Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

New York City was visited by nine different whales in one day and the photos are incredible

Cleaner waters mean the whales don’t just pass through, they stay and put on a show.

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

whales, new york, new york city, nyc, oceans, whale
A whale surfacing near New York City

People often pay to go on whale watching tours in hopes of mayyyyybe catching a single glimpse of a tail splashing the water, if they’re lucky. Sometimes, even that’s enough excitement. Just the smallest glimpse of one of the world’s largest species. There’s something powerful about feeling that small and insignificant.

On August 13, 2022 however, folks in New York City got the whale watching cruise of a lifetime as they were able to witness not one, not two, but NINE whales swimming in the harbor. A remarkable sight that has only become more common as whale populations in the harbor have grown dramatically since.

While onboard a tour with American Princess Cruises, Celia Ackerman, who works as a naturalist for the company, captured multiple breathtaking photos of the creatures with a view of New York’s skyline as the backdrop.

Here’s just one of the beauties:

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
Gorgeous all images taken by Celia Ackerman, used with permission from Gotham Whales

Ackerman is also a research associate for Gotham Whale, a marine mammal research, education and advocacy organization. Gotham Whale tweeted the images not only to let others join in on nature’s spectacle, but also to raise awareness and avoid potential collisions.

“Amazing day to say the least,” Gotham Whale’s caption read.

Why New York’s waters are suddenly full of whales

This once-in-a-lifetime sighting might be less of a miracle and more a result of concerted efforts to clean New York’s waters. Back in 2019, the New York Post cited a study that showed New York’s harbors were the purest they’ve been in nearly 110 years, not since “Albert Einstein had just published his theory of relativity,” according to the Post article. This was largely due to the Clean Water Act of 1972, in addition to volunteer environmental groups, according to the article.

Cleaner water means more fish, and more fish means a whale buffet. Not to mention some amazing photos:

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
Breach incoming! Photo credit: Celia Ackerman/Gotham Whales

“Something else to make your heart happy!” someone commented alongside a blue whale emoji.

Humpbacks are one of the great comeback stories

Humpback whales, in particular, are an amazing conservation success story. In the 1940s, when whaling oversight first began, humpbacks were nearly extinct. Now they’re thriving.

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
What’s not to love about this photo? Photo credit: Celia Ackerman/Gotham Whales

This is the stuff fairy tales are made of y’all.

Whales used to pass through New York harbor on their way to more fertile feeding grounds, but the water cleanup efforts have motivated them to stick around and feed. That’s how you get incredible sights like this.

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
Over-whale-mingly cool. Photo credit: Celia Ackerman/Gotham Whales

Hands down, most successful whale watching cruise ever. No question.

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
One fish, two fish. Photo credit: Celia Ackerman/Gotham Whales

These whales gave a water show and everything (see below):

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
We’re in the splash zone. Photo credit: Celia Ackerman/Gotham Whales

There’s even a video of three breaching whales from the same day, shared by science and health reporter Aaron Tremper.

“I would’ve been screaming. This is so magical!” wrote one person.

Of course, the new-and-improved coastline (and all the fish that comes with it) is not only attracting whales. On August 8, 2022, two sharks were spotted off a beach in Queens, New York. And there were 15 shark sightings in one day the previous week, according to ABC7 New York. However, shark attacks are still quite rare.

I know what you’re thinking: where are the dolphins?! Don’t worry, Ackerman found some of those, too.

Like this Clymene dolphin below, whose most well-known party trick is spinning while jumping out of the water.

whales, whale watching, animals, conservation, new york, ocean, wildlife, photography
He’s auditioning for the “Flipper” reboot. Photo credit: Celia Ackerman/Gotham Whales

These images come as a respite after the news that Freya, a walrus in Norway who captured hearts by sunbathing in various boats, was euthanized by authorities after being declared a “threat to human safety.” Her death was considered by many to be an avoidable act of cruelty, brought on by human negligence. However, the walrus named after a Norse goddess of love aptly still commands reverence by her followers, who have started a fundraiser to erect a statue in her honor.

Here is where things stand today

Since these photos surfaced in 2022, the whale population in New York has continued to grow. Now, it’s so big that officials are growing worried over whale-ship collisions. Efforts to expand vessel speed limits have faced setbacks, in January 2025, NOAA withdrew proposed expansions that would have extended year-round protections. Meanwhile, the whale population continues to grow, with Gotham Whale’s catalog now documenting nearly 500 humpback whales off the coast as of 2025.

We don’t always do right by our animal friends. But when we do, it shows. New York’s impromptu whale party is literal living proof of that. Finally, some good news about growing traffic!

This article first appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

dogs, smartest dog breed, smart dogs, belgian shepherd, belgian malinois
Pets

Study reveals which dog breed is the smartest, and it’s not what you might expect

truck drivers, Michigan, suicide prevention, mental health, good news, heroes, viral photo, community, hope, first responders
Culture

13 truckers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life

frugal, frugal lifestyle, frugal advice, frugal living, money saving tips
Culture

Frugal people share the best money-saving advice from parents and grandparents they still use

parenting, moms, Boomers, Gen X, parenting advice
Family

Overwhelmed new mother hears the perfect parenting advice from her mom on doorbell cam

dance, dance off, dancing
Education

An 8th grader challenged his teacher to a dance-off. Her response made her famous.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
beaver, project, california, environment, sustainability
Nature

California brought back beavers for the first time in 70 years, and the results are already amazing

Kat Hong & Upworthy Staff
star wars, hidden fortress, carrie fisher, misa uehara
Pop Culture

‘The Hidden Fortress’: Why we’d never have ‘Star Wars’ without this 1958 Japanese classic

Tod Perry
Carl Størmer, photography, Victorian life
Culture

In 1890, a college student hid a camera in his vest, giving us the first candid look at Victorian life

Heather Wake
home, future, predictions
Nostalgia

In 1989, the BBC predicted what homes would be like in 2020. Here’s what they got right and wrong.

Annie Reneau