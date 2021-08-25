popular

3rd-grade teacher shares a brilliant Band-aid lesson she uses to teach kids about fairness

3rd-grade teacher shares a brilliant Band-aid lesson she uses to teach kids about fairness
@aimeesedventures/TikTok

Kids develop a sense of justice quite early, as evidenced by how often parents and teachers hear the words, "That's not fair!" But children's understanding of justice and fairness tends to be simplistic until they are taught what those concepts truly mean in a not-so-simple world.

A 3rd-grade teacher named Aimee shared how she helps her students broaden their understanding of fairness in a viral TikTok video. It's a basic-yet-brilliant way to help kids "get it" when they see another student getting something or being able to do something they're not allowed to have or do.

Watch:

"Fair doesn't mean everyone gets the same thing," she says in the video. "Fair means that everyone gets what they need to be successful."

She explains that this lesson helps kids be understanding when a student with diabetes needs a snack or when an autistic student needs noise-canceling headphones, or a kid with ADHD needs a fidget device.

The video has gone wildly viral, with 3.7 million views on her TikTok channel (@aimeesedventures) and more through shares on other social media channels.

In a follow-up video, Aimee explains that the fairness lesson was really about equity, but "not fair" is the terminology that kids use when they don't have a good grasp of that concept.

She also explained in more detail why this lesson is important. Some kids need certain tools to help them work better, but those tools aren't helpful to kids who don't need them. In fact, sometimes they can be more distracting than helpful and hinder a kid's learning.

Showing how a child with a fidget toy might use it while completing a task vs. a child playing with it instead of completing a task is a great example of how that works.

Kudos to this awesome teacher for a lesson that not only reaches kids where they are but also makes the concept clear for adults who need it as well. Here's to all of the amazing educators who help our kids learn the lessons they need not only to succeed academically but to become better humans overall.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
education
Badge
Macy's
Macy's
Macy's Gives

Back to school shopping? Round up your purchase at Macy’s and help boost literacy in underserved communities.

Photo courtesy of Macy's
True

This year, your back-to-school shopping can have a positive impact for local families, and all you have to do is round up at checkout. But first, let's talk about America's literacy problem. Did you know that two-thirds of children living in poverty do not own books?

For these children, schools and local libraries are often the only place where books are easily accessible. And what about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on these under-resourced communities as children were learning remotely? The experience of a child living in an impoverished community is vastly different from the experience of other children. There has been a 27-point gap in literacy proficiency between Black students and their White counterparts for almost thirty years. The pandemic will likely only worsen these numbers.

The ability to read and write is something many of us take for granted (you're reading this article right now!), but according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, sixty-five percent of American 4th graders read below grade level. This sobering statistic translates to approximately 8,000 students dropping out of school every single day. Low literacy rates disproportionately affect poor, underserved areas — students drop out of school, get locked out of the job market due to a lack of education, and the cycle of poverty continues.

Simply put, inequitable access to literacy resources and support is a major part of what perpetuates a cycle of poverty that makes it difficult to succeed academically and ultimately in the workplace.

Literacy isn't only about classroom education — it plays a vital role in transforming children into socially and civically engaged citizens. It means being able to keep up with current events, communicate effectively, pass a driving test, and understand the issues that are shaping our world. It enables us to self-advocate, understand finances, and make better decisions regarding healthcare, housing, and nutrition. The fact that twenty-five million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently is alarming because every child deserves equitable access to books and education, and we must all come together to address this crisis and make a real change. That statistic doesn't bode well for our future.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Heroes

Flight attendant who nearly died on 9/11 commemorates coworkers with a 200-mile bar-cart push

via Paulie's Push

On August 21, Paul "Paulie" Veneto began a historic journey from Logan Airport in Boston to downtown Manhattan in New York City. As a retired flight attendant of 30 years, it's a trip he's taken too many times to count, but this time he's doing it on foot.

In three weeks it will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. To commemorate the airline personnel that lost their lives on that tragic day, Veneto is pushing a bar cart 200 miles from the 9/11 memorial at Logan Airport to the Ground Zero monument in Manhattan. His journey is appropriately named "Paulie's Push."

Veneto is walking 10 to 20 miles a day and hopes to reach Ground Zero on September 11.

Keep Reading Show less
heroes
Trending Stories