An 8th grader challenged his teacher to a dance-off. Her response made her famous.

Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they’d be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities. It’s impossible to overrate the importance of a truly great teacher. They make a permanent, positive mark on the students they care for.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them. Or against them.

A viral video shared in December 2022 by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one of their peers as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.



“Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break,” wrote assistant principal Natalie McClain. “Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win.”

The teacher, Ms. Yolanda Turner, a 20-year veteran and AVID educator, took the challenge, and the students went wild.

Watch:

What happened when she tapped in is everything

The student really thought he had her after he completed his dance, didn’t he? It looked as if his soul left his body when he tapped her shoulders and then realized what he’d done. But to her credit, she took it in stride and took him out with her dance moves. The way the students lose their minds when she starts popping her shoulders is a work of art.

“The music was on, all the kids were pumped,” Turner told Fox 13. “So it was like, let’s have a dance challenge. So I’m like, okay, all right, so everybody’s having fun. And I said, ‘I’m going to tap in. I’m going to tap into the dance.’”

“I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who’s watching,” she told the outlet.

he internet completely lost it

The story went viral to the tune of over 5 million views on Twitter/X, even catching the attention of Missy Elliott herself, who replied to the original post with fire emojis.. The video had everyone wishing they had a teacher like Ms. Turner, or reminiscing about the ones they did.

He knew his fate was sealed the moment his hands accidentally touched her face! pic.twitter.com/mJraDbkiXo— LowerBackPain AkA Mister (@LowerBackPain04) December 25, 2022

“This is just one of the many POSITIVE Things students will remember about their teachers & school! School should never feel like punishment but a place of community, growth, learning, laughter, and love! BRAVO!!!”

“They really do not pay teachers what they’re worth”

“This teacher is in tune with her students. She will reach them and influence them in a positive manner. Communication is wide open here-she deserves an A+!!!”

Ms. Turner gained so much viral fame and notoriety from the video, it eventually landed her a guest spot on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

What this moment says about great teaching

This dance-off video is a prime example of how schools can be places of joyful connection in addition to academic achievement.

Gaining students’ respect doesn’t require being a stuffy authoritarian hard nose, and students generally respond better to teachers they genuinely care for. Meeting them where they are is one of the best ways to reach kids and creating experiences that include for silliness and fun is one of the best ways to keep them engaged.

Plus, who doesn’t need to blow off a little steam in between exams? What a lovely example of striking a balance between academic rigor and modeling healthy stress relief. Well done, Ms. Turner.

This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.