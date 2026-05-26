Video of young boy patiently telling his dad how to give him critical feedback is a parenting masterclass

Imagine a world where we could all communicate our exact needs to one another and have the other person gently comply without ego. It doesn’t involve raised voices, tears, or manipulation. Merely the words, “This is how I’d like you talk to me.” Simple and easy.

Such was the case for a young boy named Cam and his dad, JD Craigman (@the_craigman), while practicing a golf simulation. In a video making the rounds on social media, Cam tells his dad exactly how he’d like to be instructed. No tantrums. No defenses. It’s not only an excellent lesson in communication, but also a masterclass in listening and responding accordingly.

In the video, posted on Craigman’s page, we see Cam lining up a simulated golf putt on a large screen. JD notes that he’s a bit out of alignment and gently shouts, “Wait…wait, wait, wait, wait. Sorry, aim a little more. Right there.”

Immediate course correction

Cam looks up calmly. “But Daddy, I don’t want you to say ‘wait’ so many times. I just want you to say it once.” JD immediately repeats Cam’s words back to him and corrects himself. “Say ‘wait’ one time.” They agree on this as JD continues to give instructions. After a brief (and adorable) discussion about left vs. right, JD firmly directs, “Close the face on impact.” Again, he catches himself right away. “I’m sorry. I don’t mean to yell at you, son.”

And here’s where the stellar communication comes into play for both of them: Cam looks up at his father and says, “It’s okay. Only when you’re talking to me when I’m trying to do golf, you can do that, okay? I like when you’re a little bit louder, but not so loud that it makes my ears hurt. Only a little bit loud, like you are right now, talking.”

“Okay, cool. I gotcha. I don’t want to yell too much. I don’t like yelling at you, period. You’re my dog. I don’t like yelling at my dog.”

Cam, seemingly understanding how nuanced the “coaching” voice can be, says with a smile: “I’m just gonna let you yell at me cuz you’re so nice.” His father responds in a gentle voice, “I can talk to you like this and we can get the same thing accomplished.” They then do a series of fist bumps, which spreads joy across both of their faces.

“Came for the golf, stayed for the family therapy”

The responses were overwhelmingly supportive and kind. One Instagrammer commented, “I came for the golf, stayed for the family therapy.”

On a more serious note, another shared the importance of learning this type of communication. “It’s truly incredible how we have conversations with our kids vs. how our parents did it. Understanding that being old doesn’t make you right. Accountable parenting, I love it.”

On the @blackgeeksquad page, one person joked, “Little man said you can hoot, but don’t holler.”

Chat with the family

Upworthy had the honor of chatting with JD, who tells us that Cam has always been communicative. “Honestly, he’s always had a lot to say. My wife and I used to laugh at how much he babbled as a baby, but we embraced it and always talked back to him. Now that he’s learning more words and phrases, it’s incredible to see him express himself and communicate what he’s thinking and feeling.”

When asked where Cam might have learned this skill, JD shares that it’s likely from exposure to his parents. “I think a lot of it comes from what he’s been exposed to. Cam is incredibly observant and has spent his whole life watching how my wife and I communicate with each other every day. He didn’t start daycare until he was about 12 months old, and we were both working from home. That meant he spent all day hearing conversations, whether it was between us or with our coworkers.

We’ve always talked to him like a person, even when he was just babbling. Looking back, I think all of that constant interaction gave him a strong foundation for communicating his thoughts and feelings. It’s been really cool to watch it develop.”

Parents can learn from their kids

Equally important is what JD and his wife learned from Cam. “One of the biggest things I’ve learned from Cam is how to adjust the way I communicate. I naturally speak loudly. I was raised in a Trinidadian household where being loud and expressive was completely normal. But I’ve learned that what works for me isn’t always what works for him. Cam has taught me to be more intentional with my tone, volume, and approach. I’ve found that when I communicate in a way that makes him feel heard and understood, he responds much better.”

JD’s love of golf might have trickled down to his son as well. He shares, “I started playing golf about 10 years ago and quickly fell in love with the game. In 2021, I took that passion a step further and started my own golf glove company, 7 Iron Golf. Golf has always been a part of our family’s life. Cam has been around the game for as long as he can remember.

I try not to overload him with golf. We usually practice for about 15 minutes a day, and after that he’s just a normal kid. He’s playing with Legos, Hot Wheels, running around, and doing all the things a four-year-old should be doing. At this age, my goal isn’t to create a golfer, it’s to help him develop a love for the game.”

Inspiring new young golfers

The family has been so moved by the response to the video. They shared, “The response to this post has been incredible. We’ve heard from so many parents who are introducing their kids to the game and looking for quality gloves that actually fit junior golfers.

Because of that feedback, we’re planning to lean into junior golf gloves in Q3 of 2026. It wasn’t originally on our roadmap, but seeing the interest from parents and young golfers has made it something we’re excited to pursue.”

“Concise communication recipe”

Cade Dopp LCSW, Licensed therapist and founder of Mountain Family Therapy, shares with Upworthy the importance of taking note of communication patterns. “We all want to feel heard, understood, and seen. I oftentimes observe communication patterns among parents and children that create the opposite effect. A concise communication recipe that works well for parents is:

(1) Understand your child’s perspective (especially when you disagree with it) before you try to persuade them of yours. Listen with genuine curiosity. Two things will happen. First, your child will feel heard, seen, and understood. Second, your perspective might evolve based on what you learn from them, leading you to better solutions than you imagined on your own.

(2) Share your perspective concisely, and use “I feel” statements, rather than lecturing or criticizing. Your child will be more likely to hear you, and their perspective might evolve as well.

(3) Focus on solutions, rather than problems. Talk about what you want, rather than what you don’t want.”