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How to avoid sounding long-winded in conversations with this 60-second trick

Chris Fenning explains the TIP conversation technique.

By

Emily Shiffer

conversation tip, communication tips, clear communication, speaking advice, conversation advice
Photo credit: CanvaA woman speaks during an online meeting.

Speaking clearly and concisely is a communication skill greatly appreciated in both personal and professional conversations. And getting a conversation started with someone who rambles is usually a small-talk nightmare.

As communication expert Chris Fenning explained, “We can tell pretty quickly if someone’s going to get to the point or if we are in for a long and painful conversation.”

Fenning, a former self-professed rambler, shared exactly how you can avoid being long-winded and unclear during conversations. He offered up his simple three-step conversation technique during a 2025 TEDx Talk.

The 60-second clear communication trick

The start of any conversation sets the tone for a productive interaction. As Fenning explained, “Every time we communicate, we have an opportunity to create clarity or confusion. And clarity begins from the very first minute.”

If the first minute of a conversation goes wrong, they can become “longer, less effective, and more frustrating,” added Fenning.

To avoid that, he created a three-letter acronym called TIP that outlines an easy framework for productive conversations:

T: Topic
I: Intent
P: Point

TIP conversation framework

According to Fenning, the TIP method works as follows:

T: Topic

Every conversation needs a clear topic. Fenning says that with a clear topic, everyone can stay in sync and understand what will be discussed.

“Start your message with one sentence that names the topic you want to talk about. And the more specific, the better,” said Fenning. “One message, one sentence that lets your audience know what the topic is.”

Examples include:

  • “I want to talk about July sales figures.”
  • “I want to talk about Project Everest’s timeline.”
  • “I want to talk about our 1-on-1 this week.”

I: Intent

Intent should explain what you want the other person to do with your message. If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Why are you telling me this?” while talking with someone, it’s because their intent was unclear, explains Fenning.

He adds that our brains go through a process called selective attention that determines what information is important and what is not. If your brain doesn’t know what to do with a message, it reads it as “not important, and we stop listening,” Fenning said.

By making your intent clear, you are telling your audience what to do with the information you’re giving them.

Examples include:

  • If you have a question, say, “Can I ask you a question?”
  • If you want someone to make a decision, say, “I’d like your help with this decision.”
  • If you want to get something off your chest, say, “Is it okay if I vent for a minute?”

P: Point

Fenning says this is the most important piece of advice, and if you only had five seconds to speak, this is what you would lead with.

“We need a point. We need a headline,” he explained. “Something that tells us where this conversation is going. In one sentence, deliver the most important piece of information.”

Examples include:

  • “I want to give a refund for a late delivery.”
  • “Our project launch is going to be delayed for a month.”

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    ♬ original sound – Anna Papalia

    In a TikTok video, Papalia explains that hiring managers are primarily asking this question to weed out candidates who don’t need a job.

    “I know it sounds ridiculous, but they want to verify that you’re not just quitting every time you get frustrated,” she says.

    Papalia says the interviewer wants to make sure the person wouldn’t just leave the job because they have a trust fund or a wealthy family member to fall back on. It’s to ensure the interviewee wants or needs the job, so they can say, “Great! We need a reliable person who needs a job, so this works out.”

    Gaps in a person’s resume and career have become more common. It’s very likely that the interviewer has spoken with several candidates who have career gaps. They may have had one or two gaps on their own resume as well. So the stigma of having a gap in a resume is less of a red flag than in previous years.

    How to answer “Can you explain this gap in your resume?”

    While the insight Papalia provides may calm some fears, many may still wonder how to answer the resume gap question. Having an answer prepared ahead of time is still recommended. There are many reasons for gaps in a resume, but there are also some guidelines career experts recommend.

    Keep it short and honest

    No matter the reason for a gap in your resume, it’s better for both the interviewer and the job seeker not to dwell on it. For one, the interviewer doesn’t want or need your life story, and a detailed answer could be too personal. Secondly, the interviewee wouldn’t want to waste the limited time in the interview instead of focusing on what they can bring to the role, the job description, and the company environment.

    Give a brief explanation—one or two sentences that get to the point. The best answers don’t go into unnecessary detail or leave room for second-guessing. Here are some common reasons for career gaps and stronger ways to respond:

    • Don’t: “I was laid off because…”
    • Do: “Unfortunately, I was affected by the company’s restructuring, and my role was eliminated.”
    • Don’t: “I wasn’t working because I was a full-time parent/caregiver and now I need a job.”
    • Do: “I took time away from my career to care for my young children/family member.”
    • Don’t: “I was fired but it wasn’t my fault because…” 
    • Do: “I learned a lot in my last role, but it turned out to be challenging in unique ways and it wasn’t a good fit. While it didn’t work out, it was a good experience and taught me to be careful of the next role I accept.”

    There may be different reasons, but overall, the advice is to keep it brief, impersonal, and focused on the positives.

