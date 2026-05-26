Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Drug-free sprinter wins ‘Enhanced Games’ and delivers a message to anyone looking for a shortcut

“Drugs aren’t going to give you an advantage if you’re not putting the work in.”

By

Evan Porter

olympics, athletes, sports, athletics, competition, world records, enhanced games, olympic games, sprinters, fred kerley, gold medal

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons and Canva Photos

A drug-free runner just beat a field of "enhanced" sprinters on PEDs.

The idea was simple: What if performance-enhancing drugs were allowed at the Olympics?

From 2023 to 2025, a group of CEOs, entrepreneurs, and investors secured equity capital to fund this concept— what would become the “Enhanced Games.” The idea was to test the limits of human athletic performances and give free bodily autonomy to the athletes. While athletes would not be required to use any PEDs to compete, the competition would not follow the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which regulates drug use across hundreds of different international sporting leagues.

Though medical professionals criticized the event and warned of dangerous side effects from PEDs, it’s easy to see the appeal of the idea: what if the strong and fastest athletes in the world were even better?

The first Enhanced Games took place in May 2026, to mostly lackluster results

The organizers of the event predicted that multiple world records would be shattered across events in swimming, weightlifting, sprinting, and more during the Games’ inaugural competition in Las Vegas. The events took place on May 24, 2026 at various Vegas resorts.

Of course, any new records would not be official—but there was much excitement over the possibility of seeing a new height of performance.

Overall, the results were more than a bit of a dud.

One world record was technically broken in the men’s 50 meter freestyle swim. Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev beat the record by .07 seconds, but in addition to using performance enhancing drugs, he also wore a super-buoyant swimsuit that is banned in regular competition.

While many “enhanced” athletes set personal bests at the event, only the one record was broken…and it won’t count in any official record books.

Two weightlifters, meanwhile, failed at World Record deadlift attempts.

Drug-free sprinter makes headlines with victory

Athletes had the option of competing in the games drug-free, which made for some extremely interesting results in some events.

Sprinter Fred Kerley, who has won multiple Olympic medals for team USA, chose to compete drug-free in the men’s 100 meter sprint. It’s worth noting that Kerley had been recently suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing mandatory drug tests, but spoke openly about his desire to compete in the Enhanced Games, well, un-enhanced.

Kerley lined up against several drug-enhanced athletes and, for lack of a better word, smoked the field. He won the event relatively handily, though he also failed to set a World Record—which he had teased at breaking.

The winner of the women’s competition?

None other than Tristan Evelyn, a sprinter from Barbados and another drug-free runner. The 24-year-old, like Kerley, chose to compete without using PEDs.

That made for a “clean” sweep in the 100 meters.

Kerley had strong words for the enhanced athletes after his victory

olympics, athletes, sports, athletics, competition, world records, enhanced games, olympic games, sprinters, fred kerley, gold medal
Fred Kerley is no slouch, and he proved it. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“I don’t need [drugs],” he said before the competition, per ESPN. “God gave me fast feet for a reason. I’m here to showcase my talent. You still have to work. Drugs aren’t going to give you an advantage if you’re not putting the work in.”

Kerley more than backed up his talk with a resounding win, although even his winning time would have secured last-place in the most recent Olympics final. Afterwards, he sounded off on the enhanced athletes:

“They gotta do better than that,” Kerley said in a post-race interview per Newsweek. “They need to train a little harder, get on that s*** a little bit more, and go a little harder some more.”

Kerley hit on a piece of resonant advice. Viewers of the Enhanced Games were promised world-class athletes set free from the shackles of drug testing; the very limits of human achievement were going to be tested.

That’s not what they got. In the 100 meter, viewers were presented with suspended athletes, retired sprinters, and mid-tier professionals. Kerley, a top talent and a relentless worker, beat them all without the use of drugs.

It’s a resonant message in the new world where AI can create nearly anything with a single click, and where friction and effort are constantly being eliminated from every facet of life. Kerley proved that, without a doubt, there are no shortcuts to greatness.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

JD Craigman, communication, dads, sons, golf
Parenting

Video of young boy patiently telling his dad how to give him critical feedback is a parenting masterclass

graduation, high school graduation, graduate, homelessness, homeless teenager
Culture

After years of living in homeless shelters and his car, Hawaiian teenager graduates high school

divorce, Reddit, awkward situations, names, relationships
Culture

Man’s ex-wife married his best friend. Their new hyphenated last name is cosmic comedy.

dogs, smartest dog breed, smart dogs, belgian shepherd, belgian malinois
Pets

Study reveals which dog breed is the smartest, and it’s not what you might expect

truck drivers, Michigan, suicide prevention, mental health, good news, heroes, viral photo, community, hope, first responders
Culture

13 truckers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
whales, new york, new york city, nyc, oceans, whale
Science

New York City was visited by nine different whales in one day and the photos are incredible

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
frugal, frugal lifestyle, frugal advice, frugal living, money saving tips
Culture

Frugal people share the best money-saving advice from parents and grandparents they still use

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
parenting, moms, Boomers, Gen X, parenting advice
Family

Overwhelmed new mother hears the perfect parenting advice from her mom on doorbell cam

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
dance, dance off, dancing
Education

An 8th grader challenged his teacher to a dance-off. Her response made her famous.

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff