to ask insightful questions that help uncover the underlying motivations and thought processes of others” and “paves the way for open, constructive dialogue.”
Though her talk focused primarily on the role of curiosity, the other four skills are vital for successfully resolving conflict:
Attitude
How we look at a conflict and the mindset we bring to it make a big difference.
“The best attitude you can bring to any fight is to be fully present, but not take on the burden of solving others’ problems,” she wrote. “Maintaining a supportive and empathetic attitude is crucial for effective conflict resolution.”
Master Listening
Savage acknowledges that it can feel overwhelming and frustrating to be on the receiving end of accusations in an argument, but that they can be navigated with clarity and control through effective listening.
“Listening is more than just hearing words—it’s about fully understanding the intent and emotions behind those words,” Savage wrote. “Master listening involves being fully attentive and responsive, ensuring diffusion and clear points of thought.”
Connection
Savage notes that the key to resolving conflict often lies in creating a sense of connection, making sure that both sides feel heard and understood:
“Connection is the ability to create mutual understanding between conflicting parties. It’s about using phrases that express empathy and checking that both sides are on the same page. This helps build rapport and trust, making it easier to find common ground.”
Reframing
Even difficult arguments can be opportunities when you reframe the conflict as such, according to Savage:
“After navigating through the other skills, reframing is the process of presenting all the information in a way that highlights truth, options, and solutions. It’s about shifting the conversation from conflict to collaboration, allowing both parties to focus on actionable outcomes.”
If these skills can be used to negotiate hostage situations and defuse high-level, high-stakes conflict, surely they can be utilized when we have disagreements with people in our everyday lives.
You can find more from Karleen Savage on her website here.
College students and recent graduates are entering a very difficult job market. For some, getting an interview can feel like an impossible feat, let alone getting a position. It’s not hopeless, though. In fact, career advisor Gorick Ng not only knows young college grads who have landed jobs, but also how they did it.
Ng gave some solid advice and shared the things college students did that helped them successfully land a job shortly after earning their diploma. Here are the ways those grads got their careers started:
1. Start your career training while you’re still a student
The earlier you’re on your career track, the better off you’ll be once you graduate. That said, it’s not too late to start, even if you’re a senior. Including extracurricular activities and volunteer work on your resume can help strengthen your candidacy as a new hire.
While it can be great to include activities and titles relevant to the job itself (such as being president of the coding club for software development positions), other extracurricular activities can also be included if they demonstrate leadership and planning skills (such as being a tutor or leading a party planning committee).
Listing the skills you’ve learned at internships and part-time positions helps you stand out as well. Speaking of which…
2. Know the timelines for the jobs and internships you want
While the summer is typically when internships are available, many applications need to be submitted months in advance. Some are even available year-round. It’s best to do your research to understand the recruitment timelines for internships and student jobs. Applying for and getting these positions can boost your resume when you search for full-time work.
Even if you don’t get the internship, the process of applying and interviewing can be good practice when you apply for a full-time position. It’s also an opportunity to become a familiar face and make connections.
3. Expand your network beyond your peers, and stay in touch
While you’ll make connections with other people in your major who could help you, it’s very likely that you and your immediate peers are applying for the same pool of jobs. To get an edge or a job lead, it can be helpful to reach out and develop relationships beyond your current sphere.
Become friends with older students who graduate in your chosen field. This can allow you to stay in touch with someone already in your industry who could get a job and possibly recommend you for a role once you’ve graduated. Creating and maintaining relationships with college professors or speakers in your field can also create opportunities later. Even approaching those who interviewed you for a position or internship you didn’t get can be a good connection, depending on how well the process went.
While these relationships are professional in nature, it’s important to nurture them as genuine relationships, not transactions. Leading with curiosity about them, their professional lives, and the like will help you create long-lasting allies who have a connection to the field you want to be part of. They may also be willing to act as a reference on your behalf.
4. Submit your resume within 24 hours of a job posting
Applying for a job is easier, which is a wonderful problem to have. With AI-based applications and one-button resume submissions, it has become more difficult for qualified applicants to be seen by recruiters. There is also the problem of ghost jobs clogging up job searches with positions that are either already filled or don’t exist.
With this in mind, it’s best to submit a job application within 24 hours of a posting. This can ensure your resume is near the top of the stack. You can also ask your network if there are email newsletters to subscribe to within your chosen industry. This could alert you to positions before they’re posted online.
If there is a specific company you wish to work for, check its website regularly. Applying through its official website usually gets your resume seen before applications through third-party postings.
There are also some hacks for job search websites like LinkedIn. They can help you winnow down your search to job postings listed within an hour of posting.
5. Display competence, commitment, and compatibility
Ng says that whether it’s a networking contact, recruiter, or potential employer, people want three “yeses” to the following questions:
“Can this person do the job well?”
“Is this person excited to be here?”
“Do I get along with this person?”
Ng sums this up by saying a college student needs to demonstrate the “3 Cs”: competence, commitment, and compatibility.
By showing competence through a resume, commitment through conversation, and compatibility through the professional contacts you retain, you can show an employer that you know what you’re doing, are eager to demonstrate your abilities, and can be molded into what they need.