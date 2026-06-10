California principal has the best response to a mom questioning her Pride shirt in the carpool line

A video from a California elementary school capturing a tense exchange between a principal and a woman over a Pride shirt has resurfaced online. In it, we see Laura Andrews, principal of Fred T. Korematsu Elementary School, guiding carpool lane traffic while wearing a shirt that says “All Are Welcome Here.”

The routine pick-up became a moment of contention when a woman pulled up and asked whether parents at the school supported such messaging. When Andrews quickly answered, “Yep!” and tried to move her along, the woman then claimed to have received complaints about the shirt.

“I had a mother send me a note saying she doesn’t want this at school,” said the woman. When Andrews replied, “Okay, you can send her my way,” the woman then asked, “What’s your name?”

By this point, Andrews wasn’t having it, saying, “I’m the principal. You know my name. We talked. So, I need you to move, because you’re blocking traffic.” Eventually the woman budged, but only after saying she would be visiting the principal’s office.

Viewers rally behind the principal

Though the video, first recorded in May 2024, had been reshared by some conservative accounts on social media as an example of dangerous “wokeism” and “grooming” attitudes, an overwhelmingly large number of viewers actually praised the principal. They agreed that, in the real world, a t-shirt saying “all are welcome” is about as far from offensive as you can actually get, especially since the phrase didn’t single out any particular group. Oh my goodness. They’re going to die from looking at a shirt— 🌙 (@mzgluna) June 5, 2026

The exchange quickly became a flashpoint in an ongoing national conversation about LGBTQ+ visibility in schools, but the reaction online suggested that many people saw the message as one rooted in inclusion rather than politics. And anyone seeing otherwise is missing the point.

Public opinion remains largely supportive

A new Gallup poll shows that there has been a steady decline in support for same-sex marriages since it reached an all-time high of 71% in 2022. Most of the dip we see comes from Republicans, who went from 55% in support of same-sex marriage to 37%.

An article from The 19th attributes this to conservative groups and Donald Trump putting millions into anti-LGBTQ+ ads, and campaigning the Supreme Court to end marriage equality.

Even so, support for same-sex marriage remains significantly higher than it was just a decade ago. Gallup found that a majority of Americans still support marriage equality, reflecting a cultural shift that has unfolded across generations and communities throughout the country.

That support extends beyond any one demographic group. Polling over the years has shown backing for LGBTQ+ rights among Americans of different racial backgrounds, religious affiliations, and political identities. While disagreements remain, many people who hold differing views on other social issues continue to support the idea that LGBTQ+ individuals should be treated equally under the law and welcomed in public life.

A message that resonates with many

That broader context may help explain why Andrews’ shirt struck so many viewers as uncontroversial. The phrase “All Are Welcome Here” has become a common sight in schools, libraries, places of worship, and community organizations. For supporters, it communicates a straightforward goal: creating environments where people feel safe, respected, and included no matter who they are.

This brief confrontation revealed that, while debates over LGBTQ+ issues are still very much alive in the United States, the response to the video offered a glimpse of something else: many Americans, despite differences in politics, faith, culture, or background, continue to embrace messages centered on belonging. Judging by the thousands of comments defending Andrews, a simple statement that everyone is welcome still resonates with a great many people.