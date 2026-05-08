Student tells teacher her ‘secret good news’ and it’s delightfully unexpected

It’s no secret that teaching is tough, and educators deserve all the dollars we can throw at them. But that doesn’t mean the job doesn’t have its perks. Working with kids means witnessing all the wild, weird, and wonderful ways their brains work, which can result in some moments worth memorializing.

Case in point: this video from kindergarten teacher Mrs. Jamieson, in which a student told her she had some “secret good news” to share with her.

If you’ve spent much time with children, you might hold your breath waiting to hear what comes next. A phrase like “secret good news” could go in literally any direction, but no one expected the way this one would go. @mrs.jamiesonskinders This moment melted my heart!! 🥹🩷 #teachersoftiktok #kindergarten ♬ original sound – Katelynd

“Tell me your ‘secret good news,’ please,” Mrs. Jamieson said, undoubtedly bracing herself for whatever this little angel was about to say.

“I’ve never told you I was an African-American,” the girl said, her smile obvious even though we can’t see her.

Mrs. Jamieson, to her credit, made an incredulous face and said, “What?!”

“I was an African-American this whole time!” the student said, giggling. Oh, what a darling. And wow, what a “secret” for a teacher to respond to.

“Baby, I knew!” said Mrs. Jamieson. She asked the student if she had just found out she was African-American, and she said yes, her sister had told her. But the girl seemed utterly shocked that her teacher already knew.

“Yeah,” Mrs. Jamieson said. “You’ve been African-American the whole time! Beautiful! So beautiful. I knew. And I knew you were beautiful.” Kudos to kindergarten teachers everywhere. Photo credit: Canva

The student giggled, then came around the desk for two big hugs. As the girl embraced her teacher, we can see her hands, which had some commenters cracking up. It was definitely no suprise to her teacher that she is African-American.

The delight in the video isn’t just this child’s innocence, though. It was the way Mrs. Jamieson filled this little girl up with so much love.

“I love you,” she said. “You bring so much joy to me. You fill my bucket, do you know that?”

A teacher’s words hold a lot of power, for better and for worse. What a prime example of using that power in the best way. Kindergartners say the darnedest things. Photo credit: Canva

“I started recording when she first told me she had ‘secret’ good news because I didn’t know what was going to come out of her mouth, and I’m so glad I did!” Jamieson tells Upworthy. “This year has been a tough one, but in teaching, there’s always the ‘why’ moments. The moments that remind you why you do what you do, and the fact that I caught one on camera was amazing. When I watched it back, it brought me so much joy I couldn’t keep it to myself! The outpouring of love has been incredible.”

So many commenters praised Mrs. Jamieson for the way she handled the totally unexpected revelation:

“I was nowhere near prepared for that to be the secret. Your reaction was EVERYTHING though.”

“Small children are the best 😭😭😩 Thank you for telling her you seen her the entire time and that she’s beautiful. 🩷👏🏾” Happy Teacher Appreciation! 🍎✏️⁠

Great teachers don't just teach. They show you how to think, how to grow, and how to believe in yourself! https://t.co/DGWtHeZTUp pic.twitter.com/UxGTiHigFW— Natural Life (@Natural_Life) May 5, 2026

“Thank you for not pretending like you didn’t know and ‘don’t see color.’ Thank you for pouring into her by saying hey, I already knew that AND, I already knew you were BEAUTIFUL. As a darker skinned black woman who has been in these spaces, I would have killed to have a teacher pour into me this way at such a young age. I am also a former long time educator and have so much respect for how you loved on her, including the hug(s). Way to go!”

“Can I say I love that she called it ‘good news.’ When I was her age I was teased for being black and teased for my hair that for a while I wanted to be anything other than black. I love how proud she is and you affirming her.”

Little kids and excellent teachers really are the best of us, aren’t they?

You can follow Mrs. Jamieson on TikTok.