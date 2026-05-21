Viewers thought 100-year-old David Attenborough was finally ready to retire. They were wrong.

One of the most famous voices on the planet has had one heck of a career. Sir David Attenborough has been creating and narrating wildlife films and documentaries for longer than most people have been alive. His first gig, on the BBC’s Zoo Quest, took place in the early 1950s.

Attenborough is now 100 years old and still going strong. His latest film, A Gorilla Story, premiered on Netflix in April 2026. Meanwhile, in his career he has won multiple Emmys and been knighted by the Queen (twice). He’s racked up dozens of honorary degrees from British universities, has multiple species of wildlife named after him, and even holds a Guinness World Record. Simply put, he has very little left to achieve, and nothing to prove.

And yet, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Attenborough creates perfect full-circle moment—but is not ready to call it a career

A Gorilla Story is a deeply personal documentary about a family of gorillas descended from one of the first baby gorillas Attenborough ever met. In the film, Attenborough is not just the narrator and guide; he’s one of the main characters.

He gets emotional at times as he reflects on one of the most profound moments of his career: meeting little Pablo the gorilla 50-some years ago. The documentary is his most personal and intimate to date as he shares his personal investment in the family of great apes.

Many viewers and fans assumed that, due to his age and his choice to finally tell this intensely personal and meaningful story, that Attenborough was signaling his intent to step away. That, perhaps, A Gorilla Story would be his final film.

Attenborough had other ideas. BBC just recently announced that the legendary narrator and conservationist will return to narrate the upcoming special, Blue Planet III.

Attenborough says the natural world is what makes life worth living

Centenarians like Attenborough are a rare breed. Only about one in 5,000 people in the United States is age 100 or older.

It’s even rarer to find a centenarian who still works regularly. Doing so requires incredible passion and dedication. To Attenborough, though, it would be unthinkable to step away while his mind and body are still able to do the job:

“It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living,” he has said.

But it’s not just the joy and love of the planet Earth that keeps him going. Attenborough is among the most impactful conservationists of all time. A phenomenon dubbed the “Attenborough effect” even tracks real-world policy and human behavior changes in connection to his work in film.

His work on the Blue Planet series, which he will return to in the third installment, has made a measurable difference in plastic ocean pollution. Fifty-three percent of people surveyed in the US and the UK revealed using less single-use plastic, a decrease that researchers contribute, at least in large part, to Attenborough’s moving narratives.

His voice is beloved. People like him. They respect him. And that makes a real difference.

“On the case of Attenborough, he has been reporting on scientific issues for decades, he’s won the respect of scientists, and at this age now has that kind of fatherly, stately aura,” Bill Levey, CEO of Naeco, a company that makes sustainable plastic alternatives, said in an interview with Global Citizen.

Attenborough continues working because he can, and because he must.

“The fact is that no species has ever had such wholesale control over everything on Earth, living or dead, as we now have,” he once said. “That lays upon us, whether we like it or not, an awesome responsibility.”