    Redirect the conversation to what you can offer

    Another reason to keep your explanation short is to allow you to shift the focus from what happened then to what you can offer now. After your one- to two-sentence answer, spend most of your time discussing why you’re excited about the role you’re interviewing for. If it applies, share any relevant classes or certifications you acquired during your time away from full-time employment.

    If you did any freelance or volunteer work during that time away, bring it up. It shows the interviewer you’ve been proactive and preparing for a full-time position rather than sitting around. It can be especially helpful if the work is relevant to the role.

    Redirecting the focus to the job itself shifts the conversation back to the role rather than why you didn’t have one.

    Remove the gap in the first place

    Another way to answer, “Can you explain this gap in your resume?” is to remove the question entirely. Simply include a section explaining why you weren’t working during that time frame. Much like with a verbal answer, it can be brief and avoid personal details.

    “Family care leave” is a valid answer. It can apply to childcare, caring for a sick loved one, or even yourself. Just be sure to make it clear that you’re ready and motivated to get back to full-time work.

    @greglangstaff

    Even if you were taking care of yourself… you’re a part of your family so it’s still family care leave. Also, sharing our own health issues or other challenges can activate biases in the hiring managers. We do not need to share details. ANOTHER IMPORTANT TIP: you don’t need to explain every gap. I usually say that if it’s more than a year ago or less than a year, just leave it be. #resume #cv #career #jobsearch #learnontiktok #greenscreen

    ♬ original sound – Greg L. – Career Coach 🤓

    Gaps in employment that are under six months usually don’t require an explanation. That said, you should still have an answer prepared if your resume includes multiple short gaps.

    Eliminating those gaps preempts the question, and most interviewers will respect your privacy. It also reinforces that you’re proactive and intentional in your job search.

    Those searching for work should mind the gaps, but there’s little reason to feel too tripped up about them. 

    Keep Reading →
  • 3 conversation hacks to avoid the awkwardness of having nothing to say
    Photo credit: CanvaAwkward lulls happen, but there are ways to minimize them.
    ,

    3 conversation hacks to avoid the awkwardness of having nothing to say

    “Good conversations aren’t about charm or confidence.”

    Annie Reneau

    Unless you are a particularly skilled conversationalist, chances are you’ve experienced a dreaded awkward lull when talking to someone. What do you do when a conversation comes to a grinding halt because you’ve run out of things to say and are blanking on a new topic?

    For folks who struggle with social anxiety, an awkward silence in a conversation rings like a death knell. Strategies for avoiding those moments feel like both cheat codes and life preservers, which is why people are loving the three tips for never running out of things to say shared by Smartish Stuff.

    “Being good at conversations isn’t about being confident,” the video states. “It’s about skill. And like any other skill, from playing an instrument to writing well, it can be learned.”

    Here are three things to do when you don’t know what to say:

    1. Ask intentional questions

    At their core, conversations are a back-and-forth of questions and answers and related statements. Mastering the questions part gives you a lot more control over how the conversation goes.

    The example given in the video is someone saying, “I went golfing over the weekend.” How do you respond?

    You might say, “Oh, that’s cool.” But that’s where the conversation dies.

    Instead, you can ask questions like, “Where do you usually play?” or “How long have you been playing? Do you play competitively?”

    “Even if you don’t care about golf, this shows genuine interest or at least creates the feeling of interest,” the video points out. “It also keeps the conversation alive and gives you control to guide it wherever you want.”

    2. Listen more than you speak

    It might seem logical that talking more will make you a better talker. But in reality, the best conversationalists are skilled listeners.

    “Not the fake kind of listening where you’re just waiting for your turn to talk, but active listening,” the video says. “That means paying full attention, not preparing your next line in your head. Because when you do that, you often miss the point completely and end up saying something random or off topic.”

    Saying something random because you weren’t really listening is just as mortifying as awkward silence, so active listening is an important skill to master. It also ties into the asking intentional questions tip. As the video states:

    “Active listening gives you real material to work with. You’ll pick up details, emotions, or small clues that lead to better follow-up questions. That’s how you keep the flow going, not through clever lines, but through genuine attention. There’s a quote that sums this up perfectly. Most people don’t listen with the intent to understand. They listen with the intent to reply. Don’t be that person. The world has enough of them already.”

    Easier said than done when you’re stressed about what to say, but just remember that keeping the focus on really listening will actually give you more to talk about.

    talking, chatting, active listening
    Active listening means not trying to think of what you’re going to say next. Photo credit: Canva

    3. Find common ground

    Sharing interests, experiences, values, tastes in music or food, etc. can help us connect with people quickly. But how do we determine what we might have in common with a person we’re just striking up a conversation with?

    The answer to that question will depend on the specific conversation, of course. But employing the first two tips will usually lead you to some kind of common ground.

    “Once you find that shared point, steer the conversation there,” the video suggests. “Suddenly, it stops feeling like effort. It becomes natural, fluid, and even fun.”

    Will that happen every time? No. And that’s where a bonus tip comes into play: Accept that awkward lulls happen.

