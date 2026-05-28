Smart mom leaves babysitter a list of ‘add-on’ chores to make more money if she chooses

A mother in Missouri has found a way to maximize date night with her husband. She left a note for her babysitter, giving her options to make more side cash by completing small tasks around the home.

The goal was to have a night out and to return to a cleaner and better-organized home. It makes sense. Most of the time, babysitters just sit around while the kid sleeps, so why not make their time more productive and profitable?

She left a simple note with a clever concept

Katrina Ivan, a science teacher, posted the list she sent her babysitter on TikTok and the video received over 1.5 million views.

“You are more than welcome to hang out and watch TV all night, but if you want to make some extra $, these jobs are up for grabs,” Katrina wrote to her babysitter, a senior in high school whom she’s known for 4 years. Katrina’s list for the babysitter. Photo credit: KIvanKC/TikTok

When the babysitter saw the list, she was excited to get to work and started cleaning the windows 10 minutes after Katrina and her husband left the house.

Katrina realized her plan was working when she saw her cleaning the windows through her Ring camera. “She was like, ‘Heck ya!’ and got to work right away,” Katrina told Today.com. “I left all the supplies out for her so she didn’t have to feel weird hunting around for things.”

By the end of the night, the babysitter was able to clean the mirrors and windows, organize the toys, vacuum the couch and scrub and organize the silverware drawer.

The internet loved the idea

“I think this is a great opportunity for your babysitter. You’re giving a choice, and I love that,” Lisa B wrote in the comments on the video. “This is a great idea!! Sometimes it’s boring to just sit and watch TV. This makes time go by quicker and sometimes it’s things I would do to help,” Del added.

Most commenters applauded Katrina’s idea, although some thought she could pay a little better.

“I think $10 is too cheap for some of these tasks considering the amount of work/size of the mess,” Liz wrote. In a follow-up video, Katrina broke down the money she paid the babysitter that night.

Katrina agreed that the prices could go up a bit. “I’ll definitely be restructuring the prices to make this more fair in the future,” she wrote. However, she added that she paid the babysitter $75 for the night just to watch her 3-year-old son, who was asleep most of the time.

So how much did the babysitter actually make?

All in all, the sitter made $28.75 an hour, tax-free. Not bad at all.

In another follow-up, Katrina interviewed the babysitter, who said she enjoyed making some extra money. “That sounds great,” she said.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.