Florida teacher was fired after giving zeroes to students who didn’t turn in their assignments

If you’re of the mind that kids today are being coddled and not properly prepared for the real world, well, you might want to buckle up for this one. The story out of a public school in Florida has parents and teachers alike up in arms.

A Florida teacher was fired for giving her students zeros for missing assignments. Diane Tirado has been a teacher for years. Most recently, she was an eighth-grade history teacher at Westgate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Diane recently gave her students two weeks to complete an Explorer notebook project, but several students simply didn’t hand it in. Since there was zero work done, Diane gave them zeros.

She got fired for it.

The K-8 school has a rule called the ‘no zero policy’

The lowest possible grade that teachers can give students is a 50, even if they don’t turn anything in. That means that an extremely poorly completed assignment is worth the same number of points as no assignment at all.

Hardly seems fair, right? Westgate is far from the only school that has such a policy, however.

It’s a rule that Diane, unsurprisingly, does not agree with. After she was fired for disobeying, she left her students a charming goodbye message on the whiteboard.

“Bye kids. Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life. I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50 percent for not handing anything in. Love, Mrs. Tirado”

The scale, as outlined by the school, reads as follows:

A = 90 to 100

B = 80 to 89

C = 70-79

D = 60-69

F = 50-59

Diane later shared the story on Facebook, hoping to spread awareness about the school’s policy.

“A grade in Mrs. Tirado’s class is earned,” she said.

“I’m so upset because we have a nation of kids that are expecting to get paid and live their life just for showing up and it’s not real.”

Diane’s post has gone viral, and most commenters agree with her position, it’s not fair to hand out grades for work that doesn’t exist.

Why do some schools have ‘no zero’ policies?

No zero policies are common in many schools, and teachers notoriously hate them. But it’s at least worth considering why they exist. Some educators say it’s because when a student earns a zero, it’s very difficult for them ever to recover their grade in that class. In other words, it may be too harsh. Others argue that, if you don’t want a zero, don’t turn in nothing! Getting an earned zero is a great way to learn to at least try.

“[Zeros] ruin a student’s overall grade in a system that averages scores over time,” Tyler Rablin writes for Edutopia. “If I receive a zero on my first assignment in a term, I have to score an 85 on the next 13 assignments just to get back to a B. My failure outweighs my success, and for many students, having to claw their way out of a hole that deep just isn’t worth the effort.”

A follow up statement from the school stated: “Ms. Tirado was released from her duties as an instructor because her performance was deemed sub-standard and her interactions with students, staff, and parents lacked professionalism and created a toxic culture on the school’s campus. … During her brief time of employment at West Gate, the school fielded numerous student and parent complaints as well as concerns from colleagues. Based on new information shared with school administrators, an investigation of possible physical abuse is underway.”

“I am not that surprised I got fired because I spoke up and I bucked the system,” Tirado told Inside Edition.

However, school representatives did not deny the existence of the no-zero policy, and Tirado claims the school engaged in a smear campaign after she became a “whistleblower” on their policies. She’s currently considering legal action against the district.

Still, the debate over the grading policy rages on.

“The reason I took on this fight was because it was ridiculous. Teaching should not be this hard,” Diane said.

Grading fairness is still up for debate

At the end of the day, this story never really had a clean villain or a clean hero, just two competing ideas about what’s fair. Should a zero mean zero, or does that risk crushing a kid before they’ve had the chance to recover? Diane Tirado believed accountability mattered more than mercy. Her school believed the opposite. Seven years later, “no zero” policies are still common in schools across the country, and teachers are still divided on whether they help students or just let them coast. Maybe the real lesson here isn’t about grading scales at all. It’s that even something as simple as a number on a report card can spark a debate about what we actually owe kids: protection, or the chance to fail and learn from it.

This article originally appeared seven years ago. It has been updated.