    “Let’s be honest. Not every conversation will flow perfectly,” the video states. “Some will still hit dead ends. There will be awkward pauses and silent moments. That’s okay. Silence isn’t failure. It’s just space. Learn to be comfortable with it and it’ll stop feeling like pressure.”

    The goal is not to convince people you’re interesting

    The Smartish Stuff video wraps up with some wise words about what makes a good conversation:

    “The truth is, good conversations aren’t about charm or confidence. They’re about curiosity, patience, and presence. If you apply these three methods, asking intentional questions, listening actively, and finding common ground, you’ll never truly run out of things to say. And over time, you’ll realize the goal isn’t to be interesting. It’s to be genuinely interested.”

    People with social anxiety may still be left with questions, such as “How do I think of follow-up questions when my anxiety makes my mind go blank? How do I listen when I have loud, anxious thoughts blaring through my head? What if I can’t find common ground no matter how many questions I ask and how well I actively listen?”

    Anxiety loves to come up with worst-case scenarios and imagine all of the ways something won’t work. And for people with severe social anxiety who need professional help to manage it, these tips may not be enough. But they are still worth working on, as they can help build the foundation that good conversations are based on.

    For further help, talking with a therapist, doctor, or trusted friend could lower the volume on anxious thoughts.

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  • Comedian shares 7 American phrases that completely baffle the British 
    Photo credit: YouTube/Lost in the PondLaurence Brown from Lost in the Pond.
    , ,

    Comedian shares 7 American phrases that completely baffle the British 

    “If we have them in Britain, what’s so American about this apple pie?”

    Tod Perry

    Even though Americans and British people share the same language, there are a lot of figures of speech that don’t make a lot of sense when they go from one side of the pond to the other. The British have some unique turns of phrase that are head-scratching to Americans, such as “Bob’s yer uncle” and “Taking the Mick.” 

    Laurence Brown, a Brit who moved to the midwestern U.S., documents the differences between U.S. and U.K. culture on the Lost in the Pond YouTube channel. Brown created a fun video in which he explains why some American figures of speech make absolutely no sense to most British people.  In the video, he explains how he first encountered each phrase and what they actually mean.

    1. “It’s not my first rodeo”

    “The thing is, rodeo isn’t really a common competitive sport in the UK. And so, if we are aware of it, we’re only aware of it through American movies and clips on the internet of bat crazy things that Americans do for fun. So while we can probably figure out what it means, we have absolutely no idea what it means.”

    2. “As American as apple pie”

    “I was baffled by the phrase ‘as American as apple pie,’ because if we have them in Britain, what’s so American about this apple pie? Well, as I’ve pointed out on this channel, nothing. Because apple pie has its origins in England.”

    apple pie, america, hot apple pie, pie crust, apples
    Apple pie. Credit: Canva/Photos

    3. “Hit the books”

    “Americans like to use the term “hit” metaphorically, hit the gym, hit the books, hit the gas, hit the skids. … But in hindsight, even though I was quite confused by the phrase ‘hit the books’ at first, I sort of prefer it to what we’d say in Britain, which is ‘I’m doing revision.’”

    4. “The boonies”

    “Anybody who’s followed this channel for a while will know that I’ve lived in Indianapolis and Chicago, the two largest cities in their respective states. But often we find ourselves driving between the two cities, where there is nothing other than farmland. In the early days of living in the US, I remember somebody referring to these parts as ‘the boonies.’ This itself was a confusing phrase at first, because I had never heard this word before.”

    The phrase“Boondocks” appears to have entered the American lexicon from Tagalog, one of the languages of the Philippines. In Tagalog, bundok means “mountain.” The U.S. military began using the term and changed it to “Boondocks;” then, shortened to “Boonies” to describe the Vietnamese back country. 

    helicopter, vietnam, vietnam war, war, mountains
    A helicopter in Vietnam during the war. Credit: SSG Howard C. Breedlove/Wikimedia Commons

    5. The wazoo”

    “‘Wazoo’ is an American slang term for the buttocks or anus. I see. So when you’re talking out of the wazoo, you’re literally talking s**t.”

    6. “Get behind the eight ball”

    “It is a billiards term in the UK. Billiards is not really all that popular, and so the phrase, as far as I’m aware, did not really catch on over there. Well, what does the phrase mean, Laurence? Well, it turns out that it means don’t get yourself into a sticky situation. In other words, don’t be thwarted by it.”

    7. “Don’t mess with Texas”

    “When I first heard it, I thought it was the state of Texas telling everyone else, ‘If you bring a fight to us, we will absolutely destroy you.’ It’s part of the reason that I haven’t properly visited Texas yet. I think a lot of people find this tagline funny because of that weirdly provocative-sounding threat. Well, British people, and anyone who’s genuinely confused by this phrase, might, depending on your perspective, be thrilled or distraught to discover that the phrase was just part of a successful anti-littering campaign.”

    The phrase “Don’t Mess with Texas” comes from a 1985 anti-littering campaign by the Texas Department of Transportation. The first commercial, featuring blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn, was a massive success, and the phrase soon entered the lexicon of Texans and the world beyond.

    Keep Reading →
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